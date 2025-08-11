UOB Lady’s Cards: Which bonus categories should you choose?

The UOB Lady’s Card and UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card offer 4 mpd on a wide range of bonus categories, including restaurants, supermarkets, shopping, taxis, air tickets, hotels, and petrol but— here’s the catch — not all at the same time.

Instead, cardholders have to choose which category or categories they’d like to earn bonuses on, a selection that can be rotated every calendar quarter.

It’s a highly personal choice, as everyone’s spending patterns will be different. But given the availability of alternatives on the market, as well as the bonus caps, certain categories probably make more sense than others.

In this post, I’ll look at the bonus categories you can pick, and which ones you should pick.

How do bonus categories work?

First, a quick recap of how the bonus categories work.

⭐ 4 mpd Bonus Categories

Card No. of Categories Monthly Cap UOB Lady’s Card UOB Lady’s Card 1x S$1,000 UOB Lady’s Solitaire UOB Lady’s Solitaire 2x S$750 per category

(S$1,500 total)

The UOB Lady’s Card earns 4 mpd on 1x bonus category, capped at S$1,000 per calendar month (0.4 mpd after)

earns 4 mpd on bonus category, capped at per calendar month (0.4 mpd after) The UOB Lady’s Solitaire earns 4 mpd on 2x bonus categories, capped at S$750 per bonus category, per calendar month (0.4 mpd after)

What’s slightly odd is that the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card has a higher overall bonus cap of S$1,500 (across 2x categories), but the UOB Lady’s Card has a higher per category bonus cap of S$1,000 (across 1x category).

😔 Can’t beat the system! Even if you select a single bonus category for your UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card, your single bonus category will be capped at S$750. You might as well select two.

Therefore, it’s not surprising that some Solitaire cardholders are considering downgrading to the regular Lady’s Card. That’s beyond the scope of this article, but I’ve shared some thoughts in the post below.

❓ What about the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card? The invite-only UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card earns 4 mpd on 2x bonus categories, capped at S$2,000 per calendar month. Unlike the UOB Lady’s Solitaire, this bonus cap can be shared across both categories. For example, you could pick Fashion and Dining, and earn 4 mpd on S$2,000 worth of Fashion spending alone. In other words, this works the way the UOB Lady’s Solitaire did prior to 1 August 2025. However, since this card is relatively rare — and qualification requires spending a whopping S$45,000 within a three-month period on the UOB Lady’s Solitaire— we will ignore it for the rest of the article.

Choosing bonus categories

Cardholders choose their bonus categories via this link, and can change their selection every calendar quarter.

Selecting bonus categories requires entering your 16-digit card number. You can obtain this from the UOB TMRW app, even if your physical card has not arrived yet.

However, if you were recently approved (<24 hours) the system may give an error message when registering your bonus categories. Try again after 24 hours.

Some important things to note:

The first time you choose your bonus categories, they are effective immediately

Bonus categories can be re-selected every calendar quarter, up till 2359 hours (SGT) the day before the first calendar date of the following calendar quarter

the day before the first calendar date of the following calendar quarter The bank will take the most recent entry submitted as the bonus category for the following quarter. For example, if you submit ‘Fashion’ on 15 April, then submit ‘Dining’ on 21 June, your bonus category for 1 July to 30 September will be ‘Dining’

entry submitted as the bonus category for the following quarter. For example, if you submit ‘Fashion’ on 15 April, then submit ‘Dining’ on 21 June, your bonus category for 1 July to 30 September will be ‘Dining’ If you do not manually re-select your bonus categories, the choices from the previous quarter will be automatically carried over

If you upgraded from the Lady’s Card to the Lady’s Solitaire, the revised bonus cap applies immediately. However, the additional bonus category will only be effective from the following calendar quarter

If you downgraded from the Lady’s Solitaire to the Lady’s Card, you will need to reselect your bonus category (contact UOB customer service for assistance). The revised bonus cap (S$1,000 per category instead of S$750) only applies from the following calendar month

How is each bonus category defined?

The UOB Lady’s Card offers a total of seven bonus categories, defined by the following MCCs.

💳 UOB Lady’s Card Bonus Categories Category MCCs 💆 Beauty & Wellness 5912 Drug Stores & Pharmacies

5977 Cosmetic Stores

7230 Barber & Beauty Shops

7231 Beauty, Barber Shop & Gyms

7297 Massage Parlours

7298 Health & Beauty Spas

🍽️ Dining 5811 Caterers

5812 Restaurants

5814 Fast Food

5499 Misc. Food Stores

📽️ Entertainment 5813 Bars, Lounges, Discos, Nightclubs

7832 Motion Picture Theatres

7922 Theatrical Producers, Ticketing Agencies

🛒 Family 5411 Grocery Stores & Supermarkets

5641 Children’s and Infant’s Wear Stores

👗 Fashion 5311 Department Stores

5611 Men & Boy’s Clothing and Accessories

5621

Women’s Ready to Wear

5631 Women’s Accessories

5651 Family Clothing Stores

5655 Sports Apparel Stores

5661 Shoe Stores

5691 Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores

5699 Accessory and Apparel Stores

5948 Leather Goods & Luggage Stores

🚕 Transport 4111 Transportation Suburban & Local Commuter

4121 Taxis and Limos

4789 Transportation Services Not Elsewhere Classified

5541

Petrol Stations

5542 Automated Petrol Stations

✈️ Travel

[Refer here for details] 3000-3299 4511 4582 Airlines

4411 Cruise Liners

4722 Travel Agencies

5309 Duty-free Stores

3500-3999 7011 Hotels

Bonuses are valid for both local and foreign currency spending, both online or offline

Do note that Travel is not explicitly defined in the T&Cs, for whatever reason. However, I previously obtained the list of MCCs from a UOB spokesperson, and this matches what people have been reporting in real life.

If you’re not certain about the MCC of a specific transaction, there are three ways of looking it up before spending.

Method Ease of Use Reliability ❓ HeyMax ●●● ● 📱 Instarem App ●● ●● 🤖 DBS Digibot ●

●●● Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

Which bonus category should you pick?

The bonus category or categories that you should pick boil down to two things:

Your personal spending patterns What alternative cards you have

Dining

Dining would be a sensible choice for many people, since it covers both food delivery as well as in-restaurant dining.

However, do note the omission of MCC 5813 (covered under Entertainment instead), which would rule out 4 mpd at bars and nightclubs such as Brewerkz, Brotzeit and Harry’s. There are also reports in the MileChat that some restaurants can unexpectedly code as 5813 (1 Altico, D9 Cakery, Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu, and Humpback have all been mentioned).

MCC 5462 is also omitted, so avoid using this card at bakeries such as BreadTalk, Bengawan Solo and Four Leaves.

However, there are alternative cards you can consider too.

💳 Alternative Cards for Dining

Card Earn Rate MCCs Remarks Citi Rewards

Apply 4 mpd

Online

– Capped at S$1K per s. month

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd

Online

– Capped at S$1K per c. month HSBC Revolution

Apply 4 mpd

Online

In-store

5441

5462

5811

5812

5813 Capped at S$1.5K per c. month* Maybank XL Card

Apply

Maybank XL Card 4 mpd

Online

In-store 5462

5811

5812

5813

5814 Min. spend S$500 per c. month, capped at S$1K per c. month Card

Apply StanChart Journey Card 3 mpd

Online

5462

5499

5811

5812

5814 Capped at S$1K per s. month KrisFlyer UOB Card

Apply 2.4 mpd

Online

In-store

5812

5813

5814 No cap. Min. spend S$1K on SIA Group per m. year *Cap will revert to S$1,000 per c. month and bonuses for in-store purchases will end after 31 October 2025

The problem is that these cards suffer from restrictions of their own, or lower earn rates.

Family

Family is kind of a misnamed category, since it’s basically supermarkets and children’s clothes.

Obviously, those who shop at Cold Storage and Giant should stick to the DBS yuu Card with its 10 mpd, but if you prefer Amazon Fresh, NTUC, RedMart or Sheng Siong, then choosing Family as your bonus category could still make sense.

💳 Alternative Cards for Supermarkets

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards

Apply 4 mpd

Online

Capped at S$1K per s. month

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd

Online

Capped at S$1K per c. month DBS yuu Card

Apply DBS yuu Card 10 mpd

Online

In-store

Card StanChart Journey Card 3 mpd

Online

Capped at S$1K per s. month

Apply StanChart Journey Card 3 mpd

Online

Capped at S$1K per s. month

An alternative option would be the StanChart Journey Card, but it only awards online grocery shopping, with a lower earn rate of 3 mpd.

Transport

Transport covers three main categories of spending: public transport, taxis/ride-hailing, and petrol.

If you only take the bus and MRT, then Transport probably isn’t a good choice as your cumulative monthly expenditure will almost certainly be well below the bonus cap. I would suggest using the following cards instead.

Taxis and ride-hailing will obviously cost a lot more, but before you pick Transport, check whether any of the following cards would work.

💳 Alternative Cards for Taxi and Ridehailing

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards

Apply 4 mpd

Online

Capped at S$1K per s. month DBS yuu Card

Apply DBS yuu Card 10 mpd

Online

For gojek only. Min. spend S$600 per c. month, capped at S$600 per c. month

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd

Online

Capped at S$1K per c. month HSBC Revolution

Apply 4 mpd

Online

In-store

Capped at S$1.5K per c. month* KrisFlyer UOB Card

Apply 2.4 mpd

Online

In-store

No cap. Min. spend S$1K on SIA Group per m. year *Cap will revert to S$1,000 per c. month and bonuses for in-store purchases will end after 31 October 2025

If you have a car of your own, picking Transport only makes sense if you drive an ICE car (because EV charging is not included). Otherwise, consider the following cards.

Entertainment

It’s hard to make a case for choosing Entertainment as a bonus category, because of how niche it is. Only three MCCs are covered, so unless you enjoy watching the opera or visiting siam diu (ah, the duality of man), I don’t see the point of selecting this.

If you want to earn miles on cinema tickets or SISTIC, it’s best to rely on the Citi Rewards or DBS Woman’s World Card.

Beauty & Wellness

Likewise, Beauty & Wellness is also a tough category to justify. If you visit the lower-end barbers, spas and massage places (I won’t ask if you don’t tell), credit cards probably aren’t accepted in the first place.

If you visit the high-end ones, I suppose you might select this category in the quarter when you purchase your package, but I don’t see any point in sticking to it otherwise.

Travel

Travel can be a very useful bonus category since it covers air tickets, cruises, travel agencies, duty-free and hotels. However, the problem is not coverage, but caps. With the bonus cap reduced to as little as S$750 (for the UOB Lady’s Solitaire), it’s easy to overshoot and wind up in 0.4 mpd territory.

That’s why I’d prefer to keep travel-related spend on the following cards instead.

💳 Alternative Cards for Airlines and Hotels

Card Earn Rate Remarks

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd

Online

Capped at S$1K per c. month HSBC Revolution

Apply HSBC Revolution 4 mpd

Online

In-store

For air tickets and hotels, capped at S$1.5K per c. month* KrisFlyer UOB Card

Apply 2.4 mpd

Online

In-store

For SIA and Scoot. Min. spend S$1K on SIA Group per m. year

Apply Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd

In-store

Online

For air tickets, with min. S$800 spend per c. month Maybank XL Card

Apply

Maybank XL Card 4 mpd

Online

In-store For air tickets and hotels, with min. S$500 spend per c. month, capped at S$1K per c. month *Cap will revert to S$1,000 per c. month and bonuses for in-store purchases will end after 31 October 2025

Fashion

Fashion may not seem like a natural choice for anyone who isn’t a shopaholic, but the inclusion of MCC 5311 changes everything. Why? Because of HeyMax, which sells vouchers for numerous merchants across different categories.

Get a HeyMax account

Airalo

Amazon

Best Denki

Courts

Deliveroo

Foodpanda

Giant

Grab

IKEA

Klook

Lazada

Muji Natureland

NTUC FairPrice

Oddle Eats

Pelago

Pupsik

Ryde

Shein

Shell

Sheng Siong

Sephora

TADA

TANGS

ZALORA

If these transactions were made directly with the merchant, they would code under a wide range of MCCs. But if you buy vouchers via HeyMax, the MCC is standardised to 5311.

Therefore, by choosing Fashion as your bonus category, you could effectively earn 4 mpd on dining (Deliveroo, Foodpanda, Oddle Eats), groceries (Giant, NTUC, Sheng Siong), activities (Klook, Pelago), furniture (Courts, IKEA), petrol (Shell), ride-hailing (Grab, Ryde, TADA) and basically anything that HeyMax sells a voucher for. It’s like not having to pick a bonus category at all!

Alternative cards you could use for MCC 5311 are listed below.

💳 Alternative Cards for MCC 5311

Card Earn Rate Remarks

Apply Citi Rewards 4 mpd

Online

In-store

Capped at S$1 per s. month

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd

Online

Capped at S$1K per c. month HSBC Revolution

Apply HSBC Revolution 4 mpd

Online

In-store

Capped at S$1.5K per c. month*

Apply KrisFlyer UOB Card 2.4 mpd

Online

In-store

Min. spend S$1K on SIA Group per m. year Maybank XL Card

Apply

Maybank XL Card 4 mpd

Online

In-store Min. S$500 spend per c. month, capped at S$1K per c. month OCBC Rewards Card

Apply OCBC Rewards Card 4 mpd

Online

In-store Capped at S$1.1K per c. month *Cap will revert to S$1,000 per c. month and bonuses for in-store purchases will end after 31 October 2025

What bonus categories do I choose?

The two bonus categories on my UOB Lady’s Solitaire are Dining and Fashion.

While it’s annoying to have to juggle two separate S$750 caps, what I’ve done is apply for a supplementary card, and split my spending as follows:

Principal card: All Dining spend

Supplementary card: All Fashion spend

The UOB TMRW app shows both cards as separate accounts, which lets me neatly track my spending and ensure that I don’t go over the limit (if you spent everything on one card, it’d be a nightmare to go line by line and tally up the spend by category).

You could further simplify things by buying S$750 worth of HeyMax vouchers at the start of each month to cover spending like food delivery, groceries, Amazon and Lazada, ride-hailing, petrol etc. Then you only really need to focus on your other bonus category.

I’m stacking this with an extra 2 mpd from the UOB Lady’s Savings Account, (based on a S$10,000) deposit, which I’ve argued is still worth keeping despite the nerf to the UOB Lady’s Solitaire. More on that below.

Conclusion

Choosing the right bonus category or categories is crucial to getting the most out of your UOB Lady’s Cards.

Consider what you spend most consistently on, factor in what other cards already cover that category, and remember that the quarterly switch gives you room to adapt. If you can reliably hit the cap — and avoid overlap with other alternatives—you’ll squeeze the maximum value out of the 4 mpd earn rate.

UOB Lady’s Cardholders: What bonus categories do you choose and why?