Marriott provided wrong information— and now refuses to make things right

In my line of work, I regularly reach out to representatives from airlines, banks and hotels, in order to gather additional information, clarify ambiguous policies, or call attention to unfair practices— and even get them corrected, sometimes!

I’m very grateful for the time and effort that PR folks put into researching and responding to my (often long-winded) questions. Their input helps keep my readers and communities informed.

However, sometimes the information provided is inaccurate. That’s understandable; mistakes happen. What matters more is how the company responds, by taking ownership, correcting the error, and ensuring that customers who relied on the inaccurate information aren’t worse off. And in my experience, they’ve been pretty good at that so far.

Unfortunately, a recent experience with Marriott fell short of that standard.

Marriott Bonvoy backtracks on previous communication

In December 2023, Singapore Airlines and Marriott Bonvoy launched a two-way status accelerator challenge for elite members in either programme.

Solitaire PPS Club, PPS Club and KrisFlyer Elite Gold members could earn Marriott Bonvoy Platinum status with just 10 nights, instead of the usual 50 nights

Marriott Bonvoy Platinum, Titanium and Ambassador members could earn KrisFlyer Elite Gold with just four flights, instead of the usual 50,000 Elite miles

Naturally, there was keen interest in both offers, given the significant reduction in qualification requirements.

Now, the T&Cs say that Marriott Bonvoy Platinum status earned through the accelerator challenge will be valid for “at least 12 months”— emphasis on “at least”.

6. When Marriott Bonvoy grants the Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite membership status to

a Solitaire PPS Club, PPS Club or KrisFlyer Elite Gold member under the Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Accelerator Challenge, such member will have Platinum Elite membership status for a minimum of twelve (12) months, and such Platinum Elite membership status shall expire in accordance with the Marriott Bonvoy Program Rules. Thereafter, the member must qualify for Platinum Elite membership status under the

Marriott Bonvoy Program Rules.

In reality, however, we know that Marriott Bonvoy elite status is valid for:

The rest of the year of qualification (Year X)

One year after qualification (Year X+1)

January and February of the year after the year after qualification (Year X+2)

But thanks to FlyerTalk, I became aware of a potential complication for members who qualify for status in January or February:

If a member qualifies for status in January or February in Year X, their status will only be valid till end February of Year X+1

their status will only be valid till If a member qualifies for status in March to December in Year X, their status will be valid till end February of Year X+2

As far as I know, Marriott does not publish this policy anywhere. So to get more clarity, I reached out to a Marriott Bonvoy spokesperson in late December 2023 to ask whether a member who qualified for elite status from January to February 2024 would enjoy that status till February 2025, or February 2026.

On 4 January 2024, I received the following response.

Thank you for your patience. I have just received confirmation from HQ that anyone who achieves a status (through earning based on program guidelines) this year, will keep that status through February 2026. -Marriott

That was good news indeed, since it meant there was no downside to completing your 10 qualifying nights in January or February 2024. I passed this information on to The MileLion Community, and included it in a guide to the status accelerator challenge.

A year went by. Then in March 2025, I started to receive emails and comments from readers who said they had qualified for Marriott Bonvoy Platinum in January or February 2024, yet lost their status at the end of February 2025.

This was clearly contrary to what the spokesperson had told me, so I reached out to Marriott again to highlight these cases. A different spokesperson replied this time (the first spokesperson I contacted had already left the organisation), but their answer was the same.

Following internal checks, you’re right that members who met the qualifying nights in 2024 should get their corresponding status from the time they qualified, up to Feb 2026. The scenario you described should not happen. -Marriott

The spokesperson promised to investigate the matter, and asked affected members to reach out via the official support channels.

I published an article to get the word out, but despite this, readers told me that Marriott’s customer service representatives continued to insist that status upgrades were only valid for 12 months, period.

So I asked Marriott if they could investigate the matter further, and after a lot of chasing, I received this reply on 25 April 2025.

I’ve received confirmation that, with regards to the Marriott Bonvoy-KrisFlyer Accelerator Challenge: • those who completed the challenge in January 2024 will have their new status for 12 months ie up to Jan 2025 • those who complete the challenge in Feb 2024 and after will have their new status up to Feb 2026 The previous information was provided for status changes in general, and not specific to the Marriott Bonvoy-KrisFlyer Accelerator Challenge. -Marriott

That’s the exact opposite of what was communicated to me in January 2024. Mind you, I don’t even believe this answer is accurate, because members who completed the status accelerator in February 2024 also reported getting downgraded at the end of February 2025.

The spokesperson apologised for the miscommunication, blaming it on “the context of the query” getting lost as the email bounced between different people on their side. I mean, I don’t know how to put this politely, but that’s Marriott’s internal issue. Why should members have to bear the consequences?

I also found it rather disingenuous that they suddenly tried to caveat that their previous message was in the context of general qualification, and not the Marriott Bonvoy-KrisFlyer Accelerator Challenge.

I re-read my emails, and it was very clear that I was referring to the Challenge. Not only did I mention it specifically, the example I cited was of someone obtaining Platinum by completing 10 nights in January 2024, then getting downgraded at the end of February 2025. In Marriott’s own words, “the scenario you described should not happen.” If I were asking in general, what scenario are they referring to?

So there’s no way they could have thought I was asking about regular qualification (you certainly can’t qualify for Platinum with 10 nights under regular circumstances, I can tell you that!), and if anything, it came across as a not-very-subtle attempt to backtrack on what was previously communicated.

For what it’s worth, I did ask Marriott if they would consider honoring their original statement (I have no idea how many members were affected, but based on the comments and emails I’ve received, it’s probably a dozen or so). Unfortunately, they refused. So where does that leave those members who acted in good faith, based on information provided by an official spokesperson?

Again, the issue is not that wrong information was provided. It happens. The issue is that Marriott is not willing to make things right, and it’s very poor form indeed.

Conclusion

Marriott Bonvoy members who completed the Marriott Bonvoy-KrisFlyer Accelerator Challenge in January or February 2024 only enjoyed Platinum status until February 2025, and not February 2026 as a Marriott spokesperson previously confirmed they would.

Despite my best efforts to get them to honor what was originally stated, Marriott has so far been unwilling to do so. That doesn’t sit well with me.

It’s my hope that they reconsider and do right by the affected members, because if a company isn’t willing to back up the words of its official representatives, how can you rely on any other information they provide?