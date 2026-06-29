RIP: UOB retiring AMEX Virtual Pay, Professionals Platinum Card and more

UOB is tidying up its credit card portfolio by announcing the discontinuation of 11 credit cards from January 2027.

Don’t worry — no one’s touching your precious UOB Visa Signature or UOB Lady’s Card. Instead, this clean-up relates to a stack of cards which were demarketed a long time ago, but have inexplicably stuck around until now.

That said, I think some of them deserve a little eulogy…

UOB discontinues 11 credit cards from January 2027

UOB has announced that it will be discontinuing the following 11 credit cards.

UOB Medical Alumni Association Card

UOB ISCA Card

UOB Law Society of Singapore Card

UOB SMA Card

UOB ACCA Card

UOB IES Card UOB Old Rafflesians’ Association Card

UOB SG Poly Alumni Platinum Card

UOB Tung Lok Visa Platinum Card

UOB 121 Banking Gold Card

UOB Amex Virtual Pay Card

Account closures will begin progressively from 1 January 2027, and affected cardholders will receive an SMS in November 2026 with the confirmed card closure date.

Now, I doubt many tears will be shed at this news. This isn’t like the demise of the UOB Preferred Platinum AMEX, or the Imagine. As far as I know, these cards didn’t offer any kind of secret hacks, and were never on the radar for any serious miles chaser. UOB is nudging affected cardholders to apply for the EVOL or PRVI Miles Cards, which quite frankly are far superior options.

All the same, I’d like to say a few words to remember the following luminaries.

UOB AMEX Virtual Pay

The UOB AMEX Virtual Pay was one of the most unique cards ever issued in Singapore, because it behaved like a card that wasn’t issued in Singapore.

Introduced in 2013, the entire purpose of this card was to give Singapore consumers access to US shopping websites, many of which did not accept foreign-issued cards, or ship to locations outside of the USA.

Upon approval, you received a nifty-looking transparent card — and perhaps more importantly, a US billing and shipping address: 9455 North East Alderwoods Road, Portland Oregon, 97252. This was a nondescript Comgateway location next to Portland International Airport, probably chosen because of Oregon’s lack of sales tax.

You could then shop on US websites — earning an uncapped 1% cashback in the process — consolidate your shipments, and pay a single delivery fee. Brilliant.

That wasn’t all it was good for. During my visits to the US over the years, I’ve found that certain apps (e.g. EV charging) are very fussy about foreign-issued cards, so having this as a backup option has been a lifesaver on numerous occasions.

UOB stopped marketing this card a long time ago, but I was surprised to get it renewed twice over the past decade, once in 2020…

…and then again in 2025.

For many of us, it’s the closest we’ll ever get to having a US credit card!

UOB Professionals Platinum Card

Picture this: after years of hard work, gruelling study and thankless apprenticeships, you’re finally a member of a professionals association.

Do you leverage your newfound earning power to:

Get a card with plenty of benefits Get a card with zero benefits, but lets you remind everyone about said membership

The longevity of the UOB Professionals Platinum Visa says it all.

There’s a certain neediness to this card, which is open to members of the following associations:

Medical Alumni Association

Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA)

Law Society of Singapore

Singapore Medical Association (SMA)

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)

The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES)

What are the benefits, you ask?

It’s, um, reserved for the successful few. And you get a perpetual annual fee waiver. And earn 0.4 mpd on all your spending. And receive generic UOB cardmember benefits.

But stop thinking about this so narrowly. Can you really place a value on this gorgeous piece of plastic that says “if that line from Henry VI Part 2 wasn’t funny the first time, why would it be funny the 100th time?”

Or this equally-stunning statement piece which says “I work the hours of a lawyer for one-tenth the pay”?

Didn’t think so.

UOB ORA card

How do you know if someone studied at Raffles?

Don’t worry — they’ll keep reminding you. Or maybe they’ll get a UOB ORA Visa, the card created exclusively for members of the Old Rafflesians Association.

For all Rafflesians, this is your rightful, unique, and privileged card. Be part of an exclusive alumni group that is rich in history, tradition, and prestige. The Old Rafflesians’ Association Card by UOB is a badge of distinction for all Rafflesians, giving the deserved recognition and benefits. -Sir Stamford Raffles

Again, that’s a bold claim for a card that basically offered 0.4 mpd and generic UOB benefits, but hey, if you needed something that said “get out of my elite uncaring face”, this would do nicely.

ACS boys may glower at the fact that they don’t have an exclusive piece of plastic of their own, though I’m pretty sure if you ask one, he’ll say that his alumni card is the AMEX Centurion.

Conclusion

UOB will be retiring 11 credit cards from its portfolio from January 2027, and affected cardholders will be informed of their respective cards’ demise by November this year.

While this won’t affect your day-to-day miles strategy — unless you were proudly earning 0.4 mpd by swiping your ORA card everywhere — I am sad to see the UOB Virtual Pay AMEX head into the great card shredder in the sky.

(H/T: Ryan)