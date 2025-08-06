Search
HomeAirlines
AirlinesSingapore Airlines

SIA x SG 60 preview: Upsized Spontaneous Escapes, 60% bonus accrual for Scoot flights and more

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

Singapore Airlines is marking SG60 with a special discount on KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes, 60% bonus accruals for Scoot flights, plus other Pelago and Kris+ promotions.

Back in April 2025, Singapore Airlines announced a series of promotions and discounts to celebrate SG60, Singapore’s 60th birthday.

In addition to special SG60 fare deals on SIA and Scoot, and SG60 vouchers for Pelago, the airline also teased an upsized edition of KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes and a 60% accrual bonus for Scoot flights— both of which would take place in August. I’m all for advance notice, but four months is a long time to wait!

Well, August is finally here, so in case you missed the initial announcement, here’s what you can look forward to this month.

Upsized Spontaneous Escapes promotion

On 15 August 2025 at 12 p.m, Singapore Airlines will release a special edition of Spontaneous Escapes, which promises “additional discounts” beyond the usual 30%. 

It’s not clear at the moment how high these discounts will be, but if you ask me, a 60% discount might be a bit too much to hope for. My money is on a 40% discount — which could then be positioned as “travel at 60% of the cost for SG60!” — but I’d be happy to be proven wrong. 

Unlike regular Spontaneous Escapes, which are available for booking till the last day of the month, the August edition will end on 17 August 2025, 11.59 p.m. This provides you with a 60-hour window to book, or probably slightly more, given how Spontaneous Escapes inventory tends to be loaded in the morning of the release day. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to search for award space on the morning of the 15th, if only to get a head start on everyone else.

All travel must take place from 1-30 September 2025. If you’re curious as to what destinations we might see this month, check out the KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes Analysis Tool (SEAT), which crunches historical data to show trends and patterns.

Be sure to subscribe to MileLion Roars, where I’ll drop an update once the full list is out.

60% bonus miles for Scoot flights

Earn a 60% accrual bonus on Scoot flights booked in August

From 15 August 2025, 12 p.m to 17 August 2025, 11.59 p.m, KrisFlyer members who book Scoot flights will enjoy a 60% bonus on mileage accrual. The travel period has not yet been disclosed. 

Unfortunately, there’s no equivalent offer for Singapore Airlines flights this time — unlike the 50% bonus offered to both SIA and Scoot flyers during the KrisFlyer 10-million-member celebration.

As a reminder, Scoot customers earn KrisFlyer miles on base fare (excluding fees and taxes) and add-ons like meals, seat selection and baggage. KrisFlyer miles are not awarded on any taxes, infant tickets, credit card processing fees (yes, they’re back!) and amounts offset using Scoot vouchers or KrisFlyer miles.

The regular accrual rate is 1 KrisFlyer mile per S$1 spent, but Singapore Airlines elite members enjoy a 25% accrual bonus.

Tier Earn Rate Per S$1
Solitaire PPS Club 1.25 KrisFlyer miles
PPS Club 1.25 KrisFlyer miles
KrisFlyer Elite Gold 1.25 KrisFlyer miles
KrisFlyer Elite Silver 1.25 KrisFlyer miles
KrisFlyer 1 KrisFlyer mile

The 60% bonus for SG60 only applies to the base rate. As an illustration, consider the example of a KrisFlyer Elite Gold member who buys a S$300 ticket from Singapore to Bangkok. 

  • Base miles: 300 miles (S$300 @ 1 mpd)
  • Elite bonus: 75 miles (S$300 @ 0.25 mpd)
  • 60% promotional bonus: 180 miles (60% x 300 miles)

We don’t know whether there will be any cap on the bonus, but the last time round it was 5,000 miles (which would be equivalent to S$8,333 of spend based on a 60% bonus). I can’t think of a situation where anyone would pay so much for a Scoot ticket, so I’m quite confident it’ll be impossible to trigger the cap.

Pelago SG60 deals

From 4-10 August 2025, Pelago customers can save up to S$16 off selected Singapore activities with the following promo codes:

  • RED6: S$6 off a min. spend of S$60 (5x redemptions per user)
  • WHITE16: S$16 off a min. spend of S$160 (2x redemptions per user)

All bookings must be made through the Pelago mobile app, which earns 3 mpd on bookings. That’s less than the 8 mpd that you could earn on Singapore activities with the ongoing Pelago x Kris+ promo though, so you’ll need to calculate whether the promo code savings make up for the difference.

Earn up to 12 mpd on Pelago bookings for August 2025

Kris+ Miles Rush

S$5 for new Kris+ Users
Get S$5 (in the form of 750 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

From 1-31 August 2025, Kris+ is running a special SG60-themed Miles Rush campaign, which offers an upsized 6 mpd at 26 restaurants and retailers islandwide. 

Even if you have no plans to spend at these merchants in August, you can “lock in” the bonus by purchasing vouchers during the promotional period, which can then be used any time before expiry.

Kris+ Miles Rush: Earn up to 10 mpd at 26 dining and retail partners

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines will be running a special edition of KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes to mark SG60, with an “additional discount” promised. All we know for now is that it’ll be bigger than the usual 30%, so hopefully it won’t disappoint!

In addition to this, customers booking Scoot flights during a 60-hour promotional window can enjoy a 60% bonus on mileage accrual. There’s also further discounts for booking Singapore activities via the Pelago app, and bonus miles at selected Kris+ merchants. 

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Accor Plus becomes ALL Accor+ Explorer: Stay Plus nerfed, dining discount cut to 30%
Next article
OCBC x SingSaver offer: Up to S$270 vouchers with no minimum spend

Similar Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Aug 31, 2025
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles + $100 Trip.com voucher with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Sep 30, 2025
Citi PremierMiles Card offering 30,000 miles welcome bonus & S$100 Trip.com gift card
8
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Sep 30, 2025
Standard Chartered Visa Infinite offering 50,000 miles sign-up bonus
9
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,138FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportsuobwdscitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewlounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg