Credit card tracking periods: Calendar month, statement month, or something else?

Tracking bonus caps, minimum spend and other benefits for credit cards can be a confusing exercise, as different cards use different timeframes.
Some are based on the calendar month, while others use the statement month. To complicate matters further, internal consistency is not guaranteed. For example, UOB tracks bonus caps by calendar month for some cards (UOB Lady’s Card, UOB Preferred Visa), but statement month for others (UOB Visa Signature).
And it doesn’t stop there. Some cards track spending across a membership year, or use a completely arbitrary 12-month period altogether!
In this post, I’ll provide a detailed listing of which time periods the major credit cards in Singapore use to track spending and benefits.
Cards with monthly tracking
Calendar month or statement month
If a card tracks bonus caps and minimum spend on a monthly basis, it could either be the calendar month, or statement month.
- Calendar month is self-explanatory; it’s basically the period from the 1st to the last day of a given month
- Statement month is the period between two consecutive statement generation dates, and varies from person to person
To work out your statement month, download your e-Statement and look for the statement date. This is the last day of your statement month. For example, if my statement date is 12 May 2025, then my statement month runs from the 13th of each month to the 12th of the following month.
Obviously, calendar month is a lot more intuitive. It’s hard enough to remember the statement date on one card, let alone several.
|❓ Changing your statement date
|
If you have difficulty remembering your statement period, you can call up the bank and request for the statement date to be shifted. In my case, I managed to move my UOB statement date to be the last of every month, which makes tracking the bonus caps on my UOB Visa Signature very easy.
Do note that banks may have “quotas” for specific dates, so you might not be able to shift it to the exact date you want.
Incidentally, this is also why changes to cards that use statement months can be so confusing — the effective date will be different for everyone!
For example, when UOB Visa Signature split its bonus cap into S$1,200 for FCY spend and S$1,200 for contactless and petrol spend, the change took place for statement dates from 1 September 2025 onwards. This meant that every cardholder transitioned at a different time.
Which month do cards track by?
Here’s a rundown of which cards use calendar month vs statement month for tracking minimum spend and bonuses.
|Card
|Feature
|Is Based on
|Chocolate Visa Card
Apply
|S$1K cap for 1 mpd on all spend
|Calendar
|100 miles cap for bill payments
|Calendar
|Citi Rewards Card
Apply
|S$1K cap for 4 mpd on online spend
|Statement
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|S$1K cap for 4 mpd on online spend
|Calendar
|DCS Imperium Card
Apply
|S$4K min. spend for 4 mpd on FCY spend
|Calendar
|DBS yuu Card
AMEX
Visa
|S$800 min. spend for 10 mpd on yuu merchants
|Calendar
|S$823 cap for 10 mpd on yuu merchants
|HSBC Revolution
Apply
|S$1K cap for 4 mpd on selected MCCs
|Calendar
|Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
|S$800 min. spend for 2.8 mpd on FCY and air tickets
|Calendar
|S$10K cap for 2.8 mpd on air tickets
|Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
|S$4K min. spend for 3.2 mpd on FCY spend
|Calendar
|Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
|S$800 min. spend for 2.8 mpd on FCY spend
|Calendar
|S$4K min. spend for 3.2 mpd on FCY spend
|Maybank XL Card
Apply
|S$500 min. spend for 4 mpd on selected MCCs
|Calendar
|S$1K cap for 4 mpd on selected MCCs
|OCBC Rewards Card
Apply
|S$1.1K cap for 4 mpd on selected MCCs
|Calendar
|StanChart Journey Card
Apply
|S$1K cap for 3 mpd on selected MCCs
|Statement
|StanChart Smart Card
Apply
|S$800 min. spend for 7.42 mpd on selected MCCs
|Statement
|S$1.5K min. spend for 9.28 mpd on selected MCCs
|StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
|S$2K min. spend for 1.4/3 mpd on local/FCY spend
|Statement
|UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
|S$1K cap for 4 mpd on selected MCCs
|Calendar
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
|S$750 cap (per cat.) for 4 mpd on selected MCCs
|Calendar
|UOB Preferred Visa
Apply
|S$600 cap (per cat.) for 4 mpd on contactless, and selected online MCCs
|Calendar
|UOB Visa Signature
Apply
|S$1K min. spend (per cat.) for 4 mpd on FCY, contactless and petrol
|Statement
|S$1.2K cap (per cat.) for 4 mpd on FCY, contactless and petrol
Cards with annual tracking
Calendar year, membership year, or other 12-month period
While monthly tracking is more common, there are also cards which use the calendar year, membership year or some other 12-month period for tracking.
- Calendar year is self-explanatory; it’s the period from the 1st to the last day of the year
- Membership year refers to the 12-month period starting from the month your card was approved or renewed
- Some cards track spending based on a specified 12-month period, which may not have any apparent logic behind it!
Again, calendar year is the most intuitive, but membership year isn’t that hard to obtain either — just look at the expiry date on your card. If your expiry month is May, for example, your membership year runs from 1st May to 30th April each year.
Which year do cards track by?
Here’s a rundown of which cards use calendar year, membership year, or some other 12-month period for tracking minimum spend or bonuses.
|Card
|Feature
|Is Based on
|AMEX Platinum Charge
Apply
|S$800 annual statement credits
|Calendar
|AMEX Platinum Credit Card
Apply
|S$200 Fashion & Dining credit
|Calendar
|KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
|Min. spend (S$1K) for Accelerated Miles
|Membership
|StanChart Rewards+ Card
Apply
|Cap (5.8K miles) for 2.9 mpd on FCY spend
|Membership
|AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend
Apply
|Min. spend (S$10K FCY) for 18K miles voucher
|Others
1 Nov to 31 Oct
|AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card
Apply
|Min. spend (S$12K) for S$150 SIA cashback
|Others
1 Jul to 30 Jun
| AMEX PPS Card
Apply
|Min. spend for 50K miles discount (S$75K) & double miles (S$15K)
|Others
1 Jul to 30 Jun
|AMEX Solitaire PPS Card
Apply
|Min. spend for 50K miles discount (S$75K) & First Class upgrade (S$50K)
|Others
1 Jul to 30 Jun
Another perk worth clarifying is lounge access, where some cards track allowances based on calendar year, and others membership year.
I want to specifically emphasise that membership year here refers to your lounge pass membership, and not your credit card. If you applied for your Priority Pass as soon as you got your credit card, then it’s likely the two will be the same. However, if you delayed your application for whatever reason, then the two will be different.
|Card
|Feature
|Is Based on
|Diners Club Cards
|1x lounge visit
|Calendar
|Citi PremierMiles Card
Apply
|2x lounge visits
|Calendar
|Maybank Premier World Mastercard
Apply
|2x lounge visits
|Calendar
|OCBC VOYAGE
(Supp. Card)
Apply
|2x lounge visits
|Calendar
|HSBC TravelOne Card
Apply
|4x lounge visits
|Calendar
|UOB PRVI Miles Card
AMEX
MC
Visa
|4x lounge visits
|Calendar
|StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
|6x guest lounge visits (shared among all principal & supp. cards)
|Calendar
|DCS Imperium
Apply
|6x lounge visits
|Calendar
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card
|6x lounge visits
|Calendar
|AMEX Platinum Charge
(1st Supp. Card)
Apply
|8x Priority Pass visits
|Calendar
|Citi Prestige Card
Apply
|12x lounge visits
|Calendar
|DBS Altitude Visa
Apply
|2x lounge visits
|Membership
|OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
Apply
|2x lounge visits
|Membership
|StanChart Journey Card
Apply
|2x lounge visits
|Membership
|CIMB Visa Infinite
Apply
|3x lounge visits
|Membership
|Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
|4x lounge visits
|Membership
|StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
|6x lounge visits
|Membership
|StanChart Priority Visa Infinite
Apply
|6x lounge visits
|Membership
|DBS Vantage Card
Apply
|10x lounge visits
|Membership
|BOC Visa Infinite
Apply
|4x lounge visits
|Others
1 Nov to 31 Oct
Cards that track allowances by calendar year present an opportunity to “double dip” in your first year of membership.
For example, if I’m approved for a HSBC TravelOne Card in July 2026, I will have 4x lounge visits to use by December 2026. On 1 January 2027, I will receive another 4x lounge visits to use by December 2027. Therefore, I can utilise 8x lounge visits in my first membership year (which ends in July 2027), with no obligation to renew the card for another year.
|💳 What about annual fee waivers?
|At the risk of stating the obvious, when a credit card offers an annual fee waiver subject to meeting a certain minimum spend, that minimum spend is tracked by membership year.
Tracking with HeyMax
|👍 200 Max Miles joining bonus
|Sign up for a HeyMax account and get up to 200 Max Miles as a welcome bonus
|200 bonus Max Miles
If you have difficulty keeping track of your bonus caps, one useful tool is the HeyMax card tracker.
You link your cards to HeyMax, which tracks your transactions and keeps a running balance of how much bonus cap remains. For cards which track caps by statement month, you’ll also need to provide your statement date.
This saves you from having to log in to internet banking and manually tallying amounts each time. Even if your card tracks bonuses by calendar month, transactions will still be grouped by statement month, which makes it complicated to calculate on the fly.
The catch is that the HeyMax card tracker only supports Visa cards, so Mastercard users will still have to do things the old-fashioned way.
Conclusion
Tracking periods are a crucial piece of information, because messing this up can mean missing out on rewards. Missing a minimum spend window by a few days or overshooting a bonus cap can be very painful, believe me.
The challenge, unfortunately, is that there’s no standardisation across banks, or even within the same bank. Some cards use the calendar month, others the statement month, still others the membership year. There are even a handful which use arbitrary 12-month periods.
Tools like the HeyMax card tracker can help with the cognitive load somewhat, though it’s limited to Visa cards at the moment. For Mastercards, you’re stuck with keeping spreadsheets or on-the-fly tallying.
It’s also based on posted date and not charged date right?
refer to another article written by Aaron.
https://milelion.com/2025/07/10/which-cards-track-spending-by-transaction-date-vs-posting-date/