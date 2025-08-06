SIA x SG 60 preview: Upsized Spontaneous Escapes, 60% bonus accrual for Scoot flights and more

Back in April 2025, Singapore Airlines announced a series of promotions and discounts to celebrate SG60, Singapore’s 60th birthday.

In addition to special SG60 fare deals on SIA and Scoot, and SG60 vouchers for Pelago, the airline also teased an upsized edition of KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes and a 60% accrual bonus for Scoot flights— both of which would take place in August. I’m all for advance notice, but four months is a long time to wait!

Well, August is finally here, so in case you missed the initial announcement, here’s what you can look forward to this month.

Upsized Spontaneous Escapes promotion

On 15 August 2025 at 12 p.m, Singapore Airlines will release a special edition of Spontaneous Escapes, which promises “additional discounts” beyond the usual 30%.

It’s not clear at the moment how high these discounts will be, but if you ask me, a 60% discount might be a bit too much to hope for. My money is on a 40% discount — which could then be positioned as “travel at 60% of the cost for SG60!” — but I’d be happy to be proven wrong.

Unlike regular Spontaneous Escapes, which are available for booking till the last day of the month, the August edition will end on 17 August 2025, 11.59 p.m. This provides you with a 60-hour window to book, or probably slightly more, given how Spontaneous Escapes inventory tends to be loaded in the morning of the release day. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to search for award space on the morning of the 15th, if only to get a head start on everyone else.

All travel must take place from 1-30 September 2025. If you’re curious as to what destinations we might see this month, check out the KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes Analysis Tool (SEAT), which crunches historical data to show trends and patterns.

60% bonus miles for Scoot flights

From 15 August 2025, 12 p.m to 17 August 2025, 11.59 p.m, KrisFlyer members who book Scoot flights will enjoy a 60% bonus on mileage accrual. The travel period has not yet been disclosed.

Unfortunately, there’s no equivalent offer for Singapore Airlines flights this time — unlike the 50% bonus offered to both SIA and Scoot flyers during the KrisFlyer 10-million-member celebration.

As a reminder, Scoot customers earn KrisFlyer miles on base fare (excluding fees and taxes) and add-ons like meals, seat selection and baggage. KrisFlyer miles are not awarded on any taxes, infant tickets, credit card processing fees (yes, they’re back!) and amounts offset using Scoot vouchers or KrisFlyer miles.

The regular accrual rate is 1 KrisFlyer mile per S$1 spent, but Singapore Airlines elite members enjoy a 25% accrual bonus.

Tier Earn Rate Per S$1 Solitaire PPS Club 1.25 KrisFlyer miles PPS Club 1.25 KrisFlyer miles KrisFlyer Elite Gold 1.25 KrisFlyer miles KrisFlyer Elite Silver 1.25 KrisFlyer miles KrisFlyer 1 KrisFlyer mile

The 60% bonus for SG60 only applies to the base rate. As an illustration, consider the example of a KrisFlyer Elite Gold member who buys a S$300 ticket from Singapore to Bangkok.

Base miles: 300 miles (S$300 @ 1 mpd)

300 miles (S$300 @ 1 mpd) Elite bonus: 75 miles (S$300 @ 0.25 mpd)

75 miles (S$300 @ 0.25 mpd) 60% promotional bonus: 180 miles (60% x 300 miles)

We don’t know whether there will be any cap on the bonus, but the last time round it was 5,000 miles (which would be equivalent to S$8,333 of spend based on a 60% bonus). I can’t think of a situation where anyone would pay so much for a Scoot ticket, so I’m quite confident it’ll be impossible to trigger the cap.

Pelago SG60 deals

From 4-10 August 2025, Pelago customers can save up to S$16 off selected Singapore activities with the following promo codes:

RED6: S$6 off a min. spend of S$60 (5x redemptions per user)

S$6 off a min. spend of S$60 (5x redemptions per user) WHITE16: S$16 off a min. spend of S$160 (2x redemptions per user)

All bookings must be made through the Pelago mobile app, which earns 3 mpd on bookings. That’s less than the 8 mpd that you could earn on Singapore activities with the ongoing Pelago x Kris+ promo though, so you’ll need to calculate whether the promo code savings make up for the difference.

Kris+ Miles Rush

From 1-31 August 2025, Kris+ is running a special SG60-themed Miles Rush campaign, which offers an upsized 6 mpd at 26 restaurants and retailers islandwide.

Even if you have no plans to spend at these merchants in August, you can “lock in” the bonus by purchasing vouchers during the promotional period, which can then be used any time before expiry.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines will be running a special edition of KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes to mark SG60, with an “additional discount” promised. All we know for now is that it’ll be bigger than the usual 30%, so hopefully it won’t disappoint!

In addition to this, customers booking Scoot flights during a 60-hour promotional window can enjoy a 60% bonus on mileage accrual. There’s also further discounts for booking Singapore activities via the Pelago app, and bonus miles at selected Kris+ merchants.