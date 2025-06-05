Buy unlimited miles from 1.7 cents with the UOB Payment Facility

UOB has launched a new promotion for its UOB Payment Facility, allowing cardholders to purchase unlimited miles at a cost of 1.7 to 2.2 cents per mile. This offer is valid for payment applications approved by 31 August 2025.

While other platforms like Citi PayAll or CardUp offer cheaper ways to buy miles, they require you to make actual bill payments. In contrast, the UOB Payment Facility is essentially unrestricted—you can purchase as many miles as your credit limit allows, with no need to submit supporting documents or invoices.

However, it’s worth noting that this offer is pricier than UOB’s previous promotion, which ended on 31 May 2025 and offered miles at 1.6 to 1.8 cents each.

UOB Payment Facility promotion

From 2 June to 31 August 2025, UOB cardholders can purchase miles from 1.7-2.2 cents each through the UOB Payment Facility.

💳 UOB Payment Facility Rates

(One-time payment) Old Promo

(ended 31 May 25) New Promo

(from 1 Jun 25)

UOB Reserve Card UOB Reserve Card 1.9%

1.6% 1.9%

1.7% UOB Privilege Banking Card UOB Privilege Banking Card 2.2%

1.8% 2.2%

2% UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card 2.2%

1.8% 2.2%

2%

UOB PRVI Miles Card

(all versions) UOB PRVI Miles Card(all versions) 2.2%

1.8% 2.2%

2.1%

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card 2.2%

1.8% 2.2%

2.1%

All Other UOB Cards All Other UOB Cards 2.4%

1.8% 2.4%

2.2%



It’s important to note that the UOB Payment Facility runs almost perpetual discounts, making the regular rates largely theoretical.

This promotion is only available for one-time payments, where the full amount is charged to your next monthly card billing statement, together with the admin fee. The associated UNI$ will also be credited in a single lump sum.

As a reminder, all payments made via the UOB Payment Facility earn a flat rate of UNI$2.5 for every S$5 approved, regardless of card. In other words, the UOB Payment Facility earns 1 mpd with all UOB cards, instead of the regular earn rate.

Given a 1 mpd earn rate, the cost per mile is basically the admin fee, e.g. 1.8% means 1.8 cents per mile.

To illustrate, let’s say you hold a UOB PRVI Miles Card and want to buy 5,000 miles with the one-time payment option. Here’s how the process works:

1. Fill out the Fill out the online application form for the UOB Payment Facility ↓ 2. UOB charges your card for S$5,000, plus an admin fee of 2.1% (i.e. S$5,105 total) ↓ 3. UOB deposits S$5,000 cash into your designated bank account. The bank account need not be with UOB; you can choose any bank in Singapore ↓ 4. UOB awards you UNI$2,500 (note that the admin fee does not earn UNI$), which is equal to 5,000 miles ↓ 5. Your net cost is the admin fee of S$105, for which you received 5,000 miles. Your cost per mile is therefore 2.1 cents

Applications are processed within six working days.

Terms and conditions

The T&Cs for this promotion can be found here.

There are cheaper alternatives!

There are ways of buying miles for less through alternative bill payment platforms like CardUp or Citi PayAll.

For example, a UOB PRVI Miles Cardholder could buy miles from as little as 1.17 cents each with CardUp, depending on the type of payment.

Category

(Promo Code) Cost Per Mile

(UOB PRVI Miles Card @ 1.4 mpd) Tax

MCTAX25 1.17 ¢ Tax

MLTAX25R 1.23 ¢ Recurring Payments

REC185 1.30¢ Other Payments

OFF225 1.57¢

CardUp’s full list of 2025 promotions can be found in the article below.

Likewise, Citi PayAll is now offering 1.8 mpd on income tax payments, and 1.6 mpd on non-tax payments, with a minimum spend of S$6,000 on non-tax payments (waived for customers with a Citi banking relationship). This offers a cost per mile of 1.44 to 1.63 cents, depending on the overall mix of tax and non-tax payments.

So why would anyone be willing to buy miles through the UOB Payment Facility? Well, both CardUp and Citi PayAll require that payments be associated with a genuine economic transaction, such as rent or a helper’s salary. Transferring money to yourself does not count.

CardUp also requires documentation for most payments. Citi PayAll is more lax with the documentation requirement, but still has rules against paying yourself or overpaying taxes just to generate miles (I’m sure there are people who get away with this, but if you get caught that’s your problem).

Now, realistically speaking, most people should be able to find some sort of bill to pay through either platform, given their wide scope of coverage.

💰 Citi PayAll: Supported Payments Education Fees

Taxes

Rent

Insurance Premiums

Renovation Fees

Property Agent Fees

Wedding Expenses

Condo Management Fees

Child Care Services

Domestic Helper Service Fees

Donation or Charity Payment

Electricity Bills Event Management Fees

Membership Fees

Maintenance Fees

Medical Services

Payment for Retail Goods and Services

Parking

Professional Services Fees

Storage

Travel Expenses

Transport Fees

Utilities

💳 CardUp Supported Payments Car Loans

Condo & MCST

Education

Electricity (except SP Group)

Helper Salary

Insurance (except NTUC Income) Miscellaneous

Mortgage Loans

Renovation

Rent

Season Parking (except HDB)

Taxes

But if you’re lucky enough to have no bills in your life, then the UOB Payment Facility would be the next best alternative.

Another scenario where the UOB Payment Facility could come in handy is topping up your account to the next transfer block of 5,000 UNI$. For example, if you have 23,500 UNI$ in your account, you could charge S$3,000 to the UOB Payment Facility to earn another 1,500 UNI$, allowing you to transfer out a total of 25,000 UNI$ and avoid orphan points.

What can you do with UNI$?

UNI$ can be transferred to three frequent flyer programmes (though it’s really two, because converting points to AirAsia is like throwing them away) at the following ratio:

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(UNI$: Partner) 5,000 : 10,000 5,000 : 10,000 2,500 : 4,500

Transfers cost S$25 each, regardless of how many points are transferred. However, if you hold a UOB Reserve, UOB Visa Infinite Metal, UOB Visa Infinite or UOB Privilege Banking Card, you will enjoy free conversions of all UNI$, including those earned on the UOB PRVI Miles Card.

Conclusion

From now till 31 August 2025, UOB cardholders can purchase as many miles as they wish through the UOB Payment Facility at 1.7 to 2.2 cents apiece. While lower than the usual rates, this is not the cheapest way of buying miles, and those with legitimate bills to pay should be exploring CardUp and Citi PayAll instead.

Still, if you crave convenience, or if you’re dealing with an orphan block of UNI$, then this might be worth a look.