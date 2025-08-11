UOB Lady’s Cards: Which bonus categories should you choose?

The UOB Lady’s Card and UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card offer 4 mpd on a wide range of bonus categories, including restaurants, supermarkets, shopping, taxis, air tickets, hotels, and petrol but— here’s the catch — not all at the same time.
Instead, cardholders have to choose which category or categories they’d like to earn bonuses on, a selection that can be rotated every calendar quarter.
It’s a highly personal choice, as everyone’s spending patterns will be different. But given the availability of alternatives on the market, as well as the bonus caps, certain categories probably make more sense than others.
In this post, I’ll look at the bonus categories you can pick, and which ones you should pick.
How do bonus categories work?
First, a quick recap of how the bonus categories work.
|⭐ 4 mpd Bonus Categories
|Card
|No. of Categories
|Monthly Cap
|UOB Lady’s Card
|1x
|S$1,000
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire
|2x
|S$750 per category
(S$1,500 total)
- The UOB Lady’s Card earns 4 mpd on 1x bonus category, capped at S$1,000 per calendar month (0.4 mpd after)
- The UOB Lady’s Solitaire earns 4 mpd on 2x bonus categories, capped at S$750 per bonus category, per calendar month (0.4 mpd after)
What’s slightly odd is that the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card has a higher overall bonus cap of S$1,500 (across 2x categories), but the UOB Lady’s Card has a higher per category bonus cap of S$1,000 (across 1x category).
|😔 Can’t beat the system!
|Even if you select a single bonus category for your UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card, your single bonus category will be capped at S$750. You might as well select two.
Therefore, it’s not surprising that some Solitaire cardholders are considering downgrading to the regular Lady’s Card. That’s beyond the scope of this article, but I’ve shared some thoughts in the post below.
|❓ What about the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card?
|
The invite-only UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card earns 4 mpd on 2x bonus categories, capped at S$2,000 per calendar month.
Unlike the UOB Lady’s Solitaire, this bonus cap can be shared across both categories. For example, you could pick Fashion and Dining, and earn 4 mpd on S$2,000 worth of Fashion spending alone. In other words, this works the way the UOB Lady’s Solitaire did prior to 1 August 2025.
However, since this card is relatively rare — and qualification requires spending a whopping S$45,000 within a three-month period on the UOB Lady’s Solitaire— we will ignore it for the rest of the article.
Choosing bonus categories
Cardholders choose their bonus categories via this link, and can change their selection every calendar quarter.
|Choose bonus categories
Selecting bonus categories requires entering your 16-digit card number. You can obtain this from the UOB TMRW app, even if your physical card has not arrived yet.
However, if you were recently approved (<24 hours) the system may give an error message when registering your bonus categories. Try again after 24 hours.
Some important things to note:
- The first time you choose your bonus categories, they are effective immediately
- Bonus categories can be re-selected every calendar quarter, up till 2359 hours (SGT) the day before the first calendar date of the following calendar quarter
- The bank will take the most recent entry submitted as the bonus category for the following quarter. For example, if you submit ‘Fashion’ on 15 April, then submit ‘Dining’ on 21 June, your bonus category for 1 July to 30 September will be ‘Dining’
- If you do not manually re-select your bonus categories, the choices from the previous quarter will be automatically carried over
- If you upgraded from the Lady’s Card to the Lady’s Solitaire, the revised bonus cap applies immediately. However, the additional bonus category will only be effective from the following calendar quarter
- If you downgraded from the Lady’s Solitaire to the Lady’s Card, you will need to reselect your bonus category (contact UOB customer service for assistance). The revised bonus cap (S$1,000 per category instead of S$750) only applies from the following calendar month
How is each bonus category defined?
The UOB Lady’s Card offers a total of seven bonus categories, defined by the following MCCs.
|💳 UOB Lady’s Card Bonus Categories
|Category
|MCCs
|💆 Beauty & Wellness
|5912 Drug Stores & Pharmacies
5977 Cosmetic Stores
7230 Barber & Beauty Shops
7231 Beauty, Barber Shop & Gyms
7297 Massage Parlours
7298 Health & Beauty Spas
|🍽️ Dining
|5811 Caterers
5812 Restaurants
5814 Fast Food
5499 Misc. Food Stores
|📽️ Entertainment
|5813 Bars, Lounges, Discos, Nightclubs
7832 Motion Picture Theatres
7922 Theatrical Producers, Ticketing Agencies
|🛒 Family
|5411 Grocery Stores & Supermarkets
5641 Children’s and Infant’s Wear Stores
|👗 Fashion
|5311 Department Stores
5611 Men & Boy’s Clothing and Accessories
5621
Women’s Ready to Wear
5631 Women’s Accessories
5651 Family Clothing Stores
5655 Sports Apparel Stores
5661 Shoe Stores
5691 Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores
5699 Accessory and Apparel Stores
5948 Leather Goods & Luggage Stores
|🚕 Transport
|4111 Transportation Suburban & Local Commuter
4121 Taxis and Limos
4789 Transportation Services Not Elsewhere Classified
5541
Petrol Stations
5542 Automated Petrol Stations
|✈️ Travel
[Refer here for details]
|3000-3299 4511 4582 Airlines
4411 Cruise Liners
4722 Travel Agencies
5309 Duty-free Stores
3500-3999 7011 Hotels
|Bonuses are valid for both local and foreign currency spending, both online or offline
Do note that Travel is not explicitly defined in the T&Cs, for whatever reason. However, I previously obtained the list of MCCs from a UOB spokesperson, and this matches what people have been reporting in real life.
If you’re not certain about the MCC of a specific transaction, there are three ways of looking it up before spending.
|Method
|Ease of Use
|Reliability
|❓HeyMax
|●●●
|●
|📱 Instarem App
|●●
|●●
|🤖 DBS Digibot
|●
|●●●
|Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.
Which bonus category should you pick?
The bonus category or categories that you should pick boil down to two things:
- Your personal spending patterns
- What alternative cards you have
Dining
Dining would be a sensible choice for many people, since it covers both food delivery as well as in-restaurant dining.
However, do note the omission of MCC 5813 (covered under Entertainment instead), which would rule out 4 mpd at bars and nightclubs such as Brewerkz, Brotzeit and Harry’s. There are also reports in the MileChat that some restaurants can unexpectedly code as 5813 (1 Altico, D9 Cakery, Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu, and Humpback have all been mentioned).
MCC 5462 is also omitted, so avoid using this card at bakeries such as BreadTalk, Bengawan Solo and Four Leaves.
However, there are alternative cards you can consider too.
|💳 Alternative Cards for Dining
|Card
|Earn Rate
|MCCs
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards
Apply
|4 mpd
Online
|–
|Capped at S$1K per s. month
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
Online
|–
|Capped at S$1K per c. month
|HSBC Revolution
Apply
|4 mpd
Online
In-store
| 5441
5462
5811
5812
5813
|Capped at S$1.5K per c. month*
|Maybank XL Card
Apply
|4 mpd
Online
In-store
| 5462
5811
5812
5813
5814
|Min. spend S$500 per c. month, capped at S$1K per c. month
|StanChart Journey Card
Apply
|3 mpd
Online
| 5462
5499
5811
5812
5814
|Capped at S$1K per s. month
|KrisFlyer UOB Card
Apply
|2.4 mpd
Online
In-store
| 5812
5813
5814
|No cap. Min. spend S$1K on SIA Group per m. year
|*Cap will revert to S$1,000 per c. month and bonuses for in-store purchases will end after 31 October 2025
The problem is that these cards suffer from restrictions of their own, or lower earn rates.
- HSBC Revolution: Excludes MCC 5814 — used by many food delivery apps — and under regular circumstances, only rewards online transactions (bonuses for contactless spend have been brought back on a temporary basis until 31 October 2025)
- StanChart Journey Card: Only rewards online transactions, with a lower earn rate of 3 mpd.
- KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card: No cap, but earns just 2.4 mpd following its July 2025 nerf, and includes only three dining-related MCCs
- Maybank XL Card: A good choice— but only if you’re under 40!
Family
Family is kind of a misnamed category, since it’s basically supermarkets and children’s clothes.
Obviously, those who shop at Cold Storage and Giant should stick to the DBS yuu Card with its 10 mpd, but if you prefer Amazon Fresh, NTUC, RedMart or Sheng Siong, then choosing Family as your bonus category could still make sense.
|💳 Alternative Cards for Supermarkets
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards
Apply
|4 mpd
Online
|Capped at S$1K per s. month
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
Online
|Capped at S$1K per c. month
|DBS yuu Card
Apply
|10 mpd
Online
In-store
|For Cold Storage and Giant only. Min. spend S$600 per c. month, capped at S$600 per c. month
|StanChart Journey Card
Apply
|3 mpd
Online
|Capped at S$1K per s. month
An alternative option would be the StanChart Journey Card, but it only awards online grocery shopping, with a lower earn rate of 3 mpd.
Transport
Transport covers three main categories of spending: public transport, taxis/ride-hailing, and petrol.
If you only take the bus and MRT, then Transport probably isn’t a good choice as your cumulative monthly expenditure will almost certainly be well below the bonus cap. I would suggest using the following cards instead.
|💳 Alternative Cards for Bus/MRT
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|StanChart Smart Card
Apply
|9.28 mpd
|Min. S$1.5K per s. month; 7.42 mpd with min. S$800 per s. month, 0.46 mpd otherwise
|UOB Visa Signature
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min S$1K max S$2K SGD spend per s. month*
|KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
|2.4 mpd
|With min. S$1K SIA Group spend in m. year
|*Cap reduced to S$1.2K from statement month ending 1 September 2025 onwards
2025 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Public Transport (SimplyGo)
Taxis and ride-hailing will obviously cost a lot more, but before you pick Transport, check whether any of the following cards would work.
|💳 Alternative Cards for Taxi and Ridehailing
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards
Apply
|4 mpd
Online
|Capped at S$1K per s. month
|DBS yuu Card
Apply
|10 mpd
Online
|For gojek only. Min. spend S$600 per c. month, capped at S$600 per c. month
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
Online
|Capped at S$1K per c. month
|HSBC Revolution
Apply
|4 mpd
Online
In-store
|Capped at S$1.5K per c. month*
|KrisFlyer UOB Card
Apply
|2.4 mpd
Online
In-store
|No cap. Min. spend S$1K on SIA Group per m. year
|*Cap will revert to S$1,000 per c. month and bonuses for in-store purchases will end after 31 October 2025
If you have a car of your own, picking Transport only makes sense if you drive an ICE car (because EV charging is not included). Otherwise, consider the following cards.
|💳 Alternative Cards for Petrol
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards
Apply
|4 mpd
Online
|Capped at S$1 per s. month
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
Online
|Capped at S$1K per c. month
|Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
|4 mpd
In-store
|In Singapore only
|UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply
|4 mpd
Online
In-store
|Capped at S$1.1K per c. month
|UOB Visa Signature
Apply
|4 mpd
In-store
Online
|Min. S$1K SGD spend, capped at S$2K*
|*Cap reduced to S$1.2K from statement month ending 1 September 2025 onwards
Entertainment
It’s hard to make a case for choosing Entertainment as a bonus category, because of how niche it is. Only three MCCs are covered, so unless you enjoy watching the opera or visiting siam diu (ah, the duality of man), I don’t see the point of selecting this.
If you want to earn miles on cinema tickets or SISTIC, it’s best to rely on the Citi Rewards or DBS Woman’s World Card.
Beauty & Wellness
Likewise, Beauty & Wellness is also a tough category to justify. If you visit the lower-end barbers, spas and massage places (I won’t ask if you don’t tell), credit cards probably aren’t accepted in the first place.
If you visit the high-end ones, I suppose you might select this category in the quarter when you purchase your package, but I don’t see any point in sticking to it otherwise.
Travel
Travel can be a very useful bonus category since it covers air tickets, cruises, travel agencies, duty-free and hotels. However, the problem is not coverage, but caps. With the bonus cap reduced to as little as S$750 (for the UOB Lady’s Solitaire), it’s easy to overshoot and wind up in 0.4 mpd territory.
That’s why I’d prefer to keep travel-related spend on the following cards instead.
|💳 Alternative Cards for Airlines and Hotels
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
Online
|Capped at S$1K per c. month
|HSBC Revolution
Apply
|4 mpd
Online
In-store
|For air tickets and hotels, capped at S$1.5K per c. month*
|KrisFlyer UOB Card
Apply
|2.4 mpd
Online
In-store
|For SIA and Scoot. Min. spend S$1K on SIA Group per m. year
|Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
|2.8 mpd
In-store
Online
|For air tickets, with min. S$800 spend per c. month
|Maybank XL Card
Apply
|4 mpd
Online
In-store
|For air tickets and hotels, with min. S$500 spend per c. month, capped at S$1K per c. month
|*Cap will revert to S$1,000 per c. month and bonuses for in-store purchases will end after 31 October 2025
Fashion
Fashion may not seem like a natural choice for anyone who isn’t a shopaholic, but the inclusion of MCC 5311 changes everything. Why? Because of HeyMax, which sells vouchers for numerous merchants across different categories.
|Get a HeyMax account
|
|
If these transactions were made directly with the merchant, they would code under a wide range of MCCs. But if you buy vouchers via HeyMax, the MCC is standardised to 5311.
Therefore, by choosing Fashion as your bonus category, you could effectively earn 4 mpd on dining (Deliveroo, Foodpanda, Oddle Eats), groceries (Giant, NTUC, Sheng Siong), activities (Klook, Pelago), furniture (Courts, IKEA), petrol (Shell), ride-hailing (Grab, Ryde, TADA) and basically anything that HeyMax sells a voucher for. It’s like not having to pick a bonus category at all!
Alternative cards you could use for MCC 5311 are listed below.
|💳 Alternative Cards for MCC 5311
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards
Apply
|4 mpd
Online
In-store
|Capped at S$1 per s. month
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
Online
|Capped at S$1K per c. month
|HSBC Revolution
Apply
|4 mpd
Online
In-store
|Capped at S$1.5K per c. month*
|KrisFlyer UOB Card
Apply
|2.4 mpd
Online
In-store
|Min. spend S$1K on SIA Group per m. year
|Maybank XL Card
Apply
|4 mpd
Online
In-store
|Min. S$500 spend per c. month, capped at S$1K per c. month
|OCBC Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd
Online
In-store
|Capped at S$1.1K per c. month
|*Cap will revert to S$1,000 per c. month and bonuses for in-store purchases will end after 31 October 2025
What bonus categories do I choose?
The two bonus categories on my UOB Lady’s Solitaire are Dining and Fashion.
While it’s annoying to have to juggle two separate S$750 caps, what I’ve done is apply for a supplementary card, and split my spending as follows:
- Principal card: All Dining spend
- Supplementary card: All Fashion spend
The UOB TMRW app shows both cards as separate accounts, which lets me neatly track my spending and ensure that I don’t go over the limit (if you spent everything on one card, it’d be a nightmare to go line by line and tally up the spend by category).
You could further simplify things by buying S$750 worth of HeyMax vouchers at the start of each month to cover spending like food delivery, groceries, Amazon and Lazada, ride-hailing, petrol etc. Then you only really need to focus on your other bonus category.
I’m stacking this with an extra 2 mpd from the UOB Lady’s Savings Account, (based on a S$10,000) deposit, which I’ve argued is still worth keeping despite the nerf to the UOB Lady’s Solitaire. More on that below.
Conclusion
Choosing the right bonus category or categories is crucial to getting the most out of your UOB Lady’s Cards.
Consider what you spend most consistently on, factor in what other cards already cover that category, and remember that the quarterly switch gives you room to adapt. If you can reliably hit the cap — and avoid overlap with other alternatives—you’ll squeeze the maximum value out of the 4 mpd earn rate.
UOB Lady’s Cardholders: What bonus categories do you choose and why?
Does Amaze + UOB lady’s earn 4mpd on travel? Travel category doesn’t seem
MCC tagged, but instead by merchant name?
I know this was posted 3 years ago, but for future reference, Amaze has since been blocked by UOB from earning any rewards.
Is paying the annual fee worth it for the lady’s solitaire? I think I can hit the min. Reqs but without bonus miles or lounge access I’m not sure if the annual fee is worth paying at all?
Annual fee can be waived easily
For Solitaire? Are you sure?
Previous reports of repetitive annual fee waivers for Solitaire despite low monthly spends but YMMV
Hi Aaron, I use amex platinum charge card for most of my expenses including Air tickets. I only use other cards like UOB krisflyer card if the merchant don’t take amex or due to promotion. Will you recommend I should switch to UOB lady solitaire or continue using UOB krisflyer if my daily expenses are groceries and dining for miles earning purposes? For online expenses, I am using DBS women world card. I dont have a lady card now. Thank you!
If my wife gets the card, can she transfer the bank points/miles to my (husband’s) Krisflyer acct?
No.
Does anyone know how strict the annual income requirement on the Solitaire card is?
Will the travel category include booking through OTAs like Agoda or Expedia?
it looks like UOB’s started to nerf *Amaze pairing related transactions which started to appear in PPV and VS T&Cs but oddly not updated for Lady’s card. Anyone else noticed ?
I have the UOB ladies solitaire card and am not a fan. One of the categories I selected is “beauty and wellness” but hardly any of the transactions I make in this category qualify for the bonus points. I think beauty-related merchants somehow often use unrelated MCC that are not covered by the rather limited MCC codes UOB’s categories include. So the card is quite useless in this category. Safer to use a card with high general spend ratio. Also, it is extremely hard to verify UOB’s MCC as the online chat is laughably bad. It can’t give you MCC… Read more »
Hello. Does anyone know if Amazon Fresh purchases count as Grocery purchases (ie with MCC 5411)?
Does the travel category covers transactions not made through third party sites like Agoda, Booking, Expedia etc?
If I have the uob solitaire paired with amaze card, would I earn 4mpd on overseas dining ?
does the family catergory include amazon prime?
I mean Amazon Fresh
does wellness include fitness boutique studios such as pilates or barre studios?
Hi Aaron, if cap for bonus is by statement month, is it by transaction date or post date of transaction?
https://milelion.com/2022/08/14/review-uob-ladys-card-ladys-solitaire/
Is there anyway to check which category I’ve chosen, other than calling in to CS?
Nope. Gotta call.
do supplementary card spending also earn points that accrue together with main cardholder?
How can I check which 2 categories I selected? Thanks.
For grab, if it is a transport transaction vs a food delivery transaction, it will be 2 different mcc category?
grab food and grab transport have different MCC
Great article! Does transport cover petrol top up at the gas station?
also, many bars/clubs are either under dining or entertainment. there doesn’t seem to be a fixed rule (eg, bars which serve a bit of finger snacks end up under dining). so in this case I just picked both dining & entertaininment to cover all drinks/food outside
PSA I used at EU Travel and it coded as MCC 7991 (instead of 4722). Found this odd as you also mentioned EU was one of the entities mentioned on the lady’s card landing page (do you still have a link to this?) I have raised it to UOB hotline but no response yet
I have the Lady’s card, only have 1 bonus category.
I chose Dining. I often order groceries via foodpanda. Do you know if foodpanda uses same MCC for food delivery and groceries delivery?
Can’t find this info anywhere online.
Petrol no longer enjoining 4 mpd?
Has anyone notice that they use to credit 5x uni points as a separate transaction for your chosen category till apr but now no bonus points are credited? Have tried to call the CS twice but no reply from them.
Hi Aaron, love your content – for the UOB solitaire card, can i apply for the credit card first. Then decide to open the UOB lady’s account on another date (assuming within the same month)? Will the bonus miles still be awarded based on the statement date of my CC, if I maintained the MAB of $10k & above?
you dont need to open the two at the same time, it can be done separately
Hi Aaron, if i to apply for the lady’s card and also a supplementary card for my wife.
1) does she enjoys the woman’s benefit offered ?
2) if she opens a lady’s account can she enjoy the bonus MPD up to 10miles?
did UOB just change the MCC code for Taobao to 5999 (Miscellaneous and Specialty Retail Stores.) and 5310 (Discount Stores)? It used to be 5311 (Department Stores) hence qualify for Fashion category. i only knew when contacting UOB CS when i noticed my bonus point are so little