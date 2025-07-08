Kris+ offering 25% milesback on selected voucher redemptions

Kris+ has launched a new promotion that offers 25% milesback on selected voucher redemptions made by 15 July 2025.

While it’s normally not a good idea to burn miles through Kris+, this promotion boosts the value to as high as 1.67 cents per mile at eateries and cafes such as Bangkok Jam, Tanglin Cookhouse and Huggs Coffee. If you fancy these places and have expiring miles, I can think of far worse uses for them!

S$5 for new Kris+ Users Get S$5 (in the form of 750 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

25% milesback on selected Kris+ vouchers

From 2-15 July 2025, Kris+ users will enjoy 25% milesback on selected voucher redemptions.

Registration is required, and can be done via the Challenges section of the app. You won’t earn any milesback on transactions made before registration, so don’t forget!

While there are some deals for specific items (like a box of four HK egg tarts from Joy Luck Teahouse), the cash vouchers offer better flexibility. I’ve listed these in the table below, with the prices net of the 25% milesback.

Voucher KrisPay Miles

(after 25% milesback) Value per Mile S$50 Anglo Indian Cafe & Bar 3,000 miles 1.67 S$50 Herschel Supply Co 3,000 miles 1.67 S$50 Nalan Restaurant 3,000 miles 1.67 S$50 Fish Mart Sakuraya 3,187 miles 1.57 S$20 Joy Luck Teahouse 1,275 miles 1.57 S$25 Tai Cheong Bakery 1,594 miles 1.57 S$12 Toss & Turn 788 miles 1.52 S$12 Workspace Grains and Cafe 788 miles 1.52 S$50 Bangkok Jam 3,375 miles 1.48 S$50 8 Korean BBQ (The Central) 3,375 miles 1.48 S$50 Suki-Ya 3,375 miles 1.48 S$50 Tajimaya Yakiniku 3,375 miles 1.48 S$50 Tanglin Cookhouse 3,375 miles 1.48 S$50 Typhoon Cafe 3,375 miles 1.48 S$50 Suki-Ya KIN 3,375 miles 1.48 S$50 Kelim Dakdoritang 3,375 miles 1.48 S$40 Queic by Olivia 2,700 miles 1.48 S$30 Tongue Tip Lanzhou Beef Noodles 2,025 miles 1.48 S$20 Edith Patisserie 1,350 miles 1.48 S$10 Huggs Coffee 675 miles 1.48 S$10 Joy Luck Teahouse 675 miles 1.48

There is no cap to the milesback you can earn through this campaign, but do note that the 25% rebate will only be credited within 14 days after the promotion period ends, i.e. by 29 July 2025.

You will have six months to spend these KrisPay miles, and they cannot be transferred into KrisFlyer.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

How does this compare to other redemption options?

If you’re like any of the participating merchants, then cashing out KrisFlyer miles at 1.48 to 1.67 cents isn’t the worst idea- especially if they’re expiring soon.

This is significantly higher than the regular 1 cent per mile you’d receive for spending KrisFlyer miles on Kris+, or on KrisShop, Pelago, or Scoot and Singapore Airlines commercial tickets (remember, the value across all these platforms has been harmonised to 1 cent with effect from 1 July 2025).

💰 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Value

Redemption Option Value Per Mile ✈️ Award Flights with SIA or Partner Airlines 2+¢ 🛍️ Cash + Miles for SIA and Scoot, KrisShop, Pelago, Kris+ 1¢ 🚘 Book Hotels or Rental Cars on KrisFlyer vRooms ≥0.8¢ 🏨 Shangri-La Circle Conversion 0.74¢ 🏬 CapitaStar Conversion 0.70¢



🛒 yuu Rewards Club Conversion 0.66¢ 🏨 Accor Live Limitless Conversion 0.64¢



🛒 LinkPoints Conversion 0.60¢



🏨 Marriott Bonvoy Conversion 0.50¢



⛽ Esso Smiles Conversion 0.47- 0.67¢





What card should I use with Kris+?

If the voucher doesn’t cover the entire value of your purchase, you’ll be able to use your credit card to cover the balance.

In general, Kris+ retains the MCC of the underlying merchant (though there are some exceptions, most notably for travel agencies), so you can use whatever card you’d normally use for that particular merchant.

When in doubt, the following cards are the safest to use with Kris+, as they earn 3-4 mpd regardless of Kris+ merchant.

However, there are also other cards you can use for dining or retail that will earn up to 4 mpd, such as the HSBC Revolution or UOB Lady’s Cards. Refer to the post below for more details.

Don’t forget that all Kris+ payments must be made in-app via Apple or Google Pay.

Conclusion

From now till 15 July 2025, Kris+ is offering 25% milesback on selected voucher redemptions, which boosts the value per mile to as high as 1.67 cents.

Of course, the real value boils down to how much you like the participating merchants (and whether those merchants are offering any discounts through other payment channels), but if you find something that you like — and have expiring miles — then this might be worth exploring.