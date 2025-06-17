KrisShop offering 30% off redemptions with KrisFlyer miles

KrisShop has launched a new promotion which offers 30% off miles redemptions between now and 30 June 2025, with no minimum spend necessary.

Unlike previous promotions, which only covered Apple products or specific gadgets, this sale has no brand restrictions and covers everything sitewide. The only thing you cannot redeem with your KrisFlyer miles are e-gift cards.

KrisFlyer miles can normally be used to offset KrisShop purchases at a rate of 0.8 cents per mile, and this offer boosts the value to 1.14 cents. It’s still not as good as redeeming a flight, but if your miles are due to expire soon, this would be better than letting them go to waste!

KrisShop offering 30% off miles redemptions

From 16-30 June 2025, KrisShop customers can offset their purchases at a rate of 88 KrisFlyer miles = S$1 (1.14 cents per mile), a 30% discount to the usual 125 KrisFlyer miles (0.8 cents per mile).

At the time of check-out, you’ll be able to select how many miles you want to redeem, starting from a minimum of 1,000. The sliding scale allows you to enter the exact amount you wish to use, in intervals as small as 1 KrisFlyer mile.

Remember: only the miles portion is discounted; any cash portion remains at full price. KrisShop provides the following examples.

🛍️ Examples: KrisShop 30% off For the avoidance of doubt, during the Promotion Period, the relevant KrisFlyer miles redemption rate will be reduced by 30% from 125 KrisFlyer miles for approximately S$1 to 88 KrisFlyer miles for approximately S$1 spend for all eligible products, subject to minimum usage of 1,000 KrisFlyer miles per transaction. For illustration purposes: KrisFlyer Shopper A has completed a transaction on KrisShop.com with S$100 worth of eligible products (assuming no Shipping Charges are incurred for this transaction). KrisFlyer Shopper A paid $80 via cash payment (using valid credit and/or debit cards). KrisFlyer Shopper A will need to redeem 1,760 KrisFlyer miles for the remaining S$20 (being S$20 multiplied by 88 KrisFlyer miles).

KrisFlyer Shopper B plans to complete a transaction on KrisShop.com with S$100 worth of eligible products (assuming no Shipping Charges are incurred for this transaction). KrisFlyer Shopper B intends to pay $90 via cash payment (using valid credit and/or debit cards) and redeem KrisFlyer miles for the remaining purchase sum. KrisFlyer Shopper B will not be able to proceed with this transaction because this transaction fails to achieve the minimum usage of 1,000 KrisFlyer miles (the remaining S$10 multiplied by 88 = 880 KrisFlyer miles, which is less than the minimum usage requirement of 1,000 KrisFlyer miles per transaction).

At least the UX has improved. During previous promotions, KrisShop would show the cash price of participating items discounted by 30%, which caused a whole lot of confusion because it wasn’t actually possible to buy the items for cash— you had to redeem the full amount in miles to qualify. In other words, the cash price was imaginary.

Do note that any products purchased under this promotion cannot be returned or refunded. Only 1 to 1 product exchanges are allowed, subject to the KrisShop Platform and Sale Terms.

Terms and Conditions

The T&Cs for this 30% off KrisShop offer can be found here.

How does this compare to other options?

With the current promotion, here’s how the the value from using KrisFlyer miles on KrisShop compares with the other redemption options.

💰 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Value Redemption Option Value Per Mile ✈️ Award Flights with SIA or Partner Airlines 2+¢ 🛍️ Spend on KrisShop 1.14¢

0.80¢ ✈️ Cash + Miles with SIA or Scoot 0.95¢ 🚘 Book Hotels or Rental Cars on KrisFlyer vRooms ≥0.8¢ 🏨 Shangri-La Circle Conversion 0.74¢ 🏬 CapitaStar Conversion 0.70¢



🎡 Redeem Activities on Pelago 0.67¢

📱 Spend via Kris+ 0.67¢



🛒 yuu Rewards Club Conversion 0.66¢ 🏨 Accor Live Limitless Conversion 0.64¢



🛒 LinkPoints Conversion 0.60¢



🏨 Marriott Bonvoy Conversion 0.50¢



⛽ Esso Smiles Conversion 0.47- 0.67¢





1.14 cents per mile isn’t anywhere near as good as an award flight redemption, but it still compares favourably to other on-ground redemption options.

Remember: KrisFlyer miles resumed expiring from July 2023, so those with expiring balances and no intention to travel need to seriously consider their on-ground options or end up empty-handed.

Is the price realistic?

Of course, the 1.14 cents per mile valuation assumes the original retail price on KrisShop is realistic. To the extent that you can find the same item available elsewhere for less, then you’re getting less than 1.14 cents per mile.

For example, during a similar sale previously, a pair of Beats Studio Buds were listed on KrisShop with an original price of S$184.22 (S$200.80 after GST). After adjusting for the discount, you paid 16,119 miles (17,570 miles after GST).

This gives us a valuation of 1.14 cents per mile (S$184.22/16,119 miles or S$200.80/17,570 miles), but that only holds if the price on KrisShop is reflective of what you’d pay elsewhere.

In reality, that same pair of Beats can be bought on Amazon Singapore for S$159, which means your actual value is 0.90 cents per mile (S$159/17,570).

So be sure to comparison shop before pulling the trigger!

Other uses for expiring miles

If you find yourself with expiring miles on your hands, don’t forget that there’s other options for spending them. I’ve written a detailed guide that analyses each option, though ideally you’ll be burning your miles for flights well before expiry comes into the picture.

What card to use with KrisShop?

If you prefer to spend cash instead of miles with KrisShop, remember that KrisShop transactions code as MCC 5309 Duty Free Stores. Using the following cards will earn you an additional 2-4 mpd.

Do note the distinction between KrisShop.com and KrisShop on Kris+ for the Citi Rewards Card and AMEX KrisFlyer cards.

While the Citi Rewards Card will earn 4 mpd on KrisShop.com, it will only earn 0.4 mpd on KrisShop on Kris+. That’s because checkouts on Kris+ must be done via in-app payments, using a card linked to Apple Pay or Google Pay. This is excluded from the Citi Reward Card’s 4 mpd bonus (although pairing it with Amaze solves the problem).

Likewise, KrisShop.com transactions earn 2 mpd on the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend and AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card, but only the regular 1.2/1.1 mpd via Kris+. This has something to do with how the transactions are coded, since payment processing via Kris+ is different from KrisShop.

There is no such distinction for the rest of the cards.

Conclusion

KrisShop is now offering 30% off KrisFlyer miles redemptions for all items sitewide, with a minimum redemption of just 1,000 miles required.

This covers anything you can find on the site, except for e-gift cards. While 1.14 cents per mile is lower than what you’d get with an award flight, it at least boosts the usually-dismal value to something a bit more palatable.

Just keep in mind that KrisShop prices can be inflated to begin with, so it’s crucial you do comparison shopping first. And of course, I’d much prefer you use those miles on a flight redemption, rather than on the ground.