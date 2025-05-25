One day only: Transfer Max Miles to KrisFlyer miles at a 1:1 ratio

Last week, HeyMax announced a new partnership with yuu Rewards Club, allowing users to convert Max Miles into yuu Points and earn an additional 2 Max Miles per S$1 on Visa card spending at yuu merchants (the latter for a limited time only).

This tie-up also introduces, for the first time, a practical way of converting Max Miles into KrisFlyer miles. While indirect conversions via hotel points were always possible, the value was incredibly poor.

While the normal conversion ratio is 1 Max Mile = 0.83 KrisFlyer miles, HeyMax is running a one-day-only promotion offering 20% milesback, effectively boosting the ratio to 1:1.

Get 20% milesback on yuu Points conversions

Max Miles yuu Points 1 mile

0.8 miles 3 points

On Sunday, 25 May 2025, HeyMax users will enjoy 20% milesback when they convert Max Miles into yuu Points.

As a reminder, Max Miles can be converted into yuu Points at a 1:3 ratio.

A minimum conversion of 1,000 Max Miles is required

All conversions are free of charge

Transfers will be processed within 3-14 working days (instant conversions will be possible in the future)

With 20% milesback, the conversion ratio is effectively boosted to 0.8:3. For example, if you convert 1,000 Max Miles, you’d receive 3,000 yuu Points and a rebate of 200 Max Miles, for a nett outlay of 800 Max Miles.

Milesback is tracked instantly, and will be awarded within seven days. There is no cap on the maximum milesback you can receive.

Convert Max Miles to KrisFlyer miles at 1:1 ratio

The HeyMax x yuu partnership opens up the possibility of converting Max Miles into KrisFlyer miles, via a two-step process:

Convert Max Miles to yuu Points Convert yuu Points to KrisFlyer miles

Under normal circumstances, the prevailing conversion ratios would mean 1 Max Mile = 0.83 KrisFlyer miles. But with 20% milesback in play, the ratio effectively becomes 1:1 (technically 1.04 miles).

Max Miles yuu Points KrisFlyer Miles 1 mile 3 points 0.83 miles

1 mile

Should you be doing this?

While I’m sure there’ll be many who have eagerly awaited the opportunity to convert Max Miles into KrisFlyer miles, I’m not one of them.

Max Miles can be converted to 28 airline and hotel loyalty programmes at a 1:1 ratio, without any fees.

✈️ HeyMax Airline Partners Air Canada Aeroplan

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

Air India Maharaja Club

Alaska Mileage Plan

American Airlines AAdvantage

Avianca LifeMiles

British Airways Executive Club

Emirates Skywards

Etihad Guest

EVA Air Infinity MileageLands Frontier Miles

GarudaMiles

Hainan Fortune Wings Club

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Qatar Privilege Club

THAI Royal Orchid Plus

Turkish Miles&Smiles

United MileagePlus

Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles

Velocity Frequent Flyer

🏨 HeyMax Hotel Partners Accor Live Limitless

Hilton Honors

IHG One Rewards

Marriott Bonvoy Radisson Rewards

Shangri-La Circle

World of Hyatt

Wyndham Rewards

Given this incredible versatility, I feel it’s a waste to convert them into garden variety KrisFlyer miles. You could enjoy Business Class sweet spots to Europe and North America with EVA Air Infinity MileageLands. You could fly First Class to Japan with American AAdvantage. You could accumulate incredibly rare (in Singapore, at least) World of Hyatt points. I could go on— and in fact I have, in this post.

Or, to put it another way:

Even if you don’t have a critical mass of Max Miles for a redemption with one of these programmes, Max Miles can also be cashed out for 2 cents each via FlyAnywhere, with a minimum redemption of 1,000 Max Miles. All you need to do is submit a recent commercial air ticket on any airline, to anywhere in the world.

This effectively sets a baseline value for Max Miles, and you shouldn’t be converting them to KrisFlyer unless you value a KrisFlyer mile at more than 2 cents.

But in spite of my protestations, I’m sure there’ll still be those who want to go down the KrisFlyer route. If that’s you, just make sure you get it done today.

How to link HeyMax and yuu Rewards Club accounts?

HeyMax and yuu accounts can be linked via the HeyMax app. Look for the yuu logo on the home screen and follow the instructions. The linking process is instant.

Each HeyMax account can only be linked to one yuu account (which must be your own), and once a yuu account is linked, it cannot be unlinked.

Conclusion

On 25 May 2025 only, HeyMax users can enjoy 20% milesback on conversions of Max Miles to yuu Points. This also allows for 1:1 transfers between Max Miles and KrisFlyer miles, and if that’s what you want to do, today’s the day to do it.

I personally would rather keep my Max Miles for “exotic” points currencies that are hard (or impossible) to earn with credit cards in Singapore. And even if not, I’d sooner choose to cash them out via FlyAnywhere, since my KrisFlyer mile valuation is lower than the 2 cents I’d otherwise receive.

Will you be cashing out Max Miles to KrisFlyer?