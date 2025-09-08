AMEX HighFlyer Card launches up to 43,000 points welcome offer

American Express has launched a new welcome offer for the AMEX Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card (also known as the AMEX HighFlyer Card), which is valid for applications approved by 30 September 2025.

During this period, applicants who pay the S$400 annual fee and spend S$3,000 within 60 days of approval can choose between:

43,000 bonus HighFlyer points, or

or 10,000 bonus HighFlyer points + Apple iPad 11-inch (A16) Wi-Fi 128GB

HighFlyer points can be instantly converted into KrisFlyer miles at a 1:1 ratio, so this is an opportunity to buy miles at 0.93 cents each.

Cardholders will also enjoy standard benefits such as a complimentary Accor Plus Explorer membership (which is due to become ALL Accor+ Explorer from October 2025).

However, it’s definitely worth pointing out that the AMEX HighFlyer Card received a huge nerf in April 2025, where its earn rates were cut, its airport lounge benefit removed, and its annual fee hiked to S$400.

Given these changes, the card is best viewed as a first-year-only proposition, where the welcome bonus helps to offset the annual fee.

AMEX HighFlyer Card welcome offer

Apply T&Cs

👍 No minimum business size required While the AMEX HighFlyer Card is meant for businesses, there’s no minimum turnover or number of employees required to apply. If you’re running a home business, giving tuition or engaged in some other side hustle, setting up a sole proprietorship or LLC would qualify you to apply. Do note that you must be earning at least S$30,000 per annum to qualify for a card, as per MAS regulations. This need not come from the business itself; for example, I could earn S$30,000 from my day job with Company A, and have a separate side hustle with my own Company B. I can then apply for a HighFlyer Card by virtue of Company B, using Company A’s payslips.

Customers who are approved for an AMEX HighFlyer Card between 31 July to 30 September 2025 can choose between the following gifts:

Gift 1: 43,000 bonus HighFlyer points

43,000 bonus HighFlyer points Gift 2: Apple iPad 11″ A16 WiFi 128GB + 10,000 bonus HighFlyer points

A minimum spend of S$3,000 within the first 60 days is required, and the S$400 annual fee must be paid.

There is no requirement that you be new-to-AMEX; the offer applies even if you hold an existing AMEX consumer card. However, you must not have cancelled a principal AMEX HighFlyer Card in the past 12 months.

The welcome bonus is on top of the 3,600 base HighFlyer points which would normally be earned for spending S$3,000.

What counts towards qualifying spending?

A minimum qualifying spend of S$3,000 must be made within 60 days of approval, and consists of all online and offline retail transactions, whether in SGD or foreign currency.

The following transactions are excluded.

❌ AMEX HighFlyer Card Exclusions Charges processed and billed prior to the Enrolment Date or charges prepaid on any Card Account prior to the first billing statement for that Card Account following the Enrolment Date

Cash Advance and other cash services

Finance charges – including Line of Credit charges and Credit Card interest charges

Late payment and collection charges

Tax refunds from overseas purchases

Balance Transfer

Instalment plans, except where American Express determines otherwise

Annual membership fees

Amount billed for purchase of HighFlyer Points to top-up your points balance

Purchase and top-up charges for EZ-Link cards using American Express Cards

Bill payments and all transactions via SingPost (e.g. SAM kiosks, mobile app, online portal)

Payments to insurance companies (except payments made for insurance products purchased through American Express authorized channel)

Payments to Singapore Petroleum Company Limited (SPC) service stations

Payments for public transit in Singapore, including transactions on public trains and buses, and all transactions bearing the merchant description “BUS/MRT”

Payments for the purpose of stored value card purchase / load / top-ups and/or the topping-up or loading of currency (or equivalent) for digital wallets, including but not

limited to GrabPay and ShopeePay (with effect from 30 September 2025)

Payments to utilities merchants

Payments to public/restructured hospitals, polyclinics and other public/restructured h ealthcare institutions and facilities

Transactions relating to education and other non-profit purposes (including charitable donations)

Charges at merchants or establishments that are excluded by American Express at its sole discretion and notified by American Express to you from time to time

The key exclusions to highlight are insurance premiums, SPC transactions, GrabPay top-ups, utilities and public hospitals.

While CardUp is not an exclusion category for American Express cards in general, do note that the AMEX HighFlyer Card is blocked from the platform due to internal compliance restrictions.

When will the welcome gift be received?

All bonus HighFlyer points and the Apple iPad (if selected) will be awarded approximately 10 weeks from the date that customers meet the qualifying spend and pay the annual fee.

Is it worth it?

The AMEX HighFlyer Card really only has two things going for it: its welcome offer, and the Accor Plus Explorer membership.

Here’s an indication of how much each welcome gift is worth, based on a value of 1.5 cents per mile.

Gift Value Gift 1

43,000 HighFlyer points Equivalent to 43,000 KrisFlyer miles, worth S$645 at a value of 1.5 cents per mile, or used to offset up to S$430 worth of airfares Gift 2 10,000 HighFlyer points

Apple iPad 11-inch (A16) WiFi 128GB Equivalent to 10,000 KrisFlyer miles, worth S$150 at a value of 1.5 cents per mile, or used to offset up to S$100 worth of airfares

RRP: S$499

Given the S$400 annual fee, Gift 1 is basically an opportunity to buy miles at 0.93 cents each, before taking into account the value of the Accor Plus membership.

The Accor Plus Explorer membership usually retails for S$418 a year, though from 1 October 2025 it becomes an ALL Accor+ Explorer membership, which retails at S$299. Be sure to read my separate piece below which discusses the good and bad of the rebrand.

AMEX HighFlyer Cardholders also enjoy savings on Google/Meta ads, AWS bills and Mailchimp credits, though most of these require signing up via specific digital agencies (as opposed to making direct payments), so I don’t consider them all that attractive.

Terms and Conditions

The T&Cs of this welcome offer can be found here.

Overview: AMEX HighFlyer Card

Apply Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Points Validity 3 years Annual Fee S$400

Min. Transfer N/A Miles with

Annual Fee 6,000 Transfer Partners 1 FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee None Local Earn 1.2 mpd Points Pool? N/A FCY Earn 1.2 mpd Lounge Access? No Special Earn 2 mpd on SIA Group Airport Limo? No Cardholder Terms and Conditions

AMEX HighFlyer Cardmembers earn 1.2 HighFlyer points per S$1 on all local and overseas transactions, and 2 HighFlyer points per S$1 on Singapore Airlines and Scoot tickets, as well as KrisShop purchases.

Cardholders can earn an extra 6 HighFlyer points per S$1 for booking selected Singapore Airlines fare classes, broken down into:

The usual 5 HighFlyer points per S$1 awarded to all HighFlyer members

A bonus 1 HighFlyer point per S$1 awarded to HighFlyer members with the AMEX HighFlyer Card

Note that these 6 HighFlyer points per S$1 are not awarded on tickets issued in the V or K booking classes (Economy Lite). Tickets issued in the Q or N booking classes (Economy Value) will only be eligible for 50% accrual of HighFlyer points. HighFlyer points are not earned on award redemptions, so if you’re using the AMEX HighFlyer Card to pay for taxes and surcharges on award tickets, you’ll earn just 2 mpd.

✈️ What is HighFlyer? HighFlyer is Singapore Airlines’ loyalty program for SMEs. The program is free to join and does not require any minimum spend commitment; all you need to sign up is an ACRA business registration number.

While there was previously a limit of five nominees per HighFlyer account, that cap was removed on 1 July 2024. Each nominee can receive a maximum of 150,000 miles per calendar year from HighFlyer points transfers.

What can you do with HighFlyer points?

In addition to KrisFlyer miles redemptions, HighFlyer points can also be used for the following options.

Item Cost 12-month KrisFlyer Elite Gold membership 100,000 points LoungeKey pass 6,500 points S$50 KrisShop voucher S$50 KrisShop voucher 6,250 points S$10 off SIA tickets or S$10 Scoot voucher 1,050 points Award flights on Lufthansa Group Award chart SIA Academy courses Not stated

Conclusion

From now till 30 September 2025, new applicants for the AMEX HighFlyer Card can choose between 43,000 bonus HighFlyer points or 10,000 bonus HighFlyer points and an Apple iPad.

Together with the Accor Plus membership, this could potentially make the first year worthwhile, but the card is now a lot weaker following the nerf to its earn rates earlier this year. Moreover, I don’t think it offers enough to warrant renewing from the second year onwards, unless perhaps you really need an SME-focused corporate card (and using personal cards isn’t an option).