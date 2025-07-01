UOB Visa Signature adds 4 mpd for SimplyGo and increases bonus cap (but it’s not all good)

UOB has announced some changes to the UOB Visa Signature Card, but unlike the concurrently-announced updates to the UOB Lady’s Solitaire (bad!), it’s not so clear to me whether this counts as a nerf or a buff.

Starting 1 Jul 25, you’ll earn 10X UNI$ for every S$5 spent on SimplyGo transactions. Plus, you’ll be able to earn up to UNI$4,800 per statement period with a min. spend of S$1,000 on overseas transactions (capped at UNI$2,400 earned) and another S$1,000 on petrol and contactless payments (also capped at UNI$2,400 earned). -UOB

The good news is that the UOB Visa Signature will now earn 4 mpd on SimplyGo transactions, effective immediately. Moreover, the monthly bonus cap will be raised from S$2,000 to S$2,400 from August onwards (the exact date depends on your statement cycle).

The bad news is that the bonus cap, which could previously be allocated between overseas, petrol and contactless spending as you saw fit, will now be strictly divided into S$1,200 for overseas, and S$1,200 for petrol and contactless.

The UOB Visa Signature has never been a particularly easy card to understand, so don’t worry if you’re lost after reading the T&Cs (but please, do try and read them!). I’m going to try and explain this as simply as I can.

SimplyGo transactions now earn 4 mpd

Previously, the UOB Visa Signature excluded SimplyGo transactions from its definition of “contactless spend”, which meant that you would only earn 0.4 mpd if you tapped your card (or the digitised version on your phone) at the bus/MRT gantry.

From 1 July 2025, this has changed. The UOB Visa Signature will now award 4 mpd on SimplyGo transactions, subject to a minimum spend of S$1,000 on petrol and contactless in a statement month.

❓ What about S$5 earning blocks? Many people are hesitant about using UOB cards for SimplyGo, because the average transaction is well below the S$5 they believe is necessary to earn points. This belief is mistaken for two reasons. First, with UOB Visa cards, fare charges are accumulated daily, but UNI$ are calculated based on the accumulated spend on SimplyGo Transactions per calendar month. Second, the UOB Visa Signature aggregates all eligible spend when computing the bonus points to award the following month. In other words, your SimplyGo spending will be combined with other contactless and/or petrol expenditure before being rounded down to the nearest S$5, so the points lost to rounding are minimal. Therefore, barring some extreme cases, you will almost certainly earn points on your SimplyGo spend with the UOB Visa Signature.

For the avoidance of doubt, there is no change to the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa, which still does not consider SimplyGo transactions to be part of contactless spend. If you tap this card (or the digitised version on your phone) at the gantry, you’ll earn just 0.4 mpd.

Changes to monthly bonus cap

Here’s where things start to get complicated, so please try to pay close attention to the next few paragraphs.

The UOB Visa Signature Card currently earns 10X UNI$ per S$5 (equivalent to 4 mpd) on overseas spend, petrol and contactless, subject to the following conditions:

Category 1 (Overseas spend): Spend at least S$1,000 in foreign currency (FCY) in a statement month

Spend at least S$1,000 in foreign currency (FCY) in a statement month Category 2 (Petrol and contactless): Spend at least S$1,000 in local currency in a statement month

⚠️ Important Note online and offline FCY spend counts as Category 1 (Overseas spend). However, in the case of online spend, the payment gateway must be located outside of Singapore. Refer to BothandFCY spend counts as Category 1 (Overseas spend). However, in the case of online spend, the payment gateway must be located outside of Singapore. Refer to this article for details.

Category 1 and 2 can be mutually exclusive. You can choose to satisfy just Category 1, just Category 2, or Category 1 and 2.

The 10X UNI$ per S$5 comprises of:

Base reward: 1X UNI$ per S$5 (0.4 mpd)

1X UNI$ per S$5 (0.4 mpd) Bonus reward: 9X UNI$ per S$5 (3.6 mpd)

So far, so good. None of this is changing.

What is changing is the monthly cap for the bonus reward, and how it’s allocated between Category 1 and 2.

Current arrangement

Category 1

(Overseas Spend) Category 2

(Petrol and Contactless) Monthly Cap (UNI$) 3,600 UNI$

Monthly Cap (S$) S$2,000 Caps are based on statement month

Currently, the bonus reward of 9X UNI$ per S$5 on overseas spend, petrol and contactless is capped at UNI$3,600 per statement month (equivalent to S$2,000 of spending).

Crucially, cardholders can allocate this cap in any way they wish. For example, they could spend:

S$1,500 overseas, earning 6,000 miles

S$1,800 on petrol and contactless, earning 7,200 miles

S$2,000 on overseas, earning 8,000 miles

S$1,000 on overseas, and S$1,000 on petrol and contactless, earning 8,000 miles (though you’d need to be extremely precise to meet the minimum spend for each category while avoiding going over the monthly limit)

Revised arrangement

Category 1

(Overseas Spend) Category 2

(Petrol and Contactless) Monthly Cap (UNI$) 2,160 UNI$ 2,160 UNI$ Monthly Cap (S$) S$1,200 S$1,200 Caps are based on statement month

Under the revised arrangement, the bonus reward of 9X UNI$ per S$5 on overseas spend, petrol and contactless will be capped at UNI$4,320 per statement month (equivalent to S$2,400 of spending).

However — and this is the catch — each of the two categories will have its own sub-cap of UNI$2,160 per statement month (equivalent to S$1,200 of spending)

Category 1 (Overseas spend): 2,160 UNI$ per statement month (S$1,200)

2,160 UNI$ per statement month (S$1,200) Category 2 (Petrol and contactless): 2,160 UNI$ per statement month (S$1,200)

This is a positive change in the sense that the total miles you can earn from the UOB Visa Signature each month (without going into 0.4 mpd territory) will increase from 8,000 (S$2,000 @ 4 mpd) to 9,600 (S$2,400 @ 4 mpd).

This is a negative change in the sense that you now cannot earn 4 mpd beyond S$1,200 of spend on either overseas, or petrol and contactless.

For example, you could previously spend S$2,000 overseas and earn 8,000 miles. If you tried to do that under the revised arrangement, you would only earn 5,120 miles (S$1,200 @ 4 mpd + S$800 @ 0.4 mpd).

When is this taking place?

The awarding of 4 mpd for SimplyGo transactions takes effect from 1 July 2025.

The changes to the bonus cap depend on when your UOB Visa Signature Card is approved.

If your UOB Visa Signature Card is approved on or after 1 July 2025 , then new bonus cap applies immediately

, then new bonus cap applies immediately If your UOB Visa Signature Card was approved prior to 1 July 2025, then the new bonus cap will apply from the statement period ending on or after 1 September 2025.

For example, if your statement period runs from the 2nd of each month to the 1st of the following month, then the revised arrangement will apply from 2 August 2025 onwards.

Likewise, if your statement period runs from the 31st of each month to the 30th of the following month, then the revised arrangement will apply from 31 August 2025 onwards.

Most people will fall somewhere in between, so you basically need to pay closer attention to your spending from August 2025 onwards.

What if categories overlap?

The UOB Visa Signature’s categories can cause a lot of confusion, especially for cardholders who make both local and overseas petrol and contactless transactions.

It’s actually not that complicated, so long as you think about it this way:

If your petrol and contactless spend is in foreign currency , it counts towards the overseas minimum spend, and towards the overseas bonus cap

, it counts towards the minimum spend, and towards the bonus cap If your petrol and contactless spend is in local currency, it counts towards the petrol and contactless minimum spend, and towards the petrol and contactless bonus cap

The table below summarises what does and does not qualify for 4 mpd with the UOB Visa Signature.

Overseas Petrol & Contactless Online

SGD

❌ ❌ Online

FCY

✅ ❌ In-app

SGD

❌ ❌ In-app

FCY

✅ ❌ Contactless

SGD

❌ ✅ Contactless

FCY

✅ ❌ Petrol

SGD

❌ ✅ Petrol

FCY

✅ ❌

Conclusion

Effective immediately the UOB Visa Signature will earn 4 mpd on bus and MRT rides paid for via SimplyGo, reversing a longstanding policy that such transactions didn’t count as contactless.

From August 2025, the bonus cap will be increased to S$2,400 per statement month, but will also be split down the middle into S$1,200 for overseas spend, and S$1,200 for petrol and contactless spend.

If you’re able to finesse your spending between these two categories, you’ll be better off, since you can now earn 9,600 miles per month instead of 8,000 miles. However, if you needed a card exclusively for FCY spending, you’ll be annoyed that the monthly bonus has effectively been cut from S$2,000 to S$1,200.

Would you consider the changes to the UOB Visa Signature to be a nerf or buff?