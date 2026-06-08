Live: yuu Points to Max Miles conversions

Last month, HeyMax announced that conversions from yuu Points to Max Miles would soon be possible, roughly a year after the two programmes first established a partnership.

This effectively turns every avenue for earning yuu Points into an opportunity to earn Max Miles, while raising the tantalising prospect of earning up to 10 Max Miles per S$1 through spending on the DBS yuu Card.

Transfers have just gone live today, so let’s go through the details once again, and what possibilities this creates.

Get 200 Max Miles when you open an account and complete your first transaction Get a HeyMax Account



yuu Points can now be converted into Max Miles

yuu Points Max Miles 3.6 points 1 mile

yuu Rewards Club members can now convert yuu Points into Max Miles at a ratio of 3.6 points = 1 mile.

All conversions are free of charge

Conversions will be processed instantly

Three redemption denominations are available: 500 , 1,000 and 10,000 Max Miles

, and There is a monthly conversion cap of 50,000 Max Miles

With regards to the last point, HeyMax has emphasised that this is a temporary restriction, and the goal is to lift the monthly cap once an API connection is established.

In the meantime, yuu members will need to redeem a fixed-denomination voucher through the yuu Rewards Club app.

This voucher contains a redemption code, which they can enter on the HeyMax app (under Profile > Redeem a Code) to redeem their Max Miles.

Is it worth it?

Given the conversion ratio, trading 3.6 yuu Points for 1 Max Mile is equivalent to paying 1.8 cents per mile — at least on the surface. In reality, the actual cost is closer to 1.53 cents. This is because yuu Points are not cashback (more on this below); rather, they are a rebate on future spending.

Here’s a simple illustration. Suppose you spend S$800 on your DBS yuu Card and earn 28,800 points. You now have a choice between:

Using those points to offset S$144 of spend at a yuu merchant Converting those points to 8,000 Max Miles

Choosing option 1 implicitly means you forgo the opportunity to earn 1,440 miles on your next transaction at a yuu merchant (because your bill is reduced by S$144, at 10 mpd). Therefore, by choosing the S$144 offset, you’re giving up not 8,000 miles, but 9,440 miles. Based on this, the actual opportunity cost is 1.53 cents per mile.

In any case, there should be ample opportunities to redeem Max Miles for greater value than you acquired them (e.g. 1:1 conversions to Accor Live Limitless should get you around 3 cents per Max Mile).

What this means

DBS yuu Card now earns 10 Max Miles per S$1

Apply (AMEX) Apply (Visa) Reward Min. Spend Cap Base Reward

1x point per S$1*

0.28 MMpd

N/A N/A Bonus Reward 1

9x points per S$1*

2.5 MMpd

N/A 28,800 points

(S$822.86) Bonus Reward 2

26x points per S$1

7.22 MMpd

S$800

Spend at 4x merchants Note: For SimplyGo, Base Reward = 0.5x points per S$1, Bonus Reward 1= 9.5x points per S$1



If you have a DBS yuu Card, you can now earn 10 Max Miles per S$1 (MMpd) on yuu merchants and SimplyGo, provided you:

Spend a minimum of S$800 per calendar month

Transact with 4x participating merchants each calendar month

This is capped at S$823 per month (8,229 Max Miles), but remember, the AMEX and Visa cards each have their own bonus cap, so you could double your earning potential by holding both.

PAssion POSB Debit Card now earns 5 Max Miles per S$1

💳 yuu Points per S$1

Tier 1 Basic: Min. spend S$500 & 3x categories Category Base Reward Bonus Reward Total yuu Merchants

3 pts 3 pts 6 pts

1.67 MMpd MYR

0 pts 6 pts

💳 yuu Points per S$1

Tier 2 Supercharged: Min. spend S$500 & 5x categories

Category Base Reward Bonus Reward Total yuu Merchants

3 pts 15 pts 18 pts

5 MMpd MYR

0 pts 18 pts

If you have a PAssion POSB Debit Card, you can now earn 5 Max Miles per S$1 (MMpd) on yuu merchants and MYR spend, provided you:

Spend a minimum of S$800 per calendar month

Transact with 5x participating merchants each calendar month

The mechanics of this card are slightly trickier, due to the differences in how base points are awarded for yuu merchants versus MYR spend. For more details on the workings, refer to the post below.

Convert your yuu Points balance into cash

While yuu Points have a value of 0.5 cents each, this is technically not the same as cashback. yuu Points can only be used to offset the cost of a future transaction, which is different from receiving cash in your bank account.

However, by converting yuu Points into Max Miles, you can encash them at 0.5 cents each through the FlyAnywhere feature.

Simply submit any flight ticket booked in the past 30 days, whether with cash or miles, and you will be reimbursed via PayNow for the cash component at a rate of 1.8 cents per Max Mile. The ticket doesn’t even need to be in your name — you can use one forwarded by a friend or family member to support your claim.

What can you do with Max Miles?

Max Miles can be converted to 14 airlines and six hotel programmes, mostly a 1:1 ratio.

✅ HeyMax Direct Transfer Partners ✈️ Airlines AirAsia Rewards (1:1.2 ratio)

Air Arabia Rewards

Air Astana Nomad Club

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

Air India Maharaja Club

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles

Ethiopian ShebaMiles EVA Air Infinity MileageLands

GarudaMiles

PAL Mabuhay Miles

Qatar Privilege Club

SAS EuroBonus

Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles

Xiamen Egret Miles 🏨 Hotels Accor Live Limitless

IHG One Rewards

Luxury Escapes Radisson Rewards Coming Soon

Shangri-La Circle

Wyndham Rewards

Unfortunately, the Cash For Miles programme was recently sunset, which removed 17 partners including valuable options like Air Canada Aeroplan, American Airlines AAdvantage, and World of Hyatt (despite the massacre to top-tier aspirational awards, the redemption rates for lower and mid-tier properties have been surprisingly stable).

While these could still make a return in the future, it’s anyone’s guess as to when that will happen.

What about Max Miles to yuu Points conversions?

Max Miles to yuu Points conversions have been available since May 2025, at a 1:3 ratio.

Max Miles yuu Points 1 mile 3 points

All conversions are free of charge

A minimum conversion of 1,000 Max Miles is required

is required Transfers will be processed within 14 working days (instant conversions will be possible in the future)

I’m generally not an advocate of conversions in this direction, since it values each Max Mile at just 1.5 cents (versus 1.8 cents had you cashed out through FlyAnywhere). However, it is a backdoor way of converting Max Miles into KrisFlyer miles, albeit at a lacklustre ratio of 1 Max Mile = 0.83 KrisFlyer miles.

Given how easy it is to earn KrisFlyer miles compared to Max Miles, and the wider range of transfer options the latter offers, it’s generally not something I’d consider.

Conclusion

yuu Points can now be converted into Max Miles at a 3.6:1 ratio, creating a new pathway to earn miles through everyday spending — particularly via the DBS yuu Card.

A monthly conversion cap of 50,000 Max Miles currently applies, but this is expected to be removed once direct (i.e. non-voucher) transfers are enabled.