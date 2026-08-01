HSBC Premier Mastercard cuts welcome offer to 58,200 bonus miles & S$200 Apple voucher

The HSBC Premier Mastercard has launched a new sign-up bonus, which offers up to 58,200 bonus miles and a S$200 Apple voucher for applications submitted by 30 September 2026.

Unfortunately, this marks a significant reduction from the previous welcome offer, which was worth up to 91,800 bonus miles. Moreover, HSBC is now capping the overall eligibility at the first 800 customers.

This is a surprising move. Without any visibility as to whether the quota has been filled, potential applicants may be deterred from applying — even if slots are still available. If the bank were concerned about the overall budget, they could always have opted to run the campaign for a shorter period instead.

In any case, the offer remains available to both new and existing HSBC cardholders.

The HSBC Premier Mastercard offers 1-for-1 dining deals, complimentary airport limo rides and unlimited airport lounge access for up to four cardholders, with the S$708.50 annual fee waived perpetually for Premier Qualified Customers.

🎁 HSBC Premier Welcome Offer You will need a HSBC Premier relationship to open a HSBC Premier Mastercard. If you don’t have one yet, SingSaver applicants can choose one of the following gifts: S$1,600 cash

Apple MacBook Air 256GB 15.3″ (M4 Chip) (16GB RAM) (worth S$1,799)

105,000 Max Miles (worth S$1,890 when redeemed for flights via FlyAnywhere) Customers must deposit and maintain a minimum of S$300,000 in fresh funds (in deposits, insurance or investments) for five months. Refer here for more details. HSBC Premier Offer

Details: HSBC Premier Mastercard welcome offer

Customers who apply for a HSBC Premier Mastercard from 1 August to 30 September 2026 (with approval by 14 October 2026) are eligible for one of the following offers.

Customer Criteria Gift Premier Qualified Customer Min. spend S$5,000 Up to 58,200 miles + S$200 Apple voucher

(145,500 HSBC Points) Non-Premier Qualified Customer Min. spend S$5,000

Pay S$708.50 annual fee Up to 34,200 miles + S$200 Apple voucher

(85,500 HSBC Points)

The bigger welcome offer of up to 58,200 miles is reserved for Premier Qualified Customers, defined as those who:

Have a Premier relationship with HSBC, and

Maintain a TRB of at least S$200,000 (or its foreign currency equivalent)

Premier Qualified Customers also enjoy a perpetual waiver of the S$708.50 annual fee.

Non-Premier Qualified Customers receive a smaller bonus of up to 34,200 miles, and are required to pay the S$708.50 annual fee.

❓ Non-Premier Qualified? Since you must be a HSBC Premier customer to apply for a HSBC Premier Mastercard, why is there even a “Non-Premier Qualified” offer? First, HSBC Premier status is global, so you could have HSBC Premier status in Singapore by virtue of your relationship with HSBC in some other country. If you wanted the HSBC Premier Mastercard in Singapore, you would count as a Non-Premier Qualified Customer, and have to pay the annual fee. Second, you may have started your HSBC Premier relationship in Singapore with a TRB of S$200,000, but fallen below that amount over time. HSBC won’t downgrade your relationship immediately (though you will be charged a S$50 monthly service fee), and if you apply for a HSBC Premier Mastercard in this state, you would count as a Non-Premier Qualified Customer, and have to pay the annual fee.

All cardholders will need to meet a minimum spend of S$5,000 by the end of the month following approval, and provide consent to receiving marketing and promotional materials from HSBC at the time of submitting their application. This must not be revoked at the time the gift is credited.

Who is eligible for this offer?

This offer is available to HSBC Premier customers who:

do not currently hold a principal HSBC Premier Mastercard, and

hold a principal HSBC Premier Mastercard, and have not cancelled a principal HSBC Premier Mastercard in the past 12 months before approval

This is a notably wider scope than HSBC’s regular welcome offers, which exclude anyone who holds any principal HSBC credit card, or has cancelled one in the past 12 months.

What counts as qualifying spend?

Cardholders must make a minimum qualifying spend of S$5,000 by the end of the month following card approval. Both principal and supplementary cardholder spending will be taken into account.

Card Account Opening Date Qualifying Spend Period 1-31 August 2026 1 August to 30 September 2026 1-30 September 2026 1 September to 31 October 2026 1-14 October 2026 1 October to 30 November 2026

This means that you have anywhere between 1-2 months to meet the minimum spend, depending on when your card is approved. If you have concerns about meeting the minimum spend, try to get approved early in the month so you have more time.

Qualifying spend is defined at point 5(b) of the T&Cs, and excludes the following:

CardUp and ipaymy

Gambling-related transactions

Government services

Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. GrabPay, YouTrip)

While charitable donations, hospitals, insurance premiums and utilities are notably absent from this list, they are mentioned under HSBC’s general rewards exclusions. In any case, I have clarified with HSBC that they will not count towards qualifying spend.

How do the Apple vouchers work?

The S$200 Apple vouchers can be redeemed at the Apple Store for HSBC Premier, run by CarltonOne, an Apple Authorised Reseller.

Vouchers do not require any minimum spend, and a maximum of one voucher can be used per transaction.

Any amount not covered by the voucher must be paid for with a HSBC Premier Mastercard, and on top of the regular earn rate of 1.68 mpd, cardholders will also receive 5% cashback as an added benefit from the Apple Store for HSBC Premier.

Customers can purchase up to three products, up to S$3,200, once per seven days. There is also a cap of six units per Apple product family per unique card number per calendar year (but remember, supplementary cardholders will get their own cap).

When will the welcome gift be awarded?

Bonus HSBC Points will be credited within 120 days from the card account opening date.

Terms & Conditions

The terms & conditions of this welcome offer can be found here.

What can you do with HSBC Points?

HSBC Points can be transferred to 20 airline and hotel partners at the ratios shown in the table below.

✈️ HSBC Airline Partners Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC Points : Partner) 50,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 30,000 : 10,000

30,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 12,500 : 10,000

🏨 HSBC Hotel Partners Hotel Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC Points : Partner) 30,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 5,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

The crucial thing to understand is that not all partners share the same transfer ratio. Therefore, the effective earn rate and size of the welcome offer depends on the partner you choose.

New customer Existing customer Welcome Offer 145,500 HSBC points 85,500 HSBC points 25,000 : 10,000

(7x partners) 58,200 miles 34,200 miles 30,000 : 10,000

(2x partners) 48,500 miles 28,500 miles 35,000 : 10,000

(5x partners) 41,571 miles 24,429 miles 50,000 : 10,000

(1x partner) 29,100 miles 17,100 miles

If you choose KrisFlyer miles, for example, the welcome offer is only worth 48,500 miles (new) or 28,500 miles (existing).

Likewise, the HSBC Premier Mastercard’s advertised earn rates of 1.68/2.76 mpd assume a transfer partner with a 2.5 points = 1 mile transfer ratio. Otherwise, it can go as low as 0.9/1.4 mpd on the other end of the spectrum, if you choose a partner with a 5 points = 1 mile transfer ratio.

Transfer Ratio

(Points : Miles) HSBC Premier MC

(SGD)* HSBC Premier MC

(FCY)^ 25,000 : 10,000

(7x partners) 1.68 mpd 2.76 mpd 30,000 : 10,000

(2x partners) 1.4 mpd 2.3 mpd 35,000 : 10,000

(5x partners) 1.2 mpd 1.97 mpd 50,000 : 10,000

(1x partner) 0.84 mpd 1.38 mpd *4.2 points per S$1 on SGD spend

^6.9 points per S$1 on FCY spend

All conversions must be done via the HSBC Singapore app (Android | iOS) and are processed instantly, with the exception of the following:

Hainan Fortune Wings Club: Within 5 business days

Japan Airlines Mileage Bank: Within 10 business days

Transfers are free of charge until further notice, and HSBC Points are pooled across cards.

While the minimum transfer block is 10,000 miles/points (Accor: 5,000 points), the subsequent block is just 2 miles (Accor: 1 point). In other words, you could choose to transfer 10,002 miles or 20,958 miles, which helps you avoid orphan points.

Overview: HSBC Premier Mastercard

HSBC Premier Mastercard Apply Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Points Validity 37 months Annual Fee S$708.50

(Waived with S$200K AUM) Min.

Transfer 25,000 HSBC Points

(10,000 miles) Miles with AF – Transfer Partners 20 FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee Free Local Earn 1.68 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 2.76 mpd

Lounge Access? Yes

Special Earn – Airport Limo? Yes

Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The HSBC Premier Mastercard is the companion card for the HSBC Premier priority banking programme.

Key benefits include:

Unlimited Priority Pass visits for the principal and three supplementary cardholders (including non-lounge experiences such as restaurants and spa treatments)

8x complimentary airport limo rides per year, with a minimum spend of S$12,000 per quarter

Savour Dining experiences and other 1-for-1 dining offers

Complimentary healthcare benefits including 2x GP consultations, 1x flu vaccination and 1x eye examination per year

As a World Elite Mastercard, all principal and supplementary cardholders also enjoy the following benefits.

A full review of the HSBC Premier Mastercard can be found here.

Conclusion

The HSBC Premier Mastercard has cut its welcome offer to 58,200 bonus miles and a S$200 Apple voucher, while adding a first 800 cap on eligibility.

Given how generous this card’s benefits are, I suppose it was always inevitable that we’d see the welcome offer scaled back — to think that once upon a time it was worth 106,200 bonus miles!

Still, with the annual fee waiver and up to four unlimited Priority Pass memberships, it’s certainly worth considering, should you meet the definition of a Premier Qualified Customer.

Obviously, you’ll want to put that S$200,000 to work and not let it sit idle in a savings account, but you have quite a lot of latitude to deploy that capital within HSBC — there’s no requirement to buy expensive unit trusts or insurance products if you don’t want to.