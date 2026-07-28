Maybank Privilege Horizon Visa Signature nerfs Grab airport benefit

What’s often overlooked is that the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature has a slightly more posh sibling: the Maybank Privilege Horizon Visa Signature. This card is available to customers with a Maybank Privilege relationship, which requires a minimum deposit or investment of S$50,000 — not quite priority banking levels, but it’s something.

One of the Privilege version’s key benefits is S$20 off two Grab rides to or from the airport each year. This isn’t a limo benefit in the traditional sense (there’s no one waiting for you on arrival holding a sign with your name on it), but there’s also no minimum spend required, and it’s basically an easy S$40.

Unfortunately, Maybank will be nerfing this benefit — hard — from September 2026.

Maybank nerfing airport transfers for Privilege Horizon Visa Signature

From 1 September 2026, the Maybank Privilege Horizon Visa Signature will make the following changes to its Grab airport benefit.

Till 31 Aug 2026 From 1 Sep 2026 Registration Not required Registration via TREATS SG app required Eligibility Criteria No min. spend S$500 in a single retail transaction within past three calendar months Number of Redemptions No cap First 50 cardmembers per month Maximum Discount S$20 per ride S$15 per ride Complimentary Rides 2 per calendar year 2 per calendar year

Basically, Maybank is taking a simple, easy-to-use benefit and slapping on a whole new set of conditions: requiring registration, adding a minimum spend of S$500, capping the maximum number of redemptions each month, and reducing the benefit’s value by 25%, because why not?

So in short, the benefit will pretty much be dead to me from September. I mean, I could easily spend S$500 cumulatively on the Maybank Horizon within three months, but in a single transaction? Far less likely.

Cardmembers still have one month left to enjoy the benefit in its current form, so I’d quickly use it, if I were you.

Maybank says you can redeem the codes through the TREATS SG app, under Privileges > Complimentary airport transfer with Grab, but I don’t see why you need to do that — the code isn’t unique; it’s simply MBH. It won’t work unless you pay with a Maybank Privilege Horizon Visa Signature.

The revised T&Cs can be found here.

What else does the Privilege version offer?

In addition to the Grab airport benefit, the Maybank Privilege Horizon Visa Signature also offers a perpetual annual fee waiver, and the ability to redeem lounge passes with a minimum spend of S$500 in a single retail transaction within a three-month period.

Regular Privilege Version Min. AUM N/A S$50K Annual Fee Waived for 3 years Perpetual waiver Airport Transfer N/A 2x free Grab rides Lounge Access Min. S$1,000 spend in single trxn. Min. S$500 spend in single trxn.

That said, neither perk is really a big deal.

The annual fee on the regular Horizon Visa Signature is already waived for the first three years, and it’s not particularly difficult to get waived even after that. And even though the minimum spend for lounge access is half that of the regular version, there are plenty of credit cards that offer lounge access for free — no minimum spend required.

All other features, including earn rates, miles conversion fees and complimentary travel insurance are the same across both versions.

Don’t confuse with the Maybank Horizon Visa Platinum

The Maybank Horizon Visa Signature is not the same product as the Maybank Horizon Visa Platinum — which in any case has been discontinued and rebranded as the Maybank Perks Card.

I got a lot of panicked emails earlier this year when Maybank notified customers about the transition, but relax. Despite the similar-sounding names, they are completely different things.

Conclusion

The Maybank Privilege Horizon Visa Signature will nerf its Grab airport benefit from September 2026, by capping the number of redemptions each month and requiring a minimum spend of S$500 in a single transaction. To add insult to injury, the maximum discount will also be lowered from S$20 to S$15.

It was nice while it lasted, but with these changes, I can’t say I’m going to bother with it anymore.