Jay Chou in Singapore: Presale for KrisFlyer members and miles redemptions options

Jay Chou is coming to Singapore to do…Jay Chou stuff, with the Jay Chou Carnival II World Tour concert set to take place from 8-10 January 2027 at the Singapore National Stadium.

KrisFlyer has been announced as the official Lifestyle Rewards partner, and KrisFlyer members will receive early access to concert tickets, as well as miles-for-tickets redemption options via Pelago.

🎤 JAY CHOU “CARNIVAL II” WORLD TOUR 2027 IN SINGAPORE “Following the success of the Carnival World Tour, the King of Mandopop Jay Chou has announced his new “Carnival II ” World Tour. Building on the iconic Carnival theme, the new tour reimagines the experience for each city, giving the Singapore stop a unique identity that promises to be an unforgettable night filled with iconic hits and the latest releases. Since debuting more than 25 years ago, Jay Chou has continually reinvented the Chinese music scene with his distinctive music style. With Carnival II , fans can expect an elevated production with new stage design and immersive visuals. The tour pairs Jay’s unforgettable music with a stunning set that will leave fans spellbound.” -Singapore Airlines

Presale for KrisFlyer members

KrisFlyer members can get access to a special ticket presale by following these steps:

Be an existing KrisFlyer member as of 3 May 2026, 11.59 p.m (all times GMT+8).

(all times GMT+8). Ensure you are subscribed to KrisFlyer and SIA Group email communications

Register via the Kris+ app (instructions here) by 10 May 2026, 11.59 p.m

A special code to access the presale will be sent via email by 17 May 2026, 11.59 p.m

The presale will run from 19 May 2026, 10 a.m to 11.59 p.m

S$5 for new Kris+ Users Get 500 KrisPay miles (S$5) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

You must have the Kris+ app to register for the presale, as registration is via the Challenges section.

Once the presale goes live, you will need to purchase tickets via Ticketmaster Singapore with a Mastercard credit or debit card. Each member can purchase up to six tickets across all categories.

Category Cost Category 1 S$398 Category 2 S$358 Category 3 S$318 Category 4 S$278 Category 5 S$238

Ticketmaster transactions code as MCC 7922, and I’d recommend using the following Mastercards for the most miles (if you’re not participating in the presale, you can also use the UOB Preferred Visa for 4 mpd).

Redeem miles for tickets via Pelago

KrisFlyer members will be able to redeem miles for tickets, and what’s interesting is that unlike past concerts with Lady Gaga or OneRepublic, redemption this time round will not be through the KrisFlyer Experiences portal, but Pelago.

Tickets will be available at the following rates:

Category Cost Category 1 82,000 miles

For 2 tickets Category 2 74,000 miles

For 2 tickets Category 3 66,000 miles

For 2 tickets Category 4 58,000 miles

For 2 tickets Tickets must be redeemed in pairs, or in groups of four tickets

Redemptions go live on 19 May 2026 at the following times:

10 a.m for Solitaire PPS Club, PPS Club, and KrisFlyer Elite Gold members

for Solitaire PPS Club, PPS Club, and KrisFlyer Elite Gold members 12 p.m for KrisFlyer and KrisFlyer Elite Silver members

Each member is limited to a total of six tickets per show date. Seat selection will not be available for tickets redeemed via Pelago, and will be assigned by Ticketmaster Singapore.

Based on the ticket prices, you can expect to get slightly under 1 cent per KrisFlyer mile. That’s not great value, but it could be one of those situations where it’s about access, not value. If tickets do sell out quickly, you might not be able to buy them publicly even if you’re willing to pay the asking price.

Redeeming tickets through Pelago may be the only realistic chance you have, especially if you have elite status that gives you a two-hour head start over everyone else.

Conclusion

KrisFlyer members will receive access to a special presale for Jay Chou’s upcoming Singapore concert, and have the opportunity to redeem miles for tickets.

Redeeming miles might be the better route to take, since it cuts out a lot of the competition. Moreover, if you’re a Solitaire PPS Club, PPS Club or KrisFlyer Elite Gold member, you get access to tickets two hours ahead of time.