Credit card annual fee waivers: A bank-by-bank guide

One common concern about playing the miles game is that you’ll have to get multiple credit cards, and multiple credit cards mean multiple annual fees.

Fortunately, that’s not the case. Most banks are willing to waive annual fees — at least on entry-level cards — even if you don’t meet the published minimum spend requirement.

Still, it can be a hassle to call up the bank, navigate complicated menu options that “have recently changed” (yeah right), and listen to all those unskippable “we are experiencing higher-than-usual call volumes” messages (protip: it’s not higher-than-usual if you play it every time).

To save you the trouble, I’ve put together this compendium which summarises:

How to request an annual fee waiver without calling up the bank

If calling is required, how to fast-track to the fee waiver section

The full details can be found below.

American Express

Automatic fee waivers

AMEX has no published criteria for automatic fee waivers.

Fee waivers can be requested via the chat function on the AMEX app, or via the AMEX hotline.

AMEX app

Log in to the AMEX app Tap on the chat icon (top right corner) Tap Chat With Us Type “fee waiver” You’ll be connected with a CSO who will assist further

Hotline

Call the number at the back of your card (or find the relevant number here) Enter the last five digits of your card > 1 > Verification > 0 You’ll be connected with a CSO who will assist further

Bank of China

Automatic fee waivers

Bank of China has no published criteria for automatic fee waivers.

Fee waivers can only be requested via the BOC hotline.

Hotline

Call 1800 338 5335 Press 1 > 2 > Key in 16-digit credit card number > Key in mobile number

Fee waiver decisions take two weeks to process.

CIMB

Automatic fee waivers

CIMB does not charge annual fees for any of its principal or supplementary cards. You can enjoy them free for life.

Citibank

Automatic fee waivers

Citibank has no published criteria for automatic fee waivers.

Citi Mobile App

Log in to the Citi Mobile app Tap on Settings & More Tap Connect with Us Type “Annual fee waiver” Select the card you wish to waive the fee for

Hotline

Call 6225 5225 Press 1 > enter NRIC > 1 > Approve notification on Citi Mobile app > 2 > 1

DBS/POSB

Automatic fee waivers

A fee waiver will be granted automatically for the following cards with the following minimum spend within a membership year:

DBS Woman’s Card (S$15,000)

DBS Altitude AMEX (S$25,000 — discontinued from 1 August 2026)

DBS Altitude Visa (S$25,000 — discontinued from 1 August 2026)

DBS Takashimaya AMEX Card (S$25,000)

DBS Woman’s World Mastercard (S$25,000 — discontinued from 1 August 2026)

DBS Vantage Card (S$60,000 — discontinued from 1 August 2026)

If you hold a DBS Altitude or DBS Vantage Card, do note that 5,000/12,500 DBS Points were credited at the time the annual fee was charged. You must have 5,000/12,500 DBS Points in your account before requesting for a fee waiver, or else you’ll be charged at S$0.0388 per DBS Point.

DBS Internet Banking/digibanking app

Access the digibot on the DBS website by clicking the “May I help you” icon at the bottom right, or on the digibanking app by tapping the icon at the top right Type Fee Waiver Tap Request Fee Waiver > Authenticate Me Complete the authentication process Tap Proceed >Credit Cards Fee Waiver > Annual Fee Select the credit card account to be waived Review the details and tap on confirm

Hotline

Call 1800 111 1111 Press 1 > 1 > NRIC or credit card number > 1 > Enter OTP > 1 > 1 > 3 > Enter credit card number

Fee waiver decisions will be processed within three business days.

HSBC

Automatic fee waivers

A fee waiver will be granted automatically for the following cards with the following minimum spend within a membership year:

HSBC Advance (S$12,500)

HSBC Live+ (S$12,500)

HSBC TravelOne Card (S$25,000)

The HSBC Revolution has no annual fee, and the HSBC Visa Infinite’s annual fee cannot be waived.

Fee waivers are only available via the HSBC hotline.

Hotline

Call 1800 4722 669 Press 8 > 1 > 2 > Enter 16-digit credit card number > Mobile phone number

Maybank

Automatic fee waivers

Automatic fee waivers are available with the following minimum spend per membership year:

Maybank Perks Card (S$3,000)

Maybank Manchester United Platinum Visa (S$3,600)

Maybank XL Rewards Card (S$6,000)

Maybank FC Barcelona Visa Signature (S$10,000)

Maybank Family & Friends Card (S$12,000)

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature (S$18,000)

Maybank World Mastercard (S$24,000)

Maybank Visa Infinite (S$60,000)

Fee waivers can only be done via the Maybank hotline.

Hotline

Call 1800 629 2265 Press 1> 1> 1> 1> 1> Enter 16-digit credit card number > 1 > Enter mobile number > 1

Fee waiver decisions will be processed within seven business days.

OCBC Bank

Automatic fee waivers

A fee waiver will be granted automatically with a minimum spend of S$10,000 in a membership year, except for the following cards:

OCBC Best Denki Platinum Mastercard (S$2,500)

OCBC Great Eastern Cashflo Credit Card (S$5,000)

OCBC Premier VOYAGE (S$30,000)

OCBC VOYAGE (S$60,000)

There is no annual fee for the OCBC Premier Visa Infinite Card.

Fee waivers can be requested via the OCBC Digital app or OCBC Internet Banking.

OCBC Digital app

Log in to the OCBC Digital app Tap on the menu bar (top left) Select Card Services > Request fee waiver Select the card you wish to request a fee waiver for

OCBC Internet Banking

Log in to OCBC Internet Banking Mouse over Customer Service in the top menu bar, then Credit Card Fee Waiver Select the card you wish to request a fee waiver for

Standard Chartered

Automatic fee waivers

Standard Chartered has no published criteria for automatic fee waivers.

SC Mobile app

Log in to the SC Mobile app Tap Services > Fee Waiver (under Credit Card Services) Select Annual Fee Select the card you wish to waive

Hotline

Call 6747 7000 Press 2 > wait for a long message to finish > 2 > 1 > Enter 16 digit credit card number > Wait for confirmation

UOB

Automatic fee waivers

Annual fees are automatically waived for:

UOB PRVI Miles AMEX (min. S$50,000 spend per membership year)

UOB EVOL (min. 3 transactions per month each month of a membership year)

You need to take special precautions with UOB cards, as UOB’s idea of a fee waiver is to deduct UNI$ from your balance to cover the fee! In other words, don’t rejoice just because you see an annual fee waiver granted in your statement, because it’s likely your UNI$ have been deducted to cover it.

If it’s any consolation, any reversal of the annual fee involves a crediting of fresh UNI$, with a new two-year expiry period.

UOB TMRW app

Log in to the UOB TMRW app Tap Accounts at the bottom of the screen Select the card you wish to request a fee waiver for Tap Settings > Waive Fees Select Annual Fee and confirm

Hotline

Call 1800 222 2121 Press 1 > 1 > 2 > 1 > 1

Important points to note

Annual fees are charged upfront

Annual fees are always charged upfront, in respect of the upcoming year.

For example, if my card with a first year fee waiver is approved on 1 July 2025, I’ll be charged the second year’s annual fee on 1 July 2026 (which covers the period until 1 July 2027).

Some people mistakenly believe that by the time they see the annual fee on their statement, it’s too late to waive it, because the year has already gone by. That’s not true. You can request a waiver, and if it’s not granted, cancel the card for a full refund.

This also means that if a CSO says that the annual fee cannot be refunded, even if you cancel the card, you should not accept that answer. Be prepared to escalate the matter further within the bank, or seek external help if necessary (of course this doesn’t apply if the annual fee was charged five months back and you’re only realising it now…).

Miles will be clawed back if the annual fee is waived

Certain cards like the DBS Altitude and Citi PremierMiles award miles (in the form of credit card points) for paying the annual fee.

If the fee is subsequently waived, those points will be clawed back.

Don’t try and pull a fast one by cashing out the points, then requesting a fee waiver— your account can reflect a negative points balance, and the bank reserves the right to charge for shortfalls.

No doesn’t mean no

If you request an annual fee waiver through one of the automated channels and it’s rejected, there’s still one last shot.

Call up the bank and request to speak with a CSO (ignore the pre-recorded messages that say fee waivers can only be done via the automated system). Tell them you wish to cancel your card because of the annual fee, and they might be willing to offer a waiver in order to retain you.

Don’t be afraid to walk away

If the bank refuses to grant a waiver, you’ll need to decide whether the benefits of membership outweigh the costs, and for most entry-level cards the answer will likely be “no”.

There’s no shame in walking away, since you can always reapply further down the road.

Before cancelling a card, it may be necessary to cash out your points. This depends on whether it’s your last card with the bank, and whether the bank in question pools points. Refer to the article below for more details.

Not all annual fees can be waived

Annual fee waivers are generally possible with so-called entry-level cards, or those with minimum incomes of S$30,000 per year.

It gets much harder once you move to the S$120,000 segment, where only the OCBC VOYAGE and Maybank Visa Infinite offer such an option (the DBS Vantage will discontinue its fee waiver option from August 2026).

As for elite cards in S$500,000 segment, such as the DBS Insignia, Citi ULTIMA or UOB Reserve, don’t even think about it. These cards don’t waive their fees for anyone, no matter how monied you are.

Conclusion

Credit card annual fees can be pesky, but requesting a waiver is fairly straightforward for most banks. It’s your responsibility to monitor your account and raise a request when the time comes, so make a habit of checking your monthly statement (look at the expiry date on your card — the month is when the annual fee is billed).

How’s your luck been with annual fee waivers?