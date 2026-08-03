Deal: Get S$95 cash with a new UOB credit card

UOB cards are great options for everyday spending, but they’re much less appealing when it comes to welcome offers, which are usually capped at the “first X” customers

However, for the month of August, SingSaver is offering a guaranteed S$95 cash for successful customer approvals. This is the highest cash offer I can ever recall for UOB cards — the previous high was S$90 in April — and three applicants each day will have their gift upgraded to S$400 cash or a Dyson Airstrait.

SingSaver x UOB promotion

This offer is valid for new-to-bank customers, defined as those who:

Do not currently hold a principal UOB credit card, and

hold a principal UOB credit card, and Have not cancelled a principal UOB credit card in the past six months

Customers who apply for an eligible UOB credit card between 1-31 August 2026 (with approval by 14 September 2026) will receive S$95 cash.

However, if you’re among the first three successful applicants at 2 p.m, your gift will be upgraded to one of the following:

Time Slot Gift 2 p.m

First 3 applicants daily form 1-31 Aug 2026 S$400 cash

Dyson Airstrait Straightener (worth S$799)

Eligible cards

The following UOB credit cards are participating in this offer.

Minimum spend

Cardholders must make a minimum qualifying spend of S$500 within the first 30 calendar days of approval. For example, if your card is approved on 31 August 2026, the minimum spend must be completed by 30 September 2026.

Eligible spending includes both online and offline transactions in SGD or FCY, and excludes UOB’s standard rewards exclusions such as charitable donations, government services, insurance premiums, hospitals, and utility bills.

Application Steps

Apply via the links in this article Take note of the application reference number Complete the SingSaver Rewards Redemption Form that is sent to your email, within the first 14 days of application. Ensure that the name, mobile number and email address submitted to SingSaver are the same as that used in the credit card application

Terms & Conditions

For the full T&Cs of this offer, including what counts as eligible spending, refer to this document.

Conclusion

UOB is now offering a welcome gift of S$95 cash for customers who apply by the end of August and spend S$500 within 30 days of approval. Try to time your applications around 2 p.m to have a shot of upgrading it to S$400 cash or a Dyson Airstrait.

This would be a prime opportunity to pick up a UOB Lady’s Card or UOB Visa Signature, both of which feature heavily in my daily rotation.