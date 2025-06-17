Accor Plus has launched a new sale that offers 3,000 bonus points (worth €60 or S$89) for new Accor Plus Explorer memberships. This effectively reduces the cost to S$329, or even as little as S$145 if you buy a membership from outside of Singapore!

Accor Plus members enjoy benefits including up to 50% off dining, 15% off drinks, up to two complimentary hotel nights, special room rates and 20 status nights each year of membership.

Accor Plus offering 3,000 bonus points for new members

From now till 2 July 2025, Accor Plus is offering 3,000 bonus points with the purchase of an Accor Plus Explorer membership.

ALL points can be used to offset the cost of stays, dining, spa treatments or other expenses charged to the room at a fixed rate of 2,000 points = €40 (~S$59), so the welcome offer is valued at €60 (~S$89).

It’s also possible to spend ALL points outside of a stay at participating dining venues, with a minimum redemption of 1,000 points.

What does an Accor Plus membership offer?

Accor Plus is a dining and lifestyle membership that offers members discounts on hotel stays and restaurants across Asia Pacific.

Standard Accor Plus benefits include:

10% off best available public rate

Up to 50% off member exclusive room rates with Red Hot Room offers

Up to 50% off dining across 1,400 restaurants in Asia Pacific 25% off dining: 1 member only 50% off dining: 1 member and 1 guest 33% off dining: 1 member and 2 guests 25% off dining: 1 member and 3 guests

15% off drinks bill in Asia

Member exclusive More Escapes stay packages

Early access to global Accor hotel sales

Members’ exclusive experiences

20 status nights each year

Some examples of participating Accor Plus restaurants in Singapore include Prego, Mikuni and Asian Market Café at the Fairmont, SKAI, The Stamford Brasserie, CLOVE, at Swissotel and The Cliff and Kwee Zeen at the Sofitel Sentosa Resort.

Don’t forget that your dining benefits apply overseas too, even on breakfast. You’ll often find that it makes more sense to book a non-breakfast rate and then purchase breakfast at 50% off at the hotel itself.

Stay Plus certificates are offered to Explorer (1x certificate) and Explorer Plus (2x certificates) members. Each Stay Plus certificate can be used for a one-night stay at participating hotels across Asia Pacific. Obviously, you’ll want to save this for a high-end chain like Sofitel or Mondrian, and steer clear of the cheaper ones.

Do note that Stay Plus nights are subject to blackout dates, and you may not always be able to get the hotel you want.

I’ve written a comprehensive guide to using your Stay Plus benefit, which can be found below.

The 20 status nights are granted each membership year, which means you automatically qualify for ALL Silver status so long as you have Accor Plus. A further upgrade to ALL Gold is possible by staying 10 more nights, or ALL Platinum with 40 more nights.

Status Status Nights Status Points Silver Silver 10 2,000

(€800 spend) Gold Gold 30 7,000

(€2,800 spend)

Platinum Platinum 60 14,000

(€5,600 spend)

Diamond Diamond N/A 26,000

(€10,400 spend)



Here’s a quick recap of the benefits available at each tier of ALL.

What about other countries?

Accor Plus memberships are available across Asia Pacific, but it’s an open secret by now that they’re not all priced the same. Depending on where you live, the cost of your membership could be significantly cheaper, or more expensive.

Here’s how much an Accor Plus Explorer membership would cost during this sale, by country.

Unfortunately, we in Singapore pay the highest fees of all. But given that many of the benefits such as dining discounts and free hotel nights are transnational, the question then becomes whether it’s possible to purchase an Accor Plus membership from outside your country of residence, yet use the benefits locally.

The answer is yes, but there are a few things to note about buying an Accor Plus membership from outside your country of residence.

First, even though you can view the prices of Accor Plus memberships outside your country of residence, you won’t be able to buy it unless your IP address matches. For example, if I try to visit www.accorplus.com/vn/registration…

…I’ll be automatically redirected to www.accorplus.com/sg/registration, since I’m currently in Singapore.

Using a VPN will help you circumvent this restriction. Simply select the country you wish to purchase from, then visit the relevant link in the table above.

Second, while the core benefits of Accor Plus are the same, each country also offers its own local vouchers, which include additional benefits such as a free birthday cake, room upgrades, spa treatment discounts or complimentary breakfast. In Singapore, members receive the following:

Complimentary Birthday Cake

30% discount on drinks for up to 4 pax

Group dining 3-10 pax: 50% discount at Fairmont and Swissotel hotel restaurants only

Group dining up to 6 pax: 50% discount at ibis and ibis Styles hotel restaurants only

Group dining up to 10 pax: 50% discount at Grand Mercure, Novotel and Mercure hotel restaurants only

Group dining up to 4 pax: 50% discount at Sofitel hotel restaurants only

Group dining up to 4 pax: 50% discount at Pullman hotel restaurants only

Needless to say, you won’t be getting the Singapore local vouchers if you purchase a membership from a different country.

Third, some of the local vouchers may be sent in hard copy form. You’ll need to provide a local mailing address to receive them, and if you don’t actually plan to travel to the country whose membership you bought, you’ll miss out on these too. That said, I understand that Accor Plus has digitised its vouchers, so this might not be an issue anymore.

Now, most people would argue that the savings involved, especially for someone based in Singapore, would justify sacrificing the local vouchers. After all, you still enjoy the core benefits, plus up to two free Stay Plus certificates. I’d tend to agree, though it’s good to be aware of nonetheless.

Which credit cards offer Accor Plus membership?

As a reminder, there’s currently three credit cards in Singapore which offer a complimentary Accor Plus membership.

Card Min. Income Annual Fee Tier StanChart Beyond Card

(Priority Private)

Apply

AMEX HighFlyer Card

AMEX HighFlyer Card S$30,000 S$400 Explorer

Apply

DBS Vantage Card

DBS Vantage Card S$120,000 S$599.50 Explorer

Apply

DBS Vantage Card S$120,000 S$599.50 Explorer

While the StanChart Beyond Card’s annual fee cannot be waived, fee waivers are possible for the AMEX HighFlyer and DBS Vantage Cards.

AMEX HighFlyer Card annual fee can be waived subject to an internal review that looks at your spending and tenure with American Express

DBS Vantage Card annual fee can be waived with a minimum spend of S$60,000 in a membership year

However, unlike the DBS Vantage Card, if your annual fee is waived for the AMEX HighFlyer Card, your Accor Plus Explorer membership will not be renewed.

Conclusion

Accor Plus has launched a sale that offers 3,000 bonus points for new membership sign-ups by 2 July 2025.

If you don’t mind missing out on some local vouchers, you could buy a membership from another country and save even more. At the time of writing, the lowest-priced membership is offered in the Philippines, and after factoring in the value of the bonus points, the effective cost of a membership is just S$145.