Accor Plus becomes ALL Accor+ Explorer: Stay Plus nerfed, dining discount cut to 30%

Accor has unveiled some massive changes to the Accor Plus programme, which will take effect from October 2025. The programme will be renamed ALL Accor+ Explorer, with a single tier that offers standardised benefits to all members.

While Accor is spinning this relaunch as offering “more value, flexibility and exclusive experiences”, based on “what you told us matters most”, I’m sure you know by now that these changes are rarely positive.

Members will now receive 30 status nights per year and a 15% discount on stays year-round, but the dining discount will be cut to 30%, and Stay Plus nights will now require a minimum of one paid night.

Accor Plus becomes ALL Accor+ Explorer

On 1 October 2025, Accor Plus will become ALL Accor+ Explorer, a single-tier programme that replaces all existing Accor Plus memberships including:

Traveller

Supplementary

Explorer

Explorer Plus

Business Explorer

Discovery

All ALL Accor+ Explorer members will enjoy the same standard benefits:

Two Stay Plus nights valid for use across Asia Pacific

30 status nights each year

15% off the public rate at 4,500+ hotels worldwide

30% off dining and 15% off drinks across Asia Pacific

Exclusive member events and partner benefits

Access to Red Hot Rooms and More Escapes

The cost of a stand-alone membership will be S$299 in Singapore. While Accor Plus previously priced memberships according to geography, it looks like the price will be standardised at the local equivalent of US$229.

⚠️ Important Note If you previously held a Traveller or Supplementary membership, you will not receive any Stay Plus free nights as part of the switchover to ALL Accor+ Explorer.

To be clear, the changes are coming whether you received a membership through a credit card like the AMEX HighFlyer Card or DBS Vantage, through a promotion like AMEX Travel Insurance, or purchased a membership outright. Everyone will be migrated to the new scheme.

Stay Plus now requires one paid night

Accor Plus members currently enjoy one (Explorer) or two (Explorer Plus) Stay Plus certificates, which can be redeemed for a free night at any participating hotel across Asia Pacific. No minimum stay length is required, and you can even book a single night stay if you so wish.

From 1 October 2025, Stay Plus bookings will require a minimum stay of two consecutive nights, of which at least one must be paid. The Stay Plus certificate will cover the most expensive night in the booking.

Any Stay Plus bookings made by 30 September 2025 will follow the current terms — which is to say, no minimum stay nor paid night is required.

Any unused Stay Plus certificates will be converted into two Stay Plus certificates on 1 October 2025, and follow the new terms which require the minimum stay and paid night.

⚠️ What about Accor Plus Explorer Plus? Accor’s website initially stated that each ALL Accor+ Explorer member would be capped at a maximum of two Stay Plus nights. This meant that those with an Accor Plus Explorer Plus membership would be penalised, since their two nights would become four- and then presumably the extra two would be forfeited. Accor has now clarified through a spokesperson that the correct wording should be “up to a maximum of four ALL Accor+ Explorer Stay Plus FREE Nights”.

Dining discount cut to 30%

Currently, Accor Plus members enjoy up to 50% off the food bill at participating restaurants across Asia Pacific.

Member only: 25% off

25% off Member +1 guest: 50% off

50% off Member + 2 guests: 33% off

33% off Member + 3 guests: 25% off

25% off Member + 4 or more guests: 100% divided by number of diners, with minimum discount of 10%

In Australia, New Zealand and Fiji, it’s even possible to use multiple cards per table, so a party of four with 2x Accor Plus memberships could still save 50%.

From 1 October 2025, the discount structure will be revised as follows:

Member + 1-9 guests : 30% off

: 30% off Member + 10-19 guests: 10% off

For all intents and purposes, it’s a flat 30% discount. If you dine alone, or as a party of four or more, the new scheme will be better. But everyone knows the sweet spot for Accor Plus dining is two people, and that 50% discount will soon be a thing of the past.

Drinks discount expanded to Asia Pacific

Currently, Accor Plus members 15% off drinks in Asia.

From 1 October 2025, the 15% discount will be expanded to cover all of Asia Pacific. Parties of 11-20 will receive a 10% discount.

Status nights increased to 30 per year

Currently, Accor Plus members receive 20 status nights each year, which is sufficient to qualify for ALL Silver status.

From 1 October 2025, members will receive 30 status nights instead, which will put them at ALL Gold (and possibly even ALL Platinum, if they stack it with the elite nights offered by Accor All Plus China– though it remains to be seen if this still works).

Status Status Nights Status Points Silver Silver 10 2,000

(€800 spend) Gold Gold 30 7,000

(€2,800 spend)

Platinum Platinum 60 14,000

(€5,600 spend)

Diamond Diamond N/A 26,000

(€10,400 spend)



Accor has further clarified that all existing Accor Plus members who migrate to ALL Accor+ Explorer will receive an extra 10 status nights regardless of their membership expiry date, so you don’t need to wait till your next membership year to become a Gold.

Accor Gold is obviously better than Accor Silver, but you really shouldn’t expect very much because most of its benefits — including room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out — are subject to availability.

Hotel discount increased to 15%

Accor Plus members currently enjoy 10% off hotel stays in Asia Pacific year-round.

From 1 October 2025, this discount will be increased to 15% year-round, and is valid worldwide. However, it’s not clear whether you’ll be saving money because you can no longer combine this with promotional or member rates.

As before, reservations must be made through Accor’s official booking channels

Can I cancel my Accor Plus membership?

If you purchased an Accor Plus membership and don’t like the sound of the upcoming changes, you have the option to cancel your membership and receive a pro-rated refund.

Obviously, you won’t enjoy any further Accor Plus benefits after that, but do note that you will also lose:

20 status nights

Any unused Stay Plus certificates, including nights that have been booked but not yet stayed

The clawback of 20 status nights may result in a downgrade of your ALL elite tier. Also, any future booking that includes a Stay Plus complimentary night will be cancelled, including any paid nights included in the same booking.

Basically, if ALL Accor+ Explorer is not for you, then you’ll need to complete all your Stay Plus nights before requesting a refund of your membership.

I probably shouldn’t have to say this, but the refund doesn’t apply if you received your membership through a credit card or other promotion.

Conclusion

Accor Plus is becoming ALL Accor+ Explorer on 1 October 2025, and while there are some minor enhancements, such as 15% off paid stays and 30 status nights per year instead of 20, my guess is that most people will dislike the changes.

Leaving aside the cut in dining discounts from 50% to 30%, the requirement to have a paid night on any Stay Plus booking limits the ability to use it for staycations, and makes it more of a 1-for-1 rather than a free night as such.

The only consolation is that Accor is offering a pro-rated refund of Accor Plus memberships for those who want to exit.

What do you make of these changes to Accor Plus?