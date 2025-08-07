Search
Maybank XL Rewards Card: Pros and cons

The Maybank XL Rewards Card can be a great addition to your wallet— provided you can live with some annoyances.

Say what you will about the new Maybank XL Cards, but they sure know how to get people talking— whether its the controversial “no applicants 40 and over” policy, or the somewhat polarising card design.

Those issues aside, however, these are among the strongest rewards cards we’ve seen in a long time. And goodness knows we need that, with the recent nerfs to the DBS Woman’s World Card and UOB Lady’s Solitaire.

 
  Maybank XL Rewards Card Maybank XL Cashback Card
Annual Fee S$87.20
(Waived for 2 years)
Bonus Earn Rate 4 mpd 5% cashback
Bonus Cap S$1,000 per calendar month S$1,600 per calendar month
Min. Spend S$500 per calendar month
Bonus Categories
  • Dine
  • Shop
  • Travel
  • Play
  • All FCY spend
T&Cs Link Link
  Apply Apply

My overall opinion is that the XL Rewards Card would make a great addition to any miles collector’s wallet, but if you’re still on the fence, here’s a rundown of the things I like and dislike about it.

Maybank XL Rewards Card: The good

Wide bonus coverage

The Maybank XL Rewards Card earns 10X TREATS Points per S$1 (4 mpd) on:

  • All online and offline FCY spending
  • Online and offline SGD spending in the following categories
Category MCCs Description
🍽️ Dine
 5811 Caterers
5812 Restaurants
5814 Fast Food
5462 Bakeries
🛍️ Shop
 5262 Marketplaces
5310 Discount Stores
5311 Department Stores
5331 Variety Stores
5399 Misc. General Merchandise
5621 Women’s Ready to Wear
5631 Women’s Accessory and Specialty
5651 Family Clothing
5655 Sports and Riding Apparel
5661 Shoe Stores
5691 Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores
5699 Misc. Accessory and Apparel
5941 Sporting Goods Stores
✈️ Travel 3000 – 3299, 3300 – 3308, 4511  Airlines
4722 Travel Agencies
7011 Hotels and Lodging
📽️ Play 4899 Cable, Satellite, Pay Television and  Radio
5813 Bars, Cocktail Lounges, Nightclubs
5815 Digital Goods: Books, Movies, Music
7832 Theatres
7993 Video Amusement Game Supplies
7994 Video Game Arcades

This is an excellent range of bonus categories, wide enough to be your daily driver for:

  • Air tickets
  • Agoda, Booking.com, Traveloka, Trip.com and other OTAs
  • Amazon, Shopee, Lazada and other e-commerce platforms
  • Disney+, Netflix, Spotify and other streaming services
  • Food delivery
  • HeyMax vouchers
  • Hotels (including Airbnb)
  • KKday, Klook, Pelago
  • Restaurants, bars, cafes and fast food

The only major expense categories that aren’t covered are groceries, petrol and transport, but you could indirectly earn 4 mpd on these by buying vouchers from HeyMax (MCC 5311).

👍 250 Max Miles joining bonus
Sign up for a HeyMax account and get up to 250 Max Miles as a welcome bonus
250 bonus Max Miles
  • Airalo
  • Amazon
  • Best Denki
  • Courts
  • Deliveroo
  • Foodpanda
  • Giant
  • Grab
  • IKEA
  • Klook
  • Lazada
  • Muji
  • Natureland
  • NTUC FairPrice
  • Oddle Eats
  • Pelago
  • Pupsik
  • Ryde
  • Shein
  • Shell
  • Sheng Siong
  • Sephora
  • TADA
  • TANGS
  • ZALORA
All voucher purchases code as MCC 5311 (Department Stores)

In a way, this reminds me of what the HSBC Revolution used to be once upon a time— a whitelist card with such wide range of bonus categories, it was practically a blacklist card.

Earn 4 mpd for education, hospitals, utilities in FCY

Maybank cards are noteworthy for having far fewer exclusion categories than most other cards on the market.

In particular, it’s still possible to earn rewards for education, hospitals and utility bills. These transactions, if charged in FCY, will even earn 4 mpd with the XL Rewards Card.

Rounding policy not as punitive as it first seems

Maybank switched to S$5 earning blocks at the start of 2023, which means that all transactions are rounded down to the nearest S$5 before awarding points. However, this isn’t nearly as bad as it sounds, because of how points are calculated. 

The Maybank XL Rewards Card awards 1X TREATS Point when the transaction posts, and yes, this still suffers from rounding. For example, a S$9.99 transaction is rounded down to S$5 and awarded 5 TREATS Points (2 miles).

But the bonus 9X TREATS Points are less affected, because at the end of the calendar month, all eligible transactions, including cents, will be summed up. The consolidated figure is then rounded down once to the nearest S$5, before the 9X points are calculated.

Spend tracking basically uses transaction date

Technically speaking, Maybank tracks minimum spend and bonus caps by posting date, not transaction date.

In practice, however, all transactions charged in a given month and posted by the 10th of the following month are considered to be part of the month in which they were charged.

💳 Maybank XL Rewards Card
Transaction Date Posting Date Counts Towards
Month X By the 10th of Month X+1 Month X
Month X+1 By the 10th of Month X+2 Month X+1

In other words, you can comfortably spend up till the last calendar day of the month, and not have to worry about transactions “leaking” into the following month (I mean it’s not impossible, but 10 days should be more than enough time for even the slowest of merchants to post).

Works with Amaze

While Amaze transactions are eligible to earn rewards with Maybank cards, I don’t mention them in my guides because Maybank doesn’t have any Mastercards worth pairing with Amaze.

Until now.

  In SGD In FCY
Whitelisted categories XL Rewards
(4 mpd)		 Amaze + XL Rewards
(4 mpd + 2% fee)
All other spend Use a different card XL Rewards
(4 mpd + 3.25% fee)

There are four scenarios to consider, based on currency (SGD or FCY) and whether the transaction falls under a whitelisted category (Dining, Shopping, Travel, Play).

SGD spending, non-whitelisted category

Don’t use Amaze, or the XL Rewards Card for that matter. You’d earn only 0.4 mpd either way, but Amaze would make it even worse with its 1% admin fee for SGD transactions.

SGD spending, whitelisted category

Don’t use Amaze. Using a naked XL Rewards Card would be sufficient to earn 4 mpd, and again we don’t want to incur the 1% admin fee for SGD transactions if we don’t have to.

FCY spending, whitelisted category

Use Amaze + XL Rewards to reduce the FCY fee to ~2%, while still earning 4 mpd.

FCY spending, non-whitelisted category

Use a naked XL Rewards Card to earn 4 mpd, with a 3.25% FCY fee.

If you brought Amaze into the picture, you’d earn 0.4 mpd with a ~2% FCY fee, because the transaction effectively becomes SGD spending in a non-whitelisted category.

Maybank XL Rewards Card: The bad

Age cap

You’re probably aware of this by now, but you can’t apply for an XL Rewards (or Cashback) Card if you’re aged 40 and older. The system will simply reject your application.

Minimum spend required

Cardholders must spend at least S$500 per calendar month to earn 4 mpd on the XL Rewards Card.

This isn’t a big amount by any means, but it’s still something you need to remember to do- or earn just 0.4 mpd. 

Short points expiry

TREATS Points earned on the XL Rewards Card expire one year from the quarterly period in which they were earned, which means a relatively short validity of 12-15 months. 

Points Earned Points Expire On
1 January to 31 March 2025 31 March 2026
1 April to 30 June 2025 30 June 2026
1 July to 30 September 2025 30 September 2026
1 October to 31 December 2025 31 December 2026

Although you can obtain a Rewards Infinite membership and make your TREATS Points evergreen by spending at least S$24,000 in a membership year on the XL Rewards Card, this would require spending beyond the S$1,000 monthly bonus cap.

However, if you have a Maybank Visa Infinite or Maybank World Mastercard, then the complimentary Rewards Infinite membership that comes with it would also extend to the TREATS Points earned on the XL Rewards Card. 

How does the Maybank Rewards Infinite programme work?

No Google Pay support

While Maybank supports Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, it still does not offer Google Pay support in Singapore. If you’re using a non-Samsung Android phone, you’ll need to carry around the physical card. 

I understand that Google Pay support is in the works, but no timeline has been announced.

Limited transfer partners

Maybank TREATS points can be transferred to four different airline loyalty programmes (though it’s really just two, because conversions to Malaysia Airlines Enrich or AirAsia are as good as throwing points away).

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio
(TREATS Points: Partner)
krisflyer logo 25,000: 10,000
asia miles logo 12,500: 5,000
12,500: 5,000
4,000: 2,000

While it’s good that Maybank covers the basics with KrisFlyer and Asia Miles, I wish there were more variety on offer. 

Of course, this isn’t a Maybank-exclusive criticism. The same could be said of BOC, DBS, StanChart and UOB for that matter. If you want to access “exotic” loyalty programmes, AMEX, Citi and HSBC should be your go-tos. 

Complete list of Singapore credit card airline and hotel transfer partners

Clunky app ecosystem

Maybank has never been the most tech-forward bank, but its app ecosystem is a special kind of terrible.

Until recently, you needed to have three Maybank apps on your phone: M2U, M2U Lite (which, counterintuitively, had more functionality than M2U), and TREATS SG. M2U Lite is now out of the picture, but even so, you’ll still have to do your banking-related matters on one app and rewards-related matters on another. Mind you, the TREATS SG app doesn’t even have basic quality of life features like biometric authentication.

Conclusion

Maybank XL Cards
Apply

While it’s not perfect by any means, I believe there’s a strong case for adding the Maybank XL Rewards Card to your collection, especially if you already use a Maybank Horizon, Visa Infinite, or World Mastercard.

This assumes you’re already maxing out the monthly bonus caps on blacklist cards like the Citi Rewards and DBS Woman’s World Card, however. If your monthly spending is relatively more modest, these may already be more than sufficient for your needs. 

What do you like and dislike about the Maybank XL Rewards Card?

