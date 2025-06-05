Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles status match: Get Sky Team Elite & Elite Plus perks

Back in August 2024, SkyTeam member Vietnam Airlines launched a status match campaign targeted at members of almost four dozen frequent flyer programmes, including Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer.
This offers an instant fast-track up to Lotusmiles Platinum, Vietnam Airlines’ second-highest tier, which comes with SkyTeam Elite Plus benefits like lounge access and extra baggage allowance.
Vietnam Airlines has now expanded the scope of the status match to include hotel loyalty programmes such as Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors.
This isn’t a free status match; you’ll need to pay an application fee starting from US$99. However, it could still be worth it depending on how much upcoming SkyTeam travel you have planned.
Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles status match
|Status Match
Elite members from other airline and hotel loyalty programmes can now apply for a match to Lotusmiles Titanium, Gold or Platinum.
An application fee ranging from US$99 to US$299 is chargeable. The exact fee depends on which tier you’re matching to, and whether you’re matching from airline or hotel status.
|Lotusmiles Tier
|Fee
(Match from airline)
|Fee
(Match from hotel)
|Titanium
|US$99
|US$99
|Gold
|US$159
|US$199
|Platinum
|US$299
|N/A
Do note that it’s more expensive to match hotel status compared to airline status, and matches from hotel status max out at Gold.
This is presumably because hotel status is relatively easier to attain, and can even be obtained through certain credit cards (for example, the AMEX Platinum Charge offers Hilton Gold status with no minimum stay requirement).
Once matched, status is valid for 12 months. During this period, you’ll need to requalify via the usual requirements to retain your status beyond the initial 12 months.
- Lotusmiles Titanium: 15,000 qualifying miles or 18 flight sectors
- Lotusmiles Gold: 30,000 qualifying miles or 27 flight sectors
- Lotusmiles Platinum: 50,000 qualifying miles or 45 flight sectors
What status will I be matched to?
Vietnam Airlines is matching status from a total of 47 airlines across Star Alliance and oneworld, including but not limited to the following:
|FFP
|Titanium
(Elite)
|Gold
(Elite)
|Platinum
(Elite Plus)
|British Airways
|Bronze
|Silver
|Gold
Gold Guest List
Premier
|Cathay Pacific
|Silver
|Gold
|Diamond
Diamond Plus
Invitation
|Emirates
|Silver
|Gold
|IO
Platinum
|Malaysia Airlines
|Silver
|Gold
|Platinum
|Qantas
|Silver
|Gold
|Chairman’s Lounge
Platinum
Platinum One
|Qatar Airways
|Silver
|Gold
|Platinum
|Singapore Airlines
|Silver
|–
|Gold
PPS
PPS Solitaire
|THAI Airways
|Silver
|–
|Gold
Platinum
|Turkish Airlines
|Classic Plus
|–
|Elite
Elite Plus
You can find the full list of frequent flyer programmes that will be matched here.
I’ve cleaned up my table by only showing the highest possible outcome, but do note that on the website, some programme tiers will appear in two columns.
For example, KrisFlyer Elite Gold appears in both the Gold and Platinum column. What this means is that you can choose which tier you want to match to (and pay the corresponding fee). If you’re a KrisFlyer Elite Gold and feel that Lotusmiles Gold is good enough for you, you can go for that. Otherwise, you can opt for Lotusmiles Platinum.
In addition to this, Vietnam Airlines will match status from seven hotel loyalty programmes, for a limited time.
|Hotel
|Titanium
(Elite)
|Gold
(Elite)
|Platinum
(Elite Plus)
|Accor
|Gold
Silver
|Diamond
Platinum
|N/A
|Hilton
|Gold
Silver
|Diamond
|Hyatt
|Discoverist
Explorist
|Globalist
|IHG
|Gold
Silver
|Diamond
Platinum
Royal Ambassador
|Marriott
|Gold
Silver
|Ambassador
Platinum
Titanium
|Radisson
|Premium
VIP
|Wyndham
|Gold
Platinum
|Diamond
What are the perks of Lotusmiles status?
Lotusmiles elite members enjoy extra privileges such as priority check-in, priority baggage handling, extra checked baggage, lounge access, and priority boarding on Vietnam Airlines and SkyTeam flights.
Naturally, you’ll want to aim for Platinum status, as this corresponds to the SkyTeam Elite Plus tier which grants lounge access and extra baggage privileges when travelling on other SkyTeam member airlines (for Gold, these benefits only apply when flying Vietnam Airlines).
However, the Lotusmiles programme is not great for redemptions, and I’d much rather credit my SkyTeam flights to a programme like Flying Blue. If you’re gunning for Lotusmiles status, now would be a good time to read up on FQTV and FQTS- basically a way of using status benefits from one FFP, while crediting miles to a different FFP.
Conclusion
Vietnam Airlines is currently offering a status match for members of 47 frequent flyer programmes including Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, as well as seven hotel chains.
Elite members in these programmes can be fast-tracked all the way to Lotusmiles Platinum, which comes with SkyTeam Elite Plus benefits.
The main barrier is the application fee, so you’ll want to look at your travel plans for the next 12 months and see whether they feature enough SkyTeam carriers to justify the cost.
I had ITA status match and was supposed to expire 2024, but auto extended to 2025. Seems like they keep extending , but when I tried to use for Vietnam airlines wasn’t recognized.
So ITA is hit and miss.
What you means Vietnam Airlines wasn’t recognized?
Rocky meant using ITA Airways FFP it was not recognized when flying on VNA.
ITA and VNA dont have any agreement even they are skyteam member… ITA also dont have any agreement with all Chinese Sky Team carrier.
Should also look at the SAS status match currently running for anyone that has status with BA/TK/LH/AY, since they are transitioning from Star Alliance to SkyTeam from tomorrow, September 1st onwards
https://travel-dealz.com/deal/sas-eurobonus-finnair-plus-match/