OCBC x SingSaver offer: Up to S$270 vouchers with no minimum spend

After a very quiet 2024, OCBC has now been consistently running welcome offers for credit card applications via SingSaver.

These have just been extended for a further month, and I want to highlight one particularly lucrative stacking opportunity involving the OCBC Infinity Cashback Card, which lets you earn up to S$270 in vouchers, or other gifts.

Best of all, the qualification criteria is very simple. No minimum spend is required; all you need is to make a single transaction of any amount within 30 days of approval.

OCBC x SingSaver welcome offers

From 5-31 August 2025, new-to-bank customers who apply for an eligible OCBC credit card via the SingSaver links in this article can choose from one of the following gifts:

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S40C (worth $189)

Stryv Pro Hair Dryer (worth S$169)

S$170 Shopee Voucher

S$140 Cash via PayNow

New-to-bank customers are defined as those who:

Do not currently hold a principal OCBC credit card, and

Have not cancelled a principal OCBC credit card in the past 12 months

The following credit cards are eligible for this offer.

All cards must be approved by 30 September 2025.

Stack with OCBC Infinity Cashback Card welcome gift

OCBC Infinity Cashback Card Apply

What makes the SingSaver offer particularly lucrative is that it can be combined with OCBC’s public welcome offer for the OCBC Infinity Cashback Card.

New-to-bank customers who apply for this card will receive a S$100 Foodpanda voucher, and enjoy a 5-year annual fee waiver.

While this wouldn’t be my top pick for day-to-day spending, all that’s required is a single qualifying transaction of any amount (see below). After that, you’re free to apply for an OCBC 90°N or, more likely, an OCBC Rewards Card to start earning miles.

What counts as a qualifying transaction?

Unlike most welcome offers, there is no minimum spend requirement to meet. Instead, for both the SingSaver and OCBC welcome gifts, cardholders simply need to make one qualifying transaction of any amount within 30 days of card approval.

A qualifying transaction is anything that isn’t on OCBC’s general exclusions list, such as charitable donations, education, government services, insurance premiums, and utilities bills. If you really want to minimise your expenditure, just buy a drink (or a plastic bag!) from the supermarket, or purchase a $1 Amazon gift card if you prefer.

Application steps

Unlike the application process for most SingSaver offers, OCBC has some special requirements.

Be sure to follow the steps below to receive your gift:

Apply via the links in this article Complete your application and submit the SingSaver Reward Form that is sent to your email Make at least one qualifying transaction of any amount within 30 days of approval Receive a redemption code from OCBC via SMS within four calendar months of meeting the criteria Look out for a second SingSaver Rewards Validation Form email that will be sent to you about 1-2 days after the SMS has been sent, then enter this code

Gift fulfilment

It will take four calendar months for OCBC to send the redemption code, after which a further eight weeks are required for SingSaver to fulfill the gift. Do not apply if you’re not willing to wait!

As a data point:

I applied for an OCBC Rewards Card on 27 January 2025

OCBC sent the redemption code on 3 June 2025

SingSaver sent the second redemption form on 3 June 2025

SingSaver paid me the cash on 23 July 2025

Any enquiries about gift fulfilment should be sent to info@singsaver.com.sg.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs for the SingSaver offer can be found here.

The T&Cs for the OCBC offer can be found here.

Conclusion

SingSaver has extended its welcome gifts for OCBC credit cards, offering new-to-bank customers S$140 in cash or a choice of vouchers and merchandise. If you’re applying for the OCBC Infinity Cashback Card, you can stack this with OCBC’s public welcome offer of S$100 Foodpanda vouchers, making it a very lucrative indeed.

Even better, there’s no minimum spend requirement- just a single transaction of any amount is enough to qualify. There’s no annual fee to worry about either, so this is as close to free money as it gets.