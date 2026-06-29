Credit card annual fee waivers: A bank-by-bank guide

One common concern about playing the miles game is that you’ll have to get multiple credit cards, and multiple credit cards mean multiple annual fees.
Fortunately, that’s not the case. Most banks are willing to waive annual fees — at least on entry-level cards — even if you don’t meet the published minimum spend requirement.
Still, it can be a hassle to call up the bank, navigate complicated menu options that “have recently changed” (yeah right), and listen to all those unskippable “we are experiencing higher-than-usual call volumes” messages (protip: it’s not higher-than-usual if you play it every time).
To save you the trouble, I’ve put together this compendium which summarises:
- How to request an annual fee waiver without calling up the bank
- If calling is required, how to fast-track to the fee waiver section
|Bank
|Online
|Hotline
|American Express
|App
|Find yours here
|Bank of China
|–
|1800 338 5335
|CIMB
|No annual fee
|Citibank
|App
|6225 5225
|DBS/POSB
|App or website
|1800 111 1111
|HSBC
|–
|1800 4722 669
|Maybank
|–
|1800 629 2265
|OCBC
|App or website
|–
|Standard Chartered
|–
|6747 7000
|UOB
|App
|1800 222 2121
The full details can be found below.
American Express
Automatic fee waivers
AMEX has no published criteria for automatic fee waivers.
Fee waivers can be requested via the chat function on the AMEX app, or via the AMEX hotline.
AMEX app
- Log in to the AMEX app
- Tap on the chat icon (top right corner)
- Tap Chat With Us
- Type “fee waiver”
- You’ll be connected with a CSO who will assist further
Hotline
- Call the number at the back of your card (or find the relevant number here)
- Enter the last five digits of your card > 1 > Verification > 0
- You’ll be connected with a CSO who will assist further
Bank of China
Automatic fee waivers
Bank of China has no published criteria for automatic fee waivers.
Fee waivers can only be requested via the BOC hotline.
Hotline
- Call 1800 338 5335
- Press 1 > 2 > Key in 16-digit credit card number > Key in mobile number
Fee waiver decisions take two weeks to process.
CIMB
Automatic fee waivers
CIMB does not charge annual fees for any of its principal or supplementary cards. You can enjoy them free for life.
Citibank
Automatic fee waivers
Citibank has no published criteria for automatic fee waivers.
Citi Mobile App
- Log in to the Citi Mobile app
- Tap on Settings & More
- Tap Connect with Us
- Type “Annual fee waiver”
- Select the card you wish to waive the fee for
Hotline
- Call 6225 5225
- Press 1 > enter NRIC > 1 > Approve notification on Citi Mobile app > 2 > 1
DBS/POSB
Automatic fee waivers
A fee waiver will be granted automatically for the following cards with the following minimum spend within a membership year:
- DBS Woman’s Card (S$15,000)
- DBS Altitude AMEX (S$25,000 — discontinued from 1 August 2026)
- DBS Altitude Visa (S$25,000 — discontinued from 1 August 2026)
- DBS Takashimaya AMEX Card (S$25,000)
- DBS Woman’s World Mastercard (S$25,000 — discontinued from 1 August 2026)
- DBS Vantage Card (S$60,000 — discontinued from 1 August 2026)
If you hold a DBS Altitude or DBS Vantage Card, do note that 5,000/12,500 DBS Points were credited at the time the annual fee was charged. You must have 5,000/12,500 DBS Points in your account before requesting for a fee waiver, or else you’ll be charged at S$0.0388 per DBS Point.
DBS Internet Banking/digibanking app
- Access the digibot on the DBS website by clicking the “May I help you” icon at the bottom right, or on the digibanking app by tapping the icon at the top right
- Type Fee Waiver
- Tap Request Fee Waiver > Authenticate Me
- Complete the authentication process
- Tap Proceed >Credit Cards Fee Waiver > Annual Fee
- Select the credit card account to be waived
- Review the details and tap on confirm
Hotline
- Call 1800 111 1111
- Press 1 > 1 > NRIC or credit card number > 1 > Enter OTP > 1 > 1 > 3 > Enter credit card number
Fee waiver decisions will be processed within three business days.
HSBC
Automatic fee waivers
A fee waiver will be granted automatically for the following cards with the following minimum spend within a membership year:
- HSBC Advance (S$12,500)
- HSBC Live+ (S$12,500)
- HSBC TravelOne Card (S$25,000)
The HSBC Revolution has no annual fee, and the HSBC Visa Infinite’s annual fee cannot be waived.
Fee waivers are only available via the HSBC hotline.
Hotline
- Call 1800 4722 669
- Press 8 > 1 > 2 > Enter 16-digit credit card number > Mobile phone number
Maybank
Automatic fee waivers
Automatic fee waivers are available with the following minimum spend per membership year:
- Maybank Perks Card (S$3,000)
- Maybank Manchester United Platinum Visa (S$3,600)
- Maybank XL Rewards Card (S$6,000)
- Maybank FC Barcelona Visa Signature (S$10,000)
- Maybank Family & Friends Card (S$12,000)
- Maybank Horizon Visa Signature (S$18,000)
- Maybank World Mastercard (S$24,000)
- Maybank Visa Infinite (S$60,000)
Fee waivers can only be done via the Maybank hotline.
Hotline
- Call 1800 629 2265
- Press 1> 1> 1> 1> 1> Enter 16-digit credit card number > 1 > Enter mobile number > 1
Fee waiver decisions will be processed within seven business days.
OCBC Bank
Automatic fee waivers
A fee waiver will be granted automatically with a minimum spend of S$10,000 in a membership year, except for the following cards:
- OCBC Best Denki Platinum Mastercard (S$2,500)
- OCBC Great Eastern Cashflo Credit Card (S$5,000)
- OCBC Premier VOYAGE (S$30,000)
- OCBC VOYAGE (S$60,000)
There is no annual fee for the OCBC Premier Visa Infinite Card.
Fee waivers can be requested via the OCBC Digital app or OCBC Internet Banking.
OCBC Digital app
- Log in to the OCBC Digital app
- Tap on the menu bar (top left)
- Select Card Services > Request fee waiver
- Select the card you wish to request a fee waiver for
OCBC Internet Banking
- Log in to OCBC Internet Banking
- Mouse over Customer Service in the top menu bar, then Credit Card Fee Waiver
- Select the card you wish to request a fee waiver for
Standard Chartered
Automatic fee waivers
Standard Chartered has no published criteria for automatic fee waivers.
SC Mobile app
- Log in to the SC Mobile app
- Tap Services > Fee Waiver (under Credit Card Services)
- Select Annual Fee
- Select the card you wish to waive
Hotline
- Call 6747 7000
- Press 2 > wait for a long message to finish > 2 > 1 > Enter 16 digit credit card number > Wait for confirmation
UOB
Automatic fee waivers
Annual fees are automatically waived for:
- UOB PRVI Miles AMEX (min. S$50,000 spend per membership year)
- UOB EVOL (min. 3 transactions per month each month of a membership year)
You need to take special precautions with UOB cards, as UOB’s idea of a fee waiver is to deduct UNI$ from your balance to cover the fee! In other words, don’t rejoice just because you see an annual fee waiver granted in your statement, because it’s likely your UNI$ have been deducted to cover it.
How do UOB’s automatic UNI$ deductions for annual fees work?
If it’s any consolation, any reversal of the annual fee involves a crediting of fresh UNI$, with a new two-year expiry period.
UOB TMRW app
- Log in to the UOB TMRW app
- Tap Accounts at the bottom of the screen
- Select the card you wish to request a fee waiver for
- Tap Settings > Waive Fees
- Select Annual Fee and confirm
Hotline
- Call 1800 222 2121
- Press 1 > 1 > 2 > 1 > 1
Important points to note
Annual fees are charged upfront
Annual fees are always charged upfront, in respect of the upcoming year.
For example, if my card with a first year fee waiver is approved on 1 July 2025, I’ll be charged the second year’s annual fee on 1 July 2026 (which covers the period until 1 July 2027).
Some people mistakenly believe that by the time they see the annual fee on their statement, it’s too late to waive it, because the year has already gone by. That’s not true. You can request a waiver, and if it’s not granted, cancel the card for a full refund.
This also means that if a CSO says that the annual fee cannot be refunded, even if you cancel the card, you should not accept that answer. Be prepared to escalate the matter further within the bank, or seek external help if necessary (of course this doesn’t apply if the annual fee was charged five months back and you’re only realising it now…).
Miles will be clawed back if the annual fee is waived
Certain cards like the DBS Altitude and Citi PremierMiles award miles (in the form of credit card points) for paying the annual fee.
If the fee is subsequently waived, those points will be clawed back.
Don’t try and pull a fast one by cashing out the points, then requesting a fee waiver— your account can reflect a negative points balance, and the bank reserves the right to charge for shortfalls.
No doesn’t mean no
If you request an annual fee waiver through one of the automated channels and it’s rejected, there’s still one last shot.
Call up the bank and request to speak with a CSO (ignore the pre-recorded messages that say fee waivers can only be done via the automated system). Tell them you wish to cancel your card because of the annual fee, and they might be willing to offer a waiver in order to retain you.
Don’t be afraid to walk away
If the bank refuses to grant a waiver, you’ll need to decide whether the benefits of membership outweigh the costs, and for most entry-level cards the answer will likely be “no”.
There’s no shame in walking away, since you can always reapply further down the road.
Before cancelling a card, it may be necessary to cash out your points. This depends on whether it’s your last card with the bank, and whether the bank in question pools points. Refer to the article below for more details.
Not all annual fees can be waived
Annual fee waivers are generally possible with so-called entry-level cards, or those with minimum incomes of S$30,000 per year.
It gets much harder once you move to the S$120,000 segment, where only the OCBC VOYAGE and Maybank Visa Infinite offer such an option (the DBS Vantage will discontinue its fee waiver option from August 2026).
As for elite cards in S$500,000 segment, such as the DBS Insignia, Citi ULTIMA or UOB Reserve, don’t even think about it. These cards don’t waive their fees for anyone, no matter how monied you are.
Conclusion
Credit card annual fees can be pesky, but requesting a waiver is fairly straightforward for most banks. It’s your responsibility to monitor your account and raise a request when the time comes, so make a habit of checking your monthly statement (look at the expiry date on your card — the month is when the annual fee is billed).
How’s your luck been with annual fee waivers?
I have walked away from all my UOB credit cards except the UOB Absolute Cashback card, which I very well expect to have to cancel when the first anniversary is reached. This POS bank (piece of $h!+ bank, not to be confused with POSBank), has, for a number of years already, been charging/deducting UNI$ and refusing to waive the fees,but only to relent when I threatened each time to cancel the cards. Other than obscene profits, I do not understand the rationale or the perverse pleasure UOB derives from from making their customers jump through hoops to get a waiver.… Read more »
Really don’t like UOB on this tactic. On the other hand I find PPV really useful, so I have to live with the troublesome process to get the points back.
Did you know when you signed on the application form you agreed to pay the annual fees? It’s not an entitlement to have the fees waived.
Sure it’s not an entitlement. So why bother, year after year, to “pity” me and waive the fees with a callback only when I call in to cancel? Just let me cancel! My PPV has been moribund for a number of years already, precisely because I did not like spending on the card only to have the rewards taken away every year. I might as well use cash and spare myself the frustration of having to beg them to waive. There are many other banks with no fuss waivers and I have brought my business to them. To everyone who… Read more »
On the bright side your UNI$ technically will never expire?
I’ve never had a problem getting annual fees waived by UOB and my UOB VS is my only credit card with a perpetual fee waiver. Also I’ve never had a problem with Citi. I’m currently getting my DBS points in order so I can transfer them all out when and if DBS doesn’t waive the annual fees like many people have been experiencing.
Agree that UOB is so pointless when they do this, and the problem is down to their siloed systems, without caring at all about the resultant customer experience. You can have 4 different cards that renew in the same statement cycle, which can yield 4 different results even though they all consume the same credit limit: 1) not charged (auto waived) 2) charged, but auto waived through IVR 3) charged, IVR inconclusive, but receive text message shortly after to say that it’s waived 4) charged, IVR inconclusive, subsequent text message denies waiver, and when you call and threaten to cancel,… Read more »
well i waive all my UOB cards, including Krisflyer. sufficient spends and good credit amongst the things one can raise during the request. Oh yesh, PPV is a Mile-collector’s favourite, it’s 5-stars for majority of readers here!
PPV used to be my primary card with sufficient spend until they decided to pull the stunt of first swiping my UNI$, then charging the annual fee when I stopped accumulating UNI$ in protest. My monthly PPV spend is now divided among 3 cards and I have no issue getting waivers from them.
As I said, for those who have not been targeted by UOB, lucky you. For those that have, my advice is to cash out your UNI$ and run before it’s too late.
In other news, cheapskate freeloader demands waiver of terms he agreed to when signing up and making a fuss when not given what he wants easily.
I requested, not demanded, for fee waivers from UOB. The game works both ways and I’ve not looked back since then.
Out of curiosity, do you willingly pay the annual fee for all your credit cards or are you, in your own words, a freeloader who requests for fee waivers as well? You’re a moron if you answered yes, and a hypocrite if you answered no. Pick your choice.
was pleasantly surprised last month scb sent an sms to me saying my annual fee is automatically waived. i’ve only got a singtel mobile giro on that card, otherwise not used.
SCB visa infinite?
I gotten an automatic fee waiver from Citi for my premiermiles master without even trying to ask. Perhaps a product of spending on payall, i dump a lot on that platform especially on niggly miscellaneous.
Regarding UNI$ waiver refunds, I’ve requested for waivers via the app before but to no effect. Had to call them up to get it refunded, and the CSO informed me that UNI$ refunds can only be done over the phone. Not sure if it’s true for others.
I did a waiver via the app for a uni$ deduction before. Worked like a charm. Not sure what happened in your case though
I’ve also had the UNI$ refunded via the fee waiver in the app. And I’ve also had UOB (and other banks) CSO’s tell me all sorts of nonsense.
Hey Aaron, I just did fee waiver for my Citi card over the phone (21 Sep 2022). The steps seem slightly different from published, so let me just share what I had:
Thanks Bryan! Different process if you call in with a registered number
Weird, after pressing the last 1, it brings me to the account balance and rewards menu instead of annual fee waiver. I have to speak to the operator. Is weird, all these happens after I applied my CitiReward and PM card. Not sure if my account is flag to something.
has anyone gotten a waiver with cards like dbs insignia and uob reserve with a min spending?
i’ve been told insignia allows waivers with min. spend, but it’s not documented on the public-facing website.
any idea whats the min spend?
In the region of 0.5m and up
Citibank premier miles card auto did a waiver for me even I didn’t request
yup, sometimes they do it automatically
They did it for me last year too
my other card, Citi rewards visa if I remember correctly they also auto waived
Hey I dunno who did it first but I think this guy basically just ripped you.
https://blog.seedly.sg/waive-credit-card-annual-fees-singapore-guide/
Wow.. plagiarism!!!
i will have a word with the folks at seedly.
Did seedly just copy this?
Has anyone tried to request for wavier for Citi Prestige?
Hi, I was informed by Standard Chartered that they are unable to waive off annual fee once there is a further charge made on the card once the annual fee is posted. This happened with my Manhattan card. Since they usually just quietly post the annual fee at the end of the annual cycle before the bill arrives, their policy is obviously meant to force customers to pay the annual fee. Their mobile app would automatically say you are not eligible without stating the reason. Their online chat refuses to even investigate as they did not even ask me for… Read more »
so no chance to get it waived? omg sounds like my experience
Hi, May i know if i paid the annual fee and i still can waive off the annual fee for DBS after the payment due ?
Regarding Citibank, I have been using the ibanking chat function to obtain annual fee waiver. Beats having to speak to an agent who will try to cross sell you balance transfer and Quick cash.