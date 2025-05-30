AMEX Platinum Credit Card offering up to 76% off first year’s fee

The American Express Platinum Credit Card may be the entry-level option in the Platinum lineup, but don’t underestimate it. With all the nerfs to the AMEX Platinum Charge and AMEX Platinum Reserve, this card could very well offer the best value among the Platinum family.

That’s all the more with the latest welcome offer, which gives up to 76% off the first year’s annual fee. Once you factor in the value of perks like Chillax, Love Dining, and a S$200 annual Lifestyle Credit, you should easily come out ahead.

This is basically an extension of the offer that’s been running for the past couple of months, though the gift for existing AMEX customers has been reduced by 20%.

AMEX Platinum Credit Card welcome offer

AMEX Platinum Credit Card Apply Here New-to-AMEX Existing AMEX Spend S$1,000

(First 60 days) S$250 cashback S$200 cashback Base Points from S$1,000 spend 1,250 MR points 1,250 MR points S$327 annual fee must be paid

New-to-AMEX customers

❓ Definition New-to-AMEX customers are defined as those who: Have not cancelled a principal AMEX Platinum Credit Card in the past 12 months, and

Do not currently hold an existing principal American Express consumer card (AMEX cards issued by Citi/DBS/UOB do not count, nor does the AMEX HighFlyer Card) For avoidance of doubt, there is no “timeout period” for a customer with a recently-cancelled card to be considered new (provided that card is not an AMEX Platinum Credit Card). All approvals are subject to internal review. The AMEX Platinum Credit Card is a distinct product from the AMEX Platinum Charge and AMEX Platinum Reserve.

New-to-AMEX customers who apply and receive approval by 30 June 2025 will earn S$250 cashback when they spend at least S$1,000 in the first 60 days of approval.

The first year’s S$327 annual fee must be paid, so it’s basically a 76% discount, before factoring in the value of the rest of the AMEX Platinum Credit Card’s perks (see below).

Existing AMEX customers

❓ Definition Existing AMEX customers are defined as those who: Have not cancelled a principal AMEX Platinum Credit Card in the past 12 months The AMEX Platinum Credit Card is a distinct product from the AMEX Platinum Charge and AMEX Platinum Reserve.

Existing AMEX customers who apply and receive approval by 30 June 2025 will earn S$200 cashback when they spend at least S$1,000 in the first 60 days of approval.

It’s worth noting that existing AMEX customers used to enjoy S$250 cashback as well, though that offer lapsed on 28 May 2025 and now they receive 20% less than new-to-AMEX customers.

The first year’s S$327 annual fee must be paid, so it’s basically a 61% discount, before factoring in the value of the rest of the AMEX Platinum Credit Card’s perks (see below).

What counts as qualifying spend?

A minimum qualifying spend of S$1,000 must be made within 60 days of approval.

Qualifying spend refers to all online and offline retail purchases, whether in Singapore dollars or foreign currency, excluding the following transactions:

❌ Qualifying Spend Exclusions a) Charges processed and billed prior to the Enrolment Date or charges prepaid on any Card Account prior to the first billing statement for that Card Account following the Enrolment Date;

b) Cash Advances and other cash services;

c) Express Cash;

d) American Express Travellers Cheque purchases;

e) Charges for dishonoured cheques;

f) Finance charges – including Line of Credit Charges and Credit Card interest charges;

g) Late payment and collection charges;

h) Tax refunds from overseas purchases;

i) Balance transfer;

j) Instalment plans;

k) Annual Card fees and Membership Rewards fees;

l) Pay portion billed for a “Pay + Points” rewards, where the Card Member uses points along with paying a specific amount to redeem the reward;

m) Amount billed for purchase of Membership Rewards points to top-up your points balance;

n) Bill payments and all transactions via SingPost (e.g. SAM kiosks, mobile app, online portal);

o) Payments to insurance companies (except payments made for insurance products purchased through American Express authorized channel);

p) Payments to Singapore Petroleum Company Limited (SPC) service stations;

q) Payments for public transit in Singapore, including transactions on public trains and buses, and all transactions bearing the merchant description “BUS/MRT” (with effect from 15 May 2025);

r) Payments for the purpose of GrabPay top-ups;

s) Payments to utilities merchants (with effect from 12 February 2021);

t) Payments to public/restructured hospitals, polyclinics and other public/restructured healthcare institutions and facilities (with effect from 1 October 2022);

u) Transactions relating to education and other non-profit purposes (including charitable donations) (with effect from 1 October 2023*);

v) Charges at merchants or establishments that are excluded by American Express at its sole discretion and notified by American Express to you from time to time. *Except AMEX Platinum Charge and AMEX Centurion Card

For the avoidance of doubt, CardUp, private and non-profit hospital bills, and anything else not explicitly stated in the exclusion list will count as eligible spend. However, if you plan to use CardUp to meet the minimum spend, do note that there are certain restrictions on the type of payments that can be made with an AMEX card.

Spending by both principal and supplementary cardholders will be combined when determining whether the minimum spend threshold has been met.

Terms & Conditions

Maximising this offer

With the welcome offer, the AMEX Platinum Credit Card should more than pay for itself in the first year, whether you’re a new-to-AMEX or existing AMEX cardholder.

💳 First Year Value Proposition New-to-AMEX Existing Welcome Offer S$250 S$200 Lifestyle Credit S$300* S$300* Total Value S$550 S$500 *I use S$300 as the value instead of S$200, because the credit is disbursed as S$100 each six-month period. This means you can use up to S$300 before the second year’s annual fee is due



When the value of the Lifestyle Credit is factored in (remember, it’s disbursed twice per calendar year, so you can use up to three credits in your first membership year), you’re looking at up to S$550, before even factoring in the value of other benefits such as AMEX Love Dining and Chillax.

Overview: AMEX Platinum Credit Card

AMEX Platinum Credit Card Apply Here Income Req. Not stated* Points Validity No expiry Annual Fee S$327

Min.

Transfer 450 MR points

(250 miles) FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee None Local Earn 0.69 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 0.69 mpd Lounge Access? No

Special Earn 3.47 mpd on 10Xcelerator merchants Airport Limo? No

Cardholder Terms and Conditions *AMEX no longer publishes income requirements for any of its cards. All applications are subject to internal review

The AMEX Platinum Credit Card has a S$327 annual fee, which must be paid in the first year. Fee waivers in subsequent years are possible, but will come at the expense of the annual Lifestyle Credit.

Cardholders earn 2 MR points per S$1.60 spent (0.69 mpd) in Singapore or overseas, with an upsized 10 MR points per S$1.60 spent (3.47 mpd) at 10Xcelerator merchants.

Frankly speaking, this isn’t a card you get for earning miles. Like the AMEX Platinum Charge, this is all about the benefits that come with the annual fee, so be sure you can fully utilise the perks before pulling the trigger.

S$200 annual Lifestyle Credit

Principal AMEX Platinum Credit Cardholders enjoy an annual S$200 Lifestyle credit, which is disbursed as 2x half-yearly S$100 credits:

Valid from 1 January to 30 June: S$100 credit

S$100 credit Valid from 1 July to 31 December: S$100 credit

Annual registration and enrolment is required, and can be done here or on the AMEX Experiences app.

The credit can be used with a minimum spend of S$100 in a single transaction at any participating merchant. For example, a single transaction of S$120 would trigger the credit, but two separate transactions of S$60 would not. Unused credits are not rolled over to the next period, so use it or lose it!

Lifestyle Credits can be spent at any of the following dining and retail outlets.

Dining 🍽️ Lifestyle Credit: Restaurant Hotel Dining Restaurant Dining Fairmont Singapore Anti:Dote Asian Market Cafe Prego The Eight

Paradox Merchant Court Ellenborough Market Cafe

Pullman Singapore Hill Street Madison’s MOGA

Resorts World Sentosa CHIFA! Soi Social

St. Regis Singapore Astor Bar Drawing Room The Astor Grill Yan Ting

Swissotel The Stamford Clove SKAI Bar SKAI Restaurant Stamford Brasserie

The Fullerton Hotel Town Restaurant

The Capitol Kempinski 15 Stamford Restaurant The Bar at 15 Stamford Lobby Lounge

The Robertson House Entrepot

W Sentosa Cove WOO BAR SKIRT Kitchen Table

Alegria

Atrium Restaurant

Barossa Steak & Grill

Cali

Escape

Harry’s

Jia He Chinese Restaurant

L’Angelus

La Nonna

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Les Bouchons

Napoleon

Peach Garden

Quenino by Victor Liong

Sen of Japan

Si Chuan Dou Hua @ UOB Plaza

Sky22

Spizza

Tablescape Restaurant & Bar

Tapas 24

Verandah @ Rael’s

Vineyard at HortPark

Wooloomooloo Steakhouse

Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant

YAN

Remember that Lifestyle Credits are refreshed based on calendar date, which won’t be a perfect overlap with your membership year. So, for example, if your AMEX Platinum Credit Card is approved in April 2025, you’ll get:

S$100 Lifestyle Credit to spend by 30 June 2025 (issued after registration is complete)

Lifestyle Credit to spend by 30 June 2025 (issued after registration is complete) S$100 Lifestyle Credit to spend by 31 December 2025 (issued on 1 July 2025)

Lifestyle Credit to spend by 31 December 2025 (issued on 1 July 2025) S$100 Lifestyle Credit to spend by 31 March 2026 (issued on 1 January 2026)

This effectively allows you to use S$300 worth of credits in your first membership year.

❓ Why 31 March 2026? Why must the final S$100 Lifestyle Credit be spent by 31 March 2026? In my example, I’m assuming you don’t renew your card for a second year, so you’ll need to use your Lifestyle Credit by the month prior to renewal, which in this case is March 2026 (using your credits in the month of renewal can be risky, as explained here).

Comoclub C4 membership

Both principal and supplementary AMEX Platinum Credit Cardholders are eligible for a complimentary 12-month Comoclub C4 membership.

This includes year-round discounts at Como shopping and dining outlets, though unfortunately, Comoclub birthday treats are no longer awarded to members who were fast-tracked after 1 January 2025. If your fast-track was processed before this date, you’ll continue to receive birthday treats without having to meet any spending requirement, but otherwise the ship has sailed.

Love Dining by Platinum

Both principal and supplementary AMEX Platinum Credit Card cardholders enjoy Love Dining benefits, with up to 50% off food (not beverages) at more than 30 restaurants and hotels across Singapore.

🍽️ AMEX Love Dining Discount Number of Diners Discount on Food Bill Card member 15%* Card member + 1 guest 50% Card member + 2 guests 35%^ Card member + 3 guests 25% Card member + 4-9 guests (hotels) or 4-19 guests (restaurants) 20% *10% at Fairmont Singapore, Swissotel The Stamford, Paradox Singapore Merchant Court

^33% at Fairmont Singapore, Swissotel The Stamford, Paradox Singapore Merchant Court

The current list of participating restaurants can be found below:

👨‍🍳 Restaurants (26) Alegria

Barossa Steak & Grill

Cali

Escape Restaurant

Harry’s

Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant

L’Angelus

La Nonna

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Les Bouchons

Napoleon Food & Wine Bar

Oud Restaurant

Peach Garden Quenino by Victor Liong

Roia

Santi’s Pizza & Produce

Sen of Japan

Si Chuan Dou Hua at UOB Plaza

Spizza

Tanoke

Tablescape

Tapas 24

Verandah @ Rael’s

Vineyard at HortPark

Wooloomooloo Steakhouse

Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant T&Cs 🏨 Hotels (50) Copthorne King’s Hotel Connections^ Princess Terrace Cafe Tien Court^

Fairmont Singapore Asian Market Cafe Anti:dote Prego The Eight

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Food Capital Riverside Terrace SanSara The Lobby Lounge

JW Marriott South Beach Akira Back Beach Road Kitchen

M Hotel Singapore Cafe 2000 The Buffet Restaurant J Bar

Orchard Hotel Singapore Bar Intermezzo Hua Ting Restaurant^ The Orchard Cafe

Pan Pacific Orchard Florette* Mosella

Paradox Singapore Merchant Court Blue Potato Crossroads Bar* Ellenborough Market Cafe

Pullman Singapore Hill Street Madison’s MOGA

Resorts World Sentosa CHIFA! Soi Social

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Crossroads Cafe Crossroads Buffet Lobby Lounge Wan Hao

Sofitel City Centre 1864 Racines

St Regis Singapore Astor Bar Brasserie Les Saveurs The Drawing Room Yan Ting

Swissotel The Stamford SKAI Bar* SKAI Restaurant The Stamford Brasserie CLOVE

The Capitol Kempinski 15 Stamford Lobby Lounge The Bar at 15 Stamford

The Fullerton Singapore Town Restaurant

The Robertson House Entrepot

W Singapore Kitchen Table SKIRT WooBar

T&Cs *No Love Dining @ Hotels savings available; cardholders instead enjoy 20% off total bill

^No Love Dining @ Hotels savings available; cardholders instead enjoy 35% off total bill

Each diner must order at least one qualifying food item (usually a main course) to enjoy the discount. Blackout dates apply, namely public holidays and eve of public holidays, plus special occasions like Valentine’s Day.

What I like about Love Dining is that it’s not 1-for-1, it’s 50% off. With 1-for-1, you only get the cheaper item free, and everything else you buy is at the regular price. With 50% off, you save on everything (except drinks)- appetisers, mains, desserts. No more feeling compelled to order a more expensive item because your partner did, and at more upscale restaurants, the savings can easily add up to S$100+ per visit.

For more on the Love Dining programme, refer to my detailed guide below.

Chillax

AMEX Platinum Credit Card cardholders enjoy 1-for-1 drinks and special offers with Chillax at participating bars.

🍸 Participating Bars Bar Intermezzo

Botanico

Chandu

Chuan @ The Sixtieth

Lady Wu

Lantern

The Auld Alliance

The Bar at 15 Stamford The Landing Point

The Riverhouse

The World is Flat

Tipsy Flamingo

Tipsy Unicorn

Wildseed Bar

Wallich Manor

Platinum Regional Golf Programme

AMEX Platinum Credit Card members enjoy complimentary green fees at more than 40 golf clubs in Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Weekday visits require one paying guest (total two players) to enjoy complimentary green fees

Weekend visits require two paying guests (total three players) to enjoy complimentary green fees

Participating clubs in Singapore include Orchid Country Club, Sembawang Country Club, and Warren Golf & Country Club. A complete list can be found here.

Return guarantee benefit and purchase protection

Items purchased with the AMEX Platinum Credit Card are eligible for complimentary return guarantee benefit and purchase protection.

Return guarantee: If an eligible item cannot be returned within 90 days of purchase, the insurer will take the item off the cardholder’s hands for a maximum of S$800

If an eligible item cannot be returned within 90 days of purchase, the insurer will take the item off the cardholder’s hands for a maximum of S$800 Purchase protection: If an eligible item is stolen or damaged within 90 days of purchase, the insurer will replace or repair it for up to S$10,000

The full T&Cs of this policy can be found here.

Conclusion

AMEX Platinum Credit Card

The AMEX Platinum Credit Card is now offering up to S$250 cashback for new cardholders, which stacked with the annual Lifestyle Credit and Love Dining benefits, can offer great value in the first year.

In fact, I’m seriously considering downgrading to this card once my AMEX Platinum Charge membership year is up in October, since its Lifestyle Credit is much easier to use than the convoluted Platinum Statement Credits and I’ll still keep Chillax and Love Dining benefits.