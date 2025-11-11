Search
OneRepublic in Singapore: Presale for KrisFlyer members and miles redemptions options

On 18 November 2025, KrisFlyer members will get presale access for OneRepublic's upcoming Singapore concert, plus miles-for-tickets options with special priority for elite members.

OneRepublic will be coming to Singapore for one night only on 2 March 2026 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. 

KrisFlyer has been announced as the official Lifestyle Rewards partner, and KrisFlyer members will receive early access to concert tickets, as well as miles-for-tickets redemption options via KrisFlyer Experiences.

🎤  OneRepublic “From Asia, With Love” 2026 in Singapore

After a series of chart-topping albums and exhilarating global tours, the Grammy-nominated powerhouse OneRepublic is bringing their “From Asia, With Love” tour to Singapore Indoor Stadium for an unforgettable night.

Be prepared for an immersive musical experience as OneRepublic takes the stage with their greatest hits and new releases. Known for their anthemic sound and heartfelt storytelling, this Singapore stop promises to be a night of electrifying music, high energy and memorable moments not to be missed.

-Singapore Airlines

Presale for KrisFlyer members

KrisFlyer members will get access to a special ticket presale, which runs from 18 November 2025, 12 p.m to 19 November 2025, 12 p.m (all times are SGT, or GMT+8).

To access the presale, you will need to:

  • Be an existing KrisFlyer member as of 9 November 2025, 11.59 p.m
  • Register online and subscribe to KrisFlyer and SIA Group email communications by 13 November 2025, 10.59 a.m

A special code to access the presale will be sent via email by 16 November 2025, 11.59 p.m.

Once the presale goes live, you will need to purchase tickets via Ticketmaster Singapore with a Mastercard credit or debit card. Each member can purchase up to six tickets across all categories.

Ticketmaster transactions code as MCC 7922, and I’d recommend using the following Mastercards for the most miles.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card
Apply
 4 mpd Capped at S$750 per c. month, choose Entertainment as bonus category
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Capped at S$1K per c. month, choose Entertainment as bonus category
Citi Rewards Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1K per s. month
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month

It’s worth noting that presales are happening through other channels too, some of which go live ahead of KrisFlyer. I would assume that a certain number of tickets are allocated for each of these presales, so if you miss out on one, you can try again with another.

  • Artiste Presale: Monday, 17 November 2025 at 12 p.m
  • Mastercard Presale: Wednesday, 19 November 2025 at 2 p.m

Redeem miles for tickets via KrisFlyer Experiences

KrisFlyer members will also be able to redeem their miles for tickets to OneRepublic in Singapore at the following rates.

Experience Cost
Cat 1 Standing 16,000 miles
For 1 ticket
Cat 2 Seated 50,000 miles
For 2 tickets
Cat 3 Seated 40,000 miles
For 2 tickets
Cat 5 Seated 50,000 miles
For 2 tickets
Gold VIP Cat 1 Standing 35,000 miles
For 1 ticket
Early Entry Cat 1 Standing 20,000 miles
For 1 ticket
VIP Experience Package* 18,000 miles
For 1 ticket
*Only members who have redeemed a OneRepublic concert ticket with miles will have exclusive access to this experience when redemption opens in December 2025

All redemptions can be found on this landing page, and you’ll need to select the relevant tab for the category you wish to redeem. 

Redemptions go live on 18 November 2025 at the following times:

  • 12 p.m for Solitaire PPS Club, PPS Club, and KrisFlyer Elite Gold members
  • 2 p.m for KrisFlyer and KrisFlyer Elite Silver members

Members may redeem up to six tickets across all seat categories and show dates. Tickets are available for redemption in single for all standing categories and in pairs or fours for all seated categories.

Seat selection will not be available for tickets redeemed via KrisFlyer Experiences, and will be assigned by Ticketmaster Singapore. 

There’s no requirement that the person redeeming the tickets be present at entry, so you can redeem tickets for friends and family and Carousell if you so wish.

It’s hard to say whether redemptions will be worthwhile, because we don’t know the cash prices for each category yet. However, based on the previous KrisFlyer Experience for Lady Gaga, you can probably expect to get just under 1 cent per mile in value.

Most miles collectors would consider that to be poor, but this might be one of those situations where it’s about access, not value. If tickets do sell out quickly, you might not be able to buy them publicly even if you’re willing to pay the asking price. Redeeming tickets through KrisFlyer Experiences may be the only realistic chance you have, especially if you have elite status that gives you a three-hour head start over everyone else.

Conclusion

KrisFlyer members will receive access to a special presale for OneRepublic’s upcoming Singapore concert, as well as an opportunity to redeem miles for tickets.

Redeeming miles might be the better route to take, since it cuts out a lot of the competition. And if you’re a Solitaire PPS Club, PPS Club or KrisFlyer Elite Gold member, you get access to tickets two hours ahead of time.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
