HSBC cards now offering up to S$120 off Singapore Airlines tickets

Back in April 2026, HSBC launched a promotion offering cardholders up to S$60 off Singapore Airlines bookings, for travel outside of Southeast Asia.

The discount has now been doubled to S$120, for bookings made from July 2026 through the end of the promotion period. It’s a great opportunity to save on your next trip, while earning up to 8 mpd with the HSBC Revolution Card and enjoying complimentary travel insurance.

The redemption quota is reset every last Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m, so set your alarms for this morning if you plan to take advantage of the offer.

HSBC offering up to S$120 off Singapore Airlines tickets

From 28 July 2026 to 4 January 2027, HSBC cardholders can enjoy up to S$120 off Singapore Airlines bookings with the promo code HSBCDEAL.

Valid for round-trip commercial tickets departing from Singapore

commercial tickets departing from Singapore Only for flights operated by Singapore Airlines , excluding codeshares

, excluding codeshares S$60 off per passenger, limited to a maximum of two passengers per booking

limited to a maximum of per booking Valid for all Singapore Airlines destinations except Southeast Asia (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam) While the promo code is applicable to all types of fares, it will be pro-rated for infant and child fares, so you won’t enjoy the full S$60

for infant and child fares, so you won’t enjoy the full S$60 Discount is not applicable to taxes, fees and ancillaries such as insurance, excess baggage and seat selection

To use a promo code, click “Apply Promo Code” on the booking screen and enter the code.

Limited redemptions are available, and the quota will be refreshed on the last Tuesday of every month. Once the quota is refreshed, you will have one week to make your booking, or until the quota is exhausted, whichever comes first.

Booking Period Travel Period 28 July to 3 August 2026

Refresh: 10 a.m on 28 Jul 26

28 July 2026 to 31 May 2027 25-31 August 2026

Refresh: 10 a.m on 25 Aug 26

25 August 2026 to 30 June 2027 29 September to 5 October 2026

Refresh: 10 a.m on 29 Sep 26

29 September 2026 to 31 July 2027 27 October to 2 November 2026

Refresh: 10 a.m on 27 Oct 26

27 October 2026 to 31 August 2027 24-30 November 2026

Refresh: 10 a.m on 24 Nov 26

24 November 2026 to 30 September 2027 29 December 2026 to 4 January 2027

Refresh: 10 a.m on 29 Dec 26

29 December 2026 to 31 October 2027

All bookings must be made through the Singapore Airlines website (it won’t work on the mobile app). And before someone asks — no — this promotion is not applicable to award redemptions.

The promo code will only allow up to two passengers per booking, so if you’re planning to book tickets for three passengers or more, you will need to split up your booking.

What card should you use to pay?

Payment for flights booked under this promotion must be made with a HSBC credit or debit card.

If you’re looking to earn miles, there are four HSBC cards you can use to pay for your Singapore Airlines tickets.

Enjoy complimentary travel insurance

If you purchase air tickets with a HSBC credit card, you may be eligible for complimentary travel insurance.

HSBC Revolution Card Accidental Death S$500,000 Medical Expenses N/A Travel Inconvenience Flight Delay: S$500

Baggage Delay: S$200

Lost Baggage: S$500 Policy Wording

HSBC Premier Mastercard Accidental Death US$500,000 Medical Expenses US$500,000 Travel Inconvenience Flight Delay: S$500

Baggage Delay: S$500

Lost Baggage: S$3,000 Policy Wording

HSBC TravelOne Card Accidental Death S$75,000 Medical Expenses S$150,000 Others Flight Delay: S$150

Baggage Delay: S$1,500

Lost Baggage: S$1,500 Policy Wording

HSBC Visa Infinite Accidental Death S$1,000,000 Medical Expenses S$100,000 Others Trip Cancellation: S$4,000

Baggage Delay: S$500

Lost Baggage: S$1,000 Policy Wording

Do note that the level of coverage differs depending on card, and you might want to supplement this with additional protection from a stand-alone policy to cover medical expenses or personal liability.

Conclusion

HSBC has doubled its discount for Singapore Airlines tickets, with cardholders enjoying up to S$120 off for bookings until the end of the year.

A limited number of redemptions are available, so set your alarm for 10 a.m on the last Tuesday of every month. Once the quota refreshes, time is of the essence — so decide beforehand which flights you want to book!

Paying with your HSBC Revolution Card is definitely the way to go here, with up to 8 mpd and complimentary travel insurance.