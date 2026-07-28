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HSBC cards now offering up to S$120 off Singapore Airlines tickets

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
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HSBC has doubled its discount for Singapore Airlines tickets, with cardholder now saving up to S$120 at 10 a.m on the last Tuesday of each month.

Back in April 2026, HSBC launched a promotion offering cardholders up to S$60 off Singapore Airlines bookings, for travel outside of Southeast Asia.

The discount has now been doubled to S$120, for bookings made from July 2026 through the end of the promotion period. It’s a great opportunity to save on your next trip, while earning up to 8 mpd with the HSBC Revolution Card and enjoying complimentary travel insurance.

The redemption quota is reset every last Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m, so set your alarms for this morning if you plan to take advantage of the offer.

HSBC offering up to S$120 off Singapore Airlines tickets

Details

From 28 July 2026 to 4 January 2027, HSBC cardholders can enjoy up to S$120 off Singapore Airlines bookings with the promo code HSBCDEAL.

  • Valid for round-trip commercial tickets departing from Singapore
  • Only for flights operated by Singapore Airlines, excluding codeshares
  • S$60 off per passenger, limited to a maximum of two passengers per booking
  • Valid for all Singapore Airlines destinations except Southeast Asia (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)
  • While the promo code is applicable to all types of fares, it will be pro-rated for infant and child fares, so you won’t enjoy the full S$60
  • Discount is not applicable to taxes, fees and ancillaries such as insurance, excess baggage and seat selection

To use a promo code, click “Apply Promo Code” on the booking screen and enter the code.

Limited redemptions are available, and the quota will be refreshed on the last Tuesday of every month. Once the quota is refreshed, you will have one week to make your booking, or until the quota is exhausted, whichever comes first.

Booking Period Travel Period
28 July to 3 August 2026
Refresh: 10 a.m on 28 Jul 26
 28 July 2026 to 31 May 2027
25-31 August 2026
Refresh: 10 a.m on 25 Aug 26
 25 August 2026 to 30 June 2027
29 September to 5 October 2026
Refresh: 10 a.m on 29 Sep 26
 29 September 2026 to 31 July 2027
27 October to 2 November 2026
Refresh: 10 a.m on 27 Oct 26
 27 October 2026 to 31 August 2027
24-30 November 2026
Refresh: 10 a.m on 24 Nov 26
 24 November 2026 to 30 September 2027
29 December 2026 to 4 January 2027
Refresh: 10 a.m on 29 Dec 26
 29 December 2026 to 31 October 2027

All bookings must be made through the Singapore Airlines website (it won’t work on the mobile app). And before someone asks — no — this promotion is not applicable to award redemptions.

The promo code will only allow up to two passengers per booking, so if you’re planning to book tickets for three passengers or more, you will need to split up your booking.

What card should you use to pay?

Payment for flights booked under this promotion must be made with a HSBC credit or debit card.

If you’re looking to earn miles, there are four HSBC cards you can use to pay for your Singapore Airlines tickets.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
HSBC Revolution
(with EGA)
Apply
 8 mpd Max S$1.2K per c. month. Must maintain min. ADB of S$50K in HSBC EGA SGD account
HSBC Revolution
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month
HSBC Premier Mastercard
Apply
 1.68 mpd No min. spend, no cap
HSBC TravelOne Card
Apply
 1.2 mpd No min. spend, no cap
HSBC Visa Infinite 1 mpd No min. spend, no cap

Enjoy complimentary travel insurance

If you purchase air tickets with a HSBC credit card, you may be eligible for complimentary travel insurance.

HSBC Revolution Card
Accidental Death S$500,000
Medical Expenses N/A
Travel Inconvenience Flight Delay: S$500
Baggage Delay: S$200
Lost Baggage: S$500
Policy Wording
HSBC Premier Mastercard
Accidental Death US$500,000
Medical Expenses US$500,000
Travel Inconvenience Flight Delay: S$500
Baggage Delay: S$500
Lost Baggage: S$3,000
Policy Wording
HSBC TravelOne Card
Accidental Death S$75,000
Medical Expenses S$150,000
Others Flight Delay: S$150
Baggage Delay: S$1,500
Lost Baggage: S$1,500
Policy Wording
HSBC Visa Infinite
Accidental Death S$1,000,000
Medical Expenses S$100,000
Others Trip Cancellation: S$4,000
Baggage Delay: S$500
Lost Baggage: S$1,000
Policy Wording

Do note that the level of coverage differs depending on card, and you might want to supplement this with additional protection from a stand-alone policy to cover medical expenses or personal liability.

Conclusion

HSBC has doubled its discount for Singapore Airlines tickets, with cardholders enjoying up to S$120 off for bookings until the end of the year.

A limited number of redemptions are available, so set your alarm for 10 a.m on the last Tuesday of every month. Once the quota refreshes, time is of the essence — so decide beforehand which flights you want to book!

Paying with your HSBC Revolution Card is definitely the way to go here, with up to 8 mpd and complimentary travel insurance.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
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