Credit card tracking periods: Calendar month, statement month, or something else?

Tracking bonus caps, minimum spend and other benefits for credit cards can be a confusing exercise, as different cards use different timeframes.

Some are based on the calendar month, while others use the statement month. To complicate matters further, internal consistency is not guaranteed. For example, UOB tracks bonus caps by calendar month for some cards (UOB Lady’s Card, UOB Preferred Visa), but statement month for others (UOB Visa Signature).

And it doesn’t stop there. Some cards track spending across a membership year, or use a completely arbitrary 12-month period altogether!

In this post, I’ll provide a detailed listing of which time periods the major credit cards in Singapore use to track spending and benefits.

Cards with monthly tracking

Calendar month or statement month

If a card tracks bonus caps and minimum spend on a monthly basis, it could either be the calendar month, or statement month.

Calendar month is self-explanatory; it’s basically the period from the 1st to the last day of a given month

is self-explanatory; it’s basically the period from the 1st to the last day of a given month Statement month is the period between two consecutive statement generation dates, and varies from person to person

To work out your statement month, download your e-Statement and look for the statement date. This is the last day of your statement month. For example, if my statement date is 12 May 2025, then my statement month runs from the 13th of each month to the 12th of the following month.

Obviously, calendar month is a lot more intuitive. It’s hard enough to remember the statement date on one card, let alone several.

❓ Changing your statement date If you have difficulty remembering your statement period, you can call up the bank and request for the statement date to be shifted. In my case, I managed to move my UOB statement date to be the last of every month, which makes tracking the bonus caps on my UOB Visa Signature very easy. Do note that banks may have “quotas” for specific dates, so you might not be able to shift it to the exact date you want.

Incidentally, this is also why changes to cards that use statement months can be so confusing — the effective date will be different for everyone!

For example, when UOB Visa Signature split its bonus cap into S$1,200 for FCY spend and S$1,200 for contactless and petrol spend, the change took place for statement dates from 1 September 2025 onwards. This meant that every cardholder transitioned at a different time.

Which month do cards track by?

Here’s a rundown of which cards use calendar month vs statement month for tracking minimum spend and bonuses.

Cards with annual tracking

Calendar year, membership year, or other 12-month period

While monthly tracking is more common, there are also cards which use the calendar year, membership year or some other 12-month period for tracking.

Calendar year is self-explanatory; it’s the period from the 1st to the last day of the year

is self-explanatory; it’s the period from the 1st to the last day of the year Membership year refers to the 12-month period starting from the month your card was approved or renewed

refers to the 12-month period starting from the month your card was approved or renewed Some cards track spending based on a specified 12-month period, which may not have any apparent logic behind it!

Again, calendar year is the most intuitive, but membership year isn’t that hard to obtain either — just look at the expiry date on your card. If your expiry month is May, for example, your membership year runs from 1st May to 30th April each year.

Which year do cards track by?

Here’s a rundown of which cards use calendar year, membership year, or some other 12-month period for tracking minimum spend or bonuses.

Another perk worth clarifying is lounge access, where some cards track allowances based on calendar year, and others membership year.

I want to specifically emphasise that membership year here refers to your lounge pass membership, and not your credit card. If you applied for your Priority Pass as soon as you got your credit card, then it’s likely the two will be the same. However, if you delayed your application for whatever reason, then the two will be different.

Card Feature Is Based on Diners Club Cards Diners Club Cards 1x lounge visit Calendar Citi PremierMiles Card

Apply Citi PremierMiles Card 2x lounge visits Calendar Maybank Premier World Mastercard

Apply Maybank Premier World Mastercard 2x lounge visits Calendar OCBC VOYAGE

(Supp. Card)

Apply

OCBC VOYAGE 2x lounge visits Calendar HSBC TravelOne Card

Apply HSBC TravelOne Card 4x lounge visits Calendar UOB PRVI Miles Card

AMEX

MC

Visa UOB PRVI Miles Card 4x lounge visits Calendar StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card 6x guest lounge visits (shared among all principal & supp. cards) Calendar DCS Imperium

Apply DCS Imperium 6x lounge visits Calendar UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card 6x lounge visits Calendar AMEX Platinum Charge

(1st Supp. Card)

Apply

AMEX Platinum Charge 8x Priority Pass visits Calendar Citi Prestige Card

Apply Citi Prestige Card 12x lounge visits Calendar DBS Altitude Visa

Apply DBS Altitude Visa 2x lounge visits Membership OCBC Premier Visa Infinite

Apply OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 2x lounge visits Membership StanChart Journey Card

Apply StanChart Journey Card 2x lounge visits Membership CIMB Visa Infinite

Apply CIMB Visa Infinite 3x lounge visits Membership Maybank Visa Infinite

Apply Maybank Visa Infinite 4x lounge visits Membership StanChart Visa Infinite

Apply StanChart Visa Infinite 6x lounge visits Membership StanChart Priority Visa Infinite

Apply StanChart Priority Visa Infinite 6x lounge visits Membership DBS Vantage Card

Apply DBS Vantage Card 10x lounge visits Membership BOC Visa Infinite

Apply BOC Visa Infinite 4x lounge visits Others

1 Nov to 31 Oct

Cards that track allowances by calendar year present an opportunity to “double dip” in your first year of membership.

For example, if I’m approved for a HSBC TravelOne Card in July 2026, I will have 4x lounge visits to use by December 2026. On 1 January 2027, I will receive another 4x lounge visits to use by December 2027. Therefore, I can utilise 8x lounge visits in my first membership year (which ends in July 2027), with no obligation to renew the card for another year.

💳 What about annual fee waivers? membership year. At the risk of stating the obvious, when a credit card offers an annual fee waiver subject to meeting a certain minimum spend, that minimum spend is tracked by

Tracking with HeyMax

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If you have difficulty keeping track of your bonus caps, one useful tool is the HeyMax card tracker.

You link your cards to HeyMax, which tracks your transactions and keeps a running balance of how much bonus cap remains. For cards which track caps by statement month, you’ll also need to provide your statement date.

This saves you from having to log in to internet banking and manually tallying amounts each time. Even if your card tracks bonuses by calendar month, transactions will still be grouped by statement month, which makes it complicated to calculate on the fly.

The catch is that the HeyMax card tracker only supports Visa cards, so Mastercard users will still have to do things the old-fashioned way.

Conclusion

Tracking periods are a crucial piece of information, because messing this up can mean missing out on rewards. Missing a minimum spend window by a few days or overshooting a bonus cap can be very painful, believe me.

The challenge, unfortunately, is that there’s no standardisation across banks, or even within the same bank. Some cards use the calendar month, others the statement month, still others the membership year. There are even a handful which use arbitrary 12-month periods.

Tools like the HeyMax card tracker can help with the cognitive load somewhat, though it’s limited to Visa cards at the moment. For Mastercards, you’re stuck with keeping spreadsheets or on-the-fly tallying.