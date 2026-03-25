Singapore Airlines launching flights to Western Sydney Airport from November 2026

Back in August 2024, Singapore Airlines announced plans to launch flights to the new Western Sydney International Airport, Sydney’s second international gateway.

This marks the first major airport built in Australia in the last 50 years, and will relieve some of the pressure on Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport, which is operating close to capacity. The big selling point of Western Sydney is the possibility of 24/7 operations to Australia’s largest city. Unlike Kingsford Smith, it has no noise curfew, allowing airlines to operate late-night arrivals or departures that better align with connections at their hub airports.

Singapore Airlines has now confirmed that it will commence flights to Western Sydney on 23 November 2026, a month after the airport is expected to open.

“Singapore Airlines’ services to Australia’s newest gateway at Western Sydney will deliver more choice and strengthen connectivity to this popular destination for our customers. Western Sydney’s late-night departure capacity will enable a seamless travel journey and connections through Singapore Changi Airport, to more than 130 global destinations served by the SIA Group.” -Dai Hao Yu, SVP Marketing Planning, SIA

Singapore Airlines launching Western Sydney flights

Singapore Airlines service to Western Sydney Airport will commence on 23 November 2026, with the following schedule:

✈️ 23 November 2026 to 27 March 2027

Flight Depart Arrive Days SQ201 SIN 1130 WSI 2220 Daily SQ202 WSI 2355 SIN 0505 (+1) Daily

✈️ 28 March 2027 to 30 October 2027

Flight Depart Arrive Days SQ201 SIN 1135 WSI 2215* Daily SQ202 WSI 2355* SIN 0515 (+1) Daily *From 4 April to 2 October 2027, due to daylight saving time, SQ201 will arrive at 2115hrs and SQ202 will depart at 2255hrs

The inaugural flight, SQ201, will depart from Singapore at 11.30 a.m and arrive at Western Sydney at 10.20 p.m. The return flight, SQ202, will depart from Western Sydney at 11.55 p.m, arriving in Singapore the following day at 5.05 a.m.

What’s noteworthy about these timings is that they would not have been possible at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport, which enforces a strict noise curfew from 11 p.m to 6 a.m daily.

This timing will provide significantly better connectivity for Sydney residents, who will now have the option of an early morning arrival in Singapore to connect to SIA’s other destinations. Some of these routings would have previously involved transit times of up to 8h 55m.

Destination Connection Time in SIN 🇻🇳 Da Nang 4h 10m 🇺🇸 Seattle 3h 55m 🇹🇼 Taipei 3h 25m 🇨🇳 Xiamen 2h 55m 🇲🇲 Yangon 2h 50m 🇲🇾 Kuala Lumpur 2h 🇮🇳 Chennai 1h 55m 🇹🇭 Bangkok 1h 55m 🇮🇩 Denpasar 1h 40m

SIA will continue to retain its four-times-daily services to Sydney Kingsford Smith, offering a total of five daily flights to the city.

Aircraft type

Western Sydney flights will be operated by a two-cabin Airbus A350-900MH, with 303 seats split into:

40 Business Class

263 Economy Class

With a blocked flight time of 7h 50m, this will be one of the longest routes operated by the MH variant, alongside Brisbane and the upcoming Riyadh service. At that length, passengers might start to feel more of the limitations of the 2018 Regional Business Class seat equipped on this aircraft.

This seat features full-flat beds in a 1-2-1 configuration, though it is on the narrow side at just 20″ wide (compared to 28″ on the 2013 Business Class seat). However, you can gain an additional 6″ by lowering the armrests, and unlike the 2013 Business Class seat, you don’t have to get up to flip it into bed mode.

You can read a review of this product below (this flight was on a B787-10, but the seat is largely the same).

How much do KrisFlyer awards cost?

Western Sydney will be grouped together with Sydney in Zone 9 of the KrisFlyer award chart, which means you can expect to pay the following for award redemptions.

Singapore to Western Sydney redemptions

(One-way flight on Singapore Air)

(One-way flight on Singapore Air) Saver

Advantage

Economy 29,000 60,500 Business 72,000 103,500

First and Premium Economy Class are not offered on the A350-900MH which will operate the Western Sydney flights, though there’s always the possibility of an upgauge in the future should demand warrant.

Commercial and award seats will be made available from 10 a.m on 25 March 2026, and as with any newly-launched route, this will be your best chance to snag cheaper fares or Saver awards.

Where is Western Sydney Airport?

Let’s start with the obvious: Western Sydney Airport is not the ideal place to fly if you want to get into Sydney proper.

The airport is located about 44 km west of the Sydney CBD, compared to 8 km for Sydney Kingsford Smith. A journey by car from Western Sydney Airport would take roughly 60 minutes, or potentially more if traffic is bad.

Moreover, there won’t be a direct rail link to the city, at least initially. The planned A$11 billion Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport line, a 23 km rail link running from St Marys station, has been hit by delays that have seen its opening date slip to at least April 2027.

The latest setback involves a delay in the arrival of the 12 driverless trains from Germany, and while free shuttles from the airport to St Marys will be available as a stop-gap measure, it’s clearly not the outcome that airport officials would have wanted.

There’s something to be said about Australian airports and trains— Brisbane Airport opened in 1988, but the airport rail link didn’t arrive until 2001. Perth only received airport rail service in 2022, and as for Melbourne, well, the less said about the expected 2029 debut, the better!

However, Western Sydney has a substantial catchment of around 2.7 million people living within an hour of the airport. Moreover, it represents an excellent gateway for travellers whose plans include the Blue Mountains, which are a mere 7 km away.

Western Sydney Airport will be able to serve up to 10 million passengers a year upon opening, and has ambitious plans to eventually become Australia’s primary gateway, with capacity for 82 million passengers (akin to London Heathrow today). This will involve the opening of a further three terminals, and dual-runway operations by 2060.

Who else will be there?

Singapore Airlines won’t be the only international carrier to serve Western Sydney Airport. However, it will be the sole international carrier initially, as Air New Zealand — the only other airline to have announced service — will only commence flights from Auckland in mid-2027.

Qantas and Jetstar will also operate domestic services from Western Sydney, though you won’t be able to book single-ticket connecting itineraries with Singapore Airlines, which adds some friction to the process.

While that’s pretty much the line-up for now, it’s inevitable that more names will follow, given the constraints on operations at Sydney Kingsford Smith. For what it’s worth, the runway at Western Sydney Airport will be over 3,700 m in length, allowing it to accommodate any existing commercial aircraft in service, including the Airbus A380.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines will commence daily service to Western Sydney International Airport from 23 November 2026, becoming the first international carrier to fly to Sydney’s second airport.

The absence of a noise curfew allows for 24/7 operations, and enables SIA to offer a late night departure from Sydney that dovetails nicely with its morning bank of connections at Changi.

Seats will be available for booking from 10 a.m on 25 March 2026, so be sure to act quickly to take advantage of the sudden glut of Saver award space.