Finally: Pelago adds shopping cart feature

Pelago's new shopping cart feature isn't just a convenience— it helps customers better optimise promo codes with minimum spends or limited uses.

It’s amazing how the simplest of features can go so unnoticed until it’s not there. Case in point: Pelago, which for the last four years, has not offered a shopping cart feature.

This meant that customers had to check out each experience individually, which was not only inconvenient, but also limited their ability to maximise savings or earn bonus miles with promo codes.

Thankfully, this long-standing issue has finally been resolved.

Pelago’s new shopping cart feature

Pelago’s website has been updated with a shopping cart feature, which allows customers to pay for multiple experiences in a single transaction.

When browsing experiences, you’ll now see an “Add to cart” button alongside the usual “Book now”.

After making your selections, you can then check out the entire cart in a single transaction. How revolutionary!

But this is more than just mere convenience.

Under the previous no-cart system, there was a strict 1:1 ratio between promo codes and experiences. If a promo code had a minimum spend, for example, you couldn’t combine multiple experiences to meet the requirement (though you could book a single experience for multiple people). Likewise, if a promo code had a limited number of uses, that also capped the number of experiences you could enjoy it on.

The new cart system fixes all that. It’s more flexible, more efficient—and honestly, it’s surprising it took this long to arrive.

Pelago offering 8 mpd for bookings in May 2025

As a reminder, bookings made directly via the Pelago website from 1-31 May 2025 with the promo code MILES8X will earn 8 mpd, instead of the usual 3 mpd.

A minimum spend of S$80 applies, and the promo code can be used a maximum of twice per user.

This is a great example of how the new cart system benefits customers. Not only can you now combine multiple experiences to meet the minimum spend, you’re no longer capped at earning 8 mpd on just two experiences.

The 8 mpd rate is applicable to anything you can find on Pelago, with the exception of specific product exclusions. Everything else, whether it’s tours, attraction tickets, eSIMs, spa treatments, airport transfers, bus tickets, or train tickets, is eligible.

For example, applying the promo code to a S$99 booking yields a total of 792 miles (@ 8 mpd).

The downside here is that you won’t be able to utilise any other promo codes in conjunction with this offer, such as the 20% discount for Scoot passengers, or the 10% discount for Singapore Airlines passengers.

It’s also worth noting that Pelago caps the maximum miles you can earn from a booking at 50,000, which at 8 mpd would work out to S$6,250. 

The T&Cs for this offer can be found here.

What card to use with Pelago?

Pelago transactions made on the website or via Kris+ will code as MCC 4722 Travel Agencies and Tour Operators.

You can pay with the following credit cards to earn up to 4 mpd, on top of whatever miles Pelago is offering.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$2K per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1.5K per calendar month
Review
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply		 3 mpd No cap. Must book via Kris+
Review

Avoid using the Citi Rewards Card, as MCC 4722 is classified as a travel transaction and explicitly excluded from earning the bonus 4 mpd rate for online transactions.

Also, the HSBC Revolution is no longer an option, following the January 2024 removal of MCC 4722 from its bonus whitelist.

The KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card currently only earns 3 mpd on Pelago bookings via Kris+, though this will change from 1 June 2025 when the rate is extended to website bookings as well.

Conclusion

At long last, Pelago has added one of the most-requested features: a simple shopping cart. This allows customers to book multiple experiences in a single transaction, getting more out of promo codes with minimum spends or limited uses. 

If you haven’t utilised the MILES8X code yet for 8 mpd on bookings this month, there’s still a couple of days left— and now with the cart system, you can enjoy it on multiple experiences instead of just one or two.

