Earn 7 mpd (or more) on Esso petrol with Kris+

Esso was one of the original Kris+ merchants when the app launched back in 2018, but for years it was a burn-only option. That changed in February 2024 when Kris+ finally enabled earning, though the introductory rate of 0.5 mpd was underwhelming.
Thankfully, Kris+ has been periodically boosting the earn rate to 3 mpd, making it a much more attractive proposition. The last such promotion ended on 31 March 2025, but Kris+ has now brought it back till 30 July 2026 (yes, 30 July, not 31 July).
When stacked with the right credit card, you can now earn up to 7 mpd on Esso petrol, plus additional miles from Esso Smiles points.
|S$5 for new Kris+ Users
|Get S$5 (in the form of 500 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction
Earn 3 mpd at Esso with Kris+
From 1 July 2025 onwards, Kris+ users can earn 3 mpd on petrol and diesel purchases at Esso, six times the previous rate of 0.5 mpd.
In addition to this, members of the free-to-join Esso Smiles programme will enjoy a 12% upfront discount when paying with Kris+. This discount only applies to petrol and diesel purchases, however, so any items from the mini-mart will need to be paid for separately.
Kris+ is also running an Esso x Mastercard challenge, which awards 2,000 KrisPay miles (S$20) to the first 2,000 users to register and make five transactions of at least S$70 each with a Mastercard credit or debit card by 31 August 2025. Registration can be done via the Kris+ app, under the Challenges section.
What card should you use to pay?
Miles from Kris+ are further stackable with credit card miles, and using the right card will earn an extra 3-4 mpd.
|⛽ Best Cards for Kris+ Petrol Spend
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
| UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max. S$1K per c. month, with Transport as bonus category
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max. S$2K per c. month*, with Transport as bonus category
|Amaze + Citi Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max. S$1K per s. month. 1% admin fee applies to all SGD payments
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max. S$1.5K per c. month
|UOB Visa Signature
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min. S$1K spend on petrol and local contactless in s. month. Max S$2K
|KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
|3 mpd
|No cap
|*Will be reduced to S$750 per bonus category from 1 August 2025
C. Month= Calendar Month, S. Month= Statement Month
Do remember that the table above refers to the best credit cards to use for petrol via Kris+.
For example, paying in-store with a DBS Woman’s World Card would only earn you 0.4 mpd, but when paying with Kris+, you earn 4 mpd because the online spending category is triggered.
Likewise, paying in-store with a KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card would earn you 1.2 mpd, but when paying with Kris+, you earn 3 mpd because the Kris+ bonus is triggered.
|❓ What about the Maybank World Mastercard?
|While the Maybank World Mastercard earns 4 mpd for petrol transactions in Singapore, this bonus is not valid for online spend, which Kris+ transactions will code as.
Extra miles from Esso Smiles
There is actually a triple dip opportunity here, because Esso Smiles points can be converted into KrisFlyer miles.
Every 1 litre of Esso petrol gives you 1 Smiles point, and Smiles points can be converted to KrisFlyer miles at the following rates.
|Scheme
|Rate
|Flexi
|150 points = 100 miles
|Auto
|100 points = 100 miles
However, since 1 Smiles point can be worth up to 4 cents of petrol, the opportunity cost of redeeming miles is high. You would probably be better off using your Smiles points for petrol instead.
|Smiles
|Redeem For Petrol
|Opportunity Cost
|180 points
|S$5
|2.78 cents
|300 points
|S$10
|3.33 cents
|750 points
|S$30
|4 cents
The exception is if you pump Synergy Supreme+, because in that case you earn both Smiles points and KrisFlyer miles.
For example, a driver pumping Synergy Supreme+ could earn:
- 3 mpd from Kris+
- 3-4 mpd from credit cards
- 2 miles per litre of Synergy Supreme+ (assuming he converts Esso Smiles points into miles)
Since miles are awarded based on litres pumped and not money spent, it’s hard to equate this in terms of mpd, but you’ll certainly earn more than 7 mpd if you go down this route.
Is it worth it?
Compared to the 12% discount offered to Kris+, Citi, DBS and OCBC cardholders enjoy a larger discount of 14-18% (even if you pay via Kris+ with a Citi, DBS or OCBC card, you’ll still get a 12% discount).
|Pay with
|Esso Smiles
|Additional Discount
|+10%
|+2%
|+10%
|+4%
|+10%
|+4%
(+8% for Insignia and Vantage)
|+10%
|+4%
While the Kris+ discount is smaller, most people will find that the extra miles earned make it worthwhile.
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Discount
|Cost Per Mile
(by using Kris+ instead of card)
|Citi PremierMiles
|1.2 mpd
|14%
|0.39¢
|OCBC Premier VI
|1.28 mpd
|14%
|0.40¢
|Citi Prestige
|1.3 mpd
|14%
|0.40¢
|DBS Altitude
|1.3 mpd
|14%
|0.40¢
|OCBC VOYAGE
|1.3 mpd
|14%
|0.40¢
|Citi ULTIMA
|1.6 mpd
|14%
|0.42¢
|OCBC VOYAGE
(Premier, PPC, BOS)
|1.6 mpd
|14%
|0.42¢
|DBS Vantage
|1.5 mpd
|18%
|1.22¢
|DBS Insignia
|1.6 mpd
|18%
|1.24¢
|*Calculated on the basis of the alternative being 7 mpd and a 12% discount with Kris+
For example, if you’re a DBS Vantage Cardholder and pump S$100 of petrol:
- Nett price after 18% discount: S$82
- Mile earned from card @ 1.5 mpd: 123 miles
Suppose the alternative would have been paying with a DBS Woman’s World Card and Kris+. For the same S$100 of petrol:
- Nett price after 12% discount: S$88
- Mile earned from card @ 4 mpd: 352 miles
- Miles earned from Kris+ @ 3 mpd: 264 miles
- Total miles: 616 miles
Therefore, by choosing to use Kris+ instead of a naked card, you are paying an incremental S$6, and receiving an extra 493 miles. This works out to 1.22 cents per mile, as shown in the table above.
The opportunity cost depends on what your alternative card would be, but unless your value per mile is extremely low, Kris+ would be the better deal.
What card should you use for petrol?
Esso is just one of several petrol chains, of course, and if you’re pumping elsewhere, here’s my guide to navigating the tradeoff between miles and discounts.
Conclusion
Kris+ will be offering 3 mpd at Esso until 30 July 2026, stackable with up to 4 mpd extra from credit cards. While the discount with Kris+ is slightly lower than with bank cards, the extra miles you earn should be able to cover the difference.
Don’t forget that you can stack extra miles from the Esso Smiles programme if you choose to convert your points, or if you pump Synergy Supreme+, which gives an extra 1 mpd automatically.
This article will only sway existing Esso customers to switch to Kris+. Other petrol suppliers such as Sinopec gives a much bigger cash discount upfront with possibility of 4mpd on the correct card used.
The bigger opportunity cost here is the potential discount one could have gotten from other petrol stations, such as Amex’s 21% discount at spc, or the 24% – 29% discount at Sinopec. Once this is factored in, the cost of miles can be quite substantial.
amex earns no rewards at SPC. sinopec has so few stations that most people will incur travel costs.
Esso has also been regularly having 23% promotions regardless of which credit card you use. This is also stackable with the vouchers they give out in the app. All that plus the Kris+ promotion makes it quite worthwhile imo.
Might be helpful to point out that Esso very frequently gives a 23% discount off all Synergy fuels – this has happened almost every other weekend in the past 3 months (11 April, 25 April, 9 May, 22 May, most recently 30 June). They sporadically give fuel vouchers in the app too. So there is a frequent and realistic chance to quintuple-dip with little to no opportunity cost – 23% fuel discount + fuel voucher + Kris+ miles + cc miles + KF miles (for Supreme+)
Warning: Not worth it
You are getting 7mdp and 12% vs sinopac that’s giving 4mdp but 25%
In no world is extra 3MPD worth throwing away 13% immediate cash discount
Don’t be penny wise pound foolish
this assumes the two are next to each other. but there are so few sinopec locations in SG. is it worth driving the extra distance and queueing?
that to me is the penny wise pound foolish.