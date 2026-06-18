HeyMax offering 20% transfer bonus to Cathay Pacific Asia Miles

HeyMax has launched a 20% bonus on conversions to Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, valid for transfers completed by 14 July 2026.
This bonus comes in two parts:
- A 10% bonus from Cathay Pacific, available to HeyMax and other selected partners
- An additional 10% bonus offered by HeyMax itself
While the bonus is capped at 6,000 miles — unlike the uncapped 20% offer in May 2026 — it could still be a good opportunity to top up your account, and extend the validity of your entire Asia Miles balance in the process.
Cathay Pacific offering 10% bonus on Asia Miles transfers
|Register
Cathay members who register for this promotion and transfer points from selected partners between 15 June and 14 July 2026 will receive a 10% bonus, capped at 3,000 bonus miles per member.
|🛍️ Participating Partners
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None of the Singapore banks are participating, so HeyMax will be the primary option for members here.
If you plan to convert points from a programme that does not offer instant crediting, do remember that conversions must be completed by 14 July 2026 to be eligible for the bonus.
Miles that are credited after this date will be ineligible for the bonus, even if the conversion was initiated during the promotional period.
Extra 10% bonus for HeyMax users
|Get a HeyMax Account
HeyMax users who transfer Max Miles during this period will receive an additional 10% bonus, capped at 3,000 bonus miles.
For example, if a HeyMax user transfers 30,000 Max Miles, he will receive a total of 36,000 Asia Miles:
- 30,000 base Asia Miles
- 3,000 bonus Asia Miles from Cathay Pacific
- 3,000 bonus Asia Miles from HeyMax
While Max Miles conversions to most programmes are instant, it still takes up to three business days for Asia Miles, so remember to budget some buffer time.
No additional registration is required for this offer; registering for the Cathay bonus promotion is sufficient.
When will the bonus be received?
Bonus miles (from Cathay and HeyMax) will be credited to your account by 30 September 2026.
How does this compare to previous bonuses?
Cathay Pacific typically offers transfer bonuses in the range of 10-15%, with the most recent promotion being a 10% bonus in October 2025.
|✈️ Asia Miles Transfer Bonuses
|Date
|Bonus
|Bonus Cap
|Current
|10%
+10% for HeyMax
|6,000 miles
|October 2025
|10%
|None
|Mar 2025
|10%
|None
|Sep 2024
|15%
|None
|Dec 2023
|10%
|None
|May 2023
|10%
|None
|Jan 2023
|10-15%
|None
|Sep 2022
|10-15%
|None
|Jun 2022
|15%
|5,000 miles
Therefore, a 20% bonus is larger than usual, though it is capped at just 6,000 miles.
What can I redeem with Asia Miles?
Cathay Pacific last devalued the Asia Miles programme in May 2026, which saw modest increases of 1,000 to 4,000 Asia Miles for selected awards.
Here are the revised award charts for Cathay Pacific and oneworld partner flights.
|✈️ Asia Miles Redemptions for Cathay Pacific Flights
|Distance
(in miles)
|Y
|PY
|J
|F
|1-750
|7K
|11K
|16K
|25K
|751 – 2,750
(Type 1)*
|9K
|18K
|27K
|43K
|751 – 2,750
(Type 2)^
|13K
|23K
|33K
|50K
|2,751 – 5,000
|20K
|39K
|60K
|90K
|5,001 – 7,500
|27K
|52K
|91K
|125K
|7,501+
|38K
|78K
|119K
|160K
|Y = Economy | PY= Premium Economy | J= Business | F= First
|*Type 1= Routes to/from China, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea
^Type 2= Routes to/from India, Indonesia, Japan
|✈️ Asia Miles Redemptions for oneworld Flights
|Distance
(in miles)
|Y
|PY
|J
|F
|1-750
|10K
|14K
|20K
|30K
|751 – 2,750
|15K
|25K
|33K
|53K
|2,751 – 5,000
|27K
|43K
|63K
|100K
|5,001 – 7,500
|40K
|55K
|93K
|135K
|7,501+
|47K
|80K
|120K
|170K
|Y = Economy | PY= Premium Economy | J= Business | F= First
It’s also worth highlighting that fuel surcharges for Cathay Pacific flights have risen sharply since the start of the Iran conflict. Although they were eased slightly last month, they remain significantly higher than previous levels.
|⛽ Cathay Pacific Fuel Surcharges
(per segment)
|From Hong Kong to
|Ticket booking date
|Before 18 Mar 2026
|Current
|Singapore, North Asia, China
|US$18.20
|US$43.50
|India and South Asia
|US$33.80
|US$81.20
|Australia, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Africa
|US$72.90
|US$174.60
Cathay Pacific fuel surcharges are the same across all cabin classes, and are applied by sector. For example, a one-way Singapore to San Francisco flight would pay US$18.20 + US$72.90.
In terms of redemption opportunities, Asia Miles offers lower-cost awards than KrisFlyer to the following destinations.
|✈️ Round-trip Business Class redemptions
|From Singapore to
|Asia Miles
|KrisFlyer
|🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|54,000 miles
|71,000 miles
|🇧🇪 Brussels
|182,000 miles
|217,000 miles
|🇩🇪 Frankfurt
|182,000 miles
|217,000 miles
|🇮🇹 Milan
|182,000 miles
|217,000 miles
|🇨🇭 Zurich
|182,000 miles
|217,000 miles
However, you shouldn’t just compare the mileage figures. You’ll need to factor in the fuel surcharges on Cathay Pacific, as well as the additional time and airport taxes added by the transit in Hong Kong, where Europe flights are concerned.
Conclusion
HeyMax users can now enjoy a 20% bonus when they transfer Max Miles to Asia Miles, capped at 6,000 bonus miles.
Remember that conversions from HeyMax are not instant and require three business days for processing, so be sure to make your transfers ahead of the 14 July 2026 deadline.