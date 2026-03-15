Review: Singapore Airlines First Class SilverKris Lounge London Heathrow

Singapore Airlines moved to London Heathrow Terminal 2 back in September 2014, and a few months later, opened a dedicated SilverKris Lounge for passengers on its daily services from the UK’s capital.

While the lounge was impressive at launch — and the third to feature the airline’s new “home away from home” concept — a lot of time has passed since then. Given the commercial importance of Heathrow, SIA announced a £3.5 million refresh of the lounge in February 2024. The lounge reopened in August that year, boasting 16% more seating space, modernised facilities, and capacity for 242 guests, up from the previous 208.

This wasn’t a complete teardown, so the bones of the lounge are the same. However, SIA took the opportunity to install new fitting and furniture to match the updated design language of the lounges at Changi Airport.

I visited the lounge back in June 2025, and have finally gotten around to writing this review…

🍸 tl;dr: First Class SilverKris Lounge, LHR The renovated First Class SilverKris Lounge at LHR boasts a much-improved decor, with a la carte dining and a tranquil, exclusive environment. 👍 The Good 👎 The Bad Limited access policy makes this one of the quietest Star Alliance lounges at LHR

A la carte dining

Shower suites with electric bidet seats Shower suites are on the cramped side

Opening Hours & Access

The SilverKris Lounge at London Heathrow is located airside at Terminal 2’s B concourse, near departure gate B36.

The lounge is open from 5.30 a.m to 10 p.m daily, hosting all of Singapore Airlines’ four daily flights:

SQ305: Departing at 9.10 a.m

SQ317: Departing at 10.40 a.m

SQ319: Departing at 8.35 p.m

SQ321: Departing at 9.45 p.m

Access is available to the following passengers, and all guests must be travelling on the same flight as the eligible passenger.

Departing on Cabin Singapore Airlines flight Singapore Airlines flight Suites or First Class (+1 guest)

Any cabin, with Solitaire PPS Club status (+1 guest) Star Alliance flight Star Alliance flight First Class (+1 guest)

Terminal 2 is the Star Alliance hub at Heathrow, so passengers on Star Alliance flights can also visit the SilverKris Lounge. That said, most of them will be restricted to the Business Class section, as only Air India, ANA, Air China and THAI Airways offer First Class service from London.

Lounge Overview

The 10,689 square feet SilverKris Lounge is divided into First Class and Business Class sections, with First Class on the left of reception, and Business Class to the right. There is capacity for 242 customers, split into 50 in First Class and 192 in Business Class.

The first half of the First Class lounge is the dining area, which offers restaurant-style table seating with views of the tarmac. I even spotted a Vistara jet, even though the airline had already ceased operations by then.

Beyond the dining area, you’ll find additional seating including high-backed armchairs and six productivity pods.

The productivity pods are the same as the ones you’ll find at the SilverKris Lounge at Changi. These semi-private spaces are great for catching up on work before boarding, with their own reading light, power outlet and charging ports.

The seating area also has three alcoves with a TV-watching area, and two snooze areas with recliners and blankets.

Does the recliner look familiar? It should. This is the same Poltrona Frau-designed seat that features in the Airbus A380 Suites, and can also be found in the snooze areas of the lounges at Changi.

Food & Beverage

The First Class SilverKris Lounge has a small buffet area with snacks, sandwiches, fruits, cheese platters and cold cuts.

A limited number of hot food items were also available, including dim sum, curry puffs, fried cauliflower and shrimp.

Of course, the buffet is not meant to be the main attraction. One of the “brand standards” for First Class SilverKris Lounges is an a la carte menu. Breakfast is served until 11.30 a.m, after which you have the same menu for lunch and dinner until 9.45 p.m.

The dining experience was very pleasant, with show plates, cold towels before and after the meal, and proper wine and champagne flutes.

We had just finished a 10-day stint in Iceland, so any Singapore food was much appreciated. That said, I don’t think any of the dishes were particularly outstanding, with the possible exception of the chicken rice (emphasis on the rice bit, because the chicken was dry and unpalatable).

For drinks, there was a self-serve area near the entrance with various whiskeys and wines, including Laurent-Perrier and Laytons Brut Reserve champagne. You can also request for cocktails, which will be made at the Business Class lounge bar and brought over.

Additional drinks could be found in the buffet area, including small bottles of Evian, San Pellegrino beverages, Asahi, San Miguel, Heineken and Tiger beer.

Wi-Fi & Power

The Wi-Fi network in the lounge clocked in at 19 Mbps down and 30 Mbps up, and was good enough for watching Netflix and syncing photos to the cloud.

Power outlets were widely available throughout the lounge. These weren’t universal, but fortunately Singapore and the UK share the same plug type (Type G). There were also USB-A and high-power USB-C outlets.

You’ll even find charging outlets in unexpected places, like beneath the dining tables! I didn’t see any wires running along the ground, so I can only assume the table sits on top of the outlet itself.

Toilets & Showers

The First Class lounge has two private shower suites, with attached toilets. A further four suites are available in the Business Class section, should these be occupied.

The suites are not huge, so it’ll be a bit of a squeeze if you have roll-on luggage, but at least they have electric bidet seats.

The shower cubicle had an oversized rain showerhead, paired with a hand shower with a button-activated mixer. Wall-mounted Gilchrist & Soames toiletries were provided.

The First Class section also has its own dedicated toilets.

Conclusion

The First Class SilverKris Lounge at London Heathrow looks better than ever before following its renovation, and is probably the best lounge you’ll find in all of T2.

To be fair, it isn’t radically different from the next-door Business Class lounge, but the restrictive guest list means it’s as quiet and private a lounge as you could hope for in a madhouse like Heathrow.

What do you make of the renovated SilverKris Lounge at London Heathrow?