Nerfed: Chocolate Visa Card cuts earn rate to 1 mpd, caps miles on “bill payments”

Back in February 2025, HeyMax partnered with Chocolate Finance to offer up to 2 Max Miles per S$1 on all spending on the Chocolate Visa Debit Card.

A 2 mpd rate isn’t particularly remarkable (especially with a S$1,000 monthly cap) but what grabbed headlines was the virtual lack of exclusion categories. Cardholders could earn miles even on charitable donations, education, hospital bills, government services, insurance premiums and utilities bills (and AXS, briefly!).

This ushered in a rather unprecedented era in the miles game, though as expected, it didn’t last long. Sure enough, Chocolate is now tightening the criteria for earning Max Miles.

From 1 July 2025, the earn rate for the Chocolate Visa Card will be slashed by 50% to 1 mpd— unless customers deposit at least S$100,000 into their Chocolate Finance account to keep the current 2 mpd rate.

Also, miles earned from bill payments will be capped at just 100 per month, though “bill payments” may be a misnomer. Chocolate is adopting a very broad definition of the term, which may even include some unexpected merchants!

Chocolate Visa cuts earn rates to 1 mpd

Till 30 June 25 From 1 Jul 25 First S$1,000 spend 2 mpd 1 mpd Above S$1,000 0.4 mpd 0.4 mpd

From 1 July 2025, the Chocolate Visa Card’s earn rate for the first S$1,000 spent per calendar month will be cut from 2 mpd to 1 mpd.

There is no change to the earn rate for spending above this amount, which remains at 0.4 mpd without any cap.

New cap on bill payments

From 1 July 2025, the Chocolate Visa Card will cap cardholders at earning a maximum of 100 miles per calendar month from bill payments.

Chocolate defines bill payments as transactions with the following MCCs.

MCC Category MCC 4900–4999

Utilities MCC 6300–6399

Insurance MCC 6513, 6531

Real Estate and Property Management MCC 7311–7399

Business Services MCC 8011–8099

Medical Services, Health Practitioners, Hospitals, Dentists MCC 9311–9399

Government Services For the avoidance of doubt, the 100 miles cap is shared among all categories

There’s good news, bad news, and very bad news.

The good news is that charitable donations and education have survived the cull. Cardholders can continue to earn miles on both these categories, without any monthly cap (though remember, any spend beyond S$1,000 is rewarded with just 0.4 mpd).

The bad news is that government services, hospitals (and all healthcare, for that matter), insurance and utilities are now capped at earning a paltry 100 miles per month. This also effectively kills off the possibility of using the Chocolate Visa Card with CardUp (MCC 6513 and 7399).

The very bad news is that this actually goes beyond bill payments. MCC 7399 isn’t just used by CardUp; it’s also used by Points.com, LifeMiles subscriptions, IHG Points + Cash bookings, and many random businesses. Heck, even Shopee has been known to code as 7399 on occasion!

Because of this, you’re going to want to be very diligent about checking your MCCs before making a purchase.

New Miles Multiplier feature

When the Chocolate x HeyMax partnership first launched, I said that it was only a matter of time before Chocolate started tying rewards to AUM. After all, there’s very little in this for Chocolate if people merely use it as passthrough, topping up their balance when they spend and not keeping anything inside otherwise.

Well that time has now come, and from 1 July 2025, Chocolate will introduce a Miles Multiplier feature that awards bonus Max Miles based on the monthly average balance (MAB) in your Chocolate Finance account.

Monthly Average Balance

(MAB)* Multiplier % <S$5K 0% S$5K to <S$10K 5% S$10K to <S$15K 10% S$15K to <S$20K 15% S$20K to <S$25K 20% S$25K to <S$30K 25% … … S$100K and above 100% *Includes both SGD and USD balances

Customers will earn a 5% multiplier for every S$5,000 MAB with Chocolate, capped at S$100,000 or 100%. For example, if John has a S$50,000 MAB with Chocolate and spends S$1,000 during the month, he will receive 500 bonus Max Miles (S$1,000 x 1 mpd x 50% multiplier).

In other words, Chocolate is requiring that customers maintain an MAB of S$100,000 to continue enjoying the 2 mpd that they currently earn.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Miles Multiplier applies to all spending on the Chocolate Visa Card, not just the first S$1,000. Bonus Max Miles will be automatically credited in the first week of the following month.

⚠️ Important: Match emails on accounts! The emails on your Chocolate Finance account and Max Miles accounts must match in order for miles to be credited properly. Take a moment to check this now, just in case

How much does money in Chocolate earn?

Amount Return Remarks First S$20K 3% p.a. Guaranteed Next S$30K 2.7% p.a. Guaranteed Above $50K 2.7% p.a. Non-guaranteed

Chocolate offers 3% p.a. on the first S$20,000 in the account, and 2.7% p.a. on the next S$30,000. These returns are guaranteed in the sense that Chocolate will top-up any shortfall, from now till 30 September 2025 or until Chocolate’s AUM reaches $1 billion, whichever comes first.

It’s worth noting that Chocolate has historically extended the top-up programme each time the expiry date has drawn near — it’s kind of their signature thing — but past performance future returns blah blah.

Chocolate aims to provide a 2.7% p.a. return on anything beyond S$50,000, though that’s not guaranteed.

I’ve never claimed to be any good with money, so I’ll leave it to the experts in the comments section to weigh in on whether Chocolate’s returns are compelling enough to park funds in the account. Suffice to say, I’d personally be looking at the S$50,000 tier.

And before anyone asks, money in Chocolate is not SDIC-insured, because Chocolate Finance is not a bank. That became readily apparent in March when the not-a-bank run took place (for the record, everyone who withdrew their money got all of it back).

Customer funds are custodised and kept separate from Chocolate’s operating capital, but if the lack of SDIC insurance causes you to lose sleep at night, then you’ll just have to live with giving up the Miles Multiplier.

Overview: Chocolate Visa Card

Chocolate Visa Card Chocolate Visa Card Apply here Income Req. None Annual Fee

None Earn Rate

2 mpd

(first S$1K per c. mth)

0.4 mpd

(>S$1K per c. mth) FCY Fee None

The Chocolate Visa Card has no minimum income requirement, and can be opened by anyone with a Chocolate Finance account (technically, you need a minimum balance of S$0.01 to apply for a card).

All transactions currently earn 2 Max Miles per S$1 on the first S$1,000 spent per month, and 0.4 Max Mile per S$1 subsequently, though that will be changing from July as I’ve already covered in this article.

What’s not changing is that all foreign currency (FCY) transactions will continue to be free of FCY transaction fees. They will be converted into SGD at the prevailing Visa rates, with no further markup.

Max Miles earned on this card can be converted to 28 airline and hotel loyalty programmes at a 1:1 ratio, without any fees. Alternatively, they can be redeemed against commercial airfares at a rate of 2 cents each.

Do refer to my detailed list of Chocolate-related FAQs below. I will be updating this document once the changes go live on 1 July 2025.

Conclusion

The Chocolate Visa Card will get a lot less sweet (dark chocolate?) from July, when it cuts its base earn rate in half and caps miles from bill payments at just 100 per month.

While the Miles Multiplier presents an opportunity to continue earning up to 2 Max Miles per S$1, the higher bonus tiers do require committing some significant capital to Chocolate, which you may or may not feel comfortable doing.

I think we all knew from the start that there was no way Chocolate’s existing rewards structure could continue indefinitely, though I was hoping it’d last for at least six months!

