Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles status match: Get Sky Team Elite & Elite Plus perks

Back in August 2024, SkyTeam member Vietnam Airlines launched a status match campaign targeted at members of almost four dozen frequent flyer programmes, including Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer.

This offers an instant fast-track up to Lotusmiles Platinum, Vietnam Airlines’ second-highest tier, which comes with SkyTeam Elite Plus benefits like lounge access and extra baggage allowance.

Vietnam Airlines has now expanded the scope of the status match to include hotel loyalty programmes such as Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors.

This isn’t a free status match; you’ll need to pay an application fee starting from US$99. However, it could still be worth it depending on how much upcoming SkyTeam travel you have planned.

Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles status match

Elite members from other airline and hotel loyalty programmes can now apply for a match to Lotusmiles Titanium, Gold or Platinum.

An application fee ranging from US$99 to US$299 is chargeable. The exact fee depends on which tier you’re matching to, and whether you’re matching from airline or hotel status.

Lotusmiles Tier Fee

(Match from airline) Fee

(Match from hotel) Titanium US$99

US$99 Gold US$159 US$199 Platinum US$299 N/A

Do note that it’s more expensive to match hotel status compared to airline status, and matches from hotel status max out at Gold.

This is presumably because hotel status is relatively easier to attain, and can even be obtained through certain credit cards (for example, the AMEX Platinum Charge offers Hilton Gold status with no minimum stay requirement).

Once matched, status is valid for 12 months. During this period, you’ll need to requalify via the usual requirements to retain your status beyond the initial 12 months.

Lotusmiles Titanium: 15,000 qualifying miles or 18 flight sectors

15,000 qualifying miles or 18 flight sectors Lotusmiles Gold: 30,000 qualifying miles or 27 flight sectors

30,000 qualifying miles or 27 flight sectors Lotusmiles Platinum: 50,000 qualifying miles or 45 flight sectors

What status will I be matched to?

Vietnam Airlines is matching status from a total of 47 airlines across Star Alliance and oneworld, including but not limited to the following:

FFP Titanium

(Elite) Gold

(Elite) Platinum

(Elite Plus) British Airways Bronze Silver Gold

Gold Guest List

Premier Cathay Pacific Silver Gold Diamond

Diamond Plus

Invitation Emirates Silver Gold IO

Platinum Malaysia Airlines Silver Gold Platinum Qantas Silver Gold Chairman’s Lounge

Platinum

Platinum One Qatar Airways Silver Gold Platinum Singapore Airlines Silver – Gold

PPS

PPS Solitaire THAI Airways Silver – Gold

Platinum Turkish Airlines Classic Plus – Elite

Elite Plus

You can find the full list of frequent flyer programmes that will be matched here.

I’ve cleaned up my table by only showing the highest possible outcome, but do note that on the website, some programme tiers will appear in two columns.

For example, KrisFlyer Elite Gold appears in both the Gold and Platinum column. What this means is that you can choose which tier you want to match to (and pay the corresponding fee). If you’re a KrisFlyer Elite Gold and feel that Lotusmiles Gold is good enough for you, you can go for that. Otherwise, you can opt for Lotusmiles Platinum.

In addition to this, Vietnam Airlines will match status from seven hotel loyalty programmes, for a limited time.

Hotel Titanium

(Elite) Gold

(Elite) Platinum

(Elite Plus) Accor Gold

Silver Diamond

Platinum N/A

Hilton Gold

Silver Diamond Hyatt Discoverist

Explorist Globalist IHG Gold

Silver Diamond

Platinum

Royal Ambassador Marriott Gold

Silver Ambassador

Platinum

Titanium Radisson Premium

VIP Wyndham Gold

Platinum Diamond

What are the perks of Lotusmiles status?

Lotusmiles elite members enjoy extra privileges such as priority check-in, priority baggage handling, extra checked baggage, lounge access, and priority boarding on Vietnam Airlines and SkyTeam flights.

Naturally, you’ll want to aim for Platinum status, as this corresponds to the SkyTeam Elite Plus tier which grants lounge access and extra baggage privileges when travelling on other SkyTeam member airlines (for Gold, these benefits only apply when flying Vietnam Airlines).

However, the Lotusmiles programme is not great for redemptions, and I’d much rather credit my SkyTeam flights to a programme like Flying Blue. If you’re gunning for Lotusmiles status, now would be a good time to read up on FQTV and FQTS- basically a way of using status benefits from one FFP, while crediting miles to a different FFP.

Conclusion

Vietnam Airlines is currently offering a status match for members of 47 frequent flyer programmes including Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, as well as seven hotel chains.

Elite members in these programmes can be fast-tracked all the way to Lotusmiles Platinum, which comes with SkyTeam Elite Plus benefits.

The main barrier is the application fee, so you’ll want to look at your travel plans for the next 12 months and see whether they feature enough SkyTeam carriers to justify the cost.