2025 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Food Delivery

Food delivery has become an essential part of everyday life, and if you’re going to spend on it anyway, you might as well earn some miles while you’re at it.

In this guide, we’ll look at how food delivery platforms typically code, which cards offer the highest earn rates, and how to stack additional rewards through platforms like HeyMax and ShopBack.

What MCC does food delivery code as?

Transactions on food delivery platforms code as online spend, usually under MCC 5812 or 5814.

Platform MCC Deliveroo 5812, 5814 foodpanda 5812, 5814 GrabFood 5812, 5814 Oddle Eats 5812 WhyQ 5499

In case you’re uncertain about the MCC, there are three ways of looking it up before making a purchase:

Method Ease of Use Reliability ❓ HeyMax ●●● ● 📱 Instarem App ●● ●● 🤖 DBS Digibot ●

●●● Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

What cards should I use for food delivery?

The simplest cards to use for food delivery are the ones which offer 4 mpd on all online transactions (aka blacklist cards). This way, you don’t need to worry about specific MCCs.

However, if you prefer to conserve their bonus caps for other types of spending, there are also cards which specifically reward food delivery.

A few important points to note.

First, you need to exercise a lot of caution with the HSBC Revolution, since MCC 5814 is no longer on the bonus whitelist. Given that food delivery platforms switch between 5812/5814, you’re basically playing roulette unless you want to take the effort to check the MCC every time. I would avoid using this, for the sake of sanity (if you want to use this card nonetheless, read below for a workaround).

Second, when using the Citi Rewards with food delivery apps, always pay with the card directly, and not through an intermediary like Apple or Google Pay. The Citi Rewards does not earn 4 mpd for in-app mobile wallet transactions (in-person mobile wallet transactions, however, are fine).

Third, the DBS yuu Card only earns bonuses for foodpanda (but at 10 mpd, who’s complaining?), while the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend and AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card only earn bonuses with GrabFood.

Additional stacking opportunities

👍 250 Max Miles joining bonus Sign up for a HeyMax account and get up to 250 Max Miles as a welcome bonus 250 bonus Max Miles



Instead of spending directly on the food delivery platform, you could buy vouchers through HeyMax to earn additional Max Miles on your purchase (earn rates are subject to change).

Deliveroo (2.25 Max Miles per S$1)

foodpanda (0.5 Max Miles per S$1)

GrabFood (2.5 Max Miles per S$1)

Oddle Eats (1.9 Max Miles per S$1)

However, do note that purchases of vouchers via HeyMax code as MCC 5311.

That might actually be a good thing, because it allows you to use the HSBC Revolution without worrying about the possibility of a transaction coding as MCC 5814. You can also use the OCBC Rewards Card, as well as the previously-mentioned Citi Rewards, DBS Woman’s World Card, UOB Preferred Platinum Visa and KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card (if you’re using the UOB Lady’s Card, you’ll need to choose Fashion as your bonus category rather than Dining).

Alternatively, you can also buy Deliveroo and foodpanda vouchers on the ShopBack mobile app to earn 3-9% cashback.

The problem is that the MCC is less reliable here, as MCC 4215, 5814 and 7299 have all been reported. To be safe, use a card that earns bonuses for general online spending, like the Citi Rewards or DBS Woman’s World Card.

Conclusion

By using the correct credit cards, you can earn up to 10 mpd on food delivery (or 4 mpd, if foodpanda isn’t your preferred platform), with further stacking opportunities by buying vouchers from HeyMax and ShopBack.

Since this is a fairly common bonus category, my advice is that bigger spenders shouldn’t be using the Citi Rewards or DBS Woman’s World Card here. Instead, save their more flexible caps for other types of transactions instead.