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OCBC Rewards Card extends 26,000 bonus miles and free luggage welcome offer

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
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From now till 31 August 2026, get 26,000 bonus miles and a Delsey luggage with a minimum spend of just S$600 on a new OCBC Rewards Card.

OCBC has extended its sign-up bonus for the OCBC Rewards Card, which offers new-to-bank cardholders 26,000 bonus miles and a Delsey luggage with a minimum spend of just S$600.

This is a pretty attractive offer for those who meet the eligibility criteria, especially since that S$600 spend could earn up to 6 mpd with OCBC’s rotating slate of bonus merchants — currently Watsons, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Taobao until at least 31 March 2027.

Beyond that, the OCBC Rewards Card also earns 4 mpd at department stores, duty-free outlets and fashion retailers, with the option to extend this to additional categories through the purchase of HeyMax vouchers.

OCBC Rewards Card welcome offer

The OCBC Rewards Card’s welcome offer is valid for applications submitted from 1 July to 31 August 2026 (with approval by 30 September 2026) by new-to-bank cardholders, defined as those who:

  • Do not currently hold a principal OCBC credit card, and
  • Have not cancelled a principal OCBC credit card in the past 12 months

Cardholders who meet the minimum spend will receive the following gifts.

Min. Spend
(in first 30 days)		 Gift
S$300

Welcome Gift

  • Delsey Air Armour Medium Expandable 68cm Luggage
Additional S$300
(i.e. S$600 total)

Bonus Gift

  • 65,000 OCBC$ (26,000 miles)

When will the gifts be credited?

For the Delsey luggage and 65,000 OCBC$ (26,000 miles) gifts, eligible customers will be notified through email and/or SMS within four months after the promotion period ends.

What counts as qualifying spend?

Qualifying spend for the welcome offer includes both SGD and FCY retail spend, whether online or offline.

A full list of transactions that do not qualify can be found in the T&Cs, at sections 3h and 3i. 

I’ve highlighted a few noteworthy categories below:

  • Charitable Donations
  • Education
  • GrabPay Top-Ups
  • Government Services 
  • Insurance Premiums
  • Non-Profit and Government Hospitals
  • Real Estate Agents & Managers

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

What can you do with OCBC$?

OCBC$ can be transferred to nine airline and hotel programmes.

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio
(OCBC$ : Miles)
krisflyer logo 25,000 : 10,000
flyingblue logo 10,000 : 4,000
10,000 : 4,000
ihg logo 10,000 : 4,000
british airways logo 10,000 : 3,600
etihad guest logo 10,000 : 3,600
asia miles logo 10,000 : 2,900
10,000 : 2,800
10,000 : 2,000

However, given the conversion ratios, not all programmes offer good value. In general, I would only consider transferring OCBC$ to KrisFlyer, Air France-KLM Flying Blue, and Accor Live Limitless.

 Regarding the minimum conversion blocks:

  • Transfers for KrisFlyer miles must be in blocks of 25,000 OCBC$ (10,000 miles)
  • Transfers for all other programmes must be a minimum of 10,000 OCBC$ (2,000-4,000 miles/points), but subsequent conversions can be in blocks of 1,000 OCBC$ (200-400 miles/points). 

A S$25 fee applies to all conversions.

SingSaver alternative

If this offer does not appeal to you, SingSaver is running an alternative slate of welcome gifts, available with a minimum spend of S$400 within 30 days of approval:

  • 25,000 Max Miles (worth S$450 via FlyAnywhere)
  • S$400 cash
  • Dyson Airstrait (worth S$799)
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro + S$180 eCapitaVoucher (worth S$529)
  • 50,000 OCBC$

If you prefer these gifts, sign up via this link instead.

For the avoidance of doubt, you cannot stack the OCBC and SingSaver offers. You must choose one or the other. 

Overview: OCBC Rewards Card

OCBC Rewards Card
Apply
Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Points Validity 2 years
Annual Fee S$196.20
(2 Years Free)		 Min.
Transfer (KF)		 25,000 OCBC$
(10,000 miles)
FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee S$25
Local Earn 0.4 mpd Points Pool? Yes
FCY Earn 0.4 mpd Lounge Access? No
Special Earn 4 mpd on online and offline shopping Airport Limo? No
Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The OCBC Rewards Card has a minimum income requirement of S$30,000 p.a. and offers a two-year waiver of its S$196.20 annual fee. 

Cardholders can earn 4 mpd on selected online and offline shopping, capped at S$1,110 per calendar month (if you have the legacy Blue and Pink versions of the Titanium Rewards, each card has its own bonus cap).

💳 OCBC Rewards Bonus Whitelist
MCC Examples
(non-exhaustive)
MCC 5309
Duty-Free Shops		 Lotte Duty Free, King Power Duty Free, The Shilla Duty Free
MCC 5311 
Department Stores
 Takashimaya, TANGS, Isetan, OG, Metro, BHG, Marks & Spencer
MCC 5611 
Men’s and Boys’ Clothing and Accessories Stores
 Benjamin Barker, Timberland, Edit Suits, Berluti
MCC 5621 
Women’s Ready to Wear Stores
 Zara, H&M, Mothercare
MCC 5631
Women’s Accessory and Speciality Stores
 Tory Burch, Love Bonito, Pandora
MCC 5641
Children’s and Infants’ Wear Stores		 Kiddy Palace, Mummys Market, Pupsik, Motherswork
MCC 5651
Family Clothing Stores		 Uniqlo, ASOS, Club 21, Burberry, Yoox
MCC 5655
Sports and Riding Apparel		 Nike, Lululemon, Adidas
MCC 5661
Shoe Stores
 Skechers, Charles & Keith, Bata, Foot Locker, Pazzion
MCC 5691
Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores		 Ezbuy, Zalora
MCC 5699
Miscellaneous Apparel and Accessory Shops		 Cotton On, Reebonz
MCC 5941
Sporting Goods Stores 		 Decathlon, Fila, New Balance
MCC 5948
Luggage or Leather Goods Stores		 Louis Vuitton, Coach, Rimowa
🛒 Specified Merchants^
  • Alibaba
  • AliExpress
  • Amazon
  • Ezbuy
  • Guardian
  • Lazada
  • Mustafa Centre
  • NTUC Unity
  • Shopee*
  • Taobao
  • TikTok Shop
  • Watsons
^Transactions under MCC 5411 are not eligible to earn any OCBC$
*Shopee Pay transactions under MCC 5262 are not eligible to earn any OCBC$

For a full review of this card, refer to the post below.

Review: OCBC Rewards Card

Conclusion

The OCBC Rewards Card has extended its welcome offer of 26,000 bonus miles and a Delsey luggage for new-to-bank cardholders who make a minimum spend of just S$600. This has the potential to be a lucrative deal, and you won’t have to worry about annual fees for at least two years.

While the OCBC Rewards Card has a somewhat restrictive bonus whitelist that does not offer the same flexibility as the Citi Rewards or DBS Woman’s World Card, it can still come in useful for bigger spenders who regularly max out their 4 mpd caps elsewhere — and you can always extend its reach through HeyMax vouchers.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
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