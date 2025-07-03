Earn 7 mpd (or more) on Esso petrol with Kris+

Esso was one of the original Kris+ merchants when the app launched back in 2018, but for years it was a burn-only option. That changed in February 2024 when Kris+ finally enabled earning, though the introductory rate of 0.5 mpd was underwhelming.

Thankfully, Kris+ has been periodically boosting the earn rate to 3 mpd, making it a much more attractive proposition. The last such promotion ended on 31 March 2025, but Kris+ has now brought it back till 30 July 2026 (yes, 30 July, not 31 July).

When stacked with the right credit card, you can now earn up to 7 mpd on Esso petrol, plus additional miles from Esso Smiles points.

Earn 3 mpd at Esso with Kris+

From 1 July 2025 onwards, Kris+ users can earn 3 mpd on petrol and diesel purchases at Esso, six times the previous rate of 0.5 mpd.

In addition to this, members of the free-to-join Esso Smiles programme will enjoy a 12% upfront discount when paying with Kris+. This discount only applies to petrol and diesel purchases, however, so any items from the mini-mart will need to be paid for separately.

Kris+ is also running an Esso x Mastercard challenge, which awards 2,000 KrisPay miles (S$20) to the first 2,000 users to register and make five transactions of at least S$70 each with a Mastercard credit or debit card by 31 August 2025. Registration can be done via the Kris+ app, under the Challenges section.

What card should you use to pay?

Miles from Kris+ are further stackable with credit card miles, and using the right card will earn an extra 3-4 mpd.

Do remember that the table above refers to the best credit cards to use for petrol via Kris+.

For example, paying in-store with a DBS Woman’s World Card would only earn you 0.4 mpd, but when paying with Kris+, you earn 4 mpd because the online spending category is triggered.

Likewise, paying in-store with a KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card would earn you 1.2 mpd, but when paying with Kris+, you earn 3 mpd because the Kris+ bonus is triggered.

❓ What about the Maybank World Mastercard? While the Maybank World Mastercard earns 4 mpd for petrol transactions in Singapore, this bonus is not valid for online spend, which Kris+ transactions will code as.

Extra miles from Esso Smiles

There is actually a triple dip opportunity here, because Esso Smiles points can be converted into KrisFlyer miles.

Every 1 litre of Esso petrol gives you 1 Smiles point, and Smiles points can be converted to KrisFlyer miles at the following rates.

Scheme Rate Flexi 150 points = 100 miles Auto 100 points = 100 miles

However, since 1 Smiles point can be worth up to 4 cents of petrol, the opportunity cost of redeeming miles is high. You would probably be better off using your Smiles points for petrol instead.

Smiles Redeem For Petrol Opportunity Cost 180 points S$5 2.78 cents

300 points S$10 3.33 cents

750 points S$30 4 cents



The exception is if you pump Synergy Supreme+, because in that case you earn both Smiles points and KrisFlyer miles.

For example, a driver pumping Synergy Supreme+ could earn:

3 mpd from Kris+

3-4 mpd from credit cards

2 miles per litre of Synergy Supreme+ (assuming he converts Esso Smiles points into miles)

Since miles are awarded based on litres pumped and not money spent, it’s hard to equate this in terms of mpd, but you’ll certainly earn more than 7 mpd if you go down this route.

Is it worth it?

Compared to the 12% discount offered to Kris+, Citi, DBS and OCBC cardholders enjoy a larger discount of 14-18% (even if you pay via Kris+ with a Citi, DBS or OCBC card, you’ll still get a 12% discount).

Pay with Esso Smiles Additional Discount +10% +2% +10% +4% +10% +4%

(+8% for Insignia and Vantage) +10% +4%

While the Kris+ discount is smaller, most people will find that the extra miles earned make it worthwhile.

Card Earn Rate Discount Cost Per Mile

(by using Kris+ instead of card) Citi PremierMiles 1.2 mpd 14% 0.39¢ OCBC Premier VI OCBC Premier VI 1.28 mpd 14% 0.40¢ Citi Prestige 1.3 mpd 14% 0.40¢ DBS Altitude DBS Altitude 1.3 mpd 14% 0.40¢ OCBC VOYAGE OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 14% 0.40¢ Citi ULTIMA Citi ULTIMA 1.6 mpd 14% 0.42¢ OCBC VOYAGE

(Premier, PPC, BOS) OCBC VOYAGE(Premier, PPC, BOS) 1.6 mpd 14% 0.42¢ DBS Vantage DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 18% 1.22¢ DBS Insignia DBS Insignia 1.6 mpd 18% 1.24¢ *Calculated on the basis of the alternative being 7 mpd and a 12% discount with Kris+



For example, if you’re a DBS Vantage Cardholder and pump S$100 of petrol:

Nett price after 18% discount: S$82

Mile earned from card @ 1.5 mpd: 123 miles

Suppose the alternative would have been paying with a DBS Woman’s World Card and Kris+. For the same S$100 of petrol:

Nett price after 12% discount: S$88

Mile earned from card @ 4 mpd: 352 miles

Miles earned from Kris+ @ 3 mpd: 264 miles

Total miles: 616 miles

Therefore, by choosing to use Kris+ instead of a naked card, you are paying an incremental S$6, and receiving an extra 493 miles. This works out to 1.22 cents per mile, as shown in the table above.

The opportunity cost depends on what your alternative card would be, but unless your value per mile is extremely low, Kris+ would be the better deal.

What card should you use for petrol?

Esso is just one of several petrol chains, of course, and if you’re pumping elsewhere, here’s my guide to navigating the tradeoff between miles and discounts.

Conclusion

Kris+ will be offering 3 mpd at Esso until 30 July 2026, stackable with up to 4 mpd extra from credit cards. While the discount with Kris+ is slightly lower than with bank cards, the extra miles you earn should be able to cover the difference.

Don’t forget that you can stack extra miles from the Esso Smiles programme if you choose to convert your points, or if you pump Synergy Supreme+, which gives an extra 1 mpd automatically.