Singapore Airlines restores A380 service to Melbourne — with Suites Saver awards

Amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, Singapore Airlines has made a short-notice adjustment to its schedule, pulling an Airbus A380 from the Dubai route and reassigning it to Melbourne.

This will operate daily flights from 29 March 2026 through to the end of the northern summer season on 24 October 2026, replacing the existing Boeing 777-300ER. It also marks the return of SIA’s superjumbo to Melbourne for the first time since 2023.

From 29 March to 24 October 2026, SIA will operate the Airbus A380 on flights SQ237 and SQ228 between Singapore and Melbourne to meet increased demand. This will replace the Boeing 777-300ER on this service during this period. -Singapore Airlines

The Airbus A380, of course, comes with SIA’s flagship Suites product. And, if lady luck favours you, you might even find that rarest of rare unicorns: instantly-confirmable Suites Saver awards.

Singapore Airlines redeploys A380 to Melbourne

From 29 March to 24 October 2026, Singapore Airlines will deploy an Airbus A380 on the Singapore-Melbourne route, operating as SQ237 and SQ228.

Flight Dep. Arr. Days SQ237 SIN 0145 MEL 1210 Daily SQ228 MEL 1640 SIN 2120 Daily

This redeployment comes at the expense of Dubai, with SIA extending the suspension of SQ494 and SQ495 to at least 30 April 2026. Earlier this year, the airline was planning for Dubai to join London Heathrow and Sydney in offering year-round A380 service — remarkable how quickly things can change in a matter of weeks!

For First or Business Class passengers with existing bookings SQ237 or SQ228, the upgauging to an A380 means a radically different cabin product. “Ordinary” First Class becomes Suites, featuring a private room with separate seat and bed, a double bed option for couples, and oversized spa-style lavatories.

In Business Class, the 2013 Business Class seat is replaced with the 2017 version. This seat is exclusive to the A380, and offers a much better experience for couples. The design of the seat facilitates conversation and the sharing of meals when the privacy divider is lowered, and there’s even the possibility of a double bed for certain seat pairs. Moreover, the “recline to flat” mechanism means you won’t have to flip the seat over to turn it into a bed.

For detailed reviews of the A380 Suites and Business Class products, refer to the articles below.

Suites Saver awards are available!

As you’ve probably noticed, Suite Savers — in particular, instantly-confirmable ones — have become something of a unicorn award in recent times.

Unless you’re a Solitaire PPS or PPS Club member, the best you can usually hope for is the waitlist or Advantage pricing. And even with status, Suite Savers are generally only available on routes like Delhi and Mumbai, with only occasional availability to Hong Kong or Shanghai.

But what’s interesting about the Melbourne redeployment is that I’m seeing sporadic instantly-confirmable Suites Savers, priced at 98,000 miles each way.

They’re certainly easier to find if you’re a Solitaire PPS or PPS Club member…

…but even entry-level KrisFlyer members can find the occasional award too!

Of course, I make no guarantees that these seats will still be available by the time you get around to searching, so you might want to act fast. MileLion community members spotted a few additional ones (though those were probably snapped up the moment they were posted).

The handful of Suite Savers I saw were mostly for April and September 2026, with more in the latter than the former. So good luck and good hunting, and don’t scream at me if you can’t find anything.

Boost for London Gatwick too

Singapore Airlines has also announced the addition of supplementary services between Singapore and London Gatwick.

These flights, designated as SQ314 and SQ313, will operate:

3x weekly from 31 March to 2 July 2026

Daily from 3 July to 29 August 2026

3x weekly from 1 September to 24 October 2026

Services are in addition to SIA’s existing daily scheduled flights on SQ312 and SQ309, which were launched in June 2024.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines has pulled the Airbus A380 from Dubai and reassigned it to Melbourne for the rest of the current season. This represents a significant upgauge over the previous Boeing 777-300ER, and passengers will enjoy an upgraded cabin experience featuring the airline’s latest Suites and long-haul Business Class products.

This reshuffle has also created a rare opportunity to book Suites Saver awards without having to waitlist. Solitaire PPS and PPS Club members will get the best availability, but even regular KrisFlyer members may be able to snag one, if they’re lucky.

(Cover photo: A Plane’s Portrait)