AMEX Platinum Credit Card offering up to 76% off first year’s fee

The American Express Platinum Credit Card may be the entry-level option in the Platinum lineup, but don’t underestimate it. With all the nerfs to the AMEX Platinum Charge and AMEX Platinum Reserve, this card could very well offer the best value among the Platinum family.
That’s all the more with the latest welcome offer, which gives up to 76% off the first year’s annual fee. Once you factor in the value of perks like Chillax, Love Dining, and a S$200 annual Lifestyle Credit, you should easily come out ahead.
This is basically an extension of the offer that’s been running for the past couple of months, though the gift for existing AMEX customers has been reduced by 20%.
AMEX Platinum Credit Card welcome offer
|AMEX Platinum Credit Card
|New-to-AMEX
|Existing AMEX
|Spend S$1,000
(First 60 days)
|S$250 cashback
|S$200 cashback
|Base Points from S$1,000 spend
|1,250 MR points
|1,250 MR points
|S$327 annual fee must be paid
New-to-AMEX customers
|❓ Definition
|
New-to-AMEX customers are defined as those who:
For avoidance of doubt, there is no “timeout period” for a customer with a recently-cancelled card to be considered new (provided that card is not an AMEX Platinum Credit Card). All approvals are subject to internal review. The AMEX Platinum Credit Card is a distinct product from the AMEX Platinum Charge and AMEX Platinum Reserve.
New-to-AMEX customers who apply and receive approval by 30 June 2025 will earn S$250 cashback when they spend at least S$1,000 in the first 60 days of approval.
The first year’s S$327 annual fee must be paid, so it’s basically a 76% discount, before factoring in the value of the rest of the AMEX Platinum Credit Card’s perks (see below).
Existing AMEX customers
|❓ Definition
|
Existing AMEX customers are defined as those who:
The AMEX Platinum Credit Card is a distinct product from the AMEX Platinum Charge and AMEX Platinum Reserve.
Existing AMEX customers who apply and receive approval by 30 June 2025 will earn S$200 cashback when they spend at least S$1,000 in the first 60 days of approval.
It’s worth noting that existing AMEX customers used to enjoy S$250 cashback as well, though that offer lapsed on 28 May 2025 and now they receive 20% less than new-to-AMEX customers.
The first year’s S$327 annual fee must be paid, so it’s basically a 61% discount, before factoring in the value of the rest of the AMEX Platinum Credit Card’s perks (see below).
What counts as qualifying spend?
A minimum qualifying spend of S$1,000 must be made within 60 days of approval.
Qualifying spend refers to all online and offline retail purchases, whether in Singapore dollars or foreign currency, excluding the following transactions:
|❌ Qualifying Spend Exclusions
|
a) Charges processed and billed prior to the Enrolment Date or charges prepaid on any Card Account prior to the first billing statement for that Card Account following the Enrolment Date;
*Except AMEX Platinum Charge and AMEX Centurion Card
For the avoidance of doubt, CardUp, private and non-profit hospital bills, and anything else not explicitly stated in the exclusion list will count as eligible spend. However, if you plan to use CardUp to meet the minimum spend, do note that there are certain restrictions on the type of payments that can be made with an AMEX card.
Spending by both principal and supplementary cardholders will be combined when determining whether the minimum spend threshold has been met.
Terms & Conditions
- S$150 for existing and S$200 for new-to-AMEX customers
- Extra S$50 for both existing and new-to-AMEX customers
Maximising this offer
With the welcome offer, the AMEX Platinum Credit Card should more than pay for itself in the first year, whether you’re a new-to-AMEX or existing AMEX cardholder.
|💳 First Year Value Proposition
|New-to-AMEX
|Existing
|Welcome Offer
|S$250
|S$200
|Lifestyle Credit
|S$300*
|S$300*
|Total Value
|S$550
|S$500
|*I use S$300 as the value instead of S$200, because the credit is disbursed as S$100 each six-month period. This means you can use up to S$300 before the second year’s annual fee is due
When the value of the Lifestyle Credit is factored in (remember, it’s disbursed twice per calendar year, so you can use up to three credits in your first membership year), you’re looking at up to S$550, before even factoring in the value of other benefits such as AMEX Love Dining and Chillax.
Overview: AMEX Platinum Credit Card
|AMEX Platinum Credit Card
|Income Req.
|Not stated*
|Points Validity
|No expiry
|Annual Fee
|S$327
|Min.
Transfer
|450 MR points
(250 miles)
|FCY Fee
|3.25%
|Transfer Fee
|None
|Local Earn
|0.69 mpd
|Points Pool?
|Yes
|FCY Earn
|0.69 mpd
|Lounge Access?
|No
|Special Earn
|3.47 mpd on 10Xcelerator merchants
|Airport Limo?
|No
|*AMEX no longer publishes income requirements for any of its cards. All applications are subject to internal review
The AMEX Platinum Credit Card has a S$327 annual fee, which must be paid in the first year. Fee waivers in subsequent years are possible, but will come at the expense of the annual Lifestyle Credit.
Cardholders earn 2 MR points per S$1.60 spent (0.69 mpd) in Singapore or overseas, with an upsized 10 MR points per S$1.60 spent (3.47 mpd) at 10Xcelerator merchants.
Frankly speaking, this isn’t a card you get for earning miles. Like the AMEX Platinum Charge, this is all about the benefits that come with the annual fee, so be sure you can fully utilise the perks before pulling the trigger.
S$200 annual Lifestyle Credit
|Participating Merchants
Principal AMEX Platinum Credit Cardholders enjoy an annual S$200 Lifestyle credit, which is disbursed as 2x half-yearly S$100 credits:
- Valid from 1 January to 30 June: S$100 credit
- Valid from 1 July to 31 December: S$100 credit
Guide: AMEX Platinum Credit Card S$200 annual lifestyle credit
Annual registration and enrolment is required, and can be done here or on the AMEX Experiences app.
The credit can be used with a minimum spend of S$100 in a single transaction at any participating merchant. For example, a single transaction of S$120 would trigger the credit, but two separate transactions of S$60 would not. Unused credits are not rolled over to the next period, so use it or lose it!
Lifestyle Credits can be spent at any of the following dining and retail outlets.
Dining
|🍽️ Lifestyle Credit: Restaurant
|Hotel Dining
|Restaurant Dining
|
|
Retail
|👗 Lifestyle Credit: Fashion
|
|
|*Also 10Xcelerator partner
Remember that Lifestyle Credits are refreshed based on calendar date, which won’t be a perfect overlap with your membership year. So, for example, if your AMEX Platinum Credit Card is approved in April 2025, you’ll get:
- S$100 Lifestyle Credit to spend by 30 June 2025 (issued after registration is complete)
- S$100 Lifestyle Credit to spend by 31 December 2025 (issued on 1 July 2025)
- S$100 Lifestyle Credit to spend by 31 March 2026 (issued on 1 January 2026)
This effectively allows you to use S$300 worth of credits in your first membership year.
|❓ Why 31 March 2026?
|
Why must the final S$100 Lifestyle Credit be spent by 31 March 2026?
In my example, I’m assuming you don’t renew your card for a second year, so you’ll need to use your Lifestyle Credit by the month prior to renewal, which in this case is March 2026 (using your credits in the month of renewal can be risky, as explained here).
Comoclub C4 membership
|Comoclub C4 membership
Both principal and supplementary AMEX Platinum Credit Cardholders are eligible for a complimentary 12-month Comoclub C4 membership.
This includes year-round discounts at Como shopping and dining outlets, though unfortunately, Comoclub birthday treats are no longer awarded to members who were fast-tracked after 1 January 2025. If your fast-track was processed before this date, you’ll continue to receive birthday treats without having to meet any spending requirement, but otherwise the ship has sailed.
Love Dining by Platinum
|Hotels
|Restaurants
Both principal and supplementary AMEX Platinum Credit Card cardholders enjoy Love Dining benefits, with up to 50% off food (not beverages) at more than 30 restaurants and hotels across Singapore.
|🍽️ AMEX Love Dining Discount
|Number of Diners
|Discount on Food Bill
|Card member
|15%*
|Card member + 1 guest
|50%
|Card member + 2 guests
|35%^
|Card member + 3 guests
|25%
|Card member + 4-9 guests (hotels) or 4-19 guests (restaurants)
|20%
|*10% at Fairmont Singapore, Swissotel The Stamford, Paradox Singapore Merchant Court
^33% at Fairmont Singapore, Swissotel The Stamford, Paradox Singapore Merchant Court
The current list of participating restaurants can be found below:
|👨🍳 Restaurants (26)
|
|
|T&Cs
|🏨 Hotels (50)
|
|
|T&Cs
|*No Love Dining @ Hotels savings available; cardholders instead enjoy 20% off total bill
^No Love Dining @ Hotels savings available; cardholders instead enjoy 35% off total bill
Each diner must order at least one qualifying food item (usually a main course) to enjoy the discount. Blackout dates apply, namely public holidays and eve of public holidays, plus special occasions like Valentine’s Day.
What I like about Love Dining is that it’s not 1-for-1, it’s 50% off. With 1-for-1, you only get the cheaper item free, and everything else you buy is at the regular price. With 50% off, you save on everything (except drinks)- appetisers, mains, desserts. No more feeling compelled to order a more expensive item because your partner did, and at more upscale restaurants, the savings can easily add up to S$100+ per visit.
For more on the Love Dining programme, refer to my detailed guide below.
Chillax
|Chillax
AMEX Platinum Credit Card cardholders enjoy 1-for-1 drinks and special offers with Chillax at participating bars.
|🍸 Participating Bars
|
|
Platinum Regional Golf Programme
AMEX Platinum Credit Card members enjoy complimentary green fees at more than 40 golf clubs in Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.
- Weekday visits require one paying guest (total two players) to enjoy complimentary green fees
- Weekend visits require two paying guests (total three players) to enjoy complimentary green fees
Participating clubs in Singapore include Orchid Country Club, Sembawang Country Club, and Warren Golf & Country Club. A complete list can be found here.
Return guarantee benefit and purchase protection
Items purchased with the AMEX Platinum Credit Card are eligible for complimentary return guarantee benefit and purchase protection.
- Return guarantee: If an eligible item cannot be returned within 90 days of purchase, the insurer will take the item off the cardholder’s hands for a maximum of S$800
- Purchase protection: If an eligible item is stolen or damaged within 90 days of purchase, the insurer will replace or repair it for up to S$10,000
The full T&Cs of this policy can be found here.
Conclusion
|AMEX Platinum Credit Card
The AMEX Platinum Credit Card is now offering up to S$250 cashback for new cardholders, which stacked with the annual Lifestyle Credit and Love Dining benefits, can offer great value in the first year.
In fact, I’m seriously considering downgrading to this card once my AMEX Platinum Charge membership year is up in October, since its Lifestyle Credit is much easier to use than the convoluted Platinum Statement Credits and I’ll still keep Chillax and Love Dining benefits.