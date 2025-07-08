Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (July 2025)

Here’s The MileLion’s monthly roundup of the latest credit card sign-up bonuses in Singapore for July 2025.

If you have any big ticket spending coming up, these bonuses could be an opportunity to rack up some extra miles or gifts, so plan your spending accordingly!

Primer: Sign-up Bonuses 👉 Primer: Sign-Up Bonuses A sign-up bonus can be summarised as: spend S$X within Y days to get Z miles While some cards offer miles with the payment of the annual fee, I’m only looking at offers with a spending component, since this lets you earn miles as a by-product of spending. Some questions to ask before getting started: Should I cancel any of my existing cards so I can regain new-to-bank status? The best offers are typically reserved for new-to-bank customers, defined as those who don’t hold a principal credit card with a given bank, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months (this can be as short as 6 months for some; refer to the definition in the T&Cs) If you have only one card with a given bank and don’t use it, consider cancelling it so you can start the clock on resetting your new-to-bank status

When do I expect my payments to be due? Credit card sign-up bonuses require you to spend a certain amount in a given time period, usually 30, 60, or 90 days By timing your applications around your payment dates, you stand a better chance of meeting the minimum spend

[For those with a partner] Can we leverage “two-player” mode? If your spending is significant, then each of you could sign up for a principal card to enjoy the same bonus twice If your spending is not so large, then one of you could sign up for a principal card and give the other a supplementary card, so as to pool your spending Remember, you can only transfer miles to the principal cardholder’s frequent flyer account. However, KrisFlyer allows you to redeem miles for friends and family, so this won’t be that big a deal



At a glance: Current sign-up bonuses

Here’s a summary of the current sign-up bonuses on the market, presented two ways:

Payoff ratio Cost per mile

Payoff ratio refers to the bonus miles divided by total spend (excluding annual fee). Basically: what’s the bang for your buck? For every S$1 of spend, how many miles do you get?

On that basis, here are the best sign-up offers.

💳 Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses

(sorted by payoff ratio ) Spend (AF) Miles^ Payoff

DBS Altitude Card Apply

Ends 31 Aug 25

S$800

(S$196)* 38K

NTB

47.5 StanChart Journey

Apply

Ends 30 Sep 25

S$800

(S$196)* 30K + S$180

NTB

37.5

Citi Premier Miles Apply

Ends 31 Jul 25

S$800

(S$196)* 30K

NTB

37.5

HSBC T1 Card Apply

Ends 31 Aug 25

S$1K

(S$196) 33.6K

NTB

21.6K

ETB 33.6

NTB

21.6

ETB

Citi Prestige

Apply

Ends 31 Jan 26

S$2K

(S$652) 57K

NTB

ETB

28.5

StanChart VI

Apply (NTB)

Apply (ETB)

Ends 30 Sep 25 S$2K

(S$600) 50K + S$100

NTB

50K

ETB

25 Citi Rewards

Apply

Ends 31 Jul 25

S$800

(FYF) 16K

NTB

20

UOB VI Metal Apply

Ends 31 Aug 25

S$4K

(S$654) 80K

NTB

40K

ETB

20

NTB

10

ETB



AMEX KF Ascend Apply

Ends 30 Jul 25

S$2K

(S$398) 37.6K + S$50

NTB

27.6K + S$50

ETB

18.8

NTB

13.8

ETB

HSBC Premier MC

HSBC Premier MC Apply

Ends 15 Aug 25

S$4K

(N/A) 65K

NTB

ETB

16.3 AMEX Plat Charge

Apply

Ends 30 Jul 25

S$8K

(S$1,744) 93.8K + S$50

NTB

ETB

11.7 StanChart Beyond

Apply

Ends 31 Aug 25 S$20K

(S$1,635) 100K

NTB

ETB

5 ^Does not include base miles

*Fee waiver option available, with smaller number of bonus miles. See below for full details.

NTB New-to-bank customer | ETB Existing customer

Cost per mile refers to the annual fee divided by bonus miles. If you need to pay an annual fee as part of the sign-up bonus, you’re essentially paying for miles— the question is, how much?

On that basis, here are the best sign-up offers.

💳 Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses

(sorted by cost per mile ) Spend (AF) Miles^ Cost Per Mile Citi Rewards

Apply

Ends 31 Jul 25 S$800

(FYF) 16K

NTB

– HSBC Premier MC

HSBC Premier MC Apply

Ends 15 Aug 25

S$4K

(N/A) 65K

NTB

ETB

– StanChart Journey

Apply

Ends 30 Sep 25

S$800

(S$196)* 30K + S$180

NTB

0.05

DBS Altitude Card Apply

Ends 31 Aug 25

S$800

(S$196)* 38K

NTB

0.52

HSBC T1 Card Apply

Ends 31 Aug 25

S$800

(S$196) 33.6K

NTB

21.6K

ETB 0.58

NTB

0.91

ETB

Citi Premier Miles

Apply

Ends 31 Jul 25 S$800

(S$196)* 30K

NTB

0.65

UOB VI Metal Apply

Ends 31 Aug 25

S$4K

(S$654) 80K

NTB

40K

ETB

0.82

NTB

1.64

ETB



AMEX KF Ascend Apply

Ends 30 Jul 25

S$2K

(S$398) 37.6K + S$50

NTB

27.6K + S$50

ETB

0.93

NTB

1.26

ETB

Citi Prestige

Apply

Ends 31 Jan 26 S$2K

(S$652) 57K

NTB

ETB

1.14 StanChart VI

StanChart VI Apply (NTB)

Apply (ETB)

Ends 30 Sep 25 S$2K

(S$600) 50K + S$100

NTB

50K

ETB

1.00

NTB

1.20

ETB

StanChart Beyond

Apply

Ends 31 Aug 25 S$20K

(S$1,635) 100K

NTB

ETB

1.64 AMEX Plat Charge

Apply

Ends 30 Jul 25 S$8K

(S$1,744) 93.8K + S$50

NTB

ETB

1.81 ^Does not include base miles

*Fee waiver option available, with smaller number of bonus miles. See below for full details.

NTB New-to-bank customer | ETB Existing customer



Ultimately, both sets of ranking criteria have a common shortcoming: they only look at miles. Some of these cards have additional benefits like free hotel nights or airport lounge access, which you’ll also need to factor in.

Therefore, it’s always advisable to read through each of the sign-up bonus articles and The MileLion’s Card Reviews before coming to a decision.

AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend

AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend

(Offer Ends: 30 Jul 25)

Apply

New Existing Annual Fee S$397.85

(must be paid)

S$397.85

(must be paid)

Spend S$2,000

S$2,000 Spend Period 90 days 90 days Base Miles 2,400 2,400 Bonus Miles 37,600 + S$50 27,600 + S$50 Total Miles 40,000 + S$50 30,000 + S$50 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal AMEX consumer card (DBS, Citi and UOB-issued AMEX cards do not count, nor does the AMEX HighFlyer Card) and have not cancelled an AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend Card in the past 12 months

Existing customers are defined as those who have not cancelled an AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend Card in the past 12 months



New-to-AMEX cardholders who apply and receive approval for an AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend by 30 July 2025 will receive 37,600 bonus miles + S$50 when they pay the annual fee and spend S$2,000 within 90 days of approval.

Existing AMEX cardholders who apply and receive approval for an AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend by 30 July 2025 will receive 27,600 bonus miles + S$50 when they pay the annual fee and spend S$2,000 within 90 days of approval.

Cardholders will also earn a further 2,400 base miles (S$2,000 @ 1.2 mpd).

The calculations assume that this is your first-ever American Express Singapore Airlines cobrand card. If you have held one in the past at any time, you need to deduct 5,000 miles from the bonus component.

While the first year’s annual fee cannot be waived, you’ll receive a complimentary one night stay at participating Hilton properties and Hilton Silver status (which saves you the 5th night off award night redemptions).

Unfortunately, the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend is a lot less attractive now, following its November 2024 nerf. This removed its lounge vouchers, reduced its earn rates, and hiked the annual fee. As such, it’s only really worth getting for one year, if at all, because of the welcome bonus.

AMEX Platinum Charge

New-to-AMEX and existing AMEX cardholders who apply and receive approval for an AMEX Platinum Charge by 30 July 2025 have a choice of two offers.

With Offer 1, they’ll receive 95,000 bonus MR points (59,375 bonus miles) when they pay the annual fee and spend S$4,000 within 60 days of approval. Assuming they clock the minimum spend on local transactions, they’ll earn a further 5,000 base MR points (3,125 miles).

Cardholders will also receive 12 MR points per S$1.60 (4.69 mpd) spent on FCY transactions for the first 180 days of approval, capped at S$1,000 per 30 day period.

With Offer 2, they’ll receive 150,000 bonus MR points (93,750 bonus miles) + S$50 when they pay the annual fee and spend S$8,000 within 90 days of approval. Assuming they clock the minimum spend on local transactions, they’ll earn a further 10,000 base MR points (6,250 miles).

Both Offers 1 and 2 are valid for anyone who has not cancelled a principal AMEX Platinum Charge in the past 24 months.

The AMEX Platinum Charge, unfortunately, has suffered three big nerfs in 2025 so far, which you should be aware of before applying for a card:

The Platinum Statement Credits are issued on a half-yearly basis from 2025 onwards, making them more difficult to use

Comoclub birthday treats, worth up to S$260 per member, are no longer offered to those who fast-tracked their way to elite status via the AMEX Platinum Charge from 1 January 2025

The Priority Pass membership received by the first supplementary cardholder has been cut to 8x visits per year, effective 13 February 2025

Thanks to the welcome bonus, the first year’s value proposition can still make sense. However, renewing the card has become more marginal.

Citi PremierMiles Card

Citi PremierMiles Card

(Offer Ends: 31 Jul 25) Apply Details New Only Offer 1 Offer 2 Annual Fee S$196.20

(must be paid) S$196.20

(first year waived) Spend S$800 S$800 Spend Period 2-3 months 2-3 months Base Miles 960 960 Bonus Miles 30,000 8,000 Total Miles 30,960 8,960 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal Citi credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

Citi is offering a choice of two welcome offers for new-to-bank customers.

New-to-bank customers can earn 30,000 bonus miles when they pay the S$196.20 annual fee and spend S$800 within 2-3 months of approval (the exact timeframe depends on when approval comes through; you have until the end of the second month after the approval month to spend).

Alternatively, they can earn 8,000 bonus miles when they spend S$800 within 2-3 months of approval, together with an annual fee waiver.

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 960 base miles (S$800 @ 1.2 mpd).

Citi Prestige Card

Citi Prestige Card

(Offer Ends: 31 Aug 25) Apply Details New & Existing Annual Fee S$651.82

(must be paid) Spend S$2,000 Spend Period 2-3 months Base Miles 2,600 Bonus Miles 57,000 Total Miles 59,600 Offer valid for anyone who has not cancelled a Citi Prestige Card in the past 12 months

The Citi Prestige Card is offering a welcome bonus of 57,000 bonus miles for cardholders who:

Pay the S$651.82 annual fee (32,000 miles)

Spend S$2,000 by the end of the second month following approval (25,000 miles)

Citigold and Citigold Private Client customers will receive an extra 8,000 bonus miles for a total of 65,000 bonus miles.

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 2,600 base miles (S$2,000 @ 1.3 mpd).

As a reminder, Citi PayAll transactions can be used to meet the minimum spend, provided the annual fee is paid. Alternatively, you can use your card to make direct payments for things like insurance, hospital bills, and charitable donations- even though you won’t earn any base miles for these, they will count towards minimum spend.

What’s noteworthy about this offer is that it’s available to existing Citi cardholders as well, so holding a Citi PremierMiles Card or Citi Rewards Card won’t disqualify you from participating.

Do note that the Citi Prestige Card hiked its annual fee to S$651.82 on 1 July 2025, and also cut its lounge benefit to 12x visits per calendar year.

Citi Rewards Card

Citi Rewards Card

(Offer Ends: 31 Jul 25) Apply Details New Only Annual Fee S$196.20

(first year waived) Spend S$800 Spend Period 2-3 months Base Miles 3,200 Bonus Miles 16,000 Total Miles 19,200 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal Citi credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

New-to-bank customers can earn 16,000 bonus miles when they spend S$800 within 2-3 months of approval (the exact timeframe depends on when approval comes through; you have until the end of the second month after the approval month to spend). The first year’s annual fee is waived.

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on online transactions (and you should, given how easy it is), you’ll earn a further 3,200 base miles (S$800 @ 4 mpd). An easy way of doing this would be through Amaze, which turns offline transactions into online ones. While DBS and UOB have excluded Amaze from earning rewards, Citi hasn’t- yet!

I consider the Citi Rewards Card to be practically essential for miles collectors, and if you don’t have one for whatever reason, that’s something you need to change.

DBS Altitude Card



(Offer Ends: 31 Aug 25) Apply Details New Only Annual Fee S$196.20

(can be waived with 10,000 fewer bonus miles) Spend S$800 Spend Period 60 days Base Miles 1,040 Bonus Miles 38,000 Total Miles 39,040 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal DBS/POSB credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

New-to-bank customers who apply for a DBS Altitude Card with the promo code ALT38 will enjoy 38,000 bonus miles when they pay the S$196.20 annual fee and spend S$800 within 60 days of approval .

Should you not wish to pay the annual fee, applying with the code ALTW28 gets you a first year fee waiver, with 28,000 bonus miles.

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 1,040 base miles (S$800 @ 1.3 mpd).

HSBC Premier Mastercard

HSBC Premier Mastercard

(Offer Ends: 15 Aug 25) Apply Details New & Existing Annual Fee S$490.50

(waived for HSBC Premier customers with $200K AUM)

Spend S$4,000 Spend Period 1-2 months Base Miles 4,800 Bonus Miles 65,000 Total Miles 69,800

The HSBC Premier Mastercard is offering both new and existing HSBC cardholders 65,000 bonus miles with a minimum spend of S$4,000 by the end of the month following approval.

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 4,800 base miles (S$4,000 @ 1.2 mpd).

Do remember that you must provide consent to receive marketing and promotional materials during application.

The annual fee of S$490.50 is waived for HSBC Premier customers who maintain an AUM of at least S$200,000.

HSBC TravelOne Card

HSBC TravelOne Card

(Offer Ends: 31 Aug 25)

Apply

Details

New Existing Annual Fee S$196.20

(must be paid) S$196.20

(must be paid) Spend S$1,000 S$1,000 Spend Period 1-2 months 1-2 months Base Miles 1,200 1,200 Bonus Miles 33,600 21,600 Total Miles 34,800 22,800 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal HSBC credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months Existing customers are defined as those whose most recent principal HSBC credit card was issued more than 12 months ago, and have not cancelled a principal HSBC credit card in the past 12 months

The HSBC TravelOne Card is offering new and existing HSBC cardholders up to 33,600 miles and 21,600 miles respectively when they:

Pay the annual fee of S$196.20

Spend at least S$1,000 by the end of the month following approval

Opt-in for marketing communications during the sign-up process (do not forget this step, or you won’t get anything!)

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 1,200 base miles (S$1,000 @ 1.2 mpd).

Cardholders enjoy other perks like four lounge visits per calendar year (or eight in the first membership year), 20 transfer partners, as well as instant, fee-free conversions.

Do remember that this is not a card you want to apply for if your goal is to earn KrisFlyer miles, following HSBC’s devaluation of transfers earlier this year. If you choose KrisFlyer, your bonus is cut to 28,000 miles and 18,000 miles for new and existing cardholders respectively. Instead, you’ll want to explore programmes like British Airways Executive Club and EVA Air Infinity MileageLands, where the transfer ratios allow you to get the full 33,600/21,600 miles.

StanChart Beyond Card



(Offer Ends: 31 Aug 25) Apply Details New & Existing Annual Fee S$1,635

(must be paid)

Spend S$20,000 Spend Period 90 days Base Miles 30,000 Bonus Miles 100,000 Total Miles 130,000

The StanChart Beyond Card is offering both new-to-bank and existing StanChart customers a 100,000 miles welcome bonus.

This is split into:

60,000 miles for paying the S$1,635 annual fee

for paying the S$1,635 annual fee 40,000 miles for spending at least S$20,000 within 90 days of approval (S$10,000 if you’re a StanChart employee)

Assuming you’re a regular StanChart customer and spend the S$20,000 in local currency, you’ll earn an additional 30,000 base miles (S$20,000 @ 1.5 mpd). Priority Banking and Priority Private cardholders will earn 40,000 base miles (S$20,000 @ 2 mpd).

The StanChart Beyond Card isn’t cheap by any means, and would-be applicants should think very carefully about whether they can make the math work. I’ve covered this more in the article below.

StanChart Journey Card

StanChart Journey Card

(Offer Ends: 30 Sep 25) Apply (Fee Waiver) Apply (Fee Paying) Details New

(Pay AF) New

(AF Waiver) Annual Fee S$196.20

(must be paid)

S$196.20

(first year waived) Spend S$800 S$800 Spend Period 60 days 60 days Base Miles 960 960 Bonus Miles 30,000 + S$180 20,000 + S$180 Total Miles 30,960 + S$180 20,960 + S$180 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal StanChart credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

New-to-bank customers who pay the annual fee will receive 30,000 bonus miles for spending S$800 in the first 60 days of approval. Assuming that S$800 is spent in local currency, cardholders will earn an additional 960 base miles (S$800 @ 1.2 mpd).

New-to-bank customers who want a first year fee waiver will receive 20,000 bonus miles for spending S$800 in the first 60 days of approval. Assuming that S$800 is spent in local currency, cardholders will earn an additional 960 base miles (S$800 @ 1.2 mpd).

Regardless of whether you take the fee paying or fee waiver option, applying via SingSaver allows new-to-bank customers to stack the bonus miles with a choice of extra gifts:

7,000 Max Miles

Samsonite Straren Spinner 67/24

S$180 cash

S$250 Shopee vouchers

StanChart Visa Infinite Card

StanChart Visa Infinite Card

(Offer Ends: 30 Sep 25)

Apply (New) Apply (Existing) Details

New Existing Annual Fee S$599.50

(must be paid) S$599.50

(must be paid) Spend S$2,000 S$2,000 Spend Period 60 days 60 days Base Miles 2,800 2,800 Bonus Miles 50,000 + S$100 50,000 Total Miles 52,800 + S$100 52,800 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal StanChart credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

It’s not very often we see a welcome offer for the StanChart Visa Infinite, but from now till 30 September 2025, new applicants can enjoy 50,000 bonus miles when they pay the first year’s S$599.50 annual fee and spend S$2,000 within 60 days of approval. This offer is available to both new and existing StanChart cardholders.

If you’re new to Standard Chartered, however, you can enjoy an extra S$100 cash by applying through SingSaver.

I personally don’t think the StanChart Visa Infinite is a very compelling card, as the main benefit it offers are six lounge visits and the opportunity to buy discounted miles via its income tax payment facility. However, if you’re just in it for the bonus miles, then you basically pay 1 cent (new) or 1.2 cents (existing) per mile, which is an attractive price.

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card

(Offer Ends: 31 Aug 25) Apply Details New Existing Annual Fee S$654

(must be paid) S$654

(must be paid) Spend S$4,000 S$4,000 Spend Period 30 days 30 days Base Miles 5,600 5,600 Bonus Miles 80,000 40,000 Total Miles 85,600 45,600 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal UOB credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 6 months

New-to-bank/existing customers will enjoy 80,000 miles/40,000 bonus miles when they apply for a UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card, pay the S$654 annual fee and spend S$4,000 within 30 days of approval.

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 5,600 base miles (S$4,000 @ 1.4 mpd).

Unfortunately, the S$200 Grab vouchers which were previously offered to new and existing cardholders are no longer available, which makes this offer somewhat less attractive.

That said, the minimum spend can be met through spend on education transactions, a relative rarity in this day and age.

My picks for July 2025

If you’re looking for sign-up bonuses that don’t require the payment of an annual fee, then both the Citi Rewards Card (16,000 miles) and HSBC Premier Mastercard (48,000 miles) are worth considering- though remember the latter requires you to open a HSBC Premier account (min. AUM S$200,000).

You might also consider the StanChart Journey Card (30,000 miles), because the S$180 cash gift from SingSaver reduces the annual fee to an almost negligible S$16.20.

The AMEX Platinum Charge has also extended its welcome offer of 93,750 miles + S$50 instead, which may be suitable for those with upcoming big-ticket (>S$8,000) spend.

Non-miles welcome offers

Here’s a roundup of the other non-miles sign-up bonuses that are currently running in the market.

💳 Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses

(Non-miles) Spend (Period) Reward^ AMEX Plat. CC

Ends 30 Jul 25

Apply S$1K

(30 days) S$250

NTB

CIMB Visa Signature

Ends 31 Aug 25

Apply S$108

(30 days) S$138

NTB DBS Taka AMEX

Ends 31 Aug 25

Apply

S$300

(30 days) S$80

ETB

DBS yuu AMEX

Ends 31 Jul 25

Apply

S$800

(60 days) S$300

NTB

DBS yuu Visa

Ends 31 Jul 25

Apply

MB Horizon

No end date

Apply

S$1,300

(2 mo.) Luggage

NTB

OCBC Rewards Card

Ends 31 Jul 25

Apply

1 trxn.

(30 days) S$160

NTB

SC Simply Cash

Ends 31 Jul 25

Apply

S$800

(30 days) S$360

NTB

^Other rewards may be offered too, click on Apply link for full details

Do note that you will only count as a new customer for the first card you’re approved for. Subsequent approvals will receive existing customer gifts, if any.

Conclusion

As with all credit card sign-up offers, it’s important to read through the T&Cs to confirm eligibility, qualifying spend definitions, and fulfilment timelines. Don’t panic if you don’t see the bonus immediately upon meeting the minimum spend; these usually take three months or more to process.

I also recommend saving a copy of the T&Cs for your own reference, because banks may overwrite the T&Cs when new campaigns are launched, or worse, retroactively modify them!