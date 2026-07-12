Maybank offering up to 192,000 bonus miles for foreign currency spending

Maybank has launched a new targeted promotion for Visa cardholders, who can earn up to 192,000 bonus miles for foreign currency (FCY) spending made between now and 30 September 2026.

While the bonus isn’t guaranteed — each reward tier has a limited number of redemptions — this could be a nice little sweetener if you were planning to spend on your Maybank card anyway.

Both the Maybank Visa Infinite and Maybank Horizon Visa Signature offer uncapped earn rates of up to 3.2 mpd for FCY transactions, making them well-suited to big-ticket purchases.

Maybank FCY spending promotion

This promotion is open to principal cardmembers of the following Maybank Visa credit and debit cards.

Maybank Visa Infinite

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Maybank Privilege Horizon Visa Signature

Maybank FC Barcelona Visa Signature

Maybank Manchester United Platinum Visa Credit Card Maybank Platinum Visa Card

Maybank Perks Card

Maybank eVibes Card

Maybank Manchester United Platinum Visa Debit Card

Cardholders must have received an eDM or push notification inviting them to participate. They can also look for the following banner under the Promotions tab in the TREATS SG app (if you don’t see this — sorry, it’s not your lucky day).

Targeted cardholders will earn 1,800 to 192,000 bonus miles for spending S$3,000 to S$200,000 in FCY during the period of 3 July to 30 September 2026, on top of their usual credit card rewards.

Min. Spend Amount

(FCY) Bonus Miles

Incremental mpd

Quantity S$3,000 1,800 miles

(4,500 TREATS)

+0.60 mpd

450 S$5,000 3,400 miles

(8,500 TREATS)

+0.68 mpd

350 S$10,000 7,600 miles

(19,000 TREATS)

+0.76 mpd

300 S$50,000 46,000 miles

(115,000 TREATS)

+0.92 mpd

50 S$200,000 192,000 miles

(480,000 TREATS)

+0.96 mpd

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It’s worth noting that each tier has a limited number of redemptions, so meeting the minimum spend does not guarantee you’ll receive the bonus. Moreover, the incremental mpd ranges from 0.6 to 0.96 mpd (unsurprisingly, the highest spend offers the best payoff), making it a modest bonus rather than an amazing deal.

That said, if you were planning to spend such large amounts in FCY, you should probably be using a Maybank card anyway. Unless you own a StanChart Beyond Card, it’s hard to think of better options than the Maybank Visa Infinite and Maybank Horizon Visa Signature for big-ticket overseas spending (too bad the Maybank World Mastercard isn’t included!).

Card FCY Earn Rate Remarks Maybank Visa Infinite

Apply

Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd No cap. Min. spend of S$4K per c. month Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd No cap. Min. spend of S$800 per c. month

When will bonus miles be credited?

Maybank will compile a list of cardmembers who fulfilled the minimum spend requirements after the promotion ends, and credit the applicable bonus miles (in the form of TREATS Points) to their accounts within 60 business days.

In other words, you should know by the last week of December 2026 whether you qualified for the bonus.

What counts as qualifying spend?

Qualifying spend consists of both online and offline FCY transactions, excluding Maybank’s usual rewards exclusions:

Charitable donations

Government services

Insurance premiums

Top-ups of prepaid accounts

Utilities

Education and hospital spending are included, so if you have university fees or overseas medical bills, this would be a great opportunity to make them count.

All qualifying spending must post by 30 September 2026 to be included as qualifying spending for this promotion.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this promotion can be found here.

What other cards can you use for FCY spending?

Even if you weren’t targeted for the Maybank promotion, chin up! There are still plenty of cards which can earn up to 4 mpd on FCY spending, though these usually come with monthly caps.

Refer to my guide below for the full rundown.

Conclusion

Maybank cardholders should check their email or TREATS SG app to see if they were targeted for the bank’s latest foreign currency spending promotion.

This offers up to 192,000 bonus miles for FCY spending made by 30 September 2026 but — crucially — isn’t guaranteed. All things equal, the sooner you meet the minimum spend, the higher your chances, so don’t delay too long.

Normally I wouldn’t encourage people to throw their hat in the ring for non-guaranteed promotions like this, but to the extent that you were planning to use Maybank Visa cards anyway, there’s little to lose.

(H/T: Rat0707)