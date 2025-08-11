Search
HomeCredit Cards
Credit CardsUOB

UOB Lady’s Cards: Which bonus categories should you choose?

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
37

The UOB Lady's Cards offer 4 mpd on groceries, dining, petrol, shopping, travel and public transport- but not at the same time. How should you choose?

The UOB Lady’s Card and UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card offer 4 mpd on a wide range of bonus categories, including restaurants, supermarkets, shopping, taxis, air tickets, hotels, and petrol but— here’s the catch — not all at the same time. 

Instead, cardholders have to choose which category or categories they’d like to earn bonuses on, a selection that can be rotated every calendar quarter. 

It’s a highly personal choice, as everyone’s spending patterns will be different. But given the availability of alternatives on the market, as well as the bonus caps, certain categories probably make more sense than others.

In this post, I’ll look at the bonus categories you can pick, and which ones you should pick.

How do bonus categories work?

First, a quick recap of how the bonus categories work.

⭐ 4 mpd Bonus Categories
Card No. of Categories Monthly Cap
UOB Lady’s Card 1x S$1,000
UOB Lady’s Solitaire 2x S$750 per category
(S$1,500 total)
  • The UOB Lady’s Card earns 4 mpd on 1x bonus category, capped at S$1,000 per calendar month (0.4 mpd after)
  • The UOB Lady’s Solitaire earns 4 mpd on 2x bonus categories, capped at S$750 per bonus category, per calendar month (0.4 mpd after)

What’s slightly odd is that the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card has a higher overall bonus cap of S$1,500 (across 2x categories), but the UOB Lady’s Card has a higher per category bonus cap of S$1,000 (across 1x category).

😔 Can’t beat the system!
Even if you select a single bonus category for your UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card, your single bonus category will be capped at S$750. You might as well select two.

Therefore, it’s not surprising that some Solitaire cardholders are considering downgrading to the regular Lady’s Card. That’s beyond the scope of this article, but I’ve shared some thoughts in the post below.

Should you downgrade to the UOB Lady’s Card?

❓ What about the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card?

The invite-only UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card earns 4 mpd on 2x bonus categories, capped at S$2,000 per calendar month.

Unlike the UOB Lady’s Solitaire, this bonus cap can be shared across both categories. For example, you could pick Fashion and Dining, and earn 4 mpd on S$2,000 worth of Fashion spending alone. In other words, this works the way the UOB Lady’s Solitaire did prior to 1 August 2025.

However, since this card is relatively rare — and qualification requires spending a whopping S$45,000 within a three-month period on the UOB Lady’s Solitaire— we will ignore it for the rest of the article.

Choosing bonus categories

Cardholders choose their bonus categories via this link, and can change their selection every calendar quarter. 

Choose bonus categories

Selecting bonus categories requires entering your 16-digit card number. You can obtain this from the UOB TMRW app, even if your physical card has not arrived yet. 

However, if you were recently approved (<24 hours) the system may give an error message when registering your bonus categories. Try again after 24 hours.

Some important things to note:

  • The first time you choose your bonus categories, they are effective immediately
  • Bonus categories can be re-selected every calendar quarter, up till 2359 hours (SGT) the day before the first calendar date of the following calendar quarter
  • The bank will take the most recent entry submitted as the bonus category for the following quarter. For example, if you submit ‘Fashion’ on 15 April, then submit ‘Dining’ on 21 June, your bonus category for 1 July to 30 September will be ‘Dining’ 
  • If you do not manually re-select your bonus categories, the choices from the previous quarter will be automatically carried over
  • If you upgraded from the Lady’s Card to the Lady’s Solitaire, the revised bonus cap applies immediately. However, the additional bonus category will only be effective from the following calendar quarter
  • If you downgraded from the Lady’s Solitaire to the Lady’s Card, you will need to reselect your bonus category (contact UOB customer service for assistance). The revised bonus cap (S$1,000 per category instead of S$750) only applies from the following calendar month

How is each bonus category defined?

The UOB Lady’s Card offers a total of seven bonus categories, defined by the following MCCs.

💳 UOB Lady’s Card Bonus Categories
Category MCCs
💆 Beauty & Wellness 5912 Drug Stores & Pharmacies
5977 Cosmetic Stores
7230 Barber & Beauty Shops
7231 Beauty, Barber Shop & Gyms
7297 Massage Parlours
7298 Health & Beauty Spas
🍽️  Dining 5811 Caterers
5812 Restaurants
5814 Fast Food
5499 Misc. Food Stores
📽️ Entertainment 5813 Bars, Lounges, Discos, Nightclubs
7832 Motion Picture Theatres
7922 Theatrical Producers, Ticketing Agencies
🛒 Family 5411 Grocery Stores & Supermarkets
5641 Children’s and Infant’s Wear Stores
👗 Fashion 5311 Department Stores
5611 Men & Boy’s Clothing and Accessories
5621
 Women’s Ready to Wear
5631 Women’s Accessories
5651 Family Clothing Stores
5655 Sports Apparel Stores
5661 Shoe Stores
5691 Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores
5699 Accessory and Apparel Stores
5948 Leather Goods & Luggage Stores
🚕 Transport 4111 Transportation Suburban & Local Commuter
4121 Taxis and Limos
4789 Transportation Services Not Elsewhere Classified
5541
 Petrol Stations
5542 Automated Petrol Stations
✈️ Travel
[Refer here for details]

 3000-3299 4511 4582 Airlines
4411 Cruise Liners
4722 Travel Agencies
5309 Duty-free Stores
3500-3999 7011  Hotels
Bonuses are valid for both local and foreign currency spending, both online or offline

Do note that Travel is not explicitly defined in the T&Cs, for whatever reason. However, I previously obtained the list of MCCs from a UOB spokesperson, and this matches what people have been reporting in real life.

If you’re not certain about the MCC of a specific transaction, there are three ways of looking it up before spending.

Method Ease of Use Reliability
HeyMax ●●●
📱 Instarem App ●● ●●
🤖 DBS Digibot
●●●
Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

Which bonus category should you pick?

The bonus category or categories that you should pick boil down to two things:

  1. Your personal spending patterns
  2. What alternative cards you have

Dining

Dining would be a sensible choice for many people, since it covers both food delivery as well as in-restaurant dining.

However, do note the omission of MCC 5813 (covered under Entertainment instead), which would rule out 4 mpd at bars and nightclubs such as Brewerkz, Brotzeit and Harry’s. There are also reports in the MileChat that some restaurants can unexpectedly code as 5813 (1 Altico, D9 Cakery, Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu, and Humpback have all been mentioned).

MCC 5462 is also omitted, so avoid using this card at bakeries such as BreadTalk, Bengawan Solo and Four Leaves.

However, there are alternative cards you can consider too.

💳 Alternative Cards for Dining
Card Earn Rate MCCs Remarks
Citi Rewards
Apply		 4 mpd
Online
 Capped at S$1K per s. month
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd
Online
 Capped at S$1K per c. month
HSBC Revolution
Apply		 4 mpd
Online
In-store
  5441
 5462
 5811
 5812
 5813		 Capped at S$1.5K per c. month*
Maybank XL Card
Apply
 4 mpd
Online
In-store		  5462
 5811
 5812
 5813
 5814		 Min. spend S$500 per c. month, capped at S$1K per c. month
StanChart Journey Card
Apply		 3 mpd
Online
  5462
 5499
 5811
 5812
 5814		 Capped at S$1K per s. month
KrisFlyer UOB Card
Apply		 2.4 mpd
Online
In-store
  5812
 5813
 5814		 No cap. Min. spend S$1K on SIA Group per m. year
*Cap will revert to S$1,000 per c. month and bonuses for in-store purchases will end after 31 October 2025

The problem is that these cards suffer from restrictions of their own, or lower earn rates. 

2025 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Dining

Family

Family is kind of a misnamed category, since it’s basically supermarkets and children’s clothes.

Obviously, those who shop at Cold Storage and Giant should stick to the DBS yuu Card with its 10 mpd, but if you prefer Amazon Fresh, NTUC, RedMart or Sheng Siong, then choosing Family as your bonus category could still make sense.

💳 Alternative Cards for Supermarkets
Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards
Apply		 4 mpd
Online
 Capped at S$1K per s. month
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd
Online
 Capped at S$1K per c. month
DBS yuu Card
Apply		 10 mpd
Online
In-store
 For Cold Storage and Giant only. Min. spend S$600 per c. month, capped at S$600 per c. month
StanChart Journey Card
Apply		 3 mpd
Online
 Capped at S$1K per s. month

An alternative option would be the StanChart Journey Card, but it only awards online grocery shopping, with a lower earn rate of 3 mpd.

2025 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Supermarkets

Transport

Transport covers three main categories of spending: public transport, taxis/ride-hailing, and petrol.

If you only take the bus and MRT, then Transport probably isn’t a good choice as your cumulative monthly expenditure will almost certainly be well below the bonus cap. I would suggest using the following cards instead.

💳 Alternative Cards for Bus/MRT
Card Earn Rate Remarks
StanChart Smart Card
Apply
 9.28 mpd Min. S$1.5K per s. month; 7.42 mpd with min. S$800 per s. month, 0.46 mpd otherwise
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd
 Min S$1K max S$2K SGD spend per s. month*
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
 2.4 mpd With min. S$1K SIA Group spend in m. year
*Cap reduced to S$1.2K from statement month ending 1 September 2025 onwards

2025 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Public Transport (SimplyGo)

Taxis and ride-hailing will obviously cost a lot more, but before you pick Transport, check whether any of the following cards would work.

💳 Alternative Cards for Taxi and Ridehailing
Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards
Apply		 4 mpd
Online
 Capped at S$1K per s. month
DBS yuu Card
Apply		 10 mpd
Online
 For gojek only. Min. spend S$600 per c. month, capped at S$600 per c. month
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd
Online
 Capped at S$1K per c. month
HSBC Revolution
Apply		 4 mpd
Online
In-store
 Capped at S$1.5K per c. month*
KrisFlyer UOB Card
Apply		 2.4 mpd
Online
In-store
 No cap. Min. spend S$1K on SIA Group per m. year
*Cap will revert to S$1,000 per c. month and bonuses for in-store purchases will end after 31 October 2025

If you have a car of your own, picking Transport only makes sense if you drive an ICE car (because EV charging is not included). Otherwise, consider the following cards.

💳 Alternative Cards for Petrol
Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards
Apply		 4 mpd
Online
 Capped at S$1 per s. month
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd
Online
 Capped at S$1K per c. month
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply		 4 mpd
In-store
 In Singapore only
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply		 4 mpd
Online
In-store
 Capped at S$1.1K per c. month
UOB Visa Signature
Apply		 4 mpd
In-store
Online
 Min. S$1K SGD spend, capped at S$2K*
*Cap reduced to S$1.2K from statement month ending 1 September 2025 onwards

2025 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Petrol

Entertainment

It’s hard to make a case for choosing Entertainment as a bonus category, because of how niche it is. Only three MCCs are covered, so unless you enjoy watching the opera or visiting siam diu (ah, the duality of man), I don’t see the point of selecting this.

If you want to earn miles on cinema tickets or SISTIC, it’s best to rely on the Citi Rewards or DBS Woman’s World Card.

Beauty & Wellness

Likewise, Beauty & Wellness is also a tough category to justify. If you visit the lower-end barbers, spas and massage places (I won’t ask if you don’t tell), credit cards probably aren’t accepted in the first place.

If you visit the high-end ones, I suppose you might select this category in the quarter when you purchase your package, but I don’t see any point in sticking to it otherwise.

Travel

Travel can be a very useful bonus category since it covers air tickets, cruises, travel agencies, duty-free and hotels. However, the problem is not coverage, but caps. With the bonus cap reduced to as little as S$750 (for the UOB Lady’s Solitaire), it’s easy to overshoot and wind up in 0.4 mpd territory.

That’s why I’d prefer to keep travel-related spend on the following cards instead.

💳 Alternative Cards for Airlines and Hotels
Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd
Online
 Capped at S$1K per c. month
HSBC Revolution
Apply		 4 mpd
Online
In-store
 For air tickets and hotels, capped at S$1.5K per c. month*
KrisFlyer UOB Card
Apply		 2.4 mpd
Online
In-store
 For SIA and Scoot. Min. spend S$1K on SIA Group per m. year
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply		 2.8 mpd
In-store
Online
 For air tickets, with min. S$800 spend per c. month
Maybank XL Card
Apply
 4 mpd
Online
In-store		 For air tickets and hotels, with min. S$500 spend per c. month, capped at S$1K per c. month
*Cap will revert to S$1,000 per c. month and bonuses for in-store purchases will end after 31 October 2025

Fashion

Fashion may not seem like a natural choice for anyone who isn’t a shopaholic, but the inclusion of MCC 5311 changes everything. Why? Because of HeyMax, which sells vouchers for numerous merchants across different categories.

Get a HeyMax account
  • Airalo
  • Amazon
  • Best Denki
  • Courts
  • Deliveroo
  • Foodpanda
  • Giant
  • Grab
  • IKEA
  • Klook
  • Lazada
  • Muji
  • Natureland
  • NTUC FairPrice
  • Oddle Eats
  • Pelago
  • Pupsik
  • Ryde
  • Shein
  • Shell
  • Sheng Siong
  • Sephora
  • TADA
  • TANGS
  • ZALORA

If these transactions were made directly with the merchant, they would code under a wide range of MCCs. But if you buy vouchers via HeyMax, the MCC is standardised to 5311.

Therefore, by choosing Fashion as your bonus category, you could effectively earn 4 mpd on dining (Deliveroo, Foodpanda, Oddle Eats), groceries (Giant, NTUC, Sheng Siong), activities (Klook, Pelago), furniture (Courts, IKEA), petrol (Shell), ride-hailing (Grab, Ryde, TADA) and basically anything that HeyMax sells a voucher for. It’s like not having to pick a bonus category at all!

Alternative cards you could use for MCC 5311 are listed below.

💳 Alternative Cards for MCC 5311
Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards
Apply		 4 mpd
Online
In-store
 Capped at S$1 per s. month
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd
Online
 Capped at S$1K per c. month
HSBC Revolution
Apply		 4 mpd
Online
In-store
 Capped at S$1.5K per c. month*
KrisFlyer UOB Card
Apply		 2.4 mpd
Online
In-store
 Min. spend S$1K on SIA Group per m. year
Maybank XL Card
Apply
 4 mpd
Online
In-store		 Min. S$500 spend per c. month, capped at S$1K per c. month
OCBC Rewards Card
Apply		 4 mpd
Online
In-store		 Capped at S$1.1K per c. month
*Cap will revert to S$1,000 per c. month and bonuses for in-store purchases will end after 31 October 2025

What bonus categories do I choose?

The two bonus categories on my UOB Lady’s Solitaire are Dining and Fashion.

While it’s annoying to have to juggle two separate S$750 caps, what I’ve done is apply for a supplementary card, and split my spending as follows:

  • Principal card: All Dining spend
  • Supplementary card: All Fashion spend

The UOB TMRW app shows both cards as separate accounts, which lets me neatly track my spending and ensure that I don’t go over the limit (if you spent everything on one card, it’d be a nightmare to go line by line and tally up the spend by category).

You could further simplify things by buying S$750 worth of HeyMax vouchers at the start of each month to cover spending like food delivery, groceries, Amazon and Lazada, ride-hailing, petrol etc. Then you only really need to focus on your other bonus category.

I’m stacking this with an extra 2 mpd from the UOB Lady’s Savings Account, (based on a S$10,000) deposit, which I’ve argued is still worth keeping despite the nerf to the UOB Lady’s Solitaire. More on that below.

Is the UOB Lady’s Savings Account still worth it?

Conclusion

Choosing the right bonus category or categories is crucial to getting the most out of your UOB Lady’s Cards. 

Consider what you spend most consistently on, factor in what other cards already cover that category, and remember that the quarterly switch gives you room to adapt. If you can reliably hit the cap — and avoid overlap with other alternatives—you’ll squeeze the maximum value out of the 4 mpd earn rate.

UOB Lady’s Cardholders: What bonus categories do you choose and why?

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Accor Plus membership: Keep or cancel?

Similar Articles

Comments

37 COMMENTS

guest

37 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Lady

Does Amaze + UOB lady’s earn 4mpd on travel? Travel category doesn’t seem
MCC tagged, but instead by merchant name?

Reply
Adam

I know this was posted 3 years ago, but for future reference, Amaze has since been blocked by UOB from earning any rewards.

Reply
Sylv

Is paying the annual fee worth it for the lady’s solitaire? I think I can hit the min. Reqs but without bonus miles or lounge access I’m not sure if the annual fee is worth paying at all?

Reply
Jacq

Annual fee can be waived easily

Reply
Mason

For Solitaire? Are you sure?

Reply
xiaoboy

Previous reports of repetitive annual fee waivers for Solitaire despite low monthly spends but YMMV

Reply
Cheng

Hi Aaron, I use amex platinum charge card for most of my expenses including Air tickets. I only use other cards like UOB krisflyer card if the merchant don’t take amex or due to promotion. Will you recommend I should switch to UOB lady solitaire or continue using UOB krisflyer if my daily expenses are groceries and dining for miles earning purposes? For online expenses, I am using DBS women world card. I dont have a lady card now. Thank you!

Reply
Miles

If my wife gets the card, can she transfer the bank points/miles to my (husband’s) Krisflyer acct?

Reply
Rachel

No.

Reply
Lisa

Does anyone know how strict the annual income requirement on the Solitaire card is?

Reply
Tiak

Will the travel category include booking through OTAs like Agoda or Expedia?

Reply
xiaoboy

it looks like UOB’s started to nerf *Amaze pairing related transactions which started to appear in PPV and VS T&Cs but oddly not updated for Lady’s card. Anyone else noticed ?

Reply
NotafanofUOBsladiescArd

I have the UOB ladies solitaire card and am not a fan. One of the categories I selected is “beauty and wellness” but hardly any of the transactions I make in this category qualify for the bonus points. I think beauty-related merchants somehow often use unrelated MCC that are not covered by the rather limited MCC codes UOB’s categories include. So the card is quite useless in this category. Safer to use a card with high general spend ratio. Also, it is extremely hard to verify UOB’s MCC as the online chat is laughably bad. It can’t give you MCC… Read more »

Reply
Kristie

Hello. Does anyone know if Amazon Fresh purchases count as Grocery purchases (ie with MCC 5411)?

Reply
Al77

Does the travel category covers transactions not made through third party sites like Agoda, Booking, Expedia etc?

Reply
Juliana

If I have the uob solitaire paired with amaze card, would I earn 4mpd on overseas dining ?

Reply
Mike

does the family catergory include amazon prime?

Reply
Mike

I mean Amazon Fresh

Reply
M C

does wellness include fitness boutique studios such as pilates or barre studios?

Reply
Trampezz

Hi Aaron, if cap for bonus is by statement month, is it by transaction date or post date of transaction?

Reply
Alison

Is there anyway to check which category I’ve chosen, other than calling in to CS?

Reply
Lol

Nope. Gotta call.

Reply
GT

do supplementary card spending also earn points that accrue together with main cardholder?

Reply
Shiro

How can I check which 2 categories I selected? Thanks.

Reply
Elizabeth

For grab, if it is a transport transaction vs a food delivery transaction, it will be 2 different mcc category?

Reply
Aaron Wong

grab food and grab transport have different MCC

Reply
Josh

Great article! Does transport cover petrol top up at the gas station?

Reply
Zach

also, many bars/clubs are either under dining or entertainment. there doesn’t seem to be a fixed rule (eg, bars which serve a bit of finger snacks end up under dining). so in this case I just picked both dining & entertaininment to cover all drinks/food outside

Reply
Jon

PSA I used at EU Travel and it coded as MCC 7991 (instead of 4722). Found this odd as you also mentioned EU was one of the entities mentioned on the lady’s card landing page (do you still have a link to this?) I have raised it to UOB hotline but no response yet

Reply
Belle

I have the Lady’s card, only have 1 bonus category.

I chose Dining. I often order groceries via foodpanda. Do you know if foodpanda uses same MCC for food delivery and groceries delivery?

Can’t find this info anywhere online.

Reply
Francis

Petrol no longer enjoining 4 mpd?

Reply
S.c

Has anyone notice that they use to credit 5x uni points as a separate transaction for your chosen category till apr but now no bonus points are credited? Have tried to call the CS twice but no reply from them.

Reply
Newbie miles

Hi Aaron, love your content – for the UOB solitaire card, can i apply for the credit card first. Then decide to open the UOB lady’s account on another date (assuming within the same month)? Will the bonus miles still be awarded based on the statement date of my CC, if I maintained the MAB of $10k & above?

Reply
Aaron Wong

you dont need to open the two at the same time, it can be done separately

Reply
Miles newbie hubby

Hi Aaron, if i to apply for the lady’s card and also a supplementary card for my wife.
1) does she enjoys the woman’s benefit offered ?
2) if she opens a lady’s account can she enjoy the bonus MPD up to 10miles?

Reply
dsds

did UOB just change the MCC code for Taobao to 5999 (Miscellaneous and Specialty Retail Stores.) and 5310 (Discount Stores)? It used to be 5311 (Department Stores) hence qualify for Fashion category. i only knew when contacting UOB CS when i noticed my bonus point are so little

Reply

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Aug 31, 2025
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles + $100 Trip.com voucher with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Aug 31, 2025
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (August 2025)
0
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Sep 30, 2025
Citi PremierMiles Card offering 30,000 miles welcome bonus & S$100 Trip.com gift card
8
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,144FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportsuobwdscitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewlounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg