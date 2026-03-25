HeyMax has launched a new promotion as part of its monthly Max Miles Day, which offers an uncapped 20% transfer bonus from Max Miles to Accor Live Limitless (ALL) points.

ALL points can be redeemed at a fixed rate of 1 point = €0.02, which effectively yields a value of 3.56 cents per Max Mile.

Accor was already one of the highest-value partners on a per point basis, so this bonus is simply the icing on the cake. It’s a highly lucrative deal, in my opinion, and definitely worth considering.

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HeyMax offering 20% transfer bonus to Accor Live Limitless

From 25 March 2026, 7.01 a.m to 30 March 2026, 5.59 a.m, HeyMax is offering an uncapped 20% bonus on Max Miles transfers to ALL points.

Users will receive 1.2 ALL points for every 1 Max Mile transferred, instead of the usual 1 ALL point. A minimum transfer of 1,000 Max Miles is required.

Max Miles ALL Points 1 mile 1 point

1.2 points

Both the base and bonus ALL points should be credited within one business day (though in my experience, it’s usually instant).

One odd quirk about ALL is that your membership number can change when you move from one elite tier to another. If your membership number has changed from the time you made your first transfer from HeyMax to Accor, your transfer will fail. In that case, you should raise a ticket with HeyMax customer service to get your membership number updated.

Is it worth it?

ALL members can redeem points at a fixed rate of 2,000 points = €40 to offset room rates, dining and spa charges, at more than 5,000 Accor properties worldwide.

Points can be redeemed online when making a hotel booking, or on-property at check-out. A minimum redemption of 1,000 points (€20) is required, and anything beyond that is in increments of 2,000 points (€40).

⚠️ Important Note staying at the hotel. If you are not staying at the hotel, then a reduced rate of 1,000 points = €10 applies (and only The rate of 2,000 points = €40 only applies when you areat the hotel. If you areat the hotel, then a reduced rate of 1,000 points = €10 applies (and only certain properties allow members to spend points outside of a stay).

In other words, there’s no “beating the system” or “aspirational redemptions” here. Points have a fixed value, so when the room rates are high, you need more points. When the room rates are low, you need fewer points (unfortunately however, the Red Hot Room rates for ALL Accor+ Explorer members cannot be paid for with points).

However, the upside is that you can use points to book any room category, at any hotel, on any date. And with the devaluations we’ve seen to traditional award programmes like Hilton and World of Hyatt, maybe there’s something to be said about guaranteed fixed value.

To put it another way, given the 1:1 transfer ratio, a 20% transfer bonus means getting 3.56 cents per Max Mile. That is excellent value in my opinion, especially since you can buy Max Miles now at 1.6 cents (via Chocolate Finance) or 2 cents (via the Max Miles Booster).

Terms & Conditions

The terms and conditions of this promotion can be found here.

What else can you do with Max Miles?

HeyMax’s partner list keeps growing every week, with the company setting an ambitious target of 50 airline and hotel partners by 2027.

All the partners with a Direct tag support in-app transfers via the HeyMax app (usually instant, but not always). For all other partners, HeyMax will issue a prepaid Visa card to purchase points from the relevant programme.

HeyMax Transfer Partners ✈️ Airlines Air Arabia Rewards Direct

Air Canada Aeroplan

Air France-KLM Flying Blue Direct

Air India Maharaja Club Direct

AirAsia Rewards (1:1.2 ratio) Direct

Alaska Mileage Plan

American Airlines AAdvantage

Avianca LifeMiles

British Airways Executive Club

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles Direct

Emirates Skywards

Ethiopian ShebaMiles Direct

Etihad Guest EVA Air Infinity MileageLands

Frontier Miles

GarudaMiles Direct

Hainan Fortune Wings Club

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Qatar Privilege Club Direct

SAS EuroBonus Direct

THAI Royal Orchid Plus

Turkish Miles&Smiles

United MileagePlus

Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles Direct

Velocity Frequent Flyer

Xiamen Egret Miles Direct 🏨 Hotels Accor Live Limitless Direct

Hilton Honors

IHG One Rewards (1:1.5 ratio) Direct

Marriott Bonvoy Radisson Rewards

Shangri-La Circle (5:1 ratio) Direct

World of Hyatt

Wyndham Rewards Direct

You can also cash out Max Miles at 1.8 cents each via the FlyAnywhere option, so there’s no reason to ever choose any programme where the per point value is below this threshold.

Conclusion

HeyMax is now offering an uncapped 20% transfer bonus for Accor Live Limitless conversions made by 30 March 2026.

This is equivalent to cashing out Max Miles at 3.56 cents each, making one of the best transfer options even better. ALL’s fixed value redemption system might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but I could think of far worse ways of spending your Max Miles.