Citi Prestige Card: Keep or cancel?

The Citi Prestige Card has long been a favourite among the S$120K cards, with cardholders able to recoup their annual fee (and then some) through the liberal use of perks like unlimited lounge access, complimentary airport limo rides, and the 4th Night Free (4NF) benefit.

But last month, Citi dropped a bombshell on customers by announcing an upcoming nerf, which will cap lounge visits at just 12 per year and increase the annual fee by 20% to S$651.82.

A quick straw poll in the Citi Prestige Telegram Group showed that members were split on whether they’d renew, highlighting just how conflicted people feel about the changes.

So if your renewal is coming up, is it still worth keeping the Citi Prestige Card, or is it time to make your exit?

Recap: Upcoming changes to Citi Prestige Card

For the benefit of those who missed it, the following changes are coming to the Citi Prestige Card from 1 July 2025:

Priority Pass lounge visits will be cut from unlimited + 1 guest to 12 visits per calendar year

The annual fee will be increased from S$545 to S$651.82

The miles awarded for paying the annual fee will increase from 25,000 to 32,000

The cut to lounge visits will come into effect on 1 July 2025, regardless of when your membership year ends. In other words, every Citi Prestige Cardmember will have 12 lounge visits to use from 1 July to 31 December 2025.

However, the increase to the annual fee and the number of miles for paying it will only apply to renewals (or approvals) that take place on or after 1 July 2025. For example, if my membership year runs from March 2025 to February 2026, I will only pay the higher annual fee (and receive 32,000 miles) in March 2026.

How much are the Citi Prestige’s benefits worth?

In its eDM announcing the changes, Citi included a rather amusing benefits table, as if to say “hey, you’re still getting great value for your annual fee!” (someone’s clearly been taking lessons from the AMEX marketing playbook).

I don’t know about you, but I certainly don’t value a golf game at S$300, nor an airport limo transfer at S$120. And when an additional Priority Pass visit costs US$32 (~S$41), why would you value lounge access at S$50 a pop?

But that’s the thing isn’t it? Value is subjective, and it ultimately boils down to the individual. I personally don’t have any skin in the game, having cancelled my Citi Prestige Card back in 2019, but if I did, here’s how I’d think about the value of the benefits.

⚠️ Existing vs New Cardholders existing cardholder who is deciding whether or not to renew their card. If you’re a new cardholder, then the value of the Do note that I’m taking the perspective of ancardholder who is deciding whether or not to renew their card. If you’re a new cardholder, then the value of the welcome bonus (currently 50,000 miles at the time of writing) could very well make the first year’s fee worth it.

32,000 miles each year

Citi Prestige Cardholders receive 80,000 ThankYou points for paying the S$651.82 annual fee each year.

This is the equivalent of 32,000 miles with 10 airline mileage programmes.

Partner Transfer Ratio

(ThankYou Points : Miles) 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 :10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

We could conservatively value this at 1.5 cents per mile based on KrisFlyer, but if you know what you’re doing, you could easily get more than that by tapping sweet spots with EVA Air Infinity MileageLands or Qatar Privilege Club.

4th Night Free benefit

The 4NF benefit is notoriously difficult to value, because it boils down to the type of hotels you stay at, and the number of times you use the benefit. And since there’s no cap on usage, the sky’s the limit. This benefit could be worth nothing, or it could be worth so much it’d make Citi blush.

Of course, it’s no secret that the 4NF benefit gets harder to use each year, with more and more restrictions added (and some CSOs adopting rather creative interpretations of said restrictions).

Also, your actual savings will almost certainly be less than 25%, because:

the free night doesn’t include taxes

you can’t book member rates

other OTAs might be offering the same room for less (plus you can stack cashback portals and/or promo codes)

And if the rumours are true—that Citi will eventually only accept 4NF bookings via the digital concierge —the benefit could lose even more value, since you’d no longer be able to request a human concierge to make bookings on the hotel’s official website to earn membership points and benefits.

All that said, I’m happy to go along with Citi’s assumption of two free nights per year at S$300 per night because frankly, I don’t have a better way to value it. I’ll let you argue over it in the comments.

12x airport lounge visits

Unlimited Priority Pass lounge visits with one guest was a fantastic benefit, but based on some of the stories I’ve read online, it’s perhaps not surprising it got nerfed. I don’t see the point of getting drawn into a debate as to what kind of behaviour crosses the line, suffice to say that this benefit has been used in ways that Citi probably didn’t originally intend.

If it’s any consolation, the 12 lounge visits can be shared with multiple people, so those who travel with family might find the new benefit suits them better— up to a point.

I’d value this benefit at S$33.50 per visit, based on the amount that Priority Pass members enjoy at Asian Street Kitchen, Tiger Den and Wolfgang Puck when flying from Changi Airport.

8x airport limo rides

This is another tricky benefit to value, because the rides aren’t “free” per se. Cardmembers must spend S$12,000 per quarter to unlock two rides, which could have been put on higher-earning cards instead.

However, you could reduce the opportunity cost by clocking minimum spend on transactions which are normally ineligible for rewards, such as donations, education, government services, insurance premiums, utilities and the like. While these transactions will not earn any points, they still count towards the minimum spend requirement (verified recently in real life).

Ignoring the opportunity cost, I’d say a S$30 valuation per ride would be reasonable, though it ultimately depends on where in Singapore you stay and how much a taxi would have cost you otherwise.

6x golf games

Citi Prestige Cardmembers enjoy six complimentary golf games per calendar year, split into:

Three complimentary games in Singapore

Three complimentary games in the region

While World Elite Mastercard customers already enjoy complimentary golf games, I’m guessing those are harder to book since the eligible pool of members is much bigger. In contrast, these slots are set aside specifically for Citi Prestige Cardmembers.

I don’t play golf, so this doesn’t mean much to me.

Haute Dining

Citi Prestige Cardmembers enjoy 1-for-1 pricing for the Haute Dining experiences that Citi organises several times a year.

While it’s a nice little perk, I wouldn’t put an explicit value on this because slots get snapped up almost as quickly as they’re released, and there’s a big element of luck involved. You’ll definitely save a few hundred dollars if you grab a slot, but it’s far from guaranteed.

World Elite benefits

As a World Elite Mastercard, both principal and supplementary Citi Prestige Cardmembers enjoy complimentary hotel and rental car elite status, an annual 3GB Flexiroam data package, complimentary travel insurance and other perks listed below.

As valuable as these perks are, it should be noted that they’re available with any World Elite Mastercard.

Card Annual Fee Qualification Req. Citi Prestige Card Citi Prestige Card S$545 Min. income S$120K Citi Private Client Debit Card Citi Private Client Debit Card N/A Min. AUM S$1.5M Citi ULTIMA Card Citi ULTIMA Card S$4,238 Min. income S$500K DCS Imperium Card S$1,294.92 Unknown HSBC Premier Mastercard

HSBC Premier Mastercard N/A*

Min. AUM S$200K HSBC Prive Card HSBC Prive Card S$5,327.92 Min. AUM US$2M OCBC PPC World Elite Debit Card OCBC PPC World Elite Debit Card N/A Min. AUM S$1.5M OCBC Premier World Elite Debit Card OCBC Premier World Elite Debit Card N/A Min. AUM S$350K StanChart Beyond Card StanChart Beyond Card S$1,635 Min. income S$200K^ UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card S$599 Spend S$45K in 3-month period on UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card *Waived if min. AUM is maintained, otherwise S$490.50

^Priority Banking or Priority Private customers can qualify through AUM instead

If you’re earning the S$120,000 per annum required to qualify for a Citi Prestige, it’s reasonable to assume that you’d be in a position to open a HSBC Premier account (min. AUM S$200,000), which would provide a fee-free HSBC Premier World Elite Mastercard.

Summing it up

Benefit Value 32,000 renewal miles S$480 4th Night Free S$600 12x lounge visits S$402 8x airport limo rides S$240 6x complimentary golf games – Haute Dining – World Elite benefits – Total S$1,722

Based on the value I’ve assigned each benefit, the total annual value of a Citi Prestige Card comes up to S$1,722, which seems like a tidy return on a S$651.82 annual fee.

Of course, you’ll definitely want to question some of the assumptions behind those figures. Will you really be able to use the 4NF benefit twice a year? Are you really able to spend the S$48,000 required to unlock the 8x airport limo rides? Do you normally travel in Business Class, such that the lounge visits don’t add meaningful value?

Instead of relying on Citi’s valuation (or mine, for that matter), every cardholder should be taking a long hard look at their historical usage patterns and deciding whether that warrants a S$651.82 expense.

That said, it seems to me that even post-nerf there’s a clear route to annual fee recovery, provided you make full use of the Citi Prestige’s benefits.

Conclusion

On 1 July 2025, the Citi Prestige Card will make significant cuts to its lounge benefit, while hiking its annual fee by 20%.

Asking customers to pay more for less is always going to be an unpopular move, but in the cold light of day, I think there’s still enough left in the tank for a conscientious cardmember to justify the fees.

At the same time though, the gap between the Citi Prestige and the rest of the $120K pack will have narrowed, so it wouldn’t be the worst idea to start exploring alternatives too.

Will you be keeping or cancelling your Citi Prestige Card?