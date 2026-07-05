10 new Priority Pass experiences to check out on your next trip

The following is a sponsored post by Priority Pass. All opinions remain those of The MileLion.

Priority Pass provides access to a global network of more than 1,900 airport lounges and travel experiences worldwide, a list that continues to grow. Today, Priority Pass members can even enjoy lounge access at newly-opened airports and terminals, such as Phnom Penh’s Techo International Airport and Frankfurt’s brand-new Terminal 3.

Here are some noteworthy recent additions worth keeping an eye out for the next time you pass through the airport!

New additions to Priority Pass

Concept Bookstore Lounges (NNG)

Joined Priority Pass April 2026 Location Terminal 2 (Gates 13 and 23) Opening Hours 6 a.m to 10 p.m

A bookstore that doubles as a lounge? Yes — at Wuxu International Airport in Nanning, you’ll find two Concept Bookstore Lounges which together form a 950 sqm space of rest and relaxation. These blend a bookstore, lounge and coffee shop, together with floor-to-ceiling windows offering great views of the tarmac.

Erwei Bookstore Lounge

Joined Priority Pass April 2026 Location Terminal 2 (Level 4, Gate 2) Opening Hours 7 a.m to 9.30 p.m

The Erwei Bookstore Lounge at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport provides passengers with access to books, self-service refreshments and resting areas. There’s even a private sleeping room which can be booked online or on-site for 50 yuan per hour (~S$9), and massage stations for an extra charge.

Throughout the lounge you’ll find cultural and creative collections from Henan Museum, commemorative coins from Henan Numismatic Company, Ru porcelain, and tea.

The Satay Club by Harry’s (SIN)

Joined Priority Pass February 2026 Location Terminal 2 Opening Hours 24 hours

The Satay Club by Harry’s at Changi Terminal 2 recently joined Priority Pass, along with Harry’s in Terminals 1 and 3. Its central location just beyond immigration makes it a convenient option, regardless of whether you’re departing from the E or F gates.

This 24-hour venue offers Priority Pass members a set meal, with options rotating throughout the day. From 6 a.m to 10 p.m, enjoy options like beef rendang rice, classic beef bolognese, nasi goreng istimewa and seafood aglio olio pasta. From 10 p.m to 6 a.m, the supper menu offers chicken tandoori skewers and nachos. Each set meal comes with a choice of a pint of Tiger beer, glass of house white or red wine or juice/soft drink.

Additional local and international options are also available, together with an extensive wine and cocktail list.

Kyra Lounge, Gate 40 (HKG)

Joined Priority Pass January 2026 Location Terminal 1 (Level 7, Gate 40) Opening Hours 6 a.m to 12 a.m

The first Kyra Lounge at Hong Kong International Airport was named the Asia Pacific Lounge of the Year at the 2025 Priority Pass Excellence Awards, and now it’s opened a second location near Gate 40 (the site of the former Chase Sapphire Lounge).

Kyra offers a premium dining concept combining Hong Kong flavours with international favourites, complemented by signature craft cocktails and mocktails. This experience is housed in a thoughtfully designed space that uses light, colour, and texture to support rest, focus, and overall traveller wellbeing.

Travel Club Lounge (DMK)

Joined Priority Pass March 2026 Location Terminal 1 Opening Hours 5 a.m to 11 p.m

The Travel Club Lounge at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport offers a range of thoughtfully designed spaces, including spacious seating zones, private work pods, quiet booths and dedicated dining areas.

Guests enjoy sweeping tarmac views, with plenty of natural light throughout the day. A live cooking station serves freshly prepared Chicken Khao Soi — a rich and flavorful Northern Thai dish — along with fish ball noodles and traditional Thai milk tea, showcasing the rich culinary heritage of Thailand.

Blue Sky Premier International Lounge (SUB)

Joined Priority Pass March 2026 Location Terminal 2 (Gates 3/4) Opening Hours 2 a.m to 8 p.m

The Blue Sky Premier International Lounge at Surabaya International Airport Terminal 2 seats 101 guests across a 462 sqm space that blends Western design elements with Indonesian heritage touches inspired by Surabaya’s “City of Heroes” identity.

Inside the lounge, you’ll find spaces for both socialising and quiet work, dining areas, and private corners for relaxation or productivity.

The lounge’s buffet offers a mix of local and international cuisine, including live cooking stations, signature dishes like Rawon Surabaya and mantou, plus barista coffee and a cocktail bar.

Blue Sky Premier Lounge (CGK)

Joined Priority Pass January 2026 Location Terminal 1C Opening Hours 24 hours

The Blue Sky Premier Lounge at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport features a sleek, modern design that provides a respite from the bustle of the terminal.

The lounge offers a variety of live-cooked dishes throughout the day, together with a dedicated coffee corner serving Ippolito, Blue Sky’s signature artisan coffee. Elsewhere, the Healthy Corner offers cold-pressed juices alongside a selection of soft drinks.

Prima Vista Lounge (FCO)

Joined Priority Pass Early 2026 Location Terminal 1 Opening Hours 5.15 a.m to 9.45 p.m daily

The Prima Vista Lounge at Rome’s Fiumicino airport is accessible by travellers on Schengen flights.

This lounge offers conference rooms, complimentary hot buffet, drinks, snacks, alcohol, and barista services, with high-quality Italian gastronomy and several exclusive events throughout the year.

VIP Lounge (BDS)

Joined Priority Pass February 2026 Location Main terminal Opening Hours 5 p.m to 9 p.m

For travellers seeking to explore Salento and southern Puglia, Brindisi Salento Airport offers the most convenient gateway.

Even in this relatively tiny airport, Priority Pass members won’t be short of a lounge option. The VIP Lounge offers a selection of gourmet mini sandwiches, Apulian focaccia, salads, fresh fruit, desserts, almond pastries, and a wide choice of beverages, including water, wine, beer, soft drinks, and coffee.

Priority Lounge (FRA)

Joined Priority Pass April 2026 Location Terminal 3 (Level 5) Opening Hours 6.15 a.m to 9.15 p.m

Frankfurt Airport finally opened its long-awaited Terminal 3 in April 2026, and Priority Pass members already have a lounge option in the form of the Priority Lounge.

The lounge features eight private rooms available in three-hour booking periods, hydro massage spa facilities, and a 60 sqm holiday-inspired relaxation area with lie-flat sun loungers and natural elements such as sand and grass.

The lounge offers complimentary buffet, drinks, snacks, and a selected variety of alcohol options. Business travellers will find facilities such as workstations and printers.

Shower facilities are available for an additional 15€ (~S$22).

Which credit cards offer Priority Pass?

Priority Pass memberships are offered by numerous credit cards in Singapore.

The following table illustrates how many visits are available for each card, as well as whether they can be shared with guests.

Credit Card Free Visits

(Per Year) Main Supp. Citi PremierMiles Card 2

Share

N/A DBS Altitude Visa DBS Altitude Visa 2

Share

N/A StanChart Journey Card StanChart Journey Card 2

Share

N/A Maybank Visa Infinite Maybank Visa Infinite 4 N/A UOB PRVI Miles Card UOB PRVI Miles Card 4 N/A StanChart Visa Infinite StanChart Visa Infinite 6

Share

N/A DBS Vantage Card DBS Vantage Card 10

Share

N/A StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite 12^

Share

N/A Citi Prestige Card Citi Prestige Card 12

Share

N/A AMEX Platinum Charge

AMEX Platinum Charge ∞ +1 guest 8

Max 1x supp. card

HSBC Premier Mastercard HSBC Premier Mastercard ∞ ∞

Max 3x supp. cards StanChart Beyond Card StanChart Beyond Card ∞ ∞

Max 4x supp. cards

Citi ULTIMA Card Citi ULTIMA Card ∞ ∞

Max 2x supp. cards

UOB Reserve Card UOB Reserve Card ∞ +1 guest ∞ HSBC Prive Card HSBC Prive Card ∞ ∞

Max 3x supp. cards ^With min. AUM S$200K. 2x visits if AUM <S$200K

If you’re holding an American Express card, do note that Priority Pass memberships issued by these cards do not cover “non-lounge experiences” such as restaurants and spas. Refer to your Amex Experiences app for the full list of lounges you can visit.

Conclusion

Priority Pass continues to refresh and expand its airport experiences, ensuring that members can look forward to something new every time they head to the airport.

Membership also provides access to additional pay-per-use services such as airport transfers, car rentals, co-working spaces and meet & assist services. Be sure to check out the Priority Pass App before your next flight, to ensure you don’t miss out!