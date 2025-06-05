Hilton has launched a new promotion for its Hilton for Business programme, which offers 5,000 bonus points per stay for up to three stays between now and 27 August 2025.

This is further stackable (and much more generous) than Hilton’s current Points Plus global promotion, which offers 1,000 bonus points per stay with no cap.

Hilton for Business offering 5,000 bonus points per stay

From 28 May to 27 August 2025, owners and employees of companies enrolled in Hilton for Business will earn 5,000 bonus points per stay, capped at three stays for the entire period.

Registration is required, and can be done via this link

No minimum stay length is required

Bonus points will be posted within 6-8 weeks of completing the stay

Your stay must be completed (i.e. check-out) by 27 August 2025 to qualify

You must book a Hilton for Business rate to qualify. These in any case are typically 2% cheaper than their respective standard flex, semi-flex and non-refundable counterparts.

For the avoidance of doubt, this promotion can be further stacked with the ongoing Points Plus promotion, which offers 1,000 bonus points per stay. Points Plus covers stays from 1 June to 15 August 2025, and registration is required.

I value Hilton points at 0.5 US cents each, so 5,000 bonus points is equivalent to a US$25 rebate per stay.

What is Hilton for Business?

Hilton for Business is open to small or medium-sized businesses anywhere in the world that do not have an existing corporate contract with Hilton.

Companies enrolled in Hilton for Business enjoy the following benefits:

A one-time bonus of 7,500 points after a programme member completes their first stay on a Hilton for Business rate

after a programme member completes their first stay on a Hilton for Business rate A recurring bonus of 5,000 points for every 10 nights stayed by a programme member on a Hilton for Business rate (capped at 1.5 million points per calendar year)

Hilton for Business rates are eligible to earn elite night credits and points, and enjoy elite benefits such as room upgrades or free breakfast. The guest receives their usual Hilton Honors points and elite night credit on their personal account, but will also accumulate additional points in the Hilton for Business account.

Registering for Hilton for Business

To register for Hilton for Business, visit this page and click “join for free”.

You’ll be asked for your existing Hilton Honors account details, since that will be the account through which the Hilton for Business account is managed. Next, you’ll create a business profile that includes your email domain, work email address, and company business address.

You must provide an email address that matches your company’s unique domain. For example, I would need to provide an @milelion.com email address. Free email accounts such as Gmail or Yahoo will not be accepted (there is no need for the address on your existing Hilton Honors account to have the same suffix as the company’s domain).

After submitting the form, you’ll receive a verification code in your work email, which you’ll need to complete registration.

At this point, you’ll receive an email titled “Welcome to Hilton for Business”.

This, counterintuitively, does not mean you’re approved yet. All it means is that the manual review process has started, which takes “up to three business days”. In my experience, it took a week.

When that process is completed, you’ll receive a second email titled “Welcome to Hilton for Business, [your name]”. This is the approval mail.

Once approved, you’ll be able to select Hilton for Business under the special rates (there’s also an easy toggle called “Travel for Business” that you can flick).

There’s no need to present proof of business registration or even an ACRA registration number for that matter. In that sense, the main barrier is the need to provide a company email address.

Conclusion

From now till 27 August 2025, Hilton for Business members can earn 5,000 bonus points per completed stay, up to a maximum of 15,000 bonus points.

All you need to do is register and book a Hilton for Business rate, and don’t forget- you can further stack this with the ongoing Hilton Points Plus global promotion for an extra 1,000 bonus points per stay.

If you run an SME, you should consider opening a free Hilton for Business membership if only to earn some bonus points.