United Polaris 2.0 Business Class to debut on Singapore flights in April

Back in May 2025, United Airlines unveiled its next-generation Elevated interior concept.

This cabin, set to debut on the Boeing 787-9, marks a major step forward for the airline. Highlights include two new Business Class suites, tip-to-tail 4K OLED screens, Starlink internet connectivity, and several surprising soft product upgrades, such as an Ossetra caviar service for passengers in its “Business+” Polaris Studio.

United had previously teased Singapore and London as the two candidates for the first international passenger flights, and now it’s confirmed that “Polaris 2.0” will launch on the San Francisco to Singapore route on 22 April 2026, with London following soon after.

United confirms Singapore as “Polaris 2.0” launch route

United Airlines currently operates two daily flights between Singapore and San Francisco, both of which are served by B787-9 aircraft.

Flight Dep. Arr. A/C UA1 SFO 2240 SIN 0645 (+2) B787-9 UA2 SIN 0900 SFO 0910 B787-9

Flight Dep. Arr. A/C UA29 SFO 1025 SIN 1835 (+1) B787-9 UA28 SIN 2035 SFO 2045 B787-9

From late April, the UA1/2 pairing will receive the new Elevated interior:

UA 1 will be the inaugural flight from San Francisco on 22 April 2026

1 will be the inaugural flight from San Francisco on UA2 will be the inaugural flight from Singapore on 24 April 2026

Seats are now available for sale, and the upgraded aircraft can be identified by the “Polaris Studio available” tag.

The seat map will also look distinctly different, with a total of 64 Business Class seats split across two sections — reverse herringbone in the forward cabin, and herringbone in the rear cabin.

UA28/29 will retain the current generation Polaris Business Class seats for now. This seat was introduced in late 2016, and the COVID-disrupted fleet refit was finally completed in 2023.

It’s hard to ignore the choice of Singapore as the launch route for United’s latest and greatest, given its somewhat frosty relationship with Singapore Airlines (if you believe the rumours, the UA1/2 designation was a not-so-subtle dig at SIA’s discontinued flagship SQ1/2 service to SFO).

SIA’s next-generation cabin products are already several years behind schedule, due to the seemingly never-ending issues with the Boeing 777X. The carrier has since decided to bite the bullet and begin retrofitting A350-900s instead, though it has yet to unveil the products beyond a few teaser shots.

What’s particularly striking is that despite launching Polaris 1.0 in 2016, three years after SIA’s current long-haul Business Class seat, United will be rolling out its replacement before SIA has even unveiled theirs!

After Singapore, United will next bring the Elevated interior to London Heathrow on the UA901/900 pairing from 30 April 2026/1 May 2026.

What is the Elevated interior?

United’s new B787-9 aircraft with the Elevated interior will have a total of 222 seats, split into:

8 United Polaris Studio Suites (found in the first row of the two Business Class sections)

56 United Polaris Suites

35 United Premium Plus seats

33 United Economy Plus seats

90 United Economy seats

This is a very premium-heavy configuration, and indeed, the greatest number of premium seats you’ll find on any United aircraft (or any U.S. carrier for that matter).

Current B787-9 New B787-9 Polaris Studio – 8 Polaris / Polaris Suites 48 56 Premium Plus 21 35 Economy Plus 39 33 Economy 149 90 Total 257 222

United anticipates receiving a total of 20 aircraft with the new interiors by 2026, with a further 10 by the end of 2027. This points towards a relatively speedy rollout of Polaris 2.0 across its long-haul network, with more destinations set to be announced soon.

Polaris Studio Suites

The first row of each of the two Business Class sections will feature four United Polaris Studio suites. This is a “Business+” product that will be priced higher than the standard United Polaris Suites (US$499 per segment appears to be the asking price).

Polaris Studio Suites are 25% larger than standard Polaris suites, with privacy doors and an ottoman with a seatbelt for companion dining. Suites will feature 27-inch 4K OLED touchscreens, Bluetooth audio connectivity, wireless and USB-C charging, digital seat controls, quartzite tables and a wool-blend seat paired with wood-grain trim.

Hard product aside, Polaris Studio Suite passengers will enjoy some additional flourishes. Customers will have access to United’s Global Reception area, receive preferred boarding alongside United Global Services customers, and are eligible for United’s tarmac transfer program, which uses electric Jaguar cars to drive passengers with short connections between gates.

They will also receive hoodie-pajamas and slippers, Meridian noise-cancelling headphones, amenity kits featuring Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ luxury skincare products, United-branded playing cards and a plush velvet throw pillow for the ottoman.

In terms of meals, Polaris Studio customers will be served Ossetra caviar, a post-dessert specialty snack box, exclusive entrée options and Laurent-Perrier Cuvee Rose champagne. This makes United the only airline apart from Qatar Airways and THAI to offer caviar in Business Class (though to be fair, Qatar and THAI offer it to all Business Class passengers on selected routes, while United is only offering it to a subset of the cabin).

Polaris Suites

The new United Polaris suites are based on the Adient Ascent platform, also used by Qatar Airways and Hawaiian Airlines on their B787-9s.

Suites are arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration with direct aisle access for all passengers. All suites have sliding privacy doors, but — somewhat disappointingly — these will be inoperable at the time of launch. This is probably due to certification reasons, so hopefully the airline will be able to get that sorted ASAP. Until then, doors will have to be locked in the open position throughout the flight.

Passengers can look forward to 19-inch 4K OLED touchscreens with Bluetooth audio connectivity, wireless and USB-C charging, and digital seat controls.

What’s interesting about the configuration is that the centre seats in the forward Business Class cabin will have a reverse herringbone layout (where the seats face each other), while the centre seats in the rear Business Class cabin will have a herringbone layout (where the seats face the aisles). All window seats will face away from the aisle.

This provides additional choices for different types of travellers. Solo passengers, if they fail to secure the window seats, can pick the forward cabin where the reverse herringbone layout provides greater privacy and physical distance between seats.

Couples can pick the rear cabin where the herringbone layout positions the seats close to each other. Lowering the privacy partition can create a double bed, though your feet will still be angled away from each other.

At a pop-up event in Brooklyn last year, United showed a mock-up of the double bed arrangement in the rear cabin. I particularly like that they’ve created an additional mattress pad to cover the privacy divider, which helps to sell the illusion better (that said, the hard materials used for partitions mean it won’t be comfortable to lie across two seats).

Peckish passengers can help themselves to an inflight snack bar featuring brands like Garrett’s, Community and Joe & Seph’s, with Laurent-Perrier brut champagne the standard pour. The United Polaris sundae cart will also get upgraded with limited-time featured Tillamook ice cream flavours with new toppings, alongside the vanilla bean staple.

All Polaris passengers will continue to receive Saks Fifth Avenue bedding that includes a duvet, day blanket, large pillow and cooling gel pillow, with Perricone MD amenity kits.

United Premium Plus and Economy

United will be installing new Premium Plus (i.e. Premium Economy) seats on its B787-9s, which feature soft-touch materials, quartzite cocktail tables and a 16-inch 4K OLED entertainment screen. They will also enjoy Bluetooth audio connectivity and wireless charging, with a privacy divider and built-in reading light for all seats.

Over in Economy, passengers will have 13-inch 4K OLED screens, the largest in Economy (alongside Air New Zealand’s new B787-9s and STARLUX A350-900s), together with Bluetooth audio connectivity. However, power outlets in Economy will be shared, with six outlets per row shared among nine passengers.

Starlink connectivity

The United Elevated interior will bring with it Starlink connectivity across all cabins, providing “high speed, low drag” internet access, even over Polar regions that traditional Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO) satellite solutions struggle with.

United has already installed Starlink on 300+ domestic aircraft, with a target of 800 fleetwide by the end of 2026.

Starlink will enable gate-to-gate connectivity, and allow for high-bandwidth applications such as entertainment streaming, online gaming, cloud backups, and video calls (though hopefully not!).

Conclusion

United Airlines has locked in Singapore as the first destination for its new Elevated interiors with Polaris 2.0 Business Class seats. These look extremely promising, with 4K screens, USB-C and wireless charging, and Starlink connectivity delivering the kind of technological upgrades that customers have come to expect.

While Singapore Airlines is planning some major cabin upgrades of its own, it’s still unknown when exactly we can expect to see that. And given that London and Sydney are usually its preferred launch routes, United could retain a qualitative hardware edge on the San Francisco route for some time to come.

I’ll be travelling to Los Angeles for the official unveiling next week, so if you have any questions about the new seats and interiors, leave a comment here and I’ll see what answers I can get!