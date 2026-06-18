HeyMax offering 20% transfer bonus to Cathay Pacific Asia Miles

HeyMax has launched a 20% bonus on conversions to Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, valid for transfers completed by 14 July 2026.

This bonus comes in two parts:

A 10% bonus from Cathay Pacific, available to HeyMax and other selected partners

An additional 10% bonus offered by HeyMax itself

While the bonus is capped at 6,000 miles — unlike the uncapped 20% offer in May 2026 — it could still be a good opportunity to top up your account, and extend the validity of your entire Asia Miles balance in the process.

Cathay Pacific offering 10% bonus on Asia Miles transfers

Cathay members who register for this promotion and transfer points from selected partners between 15 June and 14 July 2026 will receive a 10% bonus, capped at 3,000 bonus miles per member.

🛍️ Participating Partners 7-ELEVEN

8 Continents

Accor

Anantara Vacation Club

Best Western

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited

Brilliant by Langham

CDF

China Resources

CLP

Ctrip

DG Lifestyle Store

Dorsett Hotels

E-Da World Shopping Mall

Edenred

Esso

everrich Duty Free Shop

FamilyMart

FlyerT

Formosa Oil

Hami Point

HAPPY GO

Heathrow Rewards

HeyMax

Hilton Hotels & Resorts

Hong Kong Market

IHG Hotels & Resorts

INDIGO

IQAir

Jinling Hotels and Resorts Little Shrimp Trip Info Company



Macau Golf & Country Club



mCoin



Moneyback



MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited



MSIG Mingtai Insurance



Netmile



Ocard



PT ZUP LOYALTI INDONESIA



pay.com.au



PayRewards



Pinkoi.com

Rakuten

Rewardz

Shangri-La Hotels

Shell

Shenzhen Yitian Holiday Plaza Co. LTD

Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store

Siam Piwat Group’s Malls

Soundwill Club

Studio A

Taikoo Li Qiantan

Taikoo Hui (Guangzhou)

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil)

TWIST

UpperHills

ViVi PARK

Wai Yuen Tong

World of Hyatt

None of the Singapore banks are participating, so HeyMax will be the primary option for members here.

If you plan to convert points from a programme that does not offer instant crediting, do remember that conversions must be completed by 14 July 2026 to be eligible for the bonus.

Miles that are credited after this date will be ineligible for the bonus, even if the conversion was initiated during the promotional period.

Extra 10% bonus for HeyMax users

HeyMax users who transfer Max Miles during this period will receive an additional 10% bonus, capped at 3,000 bonus miles.

For example, if a HeyMax user transfers 30,000 Max Miles, he will receive a total of 36,000 Asia Miles:

30,000 base Asia Miles

3,000 bonus Asia Miles from Cathay Pacific

3,000 bonus Asia Miles from HeyMax

While Max Miles conversions to most programmes are instant, it still takes up to three business days for Asia Miles, so remember to budget some buffer time.

No additional registration is required for this offer; registering for the Cathay bonus promotion is sufficient.

When will the bonus be received?

Bonus miles (from Cathay and HeyMax) will be credited to your account by 30 September 2026.

How does this compare to previous bonuses?

Cathay Pacific typically offers transfer bonuses in the range of 10-15%, with the most recent promotion being a 10% bonus in October 2025.

Therefore, a 20% bonus is larger than usual, though it is capped at just 6,000 miles.

What can I redeem with Asia Miles?

Cathay Pacific last devalued the Asia Miles programme in May 2026, which saw modest increases of 1,000 to 4,000 Asia Miles for selected awards.

Here are the revised award charts for Cathay Pacific and oneworld partner flights.

✈️ Asia Miles Redemptions for Cathay Pacific Flights

Distance

(in miles) Y PY J F 1-750 7K

11K 16K 25K 751 – 2,750

(Type 1)* 9K 18K 27K 43K 751 – 2,750

(Type 2)^ 13K 23K 33K 50K 2,751 – 5,000 20K 39K 60K 90K 5,001 – 7,500 27K 52K 91K 125K 7,501+ 38K 78K 119K 160K Y = Economy | PY= Premium Economy | J= Business | F= First

*Type 1= Routes to/from China, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea

^Type 2= Routes to/from India, Indonesia, Japan

✈️ Asia Miles Redemptions for oneworld Flights

Distance

(in miles) Y PY J F 1-750 10K

14K 20K 30K 751 – 2,750 15K 25K 33K 53K 2,751 – 5,000 27K 43K 63K 100K 5,001 – 7,500 40K 55K 93K 135K 7,501+ 47K 80K 120K 170K Y = Economy | PY= Premium Economy | J= Business | F= First



It’s also worth highlighting that fuel surcharges for Cathay Pacific flights have risen sharply since the start of the Iran conflict. Although they were eased slightly last month, they remain significantly higher than previous levels.

⛽ Cathay Pacific Fuel Surcharges

(per segment) From Hong Kong to Ticket booking date Before 18 Mar 2026 Current Singapore, North Asia, China US$18.20 US$43.50 India and South Asia US$33.80 US$81.20 Australia, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Africa US$72.90

US$174.60



Cathay Pacific fuel surcharges are the same across all cabin classes, and are applied by sector. For example, a one-way Singapore to San Francisco flight would pay US$18.20 + US$72.90.

In terms of redemption opportunities, Asia Miles offers lower-cost awards than KrisFlyer to the following destinations.

✈️ Round-trip Business Class redemptions

From Singapore to Asia Miles KrisFlyer 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 54,000 miles

71,000 miles

🇧🇪 Brussels 182,000 miles 217,000 miles

🇩🇪 Frankfurt 182,000 miles 217,000 miles

🇮🇹 Milan 182,000 miles 217,000 miles

🇨🇭 Zurich 182,000 miles 217,000 miles



However, you shouldn’t just compare the mileage figures. You’ll need to factor in the fuel surcharges on Cathay Pacific, as well as the additional time and airport taxes added by the transit in Hong Kong, where Europe flights are concerned.

Conclusion

HeyMax users can now enjoy a 20% bonus when they transfer Max Miles to Asia Miles, capped at 6,000 bonus miles.

Remember that conversions from HeyMax are not instant and require three business days for processing, so be sure to make your transfers ahead of the 14 July 2026 deadline.