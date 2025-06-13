KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes for July 2025 announced

Spontaneous Escapes have been announced for July 2025, with 30% off redemptions for selected Singapore Airlines flights in Business Class, Premium Economy Class and Economy Class.
Awards must be booked and ticketed by 30 June 2025, with travel from 1-31 July 2025.
If you’re new to all this, or simply need a refresher on the basics, be sure to check out my detailed guide to Spontaneous Escapes. Also be sure to check out KrisFlyer SEAT, a nifty tool that’s compiled every edition of Spontaneous Escapes to date- it’s useful when planning for future months!
My picks for this month
Here’s my picks for the month (do remember that deals may only be available in one direction):
- Bali in Economy/Business for 5,950/14,700 miles
- Bangkok in Economy/Business for 9,450/16,800 miles
- Hong Kong in Economy/Business for 11,550/23,800 miles
- Taipei in Economy for 11,550 miles
- Fukuoka, Tokyo Narita, Tokyo Haneda, Osaka, Nagoya and Seoul in Economy for 18,900 miles
- Male in Economy for 14,000 miles
- Johannesburg in Economy/Business for 20,300/39,550 miles
- Perth in Economy/Business for 15,050/28,350 miles
- Adelaide, Brisbane, Cairns in Business for 47,950 miles
- Brussels, Barcelona, Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Munich, Milan, Paris, Rome and Zurich in Economy for 29,400 miles
Full list of Spontaneous Escapes
Business & Economy Class
Premium Economy Class
Spontaneous Escapes: Ground Rules
Singapore Airlines shows Spontaneous Escapes awards under a special Promo category. This is the one you should select when making your booking (and if it doesn’t appear, that means there’s no availability remaining- though that doesn’t preclude it from reappearing later, so check back often).
Prior to COVID, Spontaneous Escapes were a subset of Saver awards. This created a problem, namely that if you wanted to book a regular Saver award (because it comes with a cancellation option, unlike Spontaneous Escapes awards), you couldn’t actually do it!
Now that Spontaneous Escapes are a separate category unto themselves, you have the freedom to choose to pay regular Saver prices if you so wish (thereby enjoying additional flexibility).
To understand the differences between the three award types, refer to the article below.
Spontaneous Escapes awards are strictly non-cancellable and non-changeable. Since no concession is made for travellers who cannot fly due to illness, the onus is on you to purchase travel insurance that covers miles & points bookings.
What if you have an existing award?
If you’ve already holding on to a confirmed award on a flight that is now under Spontaneous Escapes, you will need to:
- Book the Spontaneous Escapes rate
- Cancel the existing booking and pay the redeposit fee (US$75 for Saver, US$50 for Advantage)
I strongly recommend doing it in this order, in case the Spontaneous Escapes award space disappears in the meantime. It does mean you’ll need sufficient miles on hand, of course.
Depending on your luck, miles may be recredited immediately to your account, but can take up to 4-6 weeks. If you need them urgently, the CSO can put in a request to expedite the process, but YMMV.
Conclusion
Singapore Airlines Spontaneous Escapes for July 2025 are out, and if you manage to find something you like, be sure to ticket your awards by 30 June 2025 to enjoy the discounts.
What will you be booking for Spontaneous Escapes?