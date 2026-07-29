Seats.Aero launches dedicated Singapore Airlines award space finder

Seats.Aero added support for Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer back in February 2025, but it’s been a rather on-and-off relationship, to say the least.

There are periods where everything works, and it’s amazing — you can find up to a year’s worth of Saver awards in just seconds. However, there are even longer periods where it doesn’t work, in which case your only alternative is to search for Singapore Airlines award seats through partners like Aeroplan, which aren’t very good proxies.

That’s the situation we find ourselves in right now, with the KrisFlyer search function currently unavailable. Incidentally, this has nothing to do with Singapore Airlines’ new restrictions on online award searches — it’s been like this for several months already.

Well, Seats.Aero has just added a new tool specifically for Singapore Airlines redemptions, which it tells me will be “more reliable”, and not subject to the same kinds of outages we’ve seen in the past.

The catch? It’s for Advantage awards only.

Seats.Aero Singapore Advantage Award Finder

Seats.Aero Pro users can now use the Singapore Advantage Award Finder to find all the Economy, Business and First Class Advantage awards (remember, Premium Economy only has Saver awards) available over the next 355 days.

There’s not a lot to explain here — you can use the Origin or Destination filters to narrow down your results to specific airports, the Aircraft filter to look for specific aircraft types, or the Min. Seats filter to specify a minimum number of award seats.

However, this tool does not support airport group codes, so you can’t use USA or EUR to quickly search for all major airports in the USA and Europe respectively, the way you can with the main Seats.Aero interface.

Also, the aircraft filter doesn’t distinguish between the three Airbus A350-900 variants, so you’d need to refer to the Singapore Airlines website to know for sure.

What I find slightly amusing — given Singapore Airlines’ dim view on third-party award search tools — is that clicking on the information icon on the extreme right will redirect you to the SIA website, with utm_source=seatsaero appended to the URL, almost as if to say “Hello! These guys are coming from us!”

From a technical point of view, the tool works just fine. The results here match what I see on the Singapore Airlines website, and since results are cached, you can find in seconds what it’d normally take hours to compile.

But the more fundamental question is: who wants to pay for Advantage?

Following the November 2025 devaluation, the gap between Advantage and Saver awards — otherwise known as the “Advantage premium” — widened significantly.

For First and Business Class redemptions, Advantage awards cost 70-89% and 30-84% more than their Saver counterparts respectively. As for Economy Class, I can see virtually no scenario where Advantage redemptions could be justified, because at that point, you’re better off paying cash for a commercial ticket on Singapore Airlines or another carrier.

✈️ First Class Saver vs Advantage Awards From Zone 1 Sav. Adv. % Zone 2

Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia 32 60.5 89% Zone 3

Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos 38 72 89% Zone 4

South China, Hong Kong, Taiwan 47.5 84 77% Zone 5

Beijing and Shanghai 61.5 112.5 83% Zone 6

India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh 61.5 112.5 83% Zone 7

Japan & South Korea 81 138 70% Zone 8

Perth & Darwin 60.5 114.5 89% Zone 9

Rest of Australia & New Zealand 98 178.5 82% Zone 10

Africa, Middle East, Turkey 95 171 80% Zone 11

Europe 148 259.5 75% Zone 12

USA (West Coast) 154 262 70% Zone 13

USA (East Coast) 156 279.5 79%

✈️ Business Class Saver vs Advantage Awards

From Zone 1 Sav. Adv. % Zone 2

Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia 22 40.5 84% Zone 3

Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos 25 46 84% Zone 4

South China, Hong Kong, Taiwan 35.5 57.5 62% Zone 5

Beijing and Shanghai 45 75 67% Zone 6

India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh 45 75 67% Zone 7

Japan & South Korea 54.5 80.5 48% Zone 8

Perth & Darwin 42.5 75 76% Zone 9

Rest of Australia & New Zealand 72 103.5 44% Zone 10

Africa, Middle East, Turkey 68 122 79% Zone 11

Europe 108.5 141.5 30% Zone 12

USA (West Coast) 112.5 148 32% Zone 13

USA (East Coast) 117 165 41%

All the same, you shouldn’t be too quick to dismiss Advantage awards completely.

If you were desperate and had the means, then paying a ~30% premium to confirm your Europe or West Coast USA trip in Business Class isn’t the worst sin you could commit.

Moreover, Advantage awards may be the only option on certain routes, especially if you don’t have PPS Club status. For instance, I have yet to see Suite Savers on the London, Sydney or Frankfurt routes. I’m not saying they don’t exist, but if they do, they’re rarer than neon unicorns.

If you really want to experience Suites on a long-haul route — and don’t have any meaningful status — then the Saver price is largely theoretical.

What about other award types?

Saver awards are obviously the ones everyone wants, but Seats.Aero tells me that it’s very unlikely this tool will be able to support them, due to limitations in its underlying data source.

For what it’s worth — and at the risk of sounding like a bad punchline — Seats.Aero says it might be able to support Access awards in the future. Hey, at least that’ll alert us when Singapore Airlines decides to change the pricing again!

In the meantime, if you want to search for Singapore Airlines award space on Seats.Aero, you’re going to have to use one of the other award programmes as a proxy. Here’s a sample query for Business Class seats between Singapore and Europe, as seen by Aeroplan and United MileagePlus.

This is an imperfect solution, however, because the space released to partners may be less (or sometimes, ironically, more) than the space that KrisFlyer members have access to.

Ultimately, the best data source for Singapore Airlines award seats remains the Singapore Airlines website, and as far as I know, only the HeyMax Award Companion offers direct searches.

Other Seats.Aero tools

Seats.Aero also offers other specialised tools that help address specific use cases, like finding First Class awards on ANA, Etihad and Japan Airlines, or upgrade awards on Emirates.

For a full guide on how to use all of Seats.Aero’s features, refer to the article below.

Conclusion

Seats.Aero’s support for KrisFlyer has been hit and miss, but it’s now launched a new tool it claims will be much more stable. The catch is that it can only find Advantage awards, which I imagine will have a limited audience.

That said, if you’re simply flush with miles, or really want to fly long-haul Suites, then this will find Advantage awards much faster than searching on the SIA website.