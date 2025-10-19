Search
Should you pay your credit card annual fee to earn miles?

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
25

Many cards offer miles for paying the annual fee, but is it a cost-effective way of building your stash?

No one enjoys paying their credit card’s annual fee, but the good news is that unlike cashback cards, you often won’t walk away empty-handed.

That’s because the vast majority of general spending cards offer miles in exchange for paying their annual fee. Those miles have a value, which helps offset the fee- but to what extent? 

In this post, we’ll look at which card offers the best deal for paying your annual fee (and whether you should pay it in the first place).

💳 Credit Card FAQs
Managing Points
Conversions
Calculations

Which credit cards offer miles for paying the annual fee?

Below is a list of all the credit cards that offer miles with annual fee payment. 

💳 Miles with Annual Fee
Card Annual Fee Miles CPM
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 S$599.50 35K
1st Year Only
 1.71¢
Citi PremierMiles
Apply
 S$196.20 10K 1.96¢
DBS Altitude AMEX
Apply
 S$196.20 10K 1.96¢
DBS Altitude Visa
Apply
 S$196.20 10K 1.96¢
HSBC TravelOne
Apply
 S$196.20 10K 1.96¢
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
 S$196.20 10K 1.96¢
OCBC 90°N MC
Apply
 S$196.20 10K 1.96¢
OCBC 90°N Visa
Apply
 S$196.20 10K 1.96¢
StanChart Journey
Apply
 S$196.20 10K
 1.96¢
Citi Prestige
Apply
 S$651.82 32K 2.04¢
DBS Vantage
Apply
 S$599.50 25K 2.40¢
UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card
Apply
 S$654 25K 2.62¢
DCS Imperium
Apply		 S$1,294.92 40K 3.24¢
DBS Insignia
Apply
 S$3,270 100K 3.27¢
OCBC VOYAGE
Apply
 S$498 15K 3.32¢
UOB Reserve
Apply
 S$3,924 100K 3.92¢
AMEX HighFlyer Card 
Apply
 S$400 6K 6.67¢
❌ No, the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend doesn’t count

The AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend offers a so-called Renewal Miles Redemption Voucher (MRV) that gives 10,000 miles for paying the S$397.85 annual fee.

Only it doesn’t. Instead of crediting 10,000 miles to your KrisFlyer account, cardholders receive a voucher to offset the cost of a redemption booking or upgrade. 

MRVs come with some very nitpicky rules that limit their usefulness:

  • MRVs can only be used for redemption bookings or redemption upgrades on Singapore Airlines operated flights
  • MRVs work as rebates, not discounts. For example, if you have a Renewal MRV and want to book a ticket that costs 40,000 miles, you must have at least 40,000 miles in your account; 30,000 miles will not suffice
  • While you can earn both the Renewal MRV and Foreign Spend MRV, you can only use one MRV per booking
  • MRVs will only be applied to the first eligible passenger in the booking or upgrade

Here are a few additional things to consider.

Annual fee divided by miles, not the other way round

When considering the cost of miles, you should always take the annual fee divided by the number of miles received, not the other way round.

For example, if you pay a S$196.20 annual fee and get 10,000 miles, then the cost per mile is 1.96 cents, give or take.

Why not do it the other way round? It might be tempting to say, “well, I paid S$196.20 and got 10,000 miles— that’s 51 mpd, an incredible rate!” Stop right there. 51 mpd would be an incredible rate, but that’s conceptually flawed.

When you spend on day-to-day items with your card, miles are a by-product. In other words, you get the good or service, plus miles. When you pay the annual fee on your card, you’re paying for miles directly. It’s not the same thing.

First year vs recurring

Most cards award the same number of miles for paying the annual fee each year, but some only offer it in the first year.

If you hold a StanChart Visa Infinite, miles are only awarded for the first year’s annual fee. In subsequent years you’ll need to call in to appeal, and even then, will typically get a reduced amount (allegedly 25,000 miles from year 2 onwards, per reports).

Annual fee waivers

Annual fee waivers are possible with certain cards, but if the fee is waived, you won’t receive any miles.

✅ Fee Waiver Possible ❌ No Fee Waiver
  • Citi Prestige
  • StanChart Visa Infinite
  • UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card
  • UOB Reserve Card
*Spend requirement not strictly enforced
^Fee waiver option will end on 1 August 2026

For example, here’s how it works with the DBS Altitude.

Upon renewal of annual membership and principal Card annual fee imposed, principal Cardmembers are eligible to receive bonus 10,000 miles (equivalent to 5,000 DBS Points). The 5,000 DBS Points will be credited to the principal Card account when annual fee of S$196.20 is charged. If the annual fee is automatically or subsequently waived, 5,000 DBS Points given will be reversed upon annual fee waiver

The sole exception to this rule is the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX, which flips the script. 

Apply

The UOB PRVI Miles AMEX does not award any miles with the payment of its S$261.60 annual fee. However, if you spend at least S$50,000 in a membership year, the annual fee is waived, and 20,000 miles awarded.

Benefits too, not just miles

While it may be tempting to compare cards on the basis of cost per mile (i.e. annual fee divided by miles received), that could be overly simplistic in some cases. 

For example, the Citi Prestige has a cost per mile of 2.04 cents (S$651.82/32,000), compared to the DBS Altitude’s 1.93 cents (S$196.20/10,000). But we can’t just conclude that the Citi Prestige is inferior, because it has perks like the 4th Night Free on hotel stays, a wider variety of transfer partners and 12x lounge visits.

Is it worth it?

As with all “worth it” questions, we need to go back to our value of a mile. 

How much is a KrisFlyer mile worth?

My personal valuation of a mile is around 1.5 cents, but yours may be different based on your earning and burning patterns. 

I will say, however, that buying miles through annual fees is not the cheapest way of going about it. It’s possible to generate miles from paying bills through platforms like CardUp and Citi Payall from as little as 1.1 cents each.

Method Cost Per Mile
CardUp (rent payment) 1.1-1.47 cents
StanChart Visa Infinite Tax Payment 1.36-1.9 cents
StanChart EasyBill 1.35-1.58 cents
CardUp (other payments) 1.38-1.83 cents
AXS Pay+Earn 1.52-2.03 cents
UOB Payment Facility 1.6-1.8 cents
Citi PayAll 1.63-2.17 cents
OCBC VOYAGE Pay 1.9-1.95 cents

That’s why I’m rather lukewarm about buying miles through annual fee payments; there’s just so many cheaper ways of acquiring them.

Conclusion

Credit card annual fees are an annoyance, but at least you’ll usually get some miles in return for paying. However, paying the annual fee is usually not the best way of buying miles. If you need to top-up your account, any of the bill payment services out there will typically offer a lower cost per mile. 

It’s for that reason that I try and get a fee waiver wherever possible, unless you’re talking about a premium segment card that comes with benefits beyond just the miles. 

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Comments

25 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

25 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Stacy

i always valued SQ miles at 1.6 US cents … now will reevaluate to 1.5 SG cents

Reply
anion

$192.60 for 10000 miles.

I buy something for $192.60 I still wont get that much. its a good deal!

Reply
John

wrong valuation

Reply
Xin

You’re paying 192 outright to get those 10k miles, and nothing else in hand.

When you buy something for 192, you get the goods, plus some miles.

So it’s a different scenario.

Reply
Aaron Wong

What Xin (and others) said.

I’ve updated the article to address this, since it’s a common mistake people make.

Reply
: )

Anyone got X card fees waived again. SCB seems kind enough to waive it for another year.

Reply
Adam

Only going to get more expensive next year with GST increase

Reply
Aaron Wong

2023 is going to be a strange year, because all those annual fee numbers are just going to be transitory!

Reply
Jon

Would never pay cash for miles even if it was half the price. The entire point of the miles game is that the miles are a byproduct of one’s day-to-day spending. Spending cash for miles defeats the whole purpose

Reply
Fees

Sort of. Yes, paying too much for miles defeats the purpose. But if you have a real need to fly (not just leisure) then purchasing miles can result in cheaper tickets. 65,000 miles at 0.8c per mile equals $520 and with 65,000 miles you can get a one way business class seat to lots of places which currently cost about $1500 return in economy.

Reply
Mike

Not true – I bought miles at 0.8 cents and spent 496,000 miles for 4 return Biz Class tickets to NZ. Firstly, wouldn’t have been able to accumulate that much spending normally (that’s $124,000 purely on 4mpd cards, even if I had all available 4mpd cards the limits won’t be enough. Each ticket’s selling $10,500 now so paying $3,968 for $42,000 worth of tickets sounds like a really good deal to me.

So the key is accumulate miles to get good value, whether you buy them or not.

Reply
Aaron Wong

ok so YOU’RE the reason i can’t get any award flights to NZ!

Reply
Mike

Grins ……. I only hogged one day, though i did hog it 355 days ago.

Reply
D L

How did you derive your personal value of 1.5 cents per mile

Reply
iloveyou

he already attached the link for a specific articles on that matter 😉

Reply
Leslie

Hi Aaron, noob question here but when should I apply for annual fee waiver?

Do I do it only after I saw the fee appear on my cc statement? Or can I call up/request online for the waiver before that?

Reply
Gong

does it matter

Reply
Leslie

I’m not sure how it works. So we can actually request for waiver before they even bill us?

Reply
Geo

Even though it is explicitly stated that annual fee waiver is not possible for the above mentioned cards, it is in fact waivable at least in my own experience. I guess it rewards those who dare to try (and challenge the rules lol)

Reply
Marcus

Does AMEX Platinum Charge Card or Platinum Reserve also offer Miles for Annual Fees paid?

Reply
Anon

51mpd sunds good

Reply
Jaax

#dp SC no longer waives SC Journey annual fee. Hit 20k spend but still rejected even after RM’s appeal.

Reply
Aaron Wong

have heard mixed data points on this- in the milechat some people have reported success upon RM appeal. i will have a chance to test this next month when my fee comes due.

Reply
Travel Noob

Also no luck in getting the annual fee waived. Spent about 10k

Reply
bl0109

Is it worth it to then pay $196.20 for the annual free to get the 10,000 miles? I don’t believe in paying for miles, but unfortunately the non waiver this year blindsided me and I have some SC points left after a previous redemption which translates to about 4k miles.

Reply

