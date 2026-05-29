Review: OCBC Rewards Card

Here’s The MileLion’s review of the OCBC Rewards Card, formerly known as the Titanium Rewards Card.

For years, this was a staple in the wallets of many miles chasers, and what a fantastic run it had. Who can forget the glorious days of 4 mpd on all mobile payments, 12 mpd on public transport, 12 mpd on IKEA, and 8 mpd on online shopping during the COVID pandemic?

But in November 2023 came a major devaluation. Bonus categories like electronics, IKEA and Courts were removed, and the 4 mpd bonus cap was switched from S$13,335 per year to S$1,110 per month, making it far less useful for big-ticket purchases.

Early 2024 saw a rebrand that ditched the “Titanium” label and dual colour scheme in favour of a single card, named — somewhat generically — “OCBC Rewards Card”. This eliminated the ability to double the bonus cap by holding both the pink and blue versions of the card.

Thankfully, there’s been more to cheer recently, with the introduction of a quarterly 6 mpd promotion which covers popular platforms like Lazada and Shopee. The concurrent rise of HeyMax has also created many new use cases for the OCBC Rewards Card, and I’d say it’s back in the good graces of many once more.

OCBC Rewards Card 🦁 MileLion Verdict ☑ Take It

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What do these ratings mean?

The OCBC Rewards Card has a limited bonus whitelist, but 4 mpd on HeyMax vouchers — plus a quarterly 6 mpd promo — saves the day. 👍 The good 👎 The bad Nine airline and hotel transfer partners

Quarterly 6 mpd promotion

Awards bonuses on MCC 5311 (which includes HeyMax vouchers) Limited bonus categories compared to other specialised spending cards

S$5 earning blocks

Poor transfer ratios for most airline and hotel partners

Overview: OCBC Rewards Card

Let’s start this review by looking at the key features of the OCBC Rewards Card.

Apply Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Points Validity 2 years Annual Fee S$196.20

(2 Years Free) Min.

Transfer

25,000 OCBC$*

(10,000 miles) Miles with AF None Transfer Partners 9 FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee S$25 Local Earn 0.4 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 0.4 mpd Lounge Access? No Special Earn 4 mpd on online and offline shopping Airport Limo? No Cardholder Terms and Conditions

Back when the OCBC Rewards Card was known as the OCBC Titanium Rewards Card, both a blue and a pink version were available. Both cards were identical in every way except colour, and each card had its own bonus points cap. Customers were free to apply for both cards, if they wished (and many did).

In contrast, there is only a single OCBC Rewards Card. If you’re holding on to both the blue and pink Titanium Rewards Cards, you can enjoy double the bonus cap until they expire. After that, you’ll only receive a single OCBC Rewards Card as a replacement, and therefore no more double bonus cap.

How much must I earn to qualify for an OCBC Rewards Card?

The OCBC Rewards Card has a minimum income requirement of just S$30,000 p.a.

If you do not meet the minimum income requirement, it’s possible to get a secured version of the card by depositing S$10,000 in a fixed deposit with OCBC. Visit any OCBC branch to do the necessary paperwork.

What welcome gifts are available?

New-to-bank customers who apply for an OCBC Rewards Card through the links in this post can enjoy welcome gifts from SingSaver, including:

Dyson Airstrait

25,000 Max Miles

Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro + S$180 eCapitaVoucher

S$400 cash

A minimum spend of S$400 within 30 days of card approval is required.

New-to-bank customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal OCBC credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months.

How much is the OCBC Rewards Card’s annual fee?

Principal Card Supp. Card First 2 Years Free Free Subsequent S$196.20 S$98.10

The OCBC Rewards Card has an annual fee of S$196.20 for the principal cardholder, and S$98.10 for each supplementary card. These fees are waived for the first two years.

In subsequent years, the annual fee will be automatically waived if you spend at least S$10,000 in a membership year, though based on personal experience, OCBC is not very strict about this requirement.

No points are awarded for the payment of the annual fee.

How many miles do I earn?

🇸🇬 SGD Spend 🌎 FCY Spend ⭐ Bonus Spend 0.4 mpd 0.4 mpd 4 mpd on selected online and offline shopping

SGD/FCY Spend

The OCBC Rewards Card earns a base reward of 5 OCBC$ for every S$5 spent (0.4 mpd) for general local and overseas spending.

Needless to say, you don’t want to be using the OCBC Rewards Card as a general spending card!

Online and Offline Shopping

The OCBC Rewards Card earns a total of 50 OCBC$ for every S$5 spent (4 mpd) on online and offline shopping, whether local or overseas.

This bonus rate is capped at 10,000 bonus OCBC$ per calendar month, equivalent to S$1,110 of spending. Any spending beyond the bonus cap earns just 5 OCBC$ for every S$5 spent (0.4 mpd).

Prior to 1 November 2023, the bonus cap was based on membership year, allowing cardholders to utilise their entire 4 mpd cap on a single big ticket purchase of up to S$13,335. Unfortunately, the cap is now applied monthly, so you’ll need to spend consistently every month to extract the most value from this card.

OCBC defines shopping as purchases made at any merchant with the following MCCs:

💳 OCBC Rewards Bonus Whitelist

(Based on MCC) MCC Examples

(non-exhaustive) MCC 5309

Duty-Free Shops King Power, KrisShop, Lotte, Shilla MCC 5311

Department Stores

Takashimaya, TANGS, Isetan, OG, Metro, BHG, Marks & Spencer MCC 5611

Men’s and Boys’ Clothing and Accessories Stores

Benjamin Barker, Timberland, Edit Suits, Berluti MCC 5621

Women’s Ready to Wear Stores

Zara, H&M, Mothercare MCC 5631

Women’s Accessory and Speciality Stores

Tory Burch, Love Bonito, Pandora MCC 5641

Children’s and Infants’ Wear Stores Kiddy Palace, Mummys Market, Pupsik, Motherswork MCC 5651

Family Clothing Stores Uniqlo, ASOS, Club 21, Burberry, Yoox MCC 5655

Sports and Riding Apparel Nike, Lululemon, Adidas MCC 5661

Shoe Stores

Skechers, Charles & Keith, Bata, Foot Locker, Pazzion MCC 5691

Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores Ezbuy, Zalora, Farfetch MCC 5699

Miscellaneous Apparel and Accessory Shops Cotton On, Reebonz MCC 5941

Sporting Goods Stores Decathlon, FILA, New Balance, PUMA MCC 5948

Luggage or Leather Goods Stores Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, Coach, Rimowa

In case you’re uncertain about the MCC, there are three ways of looking it up before making a purchase:

Method Ease of Use Reliability ❓ HeyMax ●●● ● 📱 Instarem app ●● ●● 🤖 DBS digibot ●

●●● Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

In addition to the MCC whitelist, transactions at the following merchants are also eligible for 4 mpd.

💳 OCBC Rewards Bonus Whitelist

(Based on Merchant Name)

Alibaba

AliExpress

Amazon

Ezbuy

Guardian

Lazada Mustafa Centre

NTUC Unity

Shopee*

Taobao

TikTok Shop

Watsons *Shopee Pay transactions under MCC 5262 are not eligible to earn any OCBC$

Transactions under MCC 5411 (Supermarkets) are not eligible to earn any bonus OCBC$

With these, pharmacies are effectively a bonus category too, at least in Singapore, where the big three of Guardian, NTUC Unity and Watsons are covered.

While the list of bonus-eligible MCCs may seem rather brief, one big advantage is the inclusion of MCC 5311 (Department Stores).

Why? Because of HeyMax, which sells vouchers for numerous merchants across different categories.

👍 200 Max Miles joining bonus

Sign up for a HeyMax account and get up to 200 Max Miles as a welcome bonus

Get a HeyMax Account

7-Eleven

% Arabica

Airalo

Amazon

Best Denki

Courts

Foodpanda

Giant

Golden Village

Grab

IKEA

Imperial Treasure

Klook

Lazada

Muji Natureland

NTUC FairPrice

Oddle Eats

Pelago

Pupsik

Ryde

Shein

Shell

Sheng Siong

Sephora

TADA

TANGS

TungLok

ZALORA

Zig

Transactions made directly at these merchants would code under a wide range of MCCs, most of which would not be eligible for bonuses with the OCBC Rewards Card.

But if you buy vouchers from HeyMax, the MCC gets standardised to 5311. Whether you’re buying electronics or furniture, booking activities, taking a Grab or Gojek, ordering food delivery, buying eSIMs or shopping online, you can use HeyMax to turn that into a 4 mpd opportunity for the OCBC Rewards Card.

The sheer variety of HeyMax voucher coverage means you should be easily maxing out the bonus cap each month. To sweeten the deal even further, you can earn Max Miles from voucher purchases on top of your credit card miles, convertible to 30+ airline and hotel programmes.

Quarterly 6 mpd promotion

Since January 2024, the OCBC Rewards Card has been running a quarterly promotion that offers 6 mpd at selected merchants, such as duty-free and departmental stores.

No registration is required, and the 6 mpd earn rate is capped at S$1,000 per calendar month. Any spending above this threshold will earn the usual 4 mpd up till S$1,110, and 0.4 mpd after that.

Component Monthly Cap

(OCBC$) Monthly Cap

(S$) Base (1x)

5 OCBC$ per S$5

0.4 mpd

N/A N/A Regular Bonus (9X)

45 OCBC$ per S$5

3.6 mpd

10,000 OCBC$ S$1,110* Quarterly Bonus (5x)

25 OCBC$ per S$5

2 mpd

5,000 OCBC$ S$1,000 *Really S$1,111, but remember that OCBC only awards points in blocks of S$5



What was particularly amazing about this promotion is that from 1 April 2024 to 30 June 2025, MCC 5311 was eligible to earn 6 mpd, making the previously-mentioned HeyMax option even more lucrative.

The current promotion no longer includes 5311, but does cover Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop, Taobao and Watsons. Bonuses will be awarded for both SGD and FCY spend (i.e. Watsons Malaysia will count too), whether offline or online.

What is the FCY fee?

All FCY transactions on the OCBC Rewards Card are subject to a 3.25% FCY fee, which is on par with the market.

💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network

Issuer ↓ MC & Visa AMEX Standard Chartered 3.5% N/A American Express N/A 3.25% Citibank 3.25% N/A DBS 3.25% 3.25% HSBC 3.25% N/A Maybank 3.25% N/A OCBC 3.25% N/A UOB 3.25% 3.25% BOC 3% N/A CIMB 3% N/A

If you’re spending in FCY, you might be thinking of pairing the OCBC Rewards Card with Amaze for better FX rates.

You will still earn 4 mpd in situations where bonuses are awarded based on MCC, e.g. shopping at Harrod’s (MCC 5311), as Amaze does not change the MCC.

You will not earn 4 mpd in situations where bonuses are awarded based on merchant name, e.g. AliExpress. This is because Amaze modifies the merchant name to Amaze*Merchant, which interferes with tracking.

Transaction date or posting date?

The bonus cap on the OCBC Rewards Card is enforced based on posting date, not transaction date.

For example, if you made a transaction on 30 September 2025 and it posts on 2 October 2025, that amount will count towards October 2025’s bonus cap.

Therefore, you should exercise caution when spending towards the end of the calendar month, in case transactions “leak” into the following period.

Mind you, that might also be a good thing. If you’ve already fully utilised September 2025’s bonus cap, you might be able to start tapping October 2025’s cap towards the last few days of the month (it’s a bit of a gamble of course, because transactions with some merchants do post on the same day).

When are OCBC$ credited?

Base points will be awarded when the transaction posts (typically in 1-3 working days).

Bonus points for both the evergreen 4 mpd and quarterly 6 mpd will be posted by the end of the following calendar month.

Base Points (1X) Credited when transaction posts Bonus Points (5X and 9X) Credited by the end of the next calendar month

OCBC does not have a fixed crediting date, but based on previous data points, you can expect to receive the bonus between the 15th to the 24th.

How are OCBC$ calculated?

Here’s how you can work out the OCBC$ earned on your OCBC Rewards Card:

Base Points (1X) Round down transaction to nearest S$5, then divide by 5 and multiply by 5 Bonus Points (5X and 9X)

Round down transaction to nearest S$5, then divide by 5 and multiply 25 (5X) or 45 (9X)

On 1 June 2020, OCBC started awarding credit card points in blocks of S$5. This means you’ll be penalised should your transaction not be in a block of S$5. For example, a S$9.90 transaction will earn the same number of points as a S$5 transaction, and a S$4.99 transaction will earn zero points. In other words, the minimum transaction to earn points is S$5.

Here’s how this policy affects the miles you earn on the OCBC Rewards Card, compared to another 4 mpd card like the Citi Rewards.



4 mpd

OCBC Rewards Citi Rewards

4 mpd

S$5 20 miles 20 miles S$9.99 20 miles 36 miles S$15 60 miles 60 miles S$19.99 60 miles 76 miles S$25 100 miles 100 miles S$29.99 100 miles 116 miles

If you’re an Excel geek, here’s the formulas you need to calculate points:

Base Points (1X) =ROUNDDOWN (X/5,0)*5 Bonus Points (5X and 9X)

For 5X =ROUNDDOWN (X/5,0)*25

For 9X =ROUNDDOWN (X/5,0)*45 Where X= Amount Spent



For the full list of formulas that banks use to calculate credit card points, do refer to these articles:

OCBC provides a breakdown of points earned, though this is somewhat poorly executed since reference numbers are used for tracking, instead of merchant names. You’ll need to cross-reference with your card statement to figure out which transaction is which.

Full instructions are provided below.

What transactions aren’t eligible for OCBC$?

A full list of transactions that do not earn OCBC$ can be found in the T&Cs.

I’ve highlighted a few noteworthy categories below:

Charitable Donations

Education

GrabPay Top-Ups

Government Services

Insurance Premiums

Non-Profit and Government Hospitals

Real Estate Agents & Managers

The OCBC Rewards Card will not earn 4 mpd on platforms like CardUp, ipaymy and RentHero.

You can earn points on bus/MRT rides with SimplyGo, but there’s no reason to settle for 0.4 mpd when much better options exist.

What do I need to know about OCBC$?

❌ Expiry ↔️ Pooling 💰 Transfer Fee 2 years Yes

S$25 (per conversion) ⬆️ Min. Transfer ✈️ No. of Partners ⏱️ Transfer Time 10,000 OCBC$

(4,000 miles) 9 KrisFlyer: <24 hours

Others: Instant

Expiry

OCBC$ earned on the OCBC Rewards Card expire after 2 years.

For example, OCBC$ earned from 1-30 November 2023 will expire on 30 November 2025.

Pooling

OCBC uses three different rewards currencies:

90°N Miles

OCBC$

VOYAGE Miles

Rewards in the same currency pool together. For example, if you have 20,000 OCBC$ on the OCBC Rewards Card and 30,000 OCBC$ on the OCBC Premier Visa Infinite, you can redeem all 50,000 OCBC$ in a single transfer and pay just one conversion fee.

However, different rewards currencies cannot be combined. For instance, you cannot redeem OCBC$ together with 90°N Miles or VOYAGE Miles in a single transfer.

Since OCBC$ pool, there is no need to transfer them out before cancelling your OCBC Rewards Card, provided you still hold at least one other OCBC$-earning card.

Transfer Partners & Fee

OCBC has a total of nine airline and hotel transfer partners.

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(OCBC$ : Miles) 25,000 : 10,000

10,000 : 4,000 10,000 : 4,000 10,000 : 4,000 10,000 : 3,600 10,000 : 3,600 10,000 : 2,900 10,000 : 2,800 10,000 : 2,000

Unfortunately, the conversion ratios for most partners eliminate them as viable options.

Transfers to Asia Miles receive 27.5% fewer miles than KrisFlyer, while transfers to British Airways and Etihad Guest receive 10% fewer miles than KrisFlyer. As for hotel partners, IHG and Marriott Bonvoy aren’t that appealing when you factor in the opportunity cost — you’re forgoing 1 KrisFlyer mile (~1.5 cents) for every IHG (~0.64 cents) or Bonvoy (~0.90 cents) point.

The only non-KrisFlyer programmes I might consider would be Air France-KLM Flying Blue and Accor Live Limitless (ALL). Flying Blue has transfer parity with KrisFlyer, and Business Class awards from Singapore to Europe start at 85,000 miles. With ALL, 2,000 points = €40, so there is an opportunity cost of 1.5 cents per KrisFlyer mile, roughly what I’d deem acceptable.

OCBC used to offer periodic transfer bonuses, but we haven’t seen one for some time now.

Regarding minimum conversion blocks:

Transfers for KrisFlyer miles must be in blocks of 25,000 OCBC$ (10,000 miles)

Transfers for all other programmes must be a minimum of 10,000 OCBC$ (2,000-4,000 miles/points), but subsequent conversions can be in blocks of 1,000 OCBC$ (200-400 miles/points)

A S$25 fee applies to all conversions.

Transfer Times

Points transfers are made through the OCBC app, under Rewards > Points Exchange.

Transfers to KrisFlyer are usually processed within 24 hours, while transfers to all other airline and hotel programmes should be more or less instant.

Other card perks

Bonus interest with OCBC 360 account

Spending at least S$500 per month on the OCBC Rewards Card will qualify for the Spend Bonus on the OCBC 360 Account.

Here’s the OCBC 360 Account’s current interest rate structure.

🏦 Revised OCBC 360 Structure

(From 1 May 26) First S$75K Next S$25K Salary 1% 2% Save 0.4% 0.4% Spend 0.25% 0.25% Wealth (Insure) 1% 1% Wealth (Invest) 2% 2% Base Interest 0.05% Max EIR 4.45% Additional Grow bonus of 1.2% p.a. available if minimum ADB at least S$250,000

Assuming you keep the full S$100,000 inside, the Spend Bonus works out to an additional S$250 per year in interest.

Terms and Conditions

Summary Review: OCBC Rewards Card

Apply 🦁 MileLion Verdict ☑ Take It

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On its own, the OCBC Rewards Card is of limited use because of the restrictive bonus whitelist. There are many other specialised spending cards out there which reward a wider range of spending.

But HeyMax changes everything. With HeyMax, the OCBC Rewards Card can earn 4 mpd on food delivery, groceries, activities, electronics, furniture, and petrol — basically anything you can buy a voucher for. And while it’s unfortunate that the quarterly 6 mpd promotion no longer covers HeyMax, major merchants like Lazada, Shopee and Watsons are still included.

OCBC also offers a decent variety of transfer partners, though given the ratios, only KrisFlyer, Flying Blue and Accor Live Limitless are really of any value.

That said, if my spending were more modest, I wouldn’t prioritise getting an OCBC Rewards Card. I would instead focus on using the Citi Rewards Card, HSBC Revolution Card, DBS Woman’s World Card and UOB Lady’s Card before bringing the OCBC Rewards Card into the picture. Both the Citi Rewards and DBS Woman’s World Card offer 4 mpd on almost all online spending, without the need for the HeyMax layer.

So that’s my review of the OCBC Rewards Card. What do you think?