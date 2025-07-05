Search
DBS Takashimaya AMEX offering S$80 welcome gift for existing DBS cardholders

Aaron Wong
2

From now to 31 August 2025, get S$80 cashback when you apply for a DBS Takashimaya Card- even if you're already a DBS/POSB cardholder.

The DBS Takashimaya AMEX has the unique distinction of being the only DBS card to consistently extend a welcome offer even to existing DBS cardholders.

This could be extremely lucrative back in the day, but unfortunately, it’s become less compelling over time. The most recent promotion, which ended on 30 June 2025, offered a mere S$60 worth of Takashimaya vouchers— hardly Christmas!

If it’s any consolation, the latest deal marks an improvement, with S$80 cashback available to existing DBS/POSB cardmembers who spend at least S$300 within 30 days of approval.

It’s better than nothing, since signing up for an additional card with other banks normally leaves you empty-handed.

DBS Takashimaya AMEX Card new welcome offer

Existing DBS/POSB cardmembers who apply and receive approval for a DBS Takashimaya AMEX Card from 1 June to 31 August 2025 will receive S$80 cashback.

For the avoidance of doubt, this welcome offer is not available for the DBS Takashimaya Visa Card.

❓ Definitions
  • New DBS/POSB cardmembers: Customers who do not currently hold a principal DBS/POSB credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months
  • Existing DBS/POSB cardmembers: Customers who currently hold a principal DBS/POSB credit card, and have not cancelled a principal DBS Takashimaya AMEX/Visa in the past 12 months

A minimum spend of S$300 within 30 days of approval is required at:

  • Takashimaya Department Store (excluding Cold Storage, Food Village, selected food merchants at B2 Food Hall, alteration, shoe repair, dry-cleaning, delivery and any other services)
  • Takashimaya Online Store
  • Participating speciality stores at Takashimaya Shopping Centre

There is no cap on the maximum number of eligible applicants. The first year’s annual fee is waived, so it’s basically free money if you meet the eligibility criteria.

In addition to this, new DBS/POSB cardmembers will enjoy a further S$100 cashback, for a total of S$180 cashback.  However, if you meet the new cardmember definition, this should not be the first DBS card you apply for. Instead, you should take advantage of a different DBS welcome offer, then apply for the DBS Takashimaya AMEX subsequently.

For example, new cardmembers can currently enjoy S$500 eCapitaVouchers, Sony PlayStation 5 consoles, Dyson gadgets or other gifts when they sign up for a DBS/POSB card via SingSaver. This is far superior to S$180 cashback!

Qualifying spend period

Cardholders will need to make a minimum qualifying spend of S$300 within 30 days from the date of approval.

For example, if your card is approved on 15 March 2025 the qualifying spend period is 15 March to 14 April 2025.

When will the gift be credited?

The welcome gift will be credited within three months from the end of the qualifying spend period.

Terms and conditions

The full T&Cs for the DBS Takashimaya AMEX card welcome offer can be found here.

Conclusion

The DBS Takashimaya AMEX is now offering S$80 cashback to existing DBS/POSB cardmembers, an improvement over the previous offer of S$60 worth of Takashimaya vouchers.

However, those who meet the new DBS/POSB cardmember definition should be applying for another card first, since there are better offers to be found elsewhere. The current SingSaver deal, for instance, gives S$500 eCapitaVouchers or other gifts. You can subsequently apply for a DBS Takashimaya AMEX as an existing customer and still enjoy some cashback.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Earn up to 9 mpd on Pelago bookings for July 2025

Comments

2 COMMENTS

Syok

Participating speciality stores at Takashimaya Link is a 404

Aaron Wong

unfortunately, that’s the link that DBS provides in their T&Cs

