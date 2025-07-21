Psst: The UOB PRVI Miles Visa is a Visa Infinite once again!

While a Visa Infinite Card might not be the status symbol it was two decades ago — when it launched in Singapore with a minimum income requirement of S$350,000 and labelled “an exceedingly exclusive card for the mega-rich” — it’s not quite a mass market product either.

The general rule is that applicants must earn at least S$120,000 per annum, or have a priority banking relationship in order to get a card.

But what if I told you that there’s a secret Visa Infinite card you can get with a minimum income of just S$30,000 — and no priority banking relationship necessary?

The UOB PRVI Miles Visa is now a Visa Infinite

Back in 2017, I wrote about an intriguing turn of events: that the UOB PRVI Miles Visa had suddenly joined the Visa Infinite ranks. This coincided with a transition period for the card, when it was in the midst of reducing its minimum income requirement from S$80,000 to S$50,000, and then ultimately S$30,000.

However, the Visa Infinite party didn’t last long, and from April 2018, newly-issued UOB PRVI Miles Visa cards were part of the Visa Signature tier.

But now something’s happened again. Recent applicants have reported that newly-issued UOB PRVI Miles Visa cards have BINs (bank identification numbers) belonging to the Visa Infinite range!

For the sake of science (and an extra four lounge visits), I got The MileLioness to apply for a UOB PRVI Miles Visa, and sure enough, the BIN checker confirmed that it was indeed a Visa Infinite.

To be clear, if you have an older vintage UOB PRVI Miles Visa, it won’t be magically upgraded to a Visa Infinite. This only applies to recently-issued cards, though exactly how recent I do not know. I suppose if you reported your card lost and got a replacement, the replacement card would be part of the Visa Infinite BIN range though.

What do you get with a Visa Infinite?

Visa Infinite Concierge

The first thing you should do is register for the Visa Infinite Concierge, which can be done via this link.

The Visa Infinite Concierge can assist with restaurant bookings, securing concert tickets, trip planning, and sourcing hard-to-find items. They don’t work miracles though, and you shouldn’t expect Centurion-level service like getting a table at a fully-booked restaurant, or tickets to a sold-out event.

That said, I have found it useful for making reservations in countries where online bookings aren’t a thing, and English isn’t widely spoken (e.g. Japan- though keep in mind that they won’t be able to book restaurants which only open slots to high-end hotels).

You can contact the concierge via the following channels (I particularly like that they’re on WhatsApp, which saves you the time lags of communicating over email)

Phone: 1800 8232 049

1800 8232 049 WhatsApp: +65 800 4481 292

+65 800 4481 292 Email: SGInfinite@concierge-asia.visa.com

GHA DISCOVERY Titanium

Visa Infinite cardholders are eligible for an instant upgrade to GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status.

Cardholders must contact the Visa Concierge to request their GHA status upgrade. Upgrade requests must be submitted by 31 December 2025, and once upgraded, your status will be valid till 31 December 2026. There’s no real incentive to delay, since the expiry is the same regardless of when you submit your request.

The offer is valid for both new and existing GHA DISCOVERY members. If you’re a new member, you’ll need to create an account before registering. If you’re an existing member, simply provide your existing account number for the upgrade.

GHA DISCOVERY elites can look forward to the following benefits.

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY Benefits

Gold Platinum Titanium Earn D$ 5% 6% 7% D$ Validity 18 mo. 24 mo. 24 mo. Room Upgrade – Single Double Early Check-in – – From 11 a.m Late Check-out – Till 3 p.m Till 4 p.m Welcome Amenity – Yes Yes Share Status – – Yes* Breakfast – – Yes^ Silver is the entry-level GHA tier, with 4% D$ and 6 mo. D$ validity



^Selected brands only *Status sharing only applies to members who earned their status through regular means, not fast-track promos

Avis President’s Club

Visa Infinite cardholders are eligible for an instant upgrade to Avis President’s Club status, which grants benefits such as:

Priority service at the counter

Priority rental car availability

Free additional driver

Single upgrade guaranteed at rail stations and airports, upon availability at downtown locations

Double upgrade for select car classes upon availability on weekends

Do note that benefits vary by location, so the treatment you receive as a President’s Club member in Europe may be different from the USA.

Even though Avis President’s Club is marketed as “by invitation only”, you might want to moderate your expectations. Avis has been very liberal with the invitations, such that PC members are almost a dime a dozen when renting from some airports. Based on my experiences so far, recognition has gone from excellent (served immediately, upgraded to a luxury vehicle) to non-existent (“what’s President’s Club?”)

But here’s the thing: you don’t need a Visa Infinite card to enjoy this perk, because it’s equally applicable to Visa Signature cardholders too. Yes, Visa Signature, which anyone can get with a minimum income of S$30,000!

Visa Infinite Luxury Hotel Collection

The Visa Luxury Hotel Collection comprises of more than 900 upscale hotels worldwide. Bookings made through this programme enjoy:

Automatic room upgrade upon arrival, when available

Complimentary in-room Wi-Fi, when available

Complimentary breakfast for two

$25 USD hotel credit

VIP Guest status

Late check-out upon request, when available

Visa Infinite Cardholders enjoy an additional benefit at a smaller selection of ~200 Visa Infinite Luxury Hotel Collection hotels, which upgrades the credit to US$100.

I’m not convinced this is much of a perk, because you can book similar luxury travel advisor rates through Classic Travel or HoteLux for free— no Visa Infinite Card necessary. Moreover, these platforms let you book the chain’s own advisor rates (e.g. Marriott STARS), which will generally be prioritised for upgrades over Visa Infinite.

Visa Infinite Golf

Visa Infinite cardholders enjoy complimentary green fees on weekdays at Sentosa Golf Club and Tanah Merah Country Club. A minimum of one paying guest per cardholder is required.

The catch is that a maximum of 20 rounds per month are available to cardholders, and with so many Visa Infinite cards out there, slots go fast. Bookings must be made at least five working days in advance, and no more than 14 calendar days in advance, so that effectively means you can forget about playing in the second half of the month (since all slots will surely be taken by the time the booking window opens).

This benefit is capped at four bookings per year, and one booking per month.

There is a separate benefit which offers 50% off weekday golf at 50 participating golf clubs across Southeast Asia.

Harrods Rewards Gold

Visa Infinite cardholders get an instant upgrade to Harrods Rewards Gold Tier, bypassing the usual £5,000 spending requirement.

Benefits include:

2 Rewards points for every £1 spent

Two personal 10% discount days per year

Exclusive discount days

Complimentary UK delivery of in-store purchases of £250+

Complimentary tea or coffee in-store

Complimentary basic alterations with The Tailors (up to £30 credit)

I suppose it doesn’t hurt to have this, but once upon a time, Visa Infinite got you fast-tracked all the way to the Black tier!

Overview: UOB PRVI Miles Card

Apply Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Points Validity 2 years Annual Fee S$261.60

Min.

Transfer 5,000 UNI$

(10,000 miles) Miles with

Annual Fee N/A Transfer

Partners 3 FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee S$25 Local Earn 1.4 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 2.4 mpd

(3 mpd for IDR, MYR, THB, VND) Lounge Access? Yes

Special Earn 6 mpd on Agoda & Expedia Airport Limo? Yes

(AMEX only) Cardholder Terms and Conditions

UOB PRVI Miles Cards are issued across all three networks: American Express, Mastercard, and Visa. Earn rates are the same for all (1.4 mpd in SGD, 2.4 mpd in FCY, 3 mpd in selected FCY), though the American Express version has two unique features:

20,000 bonus miles for spending at least S$50,000 in a membership year

Complimentary airport limo transfers with a minimum spend of S$1,000 in foreign currency per calendar quarter

All cardholders enjoy 4x complimentary airport lounge visits per calendar year via Priority Pass (though these cannot be shared with guests). UNI$ can be converted to either KrisFlyer or Asia Miles at a 1 UNI$= 2 miles ratio, with a S$25 conversion fee.

Be sure to check out my full review of the UOB PRVI Miles Card below.

Conclusion

If you’ve been wanting a Visa Infinite card but can’t meet the income requirement (or don’t want to pay annual fees), then perhaps it’s time to consider a UOB PRVI Miles Visa instead.

For reasons unknown, newly-issued cards are now part of the Visa Infinite tier, with all the associated benefits. I’m not about to question a good thing though, and while most Visa Infinite benefits are rather meh, it’s at least worth getting the GHA DISCOVERY Titanium membership.

(HT: Daniel)