Visa Infinite offering complimentary airport fast-track service in Bangkok

As frequent travellers to Bangkok will know, immigration lanes can be unpredictable at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

If you don’t have an APEC Business Travel Card or some other form of priority, you could be queueing for hours during peak periods.

However, Visa Infinite cardmembers can now take advantage of complimentary fast-track arrival service, albeit in limited quantities.

Visa Infinite offering complimentary airport fast-track in Bangkok

Visa Infinite cardmembers arriving at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) can now enjoy complimentary fast-track service, provided by Primex Limousine Thailand.

After disembarking from the aircraft, a dedicated escort will receive you at the arrival gate, guide you through fast-track immigration, assist with luggage retrieval, and then drop you off at the arrival hall.

Here are a few important things to note:

All bookings must be made at least three days prior to arrival, via this link

prior to arrival, via this link Not valid for cards issued in Thailand

Benefit is not transferable , and name on the booking must match name on the Visa card

, and name on the booking must match name on the Visa card Service is valid for a duration of up to two hours , if passenger cannot be contacted, redemption will be considered used

, if passenger cannot be contacted, redemption will be considered used Does not include any guests

A limited number of redemptions are available each month, on a first-come, first-served basis. This month’s quota has already been fully redeemed — as expected, given it’s already the 27th — but you can stand by for the 1st of next month when the quota will be refreshed. While you must make all bookings at least three days prior to arrival, there’s no limit to how far in advance you can book, so definitely try to book early.

Do remember that this benefit covers the cardmember only. Additional guests are chargeable at a discounted rate of THB 1,700 (~S$65) per person, so this wouldn’t really be an option for families travelling with kids — though such groups might be able to skip the regular immigration queue anyway.

That said, a couple could redeem this benefit independently, assuming they both had Visa Infinite cards. Supplementary cardmembers are also eligible for this benefit too.

💳 Potential issues for SC supplementary cardmembers Standard Chartered supplementary credit cards have exactly the same card number, expiry date and CVV as the principal card. Therefore, once the principal cardmember has redeemed the benefit, supplementary cardmembers may not be able to redeem it (and vice versa). Yeah, it’s dumb.

Officially, each cardmember can only redeem this offer a maximum of once. That said, I suspect this is a monthly cap, and I think it’s worth checking whether you can redeem the benefit multiple times across different months.

Complimentary Thailand data roaming

While we’re talking about Visa Infinite and Thailand, here’s a reminder that cardmembers are eligible for complimentary data roaming plans from GigSky and Travelgoogoo.

GigSky offers an unlimited 7-day plan for Thailand, which you can redeem through the GigSky mobile app (Android | iOS).

Travelgoogoo also offers an unlimited 7-day plan for Thailand, which can be redeemed on this page.

While both plans are technically unlimited, speeds will be throttled once you hit a specified amount of data each day (GigSky explicitly discloses this as 2.5GB per day; Travelgoogoo does not specify the cap).

All these plans can be redeemed once per card per 365 days, so if you have multiple cards (supplementary included), you can redeem multiple plans.

What other benefits can Visa Infinite cardmembers enjoy?

Visa has been steadily shoring up the benefits for Visa Infinite cardmembers, who now enjoy fast-tracks to hotel and rental car elite status, complimentary data roaming, and an all-access subscription to The New York Times.

For a full runthrough of the various perks, refer to the article below.

Conclusion

Visa Infinite cardmembers can now enjoy complimentary fast-track services upon arrival at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

This is available in limited quantities each month, and reservations must be made at least three days in advance, so be sure to make your bookings early.

(H/T: Today’s story comes courtesy of a tip from Adam via The MileLion’s Tip Hotline. If you have a story tip or article suggestion, please send it in!)