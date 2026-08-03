AMEX My Travel Insurance: Stack S$60 eCapitaVoucher and up to 5,000 MR points

If you’re shopping for a travel insurance plan, American Express has launched a new set of welcome gifts for its My Travel Insurance plans.

Customers can now receive a S$60 eCapitaVoucher for all annual plans, stackable with an extra 2,500 MR points or 5,000 KrisFlyer miles when you make the purchase via the referral programme.

AMEX My Travel Insurance offer

Apply here Note: The referral link may expire from time to time. If it’s not working, please leave a comment and I’ll get it updated ASAP

From 1-31 August 2026, customers who purchase an annual My Travel Insurance policy (whether Southeast Asia/Asia Pacific/Worldwide) will enjoy the following sign-up gifts:

Single Trip Annual Multi-Trip Essential – S$60 eCapitaVoucher Standard

– Superior

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In addition to this, American Express cardholders who purchase their plans (whether single-trip or annual) via my referral link will receive the following additional gifts.

MR-earning card KrisFlyer-earning card Single Trip 2,500 MR points 1,250 miles Annual Trip 5,000 MR points 2,500 miles

You’ll be asked to key in your 16-digit card number on the referral portal to confirm which gift you’re eligible for, but it’s quite straightforward: if you have any of the Platinum cards, your referral gift is 2,500 to 5,000 MR points. If you have any of the Singapore Airlines cards, your referral gift is 1,250 to 2,500 miles.

For the avoidance of doubt, you’ll receive one welcome gift and one referral gift per policy purchased, though obviously, there’s no reason to buy more than one annual travel plan (unless perhaps you’re buying it for someone else).

To ensure proper application tracking, every time you purchase a new policy, start a new session by closing your browser and reopening the referral link.

Here’s a quick rundown of how much the various plans cost. Given that the S$60 eCapitaVoucher reward is the same regardless of region or tier, you’d earn the largest effective rebate on a Southeast Asia Essential plan.

Region Tier Price Southeast Asia Essential S$174 Standard S$214 Superior S$329

Region Tier Price Asia Pacific Essential S$239 Standard S$295 Superior S$453

Region Tier Price Worldwide

(ex-USA, Canada, Cuba) Essential S$339 Standard S$419 Superior S$643

Region Tier Price Worldwide

(ex-Cuba) Essential S$414 Standard S$511 Superior S$785

How much coverage is provided?

In terms of coverage, the My Travel Insurance Superior plan offers up to:

S$2 million for overseas medical expenses

S$2 million for personal liability

S$1 million coverage for accidental death and permanent disablement

S$150,000 for legal expenses

S$50,000 of post-journey medical expenses

S$20,000 for travel cancellation or curtailment

S$8,000 for loss of personal property and baggage

S$1,000 of rental car excess

There is also coverage for COVID-19, travel delays, misconnections, baggage delays, flight diversions and overbooked flights.

Miles chasers will be pleased to know that the plan also offers up to S$20,000 coverage for the loss of frequent flyer points, in the event your inability to travel leads to them being forfeited (e.g. if you book a KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes award, which cannot be refunded, or if you’ve booked a hotel with points and are outside the free cancellation window).

Terms & Conditions

Below you’ll find links to the factsheet, policy wording, FAQs and T&Cs for this offer.

The S$60 eCapitaVoucher will be fulfilled within eight weeks of purchasing the plan.

Gifts from the referral programme will take up to 10 weeks for fulfilment.

How to purchase a plan

When you click on my referral link, you’ll be prompted to enter your AMEX card number. The referral reward will be credited to that card.

After that, you’ll be able to select the plan you wish to purchase. Click on that and proceed as normal.

No promo code is necessary for the S$60 eCapitaVoucher option — though for whatever reason, the website automatically populates the already-expired SUMMERFUN50 code.

What card should you use for your purchase?

While American Express no longer awards points for insurance payments in general, there is an exception carved out for “payments made for insurance products purchased through American Express authorised channel”.

You can therefore use the following cards and enjoy the usual general spending rate, on top of the gifts.

Conclusion

Apply here Note: The referral link may expire from time to time. If it’s not working, please leave a comment and I’ll get it updated ASAP

American Express is now offering a S$60 eCapitaVoucher for customers who purchase an annual My Travel Insurance plan, with an extra referral bonus of 5,000 MR points or 2,500 KrisFlyer miles.

The current set of gifts runs till 31 August, and I’ll update this article once September comes round with the latest updates.