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HeyMax offering 20% transfer bonus to Accor Live Limitless

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
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From 25-30 March 2026, enjoy an uncapped 20% bonus when converting Max Miles to Accor Live Limitless points, netting you 3.56 cents per Max Mile.

HeyMax has launched a new promotion as part of its monthly Max Miles Day, which offers an uncapped 20% transfer bonus from Max Miles to Accor Live Limitless (ALL) points.

ALL points can be redeemed at a fixed rate of 1 point = €0.02, which effectively yields a value of 3.56 cents per Max Mile. 

Accor was already one of the highest-value partners on a per point basis, so this bonus is simply the icing on the cake. It’s a highly lucrative deal, in my opinion, and definitely worth considering.

Get 200 Max Miles when you open an account and complete your first transaction
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HeyMax offering 20% transfer bonus to Accor Live Limitless

Fairmont Lake Louise

From 25 March 2026, 7.01 a.m to 30 March 2026, 5.59 a.m, HeyMax is offering an uncapped 20% bonus on Max Miles transfers to ALL points.

Users will receive 1.2 ALL points for every 1 Max Mile transferred, instead of the usual 1 ALL point. A minimum transfer of 1,000 Max Miles is required. 

Max Miles ALL Points
1 mile 1 point
1.2 points

Both the base and bonus ALL points should be credited within one business day (though in my experience, it’s usually instant).

One odd quirk about ALL is that your membership number can change when you move from one elite tier to another. If your membership number has changed from the time you made your first transfer from HeyMax to Accor, your transfer will fail. In that case, you should raise a ticket with HeyMax customer service to get your membership number updated.

Is it worth it?

SO/Sofitel Hua Hin

ALL members can redeem points at a fixed rate of 2,000 points = €40 to offset room rates, dining and spa charges, at more than 5,000 Accor properties worldwide.

Points can be redeemed online when making a hotel booking, or on-property at check-out. A minimum redemption of 1,000 points (€20) is required, and anything beyond that is in increments of 2,000 points (€40).

⚠️ Important Note
The rate of 2,000 points = €40 only applies when you are staying at the hotel. If you are not staying at the hotel, then a reduced rate of 1,000 points = €10 applies (and only certain properties allow members to spend points outside of a stay).

In other words, there’s no “beating the system” or “aspirational redemptions” here. Points have a fixed value, so when the room rates are high, you need more points. When the room rates are low, you need fewer points (unfortunately however, the Red Hot Room rates for ALL Accor+ Explorer members cannot be paid for with points).

However, the upside is that you can use points to book any room category, at any hotel, on any date. And with the devaluations we’ve seen to traditional award programmes like Hilton and World of Hyatt, maybe there’s something to be said about guaranteed fixed value.

To put it another way, given the 1:1 transfer ratio, a 20% transfer bonus means getting 3.56 cents per Max Mile. That is excellent value in my opinion, especially since you can buy Max Miles now at 1.6 cents (via Chocolate Finance) or 2 cents (via the Max Miles Booster).

Terms & Conditions

The terms and conditions of this promotion can be found here.

What else can you do with Max Miles?

HeyMax’s partner list keeps growing every week, with the company setting an ambitious target of 50 airline and hotel partners by 2027.

All the partners with a Direct tag support in-app transfers via the HeyMax app (usually instant, but not always). For all other partners, HeyMax will issue a prepaid Visa card to purchase points from the relevant programme. 

HeyMax Transfer Partners
✈️ Airlines
  • Air Arabia Rewards Direct
  • Air Canada Aeroplan
  • Air France-KLM Flying Blue Direct
  • Air India Maharaja Club Direct
  • AirAsia Rewards (1:1.2 ratio) Direct
  • Alaska Mileage Plan
  • American Airlines AAdvantage
  • Avianca LifeMiles
  • British Airways Executive Club
  • Cathay Pacific Asia Miles Direct
  • Emirates Skywards
  • Ethiopian ShebaMiles Direct
  • Etihad Guest
  • EVA Air Infinity MileageLands
  • Frontier Miles
  • GarudaMiles Direct
  • Hainan Fortune Wings Club
  • Qantas Frequent Flyer
  • Qatar Privilege Club Direct
  • SAS EuroBonus Direct
  • THAI Royal Orchid Plus
  • Turkish Miles&Smiles
  • United MileagePlus
  • Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles Direct
  • Velocity Frequent Flyer
  • Xiamen Egret Miles Direct
🏨 Hotels
  • Accor Live Limitless Direct
  • Hilton Honors
  • IHG One Rewards (1:1.5 ratio) Direct
  • Marriott Bonvoy
  • Radisson Rewards
  • Shangri-La Circle (5:1 ratio) Direct
  • World of Hyatt
  • Wyndham Rewards Direct

You can also cash out Max Miles at 1.8 cents each via the FlyAnywhere option, so there’s no reason to ever choose any programme where the per point value is below this threshold.

Conclusion

HeyMax is now offering an uncapped 20% transfer bonus for Accor Live Limitless conversions made by 30 March 2026.

This is equivalent to cashing out Max Miles at 3.56 cents each, making one of the best transfer options even better. ALL’s fixed value redemption system might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but I could think of far worse ways of spending your Max Miles.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
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Eddie

Hi Aaron, what do you think of the value if we use this as a conduit to transfer to KF, given the current bonus from HeyMax and Accor? Also, would a minimum of 1k HeyMax miles work? Thanks!

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Aaron Wong

Nah, better use it via accor.

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Reaper-17

I keep receiving an error in HeyMax: “Account linking failed”

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