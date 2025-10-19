Should you pay your credit card annual fee to earn miles?

No one enjoys paying their credit card’s annual fee, but the good news is that unlike cashback cards, you often won’t walk away empty-handed.

That’s because the vast majority of general spending cards offer miles in exchange for paying their annual fee. Those miles have a value, which helps offset the fee- but to what extent?

In this post, we’ll look at which card offers the best deal for paying your annual fee (and whether you should pay it in the first place).

Which credit cards offer miles for paying the annual fee?

Below is a list of all the credit cards that offer miles with annual fee payment.

❌ No, the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend doesn’t count The AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend offers a so-called Renewal Miles Redemption Voucher (MRV) that gives 10,000 miles for paying the S$397.85 annual fee. Only it doesn’t. Instead of crediting 10,000 miles to your KrisFlyer account, cardholders receive a voucher to offset the cost of a redemption booking or upgrade. MRVs come with some very nitpicky rules that limit their usefulness: MRVs can only be used for redemption bookings or redemption upgrades on Singapore Airlines operated flights

MRVs work as rebates, not discounts. For example, if you have a Renewal MRV and want to book a ticket that costs 40,000 miles, you must have at least 40,000 miles in your account; 30,000 miles will not suffice

While you can earn both the Renewal MRV and Foreign Spend MRV, you can only use one MRV per booking

MRVs will only be applied to the first eligible passenger in the booking or upgrade

Here are a few additional things to consider.

Annual fee divided by miles, not the other way round

When considering the cost of miles, you should always take the annual fee divided by the number of miles received, not the other way round.

For example, if you pay a S$196.20 annual fee and get 10,000 miles, then the cost per mile is 1.96 cents, give or take.

Why not do it the other way round? It might be tempting to say, “well, I paid S$196.20 and got 10,000 miles— that’s 51 mpd, an incredible rate!” Stop right there. 51 mpd would be an incredible rate, but that’s conceptually flawed.

When you spend on day-to-day items with your card, miles are a by-product. In other words, you get the good or service, plus miles. When you pay the annual fee on your card, you’re paying for miles directly. It’s not the same thing.

First year vs recurring

Most cards award the same number of miles for paying the annual fee each year, but some only offer it in the first year.

If you hold a StanChart Visa Infinite, miles are only awarded for the first year’s annual fee. In subsequent years you’ll need to call in to appeal, and even then, will typically get a reduced amount (allegedly 25,000 miles from year 2 onwards, per reports).

Annual fee waivers

Annual fee waivers are possible with certain cards, but if the fee is waived, you won’t receive any miles.

For example, here’s how it works with the DBS Altitude.

Upon renewal of annual membership and principal Card annual fee imposed, principal Cardmembers are eligible to receive bonus 10,000 miles (equivalent to 5,000 DBS Points). The 5,000 DBS Points will be credited to the principal Card account when annual fee of S$196.20 is charged. If the annual fee is automatically or subsequently waived, 5,000 DBS Points given will be reversed upon annual fee waiver

The sole exception to this rule is the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX, which flips the script.

The UOB PRVI Miles AMEX does not award any miles with the payment of its S$261.60 annual fee. However, if you spend at least S$50,000 in a membership year, the annual fee is waived, and 20,000 miles awarded.

Benefits too, not just miles

While it may be tempting to compare cards on the basis of cost per mile (i.e. annual fee divided by miles received), that could be overly simplistic in some cases.

For example, the Citi Prestige has a cost per mile of 2.04 cents (S$651.82/32,000), compared to the DBS Altitude’s 1.93 cents (S$196.20/10,000). But we can’t just conclude that the Citi Prestige is inferior, because it has perks like the 4th Night Free on hotel stays, a wider variety of transfer partners and 12x lounge visits.

Is it worth it?

As with all “worth it” questions, we need to go back to our value of a mile.

My personal valuation of a mile is around 1.5 cents, but yours may be different based on your earning and burning patterns.

I will say, however, that buying miles through annual fees is not the cheapest way of going about it. It’s possible to generate miles from paying bills through platforms like CardUp and Citi Payall from as little as 1.1 cents each.

That’s why I’m rather lukewarm about buying miles through annual fee payments; there’s just so many cheaper ways of acquiring them.

Conclusion

Credit card annual fees are an annoyance, but at least you’ll usually get some miles in return for paying. However, paying the annual fee is usually not the best way of buying miles. If you need to top-up your account, any of the bill payment services out there will typically offer a lower cost per mile.

It’s for that reason that I try and get a fee waiver wherever possible, unless you’re talking about a premium segment card that comes with benefits beyond just the miles.