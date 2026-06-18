Deal: Get S$430 cash or 26,000 Max Miles with a new DBS credit card

SingSaver has launched a lucrative sign-up promotion for DBS credit cards, which offers new-to-bank customers a choice of S$430 cash, S$460 Grab vouchers, 26,000 Max Miles or other gifts with a minimum spend of just S$500.

This ranks as one of the best welcome offers we’ve seen for some time, and is definitely worth considering if you (or someone you know!) happen to meet the new customer criteria.

SingSaver x DBS welcome offers

This offer is valid for new-to-bank customers, defined as those who:

Do not currently hold a principal DBS/POSB credit card, and

hold a principal DBS/POSB credit card, and Have not cancelled a principal DBS/POSB credit card in the past 12 months

Customers who apply for an eligible DBS credit card between 18-25 June 2026 (with approval by 9 July 2026) will be eligible for one of the following gifts:

S$430 cash

S$460 Grab vouchers

26,000 Max Miles

Dyson V8 Cyclone (worth S$559)

Dyson Airstrait (worth S$799)

I’d personally recommend taking the Max Miles, as they have a potential cash value of S$468 if you redeem them through the FlyAnywhere programme.

Simply submit any flight ticket booked in the past 30 days, whether with cash or miles, and you will be reimbursed via PayNow for the cash component at a rate of 1.8 cents per Max Mile. The ticket doesn’t even need to be in your name — you can use one forwarded by a friend or family member to support your claim.

Alternatively, those Max Miles could be worth as much as S$770 if converted into Accor Live Limitless points and used to pay for hotel stays.

Eligible cards

The following DBS credit cards are participating in this offer.

This would be an excellent opportunity to pick up a DBS yuu Card, which earns 10 Max Miles or KrisFlyer Miles per S$1 at yuu merchants such as Cold Storage, Giant, Gojek and Food Panda. Alternatively, you could get a DBS Altitude Visa, which comes with two complimentary lounge visits per year, with an annual fee that’s pretty easy to waive even after the first year.

Promo code

At the time of application, you must enter the promo code SINGSAVER. Don’t forget to enter your code! No code, no reward.

Minimum spend

Cardholders must make a minimum qualifying spend of S$500 within the first 30 calendar days of approval.

This includes both online and offline transactions in SGD or FCY, and excludes DBS’ standard rewards exclusions such as charitable donations, government services, insurance premiums, hospitals, and utilities bills.

Application Steps

Apply via the links in this article Take note of the application reference number Complete the SingSaver Rewards Redemption Form that is sent to your email, within the first 14 days of application. Ensure that the name, mobile number and email address submitted to SingSaver are the same as that used in the credit card application

Terms & Conditions

You can read the full T&Cs of this sign-up offer here.

Conclusion

SingSaver is offering some great welcome gifts for DBS credit card applications over the next week, so if you still have your new-to-bank status, now would be a good time to pull the trigger.

Do remember to fill in the promo code when applying, and meet the S$500 minimum spend within 30 days of approval.